De Rice Thai and Japanese

8460 Birchwood Ct

Suite 100

Johnston, IA 50131

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon (5)
Pad Thai
Pork Pot Sticker (6)

TO GO SILVERWARE OPTION

Would you like us to include silverware?

INCLUDE SILVERWARE?

Noodle Dishes

(L) Pad Thai

(L) Pad Thai

$10.95

A very famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and your choice of meat with Thai classic tamarind sauce. Served with crush peanut and lime wedge on the side.

(L) Pad See Ew

$9.95

The typical Thai street food. Stir-fried large flat noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot and your choice of meat in brown soy sauce.

(L) Drunken Noodle

$11.95

Chef Recommended! Stir-fried large flat rice noodles with egg, onion, tomato, carrot, bell pepper, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat in brown soy sauce.

(L) Pad Woon Sen

$10.95

Stir fried bean thread noodle (glass noodle) with egg, onion, bell pepper, napa, baby corn, asparagus, celery and your choice of meat in light soy sauce.

(L) Garlic Egg Noodle

$11.95

Egg Noodle wok fried with egg, spinach, bell pepper and your choice of meat in our homemade roasted chili sauce. Topped with crispy garlic, onion and chopped cilantro

(L) Spicy Noodle

$9.95

Stir-fried wheat egg noodles with tomato, onion, bell pepper and your choice of meat in spicy, sweet and tangy hot sauce. Heat level starts at 2.

(L) Lo Mein

$9.95

Wheat egg noodles tossed with onion, bell pepper, shredded cabbage and your choice of meat in light soy sauce. Served with De Rice hot sauce.

(L) Yaki Soba

$10.95

Pan-fried Japanese egg noodles tossed with Napa cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts and your choice of meat in Japanese brown sauce.

(L) Tom Yum Noodle

$10.95

Chef Recommended! For those who love tom yum! Stir-fried udon noodles with tom yum sauce, coconut milk, red onion, mushroom and your choice of meat topped with chopped green onion and cilantro. Heat level starts at 2

(L) Yellow Curry Noodle

$10.95

Stir fried Udon noodle with yellow curry sauce, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, potato and your choice of meat. Served with Cucumber salad

Stir Fried Dishes

(L) Chicken Cashew Nut/Rice

$11.95

Kai-Him-Mapan Stir fried chicken, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and water chestnut with homemade roasted chili sauce, topped with roasted whole cashew nuts. Heat level starts at 1

(L) Basil /Rice

$9.95

Thailand's famous stir fried fresh Thai basil, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean and your choice of meat with basil soy sauce.

(L) Basil Thai Style

$10.95

Chef recommended!!! original Thai version stir fry fresh Thai basil, fresh chili, garlic, onion, green bean and your choice of ground meat with fish sauce. Accompanied with fried egg.

(L) Ginger Meat/Rice

$9.95

Stir-fried fresh ginger, onion, mushroom bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with ginger soy sauce.

(L) Garlic & Pepper /Rice

$12.59

Pad Katiam-Priktai Sautéed choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, or vegetables with fresh garlic, black pepper and cilantro. Served on a bed of cabbage.

(L) Veggie Delight/Rice

$9.95

A delicate dish with fresh flavors and crisp texture! Stir fried mix of fresh cut vegetables and your choice of meat cooked with Thai style soy sauce.

(L) Sweet Basil /Rice

$11.95

Pad Prik-Pao Bai Horapa Stir-fried fresh sweet basil leaves, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili sauce.

(L) Angry Dish /Rice

$9.95

Stir-fried fresh Thai basil, bamboo shoot, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean, and your choice of meat with chili soy sauce.

Curry Dishes

(L) Green Curry /Rice

$10.95

Gang Kaw Wan An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green bean, bell pepper, carrot, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 2.

(L) Red Curry /Rice

$10.95

Gang Dang Flaming Red Curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green bean, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 2.

(L) Avocado Curry/Rice

$11.95

An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, fresh cut avocado, lima bean, bell pepper, carrot, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 2.

Rice Dishes

(L) Fried Rice

$10.95

Our classic wok fried rice with egg, soy sauce, onion and your choice of meat, topped with chopped cilantro and green onion. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.

(L) Healthy Fried Rice

(L) Healthy Fried Rice

$11.95

Wok-fried brown rice with egg, soy sauce, pumpkin, corn, peas, carrots, lima beans (or edamame) and your choice of meat, topped with chopped cilantro and green onion. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.

(L) Basil Fried Rice

$10.95

Wok-fried white rice with fresh Thai basil, green bean, onion, carrot, bell pepper and your choice of meat. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.

(L) Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$11.95

Fried rice with yellow curry seasoning, egg, onion, carrot, bell pepper, celery and your choice of meat. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge. Served with cucumber salad.

(L) Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.95

Chef Recommended! Famous fried rice with yummy chunks of pineapple, shrimp, chicken, egg, onion, pea, carrot, and cashew nuts.

Chinese Cuisine

(L) Orange Chicken

$9.95

Crispy chicken tossed with a sweet and tangy orange sauce and fresh orange peel. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

(L) Sesame Chicken

$9.95

Crispy chicken tossed in a mild sesame sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

(L) General Tao Chicken

$10.95

Crispy chicken tossed with a mild honey sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

(L) Crispy Honey Chicken

$9.95

Crispy chicken tossed with mild honey sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

(L) Kung Pao Chicken

$10.95

Crispy chicken stir fried with roasted peanuts, chili pepper, bell peppers, carrots and celery in a homemade Kung Pao sauce.

(L) Mongolian

$11.95

Your choice of meat stir fried with onion, bell pepper and homemade Mongolian sauce on a bed of crispy noodles.

LUNCH SUSHI SPECIAL

2 ROLL COMBO

$9.00

3 ROLL COMBO

$12.00

1oz spicy Mayo

$0.50

2oz spicy mayo

$1.00

1oz eel sauce

$0.50

2oz eel sauce

$1.00

Appetizer

Appetizer Sampler

$19.95

Serves 4 or more NO SUBSTITUTIONS A generous sampling of our most popular appetizers including; Crab Rangoon, Chicken Fried Spring Rolls, Shrimp in the Blanket, Pork Pot Stickers, Fried Wontons, and Bacon Wrapped Shrimp.

Crab Rangoon (5)

$8.95

A rich and creamy blend of imitation crab meat, cream cheese, and green onion wrapped in wonton sheet then deep-fried to golden perfection; accompanied by sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Fried Spring Roll (3)

$6.95

crispy deep fried rolls, filled with ground chicken, vegetables and spices, and enjoyed with sweet and sour dipping sauce

Veggie Fried Spring Roll (4)

$7.99

A delicate combination of vegetables, spices, and noodle-filled rolls then deep-fried crispy, accompanied by a sweet and sour dipping sauce.

Chicken N Cheese Roll(5)

$7.95

Ground chicken and cream cheese filled wonton deep-fried till crisp. Accompanied by our sweet and sour dipping sauce.

Fried Wonton (8)

$7.95

Marinated ground chicken stuffed in triangle crispy wonton sheets, served with sweet and sour sauce.

De Rice Wings (6)

$9.95

Lightly battered and deep fried to perfection, tossed with your choice of sauce.

Cracked Chicken With Sticky Rice

Cracked Chicken With Sticky Rice

$8.95

Boneless marinated deep-fried chicken and served with sticky rice. Choose sweet and sour, chili, or spicy mayo

Chicken Satay (4)

$10.95

Grilled chicken skewer marinated in light curry and coconut milk. Served with warm bread, peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Tender squid in a light seasoned breading then tossed with crispy basil. Choose sweet and sour, chili, or spicy mayo

Fresh Spring Roll (2)

Fresh Spring Roll (2)

$7.95

Soft fresh Asian salad rolls filled with lettuce, rice noodle, cucumber, celery, shrimp and Thai Basil wrapped in clear rice paper. Choose from sweet and sour, plum or peanut sauce.

Pork Pot Sticker (6)

$7.95

Thin pastry shells filled with pork and served with homemade dumpling sauce. Your choice of deep-fried or steamed.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp (6)

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp (6)

$8.95

Large succulent shrimp, seasoned, wrapped in bacon and broiled crispy

Curry Puff (2)

$6.95

Southeast Asian snack. Baked pastry shell stuffed with chicken, potato and seasoning with an aromatic yellow curry. Served with cucumber salad.

Heavenly Beef With Sticky Rice

Heavenly Beef With Sticky Rice

$9.95

Sliced beef jerky Thai style and served with sticky rice and Northeastern style chili sauce (jal sauce)

Veggie Pot Sticker (6)

$7.95

Thin Pastry shells filled with vegetables and tofu; served with homemade dumpling sauce. Your choice of deep-fried or steamed.

Pumpkin Plantain Finger

Pumpkin Plantain Finger

$9.95

Mix of pumpkin and plantain in coconut sesame batter deep fried to perfection, served with honey

Shrimp Dumpling (4)

$8.95

Thin wonton cup filled with ground shrimp and pork then steamed to perfection. Served with homemade dumpling sauce.

Shrimp In The Blanket( 4)

$8.95

Marinated whole shrimp wrapped into a cone shape then fried till crispy and golden, served with sweet and sour sauce

Spicy Edamame

$5.95

Steamed soy beans lightly salted, with your choice of spice.

Tofu Delight (8)

$5.95

Deep-fried, crispy tofu served with sweet and sour sauce and topped with crushed peanuts and cilantro.

Veggie Tempura

$7.95

A delightful Thai style tempura served with our homemade sweet and sour sauce topped with ground peanut.

Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$4.95+

Classic Chinese soup with egg, topped with crispy wontons

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.95+

Chinese-style hot & sour soup with chicken, tofu, bamboo, snow peas, and mushrooms. Topped with crispy wontons.

Miso Soup

$4.95+

Classic Japanese-style soup with tofu and seaweed.

Shrimp Wonton

$5.95+

Wontons stuffed with ground shrimp, fresh mushrooms, and bok choy in a vegetable broth.

Tom Kha Kai

$5.95+

Creamy coconut milk simmered with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, napa cabbage, lime juice, and your choice of meat. Topped with green onion and cilantro.

Tom Yum

$5.95+

Popular Thai-style Hot and Sour! Thai spicy soup with mushrooms, lime juice, red onion, and Thai herbs with your choice of meat.

Veggie Soup w/ Tofu

$4.95+

Clear broth soup with tofu and mixed vegetables including: Broccoli, bok choy, snow peas, onion, carrot, and napa cabbage.

Salad Entree

Grilled Beef/Chicken/Pork Salad

$13.95

Wok seared sliced chicken with onion roasted rice, mint and fresh coriander in a zippy lime-based dressing. add sticky rice $1.50

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Grilled Scallop Salad

$18.95

Seafood Salad

$18.95

Veggie Salad

$10.95

Larb Salad

$9.95

The traditional Thai salad with choice of chopped chicken, pork, beef, or tofu cooked in lime sauce mixed with roasted rice, red onion, green onion, cilantro and mint.

Lettuce Wrap

$10.95

A delicious combination of stir-fried spiced chicken, mushroom, water chestnut and basil on a bed of crispy noodles and served with crisp lettuce.

Side Salad

L Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Lite and refreshing our fresh cut cucumber salad, sliced red onion and red bell pepper with mild vinaigrette dressing

Green Papaya Salad

$8.95

Shredded green papaya, carrot, snow pea, tomato and roasted peanut seasoned with a spicy lime dressing (contains fish sauce)

House Salad

House Salad

$5.95

Crips Lettuce with Red Onion, Avocado, Pickle, with Sesame Dressing

Mango Salad

$9.95Out of stock

A mixture of fresh cut mango, with red onion, bell pepper and cilantro in spicy lime dressing (contains fish sauce)

Special Roll

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce

Godzilla Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, crunch, wasabi mayo and eel sauce

Tiger Roll*

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, asparagus, topped with fresh salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo, black and red tobiko.

Monster Roll

Monster Roll

$14.00

soy paper wrap yellow tail tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$15.00

BBQ freshwater eel, crunch, cucumber topped with avocado, black and red tobiko, and eel sauce

De Rice Roll*

De Rice Roll*

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, cilantro, asparagus topped with sear Ika, scallion and lemongrass sauce

Summer Roll*

Summer Roll*

$14.00

Cucumber wrapped tuna, salmon, avocado, tamago, and ponzu sauce

Chicago Roll*

$15.00

Salmon, Tuna, super white tuna, cucumber, avocado, tempura crunch, black and red tobiko, spicy mayo and sriracha sauce.

Tequila Roll*

Tequila Roll*

$15.00

Yellowtail, salmon, cilantro, avocado, jalapeno, lime, mayo, hot sauce

Iowa Roll*

$16.00

Salmon, cilantro, avocado, topped with mango, cooked shrimp and spicy mayo

Mango Salsa Roll

$16.00

No seaweed wrap, Made with soy paper, Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber topped with Mango Salsa, Red Tobiko, spicy Mayo and Unagi sauce

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

California roll topped with assorted fish

Surf & Turf Roll

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, Topped with sliced Ribeye, onion, micro greens, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Red Dragon Roll

$17.00

Spicy Tuna, cucumber topped with Madai, Ama Ebi and red tobiko

Sunset Roll

$17.25

California roll topped with spicy salmon, house mayo and ikura

TST roll

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Mango, Crab sticks, Cream Cheese. Topped with Spicy Mayo, Unagi sauce, Scallion and Masago

kamikaze roll

$14.00

Unagi, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese topped with Unagi Sauce

Samurai Roll*

$14.00

Super white tuna, tempura, asparagus, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo torched and black tobiko

White Dragon Roll*

$14.00

Yellowtail, avocado topped with super white tuna and sliced jalapeno

Tropical Roll

$11.00

Plantain, cream cheese, tempura Kani Kama topped with tempura crunch, wasabi, mayo and eel sauce

Snow Flake Roll*

$15.00

Cooked Shrimp, Masago, cucumber, topped with spicy real crab meat and coconut flake

Volcano Roll*

Volcano Roll*

$17.00

BBQ freshwater eel, jalapeno, real crab meat, Ika topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo torched and crunch

Ninja Roll*

Ninja Roll*

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped with spicy real crab meat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and red tobiko

Fuji Mountain

Fuji Mountain

$17.00

Soft shell crab tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with torched spicy tuna, spicy mayo and white tuna

Appetizer & Salad

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Marinated Japanese seaweed on a bed of cucumber slices, topped with a sweet vinaigrette dressing.

Sushi Sampler

$11.00

Chef's choice 5pc of nigiri

Sashimi Sampler

Sashimi Sampler

$12.00

Chef's choice 6pc of Sashimi

Hamachi Jalapeno

$10.00

Thinly sliced Yellowtail sashimi, sliced jalapeno, radish sprouts, and ponzu sauce.

Ahi Tuna

$11.00

Slice seared (big eye) tuna, cilantro, red onion, and ponzu sauce.

Tuna Poke*

$15.00

Diced Tuna, masago, mango, avocado, red onion, and scallion, tossed with spicy ponzu sauce.

Salmon Poke*

Salmon Poke*

$15.00

Diced salmon, masago, mango, avocado, red onion, and scallion mixed with spicy ponzu sauce.

Calamari Salad

$6.00

Kani Salad

$6.00

Imitation crab tossed with our homemade spicy sauce and masago over a bed of fresh cucumber.

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Classic Roll

California Roll

$7.00

Avocado, cucumber, imitation crab meat, topped with masago

PHILADELPHIA

$7.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado

Shrimp Tempura Maki Roll

$9.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$11.50

Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Unagi Avocado Roll

$9.00

BBQ freshwater eel, avocado, and eel sauce.

Fresh Philly Roll

$8.00

Fresh Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado.

White Tuna Jalapeno Roll

$7.50

Fresh super white tuna and jalapeno

Negi Hamachi

$7.50

Fresh yellowtail and scallions

Negi Escolar Roll

$7.50

Fresh super white tuna and scallions

Tuna Maki Roll

$6.00

Tuna with rice inside.

Salmon Maki Roll

$6.00

Salmon with rice on inside

Tuna Avocado Maki Roll

$7.00

Tuna and avocado

Salmon Avocado Maki Roll

$7.00

Salmon and avocado

Spicy Tuna Maki Roll

$7.50

Marinated ground tuna, cucumber, masago, and our spicy sauce.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Diced salmon, cucumber, scallions, spicy mayo, and masago.

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$7.50

Cooked shrimp, cucumber, scallion, and our spicy sauce,

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.50

Scallops, cucumber, scallion, our special spicy sauce, and masago.

Alaskan Roll

$8.50

Real crab meat, salmon, avocado, and cucumber.

Boston Roll

$7.50

Tuna, avocado, and cucumber.

Veggie Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Avocado with rice outside.

Avocado Q Roll

$6.00

Avocado and cucumber with rice outside.

Kympyo Avocado Roll

$6.00

Kympyo(Marinated Japanese gourd) and avocado with rice outside.

Asparagus Tempura Roll

$7.00

Tempura asparagus with rice outside.

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$10.50

Tempura sweet potato, avocado and kympyo(Marinated Japanese gourd), with tempura crunch, wasabi mayo, and eel sauce.

Veggie Roll

$7.50

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, oshinko (Japanese pickled radish), and kympyo (marinated Japanese gourd).

Green Field

$8.50

Green soy paper wrap, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, kympyo (Marinated Japanese gourd), spinach, and jalapeno.

Sushi Bar Entree

Sushi set

$15.00

5 pieces of chef's choice nigiri, choice of California roll OR Spicy Tuna roll.

Sushi Supreme

Sushi Supreme

$22.00

10 pieces of chef's choice nigiri.

Sashimi Supreme

$22.00

10 pieces of chef's choice sashimi.

Sashimi Delux

Sashimi Delux

$30.00

15 pieces of chef choice sashimi.

Sushi Bento Box

Sushi Bento Box

$16.00

4 pieces of nigiri, 2 pieces of gyoza (pot sticker), spring mix salad, choice of California roll OR Spicy Tuna roll, and an orange wedge.

Sashimi Bento Box

$16.00

4 pieces of sashimi, 2 gyoza (pot sticker), spring mix salad, choice of California roll OR Spice Tuna roll, and an orange wedge.

Donburi

Chirashi

Chirashi

$22.00

Fresh cuts of assorted sashimi served over a bed of sushi rice with a side of Japanese pickled veggies.

Sake Don

$20.00

Freshly sliced Salmon served over a bed of sushi rice, with a side of Japanese pickled vegetables.

Spicy Salmon Poke Don

$20.00

Spicy salmon salad with salmon, avocado, mango, and scallion in our special spicy sauce. Served over a bed of sushi rice and served with a side of pickled Japanese vegetables.

Tekka Don

$20.00

Freshly sliced Tuna served over a bed of sushi rice, with a side of Japanese pickled vegetables.

Unagi Don

$22.00

Freshly sliced BBQ Fresh water eel served over a bed of sushi rice, with a side of Japanese pickled vegetables.

Sashimi - Nigiri

Sake (salmon)

$3.00

Maguro (tuna)

$3.00

Hamachi (yellow tail)

$3.00

Escolar (super white tuna)

$3.00

Suzuki (strip bass)

$3.00Out of stock

Albacore (butter seared white tuna)

$3.00

Uni (sea urchin)

$6.00Out of stock

Kunsei Sake (smoked salmon)

$3.00

Ebi (cooked shrimp)

$3.00

Amaebi (sweet shrimp w/ fried head)

$3.75

Madai (Japanese snapper)

$3.00

Hotate (scallop)

$3.75

Tako (octopus)

$3.00

Ika (squid)

$3.00

Ikura (salmon Roe)

$3.00

Tobiko (flying fish roe)

$2.75

Saba (mackerel)

$3.00

Kani Kama (imitation crab)

$2.50

Tamago (sweet omelette)

$2.50

Masago (smelt fish roe)

$2.50

Inari (soybean pocket)

$2.50

unagi (bbq eel)

$3.00

Extra sauce on side

1 oz spicy mayo

$0.50

2 oz spicy mayo

$1.00

1 oz eel sauce

$0.50

2 oz eel sauce

$1.00

Noodle Dishes

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.95

A very famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and your choice of meat with Thai classic tamarind sauce. Served with crush peanut and lime wedge on the side.

Pad See Ew

$12.95

The typical Thai street food. Stir-fried large flat noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot and your choice of meat in brown soy sauce.

De Rice Spc N\Panang N

$13.95

Chef recommended!!! Saucy stir fried rice noodles with eggs, chef curry sauce, bean sprouts, green onion and your choice of meat Top with Crispy Basil. Served with a side of crushed peanut and lime wedge. Heat level starts at 2.

Rad Na

$12.95

Pan fried large flat rice noodles with broccoli and your choice of meat; toss with brown soya bean gravy

Kua Kai

$13.95

Pan-fried flat rice noodles sautéed with sliced chicken, egg, bean sprout, onion, garlic and light soy sauce. Served with De Rice hot sauce

Drunken Noodle

$14.95

Chef Recommended! Stir-fried large flat rice noodles with egg, onion, tomato, carrot, bell pepper, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat in brown soy sauce.

Garlic Noodle

$14.95

Egg Noodle wok fried with egg, spinach, bell pepper and your choice of meat in our homemade roasted chili sauce. Topped with crispy garlic, onion and chopped cilantro

Spicy Noodle

$12.95

Stir-fried wheat egg noodles with tomato, onion, bell pepper and your choice of meat in spicy, sweet and tangy hot sauce. Heat level starts at 2.

Lo Mein

$12.95

Wheat egg noodles tossed with onion, bell pepper, shredded cabbage and your choice of meat in light soy sauce. Served with De Rice hot sauce.

Tom Yum Noodle

$13.95

Chef Recommended! For those who love tom yum! Stir-fried udon noodles with tom yum sauce, coconut milk, red onion, mushroom and your choice of meat topped with chopped green onion and cilantro. Heat level starts at 2

Egg Noodle W/ Wonton and BBQ Pork

Egg Noodle W/ Wonton and BBQ Pork

$15.95

Bangkok street favorite! Seasoned egg noodles, pork, wonton, honey BBQ pork, bean sprouts, spinach and bok choy. Topped with crisp garlic, chopped cilantro and onion. Clear soup on the side.

Noodle Soup Thai Style

$12.95

Your choice of rice noodles or egg noodles with bean sprouts, crisp garlic and your choice of meat in special homemade broth.

De Rice Spicy Noodle Soup

$12.95

Your choice of rice noodles or egg noodle with bean sprout, crisp garlic, roasted chili, crush peanuts and your choice of meat in spicy homemade broth. Heat level starts at 2.

Pad Woon Sen

$12.95

Stir fried bean thread noodle (glass noodle) with egg, onion, bell pepper, napa baby corn, asparagus, celery and your choice of meat in light soy sauce.

Singapore Noodle

$13.95

Chef Recommended! Your choice of vermicilli rice noodles or bean thread noodles (glass noodles) stir-fried with BBQ pork, egg, onion, bell pepper, and celery with curry powder and light soy sauce.

Yaki Soba

$12.95

Pan-fried Japanese egg noodles tossed with Napa cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts and your choice of meat in Japanese brown sauce.

Yaki Udon

$13.95

Pan-fried udon noodles tossed with Napa cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts and your choice of meat in Japanese brown sauce.

Curry Noodle

$13.95

Stir fried Udon noodle with yellow curry sauce, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, potato, and your choice of meat. Served with cucumber salad.

Rice Dishes

Fried Rice

$12.95

Our classic wok fried rice with egg, soy sauce, onion and your choice of meat, topped with chopped cilantro and green onion. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.

Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Wok-fried white rice with fresh Thai basil, green bean, onion, carrot, bell pepper and your choice of meat. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.

Sweet Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Wok-fried white rice with fresh Thai basil, onion, carrot, bell pepper and your choice of meat. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.

Healthy Fried Rice

Healthy Fried Rice

$13.95

Wok-fried brown rice with egg, soy sauce, pumpkin, corn, peas, carrots, lima beans (or edamame) and your choice of meat, topped with chopped cilantro and green onion. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with yellow curry seasoning, egg, onion, carrot, bell pepper, celery and your choice of meat. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge. Served with cucumber salad.

Honey Grazed Bbq Pork On The Rice

Honey Grazed Bbq Pork On The Rice

$15.95

Classic street food in Thailand. Our homemade BBQ pork, white rice, boiled egg tossed with delicious pork gravy and sesame seed. Garnished with cucumber, fresh green onion and served with jalapeno soy sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.95

Chef Recommended! Famous fried rice with yummy chunks of pineapple, shrimp, chicken, egg, onion, pea, carrot, and cashew nuts.

Brown Rice w/ Seafood

$17.95

Chef Recommended! Our special brown rice tossed with stir-fried shrimp, sea scallop, calamari, mussels (or clam), imitation crabmeat, bell pepper and fresh Thai basil in special homemade roasted chili sauce. Heat starts at 2.

Bbq Pork Fried Rice

$15.95

Fried Rice with BBQ pork, egg, onion, peas, and carrots. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge. Served with BBQ pork gravy.

Crispy Chicken On Ginger Rice

$13.95

Our homemade ginger white rice tossed with golden crispy chicken. Garnished with cucumber, fresh green onion and served with sweet chili sauce.

Kimchi Fried Rice

$15.95

Our Korean inspired wok-fried rice with kimchi, soy sauce, Korean chili, sesame, bacon and your choice of meat. Topped with fried egg and seaweed. Level of heat starts at 2.

Stir Fried Dishes

Chicken Cashew Nut/Rice

$14.95

Kai-Him-Mapan Stir fried chicken, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and water chestnut with homemade roasted chili sauce, topped with roasted whole cashew nuts. Heat level starts at 1

Basil /Rice

$12.95

Thailand's famous stir fried fresh Thai basil, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean and your choice of meat with basil soy sauce.

Ginger Meat/Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried fresh ginger, onion, mushroom bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with ginger soy sauce.

Garlic & Pepper /Rice

$13.95

Pad Katiam-Priktai Sautéed choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, or vegetables with fresh garlic, black pepper and cilantro. Served on a bed of cabbage.

Veggie Delight/Rice

$12.95

A delicate dish with fresh flavors and crisp texture! Stir fried mix of fresh cut vegetables and your choice of meat cooked with Thai style soy sauce.

Sweet Basil /Rice

$14.95

Pad Prik-Pao Bai Horapa Stir-fried fresh sweet basil leaves, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili sauce.

Angry Dish /Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried fresh Thai basil, bamboo shoot, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean, and your choice of meat with chili soy sauce.

Eggplant Lover /Rice

$12.95

Pad Ma-Kua Stir-fried eggplant, bell pepper, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat with Thai soy bean sauce.

Broccoli/Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried fresh broccoli, carrot and your choice of meat with light soy sauce.

Baby Bok Choy/Rice

Baby Bok Choy/Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried baby Bok Choy and your choice of meat with light soy sauce.

Thai Sweet & Sour/Rice

$12.95

Thai style stir-fried pineapple, tomato, onion bell pepper, carrot zucchini and your choice of meat cooked with tangy sweet and sour sauce.

Mango Delight /Rice

Mango Delight /Rice

$14.95Out of stock

Pad Ma Muong Stir-fried fresh cut mango, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili mango sauce, topped with sesame seed.

Snow Pea/Rice

$13.95

Pad Tua Lan Tao Stir fresh snow pea, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with light soy sauce.

Asparagus/Rice

$14.95

Pad Nor Mai Fa Rang Stir fried fresh cut asparagus, bell pepper, and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili sauce.

Pineapple Delight/Rice

$14.95

Pad Sub Pa Rod Stir-fried pineapple chunks, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili sauce, topped with roasted whole cashew nuts. Heat level starts at 1.

Basil Thai Style

$13.95

Chef recommended!!! original Thai version stir fry fresh Thai basil, fresh chili, garlic, onion, green bean and your choice of ground meat with fish sauce. Accompanied with fried egg.

Prikkhing/Rice

$13.95

Stir-fried fresh green beans, bell peppers, Thai chili sauce and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 3

Curry Dishes

Green Curry /Rice

$13.95

Gang Kaw Wan An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green bean, bell pepper, carrot, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 2.

Red Curry /Rice

$13.95

Gang Dang Flaming Red Curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green bean, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 2.

Yellow Curry/Rice

$14.95

Gang Luang A warmly spiced yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, potato, onion and your choice of meat. Served with Thai style cucumber salad.

Panang Curry/Rice

$15.95

A special smooth curry cooked with coconut milk, bell pepper, creamy peanut sauce and your choice of meat and tossed with crispy basil. Heat level starts at 1.

Massaman Curry/Rice

$14.95

Thai Classic Massaman curry cooked with aromatic spices, coconut milk, potato, roasted peanut and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 1.

Roasted Duck Curry /Rice

Roasted Duck Curry /Rice

$18.95

Gang Ped Bhet Yang Roasted sliced duck simmered in red curry, coconut milk, pineapples, tomatoes, bell peppers and fresh Thai basil. Heat level starts at 2.

Avocado Curry/Rice

$15.95

An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, fresh cut avocado, lima bean, bell pepper, carrot, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 2.

Pumpkin Curry/Rice

$15.95

Flaming red curry cooked with coconut milk, pumpkin, bell peppers, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 2.

Chinese Cuisine

Chinese Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.95

Crispy chicken with a side of Chinese sweet and sour sauce.

Orange Peel Chicken

$12.95

Crispy chicken tossed with a sweet and tangy orange sauce and fresh orange peel. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

Sesame Chicken

$12.95

Crispy chicken tossed in a mild sesame sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

Crispy Honey Chicken

$12.95

Crispy chicken tossed with mild honey sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

Almond Chicken

$13.95

Crispy chicken stir fried with sliced almonds, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, celery and carrots in light soy sauce.

Black Pepper Chicken

$13.95

Crispy chicken stir fried with black pepper, onion, and bell pepper in light soy sauce.

Kung Pao Chicken

$13.95

Crispy chicken stir fried with roasted peanuts, chili pepper, bell peppers, carrots and celery in a homemade Kung Pao sauce.

Szechuan Chicken

$13.95

Crispy chicken stir fried with onion, bell pepper, celery, carrot and snow peas in our very own Szechuan sauce.

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$13.95

Gluten free Your choice of meat stir fried with onion, water chestnuts, carrot, snow pea, napa cabbage and broccoli in a mild white sauce.

Mongolian

$14.95

Your choice of meat stir fried with onion, bell pepper and homemade Mongolian sauce on a bed of crispy noodles.

General Tao Chicken

$13.95

Crispy chicken tossed with a mild honey sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

Chef’s Specialties

Angry Catfish Special/Rice

$14.95

Deep fried boneless catfish, topped with Thai style hot chili pepper oil and tossed with crispy Thai basil leaves. Accompanied with white rice.

Fisherman Madness/Rice

$19.95

Sauteed Seafood combination with onion, mushroom, bell pepper and Thai basil leaves in hot chili and Thai spices. Topped with crispy basil. Accompanied with white rice. An explosion of flavors in your mouth. Heat level starts at 1.

Homestyle Chicken

$15.95

Crispy chicken stir-fried with garlic, chili pepper, onion, bell pepper, and water chestnuts in homemade roasted chili sauce.

Three Flavors/Rice

$16.95

Crispy Salmon, catfish or jumbo size shrimp tossed with our special blend of three exotic chili sauces. Accompanied with white rice.

Crispy Duck w/ Basil Sauce

$17.95

Crispy duck stir-fried with garlic, chili, onion, bell pepper, and fresh basil. Topped with crispy basil.

Softshell Crab Panang Pineapple/Rice

$20.95

Lightly battered softshell crab tossed with panang sauce and crispy basil leaves. Accompanied with white rice and fresh grilled pineapple. Heat level starts at 1.

Grilled Teriyaki

$16.95

Homemade Teriyaki sauce tossed with Beef served will grilled Broccoli, carrot and white rice.

Crab Fried Rice (Seasonal)

$19.95Out of stock

Wok-fried white rice with snow crab meat, peas, carrot, and corn. Topped with fresh cilantro and green onion.

Kids’ Meal

Kids Fried Rice

$7.95

Wok fried rice with egg, peas, carrots, and your choice of meat in light soy sauce.

Kids Egg Noodle

$7.95

Stir fried egg noodle with egg, pea, carrot and your choice of meat in light soy sauce.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Homemade macaroni loaded with melted cheddar cheese and topped with crispy breadcrumb.

Kids Crispy Nuggets (6)

$7.95

Chicken nuggets, ketchup, steamed broccoli and carrot. Choice of white or fried rice.

Kids Mini Orange Chicken

$7.95

Crispy chicken tossed in orange sauce and fresh orange peel. Served with broccoli and carrot. Choice of white or fried rice.

Kids Mini Honey Chicken

$7.95

Crispy chicken tossed in honey sauce. Served with broccoli and carrot. Choice of white or fried rice.

Kids Side

Side Order

Jasmine Rice (Side)

$2.00

Brown Rice (Side)

$2.00

Fried Rice (Side)

$2.00

Sticky Rice (Side)

$2.50

Sweet Sticky Rice (Side)

$4.00

4 oz Cucumber Salad

$1.95

4oz Mango Salad

$5.00

Shrimp Tempura (3)

$6.00

1 pc Curry Puff

$3.50

Noodle (Side)

$3.00

Fried Egg (Side)

$1.95

Peanut Sauce (Side)

$2.00

Steamed Veggies (Side)

$4.00

Kimchi

$1.95

Curry Sauce (16oz)

$7.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.50

Unagi Sauce

$3.50+

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$3.50+

Roasted Cashew Nuts 4 Oz (Side)

$6.00

DESSERT

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$7.95Out of stock

Thai Custard W\ Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.95

Fried Banana (4pcs)

$5.95

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$7.95

Ice Cream

$3.95

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.95

Cheesecake

$9.95

Tiramisu

$9.95

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Fortune Cookie 1 pcs

$0.50

Fortune Cookie 1 Bag

$30.00

Black Sticky Rice with Logan and Coconut Milk

$6.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Return Policy: If you order through Ubereats/DoorDash/GrubHub please call them to notify of any mistakes. If you ordered take out directly through De Rice and see any mistakes please call the restaurant right away. Thank You

Location

8460 Birchwood Ct, Suite 100, Johnston, IA 50131

Directions

