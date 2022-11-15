De Rice Thai and Japanese
No reviews yet
8460 Birchwood Ct
Suite 100
Johnston, IA 50131
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Noodle Dishes
(L) Pad Thai
A very famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and your choice of meat with Thai classic tamarind sauce. Served with crush peanut and lime wedge on the side.
(L) Pad See Ew
The typical Thai street food. Stir-fried large flat noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot and your choice of meat in brown soy sauce.
(L) Drunken Noodle
Chef Recommended! Stir-fried large flat rice noodles with egg, onion, tomato, carrot, bell pepper, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat in brown soy sauce.
(L) Pad Woon Sen
Stir fried bean thread noodle (glass noodle) with egg, onion, bell pepper, napa, baby corn, asparagus, celery and your choice of meat in light soy sauce.
(L) Garlic Egg Noodle
Egg Noodle wok fried with egg, spinach, bell pepper and your choice of meat in our homemade roasted chili sauce. Topped with crispy garlic, onion and chopped cilantro
(L) Spicy Noodle
Stir-fried wheat egg noodles with tomato, onion, bell pepper and your choice of meat in spicy, sweet and tangy hot sauce. Heat level starts at 2.
(L) Lo Mein
Wheat egg noodles tossed with onion, bell pepper, shredded cabbage and your choice of meat in light soy sauce. Served with De Rice hot sauce.
(L) Yaki Soba
Pan-fried Japanese egg noodles tossed with Napa cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts and your choice of meat in Japanese brown sauce.
(L) Tom Yum Noodle
Chef Recommended! For those who love tom yum! Stir-fried udon noodles with tom yum sauce, coconut milk, red onion, mushroom and your choice of meat topped with chopped green onion and cilantro. Heat level starts at 2
(L) Yellow Curry Noodle
Stir fried Udon noodle with yellow curry sauce, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, potato and your choice of meat. Served with Cucumber salad
Stir Fried Dishes
(L) Chicken Cashew Nut/Rice
Kai-Him-Mapan Stir fried chicken, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and water chestnut with homemade roasted chili sauce, topped with roasted whole cashew nuts. Heat level starts at 1
(L) Basil /Rice
Thailand's famous stir fried fresh Thai basil, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean and your choice of meat with basil soy sauce.
(L) Basil Thai Style
Chef recommended!!! original Thai version stir fry fresh Thai basil, fresh chili, garlic, onion, green bean and your choice of ground meat with fish sauce. Accompanied with fried egg.
(L) Ginger Meat/Rice
Stir-fried fresh ginger, onion, mushroom bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with ginger soy sauce.
(L) Garlic & Pepper /Rice
Pad Katiam-Priktai Sautéed choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, or vegetables with fresh garlic, black pepper and cilantro. Served on a bed of cabbage.
(L) Veggie Delight/Rice
A delicate dish with fresh flavors and crisp texture! Stir fried mix of fresh cut vegetables and your choice of meat cooked with Thai style soy sauce.
(L) Sweet Basil /Rice
Pad Prik-Pao Bai Horapa Stir-fried fresh sweet basil leaves, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili sauce.
(L) Angry Dish /Rice
Stir-fried fresh Thai basil, bamboo shoot, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean, and your choice of meat with chili soy sauce.
Curry Dishes
(L) Green Curry /Rice
Gang Kaw Wan An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green bean, bell pepper, carrot, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 2.
(L) Red Curry /Rice
Gang Dang Flaming Red Curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green bean, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 2.
(L) Avocado Curry/Rice
An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, fresh cut avocado, lima bean, bell pepper, carrot, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 2.
Rice Dishes
(L) Fried Rice
Our classic wok fried rice with egg, soy sauce, onion and your choice of meat, topped with chopped cilantro and green onion. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.
(L) Healthy Fried Rice
Wok-fried brown rice with egg, soy sauce, pumpkin, corn, peas, carrots, lima beans (or edamame) and your choice of meat, topped with chopped cilantro and green onion. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.
(L) Basil Fried Rice
Wok-fried white rice with fresh Thai basil, green bean, onion, carrot, bell pepper and your choice of meat. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.
(L) Yellow Curry Fried Rice
Fried rice with yellow curry seasoning, egg, onion, carrot, bell pepper, celery and your choice of meat. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge. Served with cucumber salad.
(L) Pineapple Fried Rice
Chef Recommended! Famous fried rice with yummy chunks of pineapple, shrimp, chicken, egg, onion, pea, carrot, and cashew nuts.
Chinese Cuisine
(L) Orange Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with a sweet and tangy orange sauce and fresh orange peel. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
(L) Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed in a mild sesame sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
(L) General Tao Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with a mild honey sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
(L) Crispy Honey Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with mild honey sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
(L) Kung Pao Chicken
Crispy chicken stir fried with roasted peanuts, chili pepper, bell peppers, carrots and celery in a homemade Kung Pao sauce.
(L) Mongolian
Your choice of meat stir fried with onion, bell pepper and homemade Mongolian sauce on a bed of crispy noodles.
Appetizer
Appetizer Sampler
Serves 4 or more NO SUBSTITUTIONS A generous sampling of our most popular appetizers including; Crab Rangoon, Chicken Fried Spring Rolls, Shrimp in the Blanket, Pork Pot Stickers, Fried Wontons, and Bacon Wrapped Shrimp.
Crab Rangoon (5)
A rich and creamy blend of imitation crab meat, cream cheese, and green onion wrapped in wonton sheet then deep-fried to golden perfection; accompanied by sweet and sour sauce
Chicken Fried Spring Roll (3)
crispy deep fried rolls, filled with ground chicken, vegetables and spices, and enjoyed with sweet and sour dipping sauce
Veggie Fried Spring Roll (4)
A delicate combination of vegetables, spices, and noodle-filled rolls then deep-fried crispy, accompanied by a sweet and sour dipping sauce.
Chicken N Cheese Roll(5)
Ground chicken and cream cheese filled wonton deep-fried till crisp. Accompanied by our sweet and sour dipping sauce.
Fried Wonton (8)
Marinated ground chicken stuffed in triangle crispy wonton sheets, served with sweet and sour sauce.
De Rice Wings (6)
Lightly battered and deep fried to perfection, tossed with your choice of sauce.
Cracked Chicken With Sticky Rice
Boneless marinated deep-fried chicken and served with sticky rice. Choose sweet and sour, chili, or spicy mayo
Chicken Satay (4)
Grilled chicken skewer marinated in light curry and coconut milk. Served with warm bread, peanut sauce and cucumber salad
Fried Calamari
Tender squid in a light seasoned breading then tossed with crispy basil. Choose sweet and sour, chili, or spicy mayo
Fresh Spring Roll (2)
Soft fresh Asian salad rolls filled with lettuce, rice noodle, cucumber, celery, shrimp and Thai Basil wrapped in clear rice paper. Choose from sweet and sour, plum or peanut sauce.
Pork Pot Sticker (6)
Thin pastry shells filled with pork and served with homemade dumpling sauce. Your choice of deep-fried or steamed.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp (6)
Large succulent shrimp, seasoned, wrapped in bacon and broiled crispy
Curry Puff (2)
Southeast Asian snack. Baked pastry shell stuffed with chicken, potato and seasoning with an aromatic yellow curry. Served with cucumber salad.
Heavenly Beef With Sticky Rice
Sliced beef jerky Thai style and served with sticky rice and Northeastern style chili sauce (jal sauce)
Veggie Pot Sticker (6)
Thin Pastry shells filled with vegetables and tofu; served with homemade dumpling sauce. Your choice of deep-fried or steamed.
Pumpkin Plantain Finger
Mix of pumpkin and plantain in coconut sesame batter deep fried to perfection, served with honey
Shrimp Dumpling (4)
Thin wonton cup filled with ground shrimp and pork then steamed to perfection. Served with homemade dumpling sauce.
Shrimp In The Blanket( 4)
Marinated whole shrimp wrapped into a cone shape then fried till crispy and golden, served with sweet and sour sauce
Spicy Edamame
Steamed soy beans lightly salted, with your choice of spice.
Tofu Delight (8)
Deep-fried, crispy tofu served with sweet and sour sauce and topped with crushed peanuts and cilantro.
Veggie Tempura
A delightful Thai style tempura served with our homemade sweet and sour sauce topped with ground peanut.
Soup
Egg Drop Soup
Classic Chinese soup with egg, topped with crispy wontons
Hot & Sour Soup
Chinese-style hot & sour soup with chicken, tofu, bamboo, snow peas, and mushrooms. Topped with crispy wontons.
Miso Soup
Classic Japanese-style soup with tofu and seaweed.
Shrimp Wonton
Wontons stuffed with ground shrimp, fresh mushrooms, and bok choy in a vegetable broth.
Tom Kha Kai
Creamy coconut milk simmered with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, napa cabbage, lime juice, and your choice of meat. Topped with green onion and cilantro.
Tom Yum
Popular Thai-style Hot and Sour! Thai spicy soup with mushrooms, lime juice, red onion, and Thai herbs with your choice of meat.
Veggie Soup w/ Tofu
Clear broth soup with tofu and mixed vegetables including: Broccoli, bok choy, snow peas, onion, carrot, and napa cabbage.
Salad Entree
Grilled Beef/Chicken/Pork Salad
Wok seared sliced chicken with onion roasted rice, mint and fresh coriander in a zippy lime-based dressing. add sticky rice $1.50
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled Scallop Salad
Seafood Salad
Veggie Salad
Larb Salad
The traditional Thai salad with choice of chopped chicken, pork, beef, or tofu cooked in lime sauce mixed with roasted rice, red onion, green onion, cilantro and mint.
Lettuce Wrap
A delicious combination of stir-fried spiced chicken, mushroom, water chestnut and basil on a bed of crispy noodles and served with crisp lettuce.
Side Salad
L Cucumber Salad
Lite and refreshing our fresh cut cucumber salad, sliced red onion and red bell pepper with mild vinaigrette dressing
Green Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, carrot, snow pea, tomato and roasted peanut seasoned with a spicy lime dressing (contains fish sauce)
House Salad
Crips Lettuce with Red Onion, Avocado, Pickle, with Sesame Dressing
Mango Salad
A mixture of fresh cut mango, with red onion, bell pepper and cilantro in spicy lime dressing (contains fish sauce)
Special Roll
Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce
Godzilla Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, crunch, wasabi mayo and eel sauce
Tiger Roll*
Shrimp Tempura, asparagus, topped with fresh salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo, black and red tobiko.
Monster Roll
soy paper wrap yellow tail tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Caterpillar Roll
BBQ freshwater eel, crunch, cucumber topped with avocado, black and red tobiko, and eel sauce
De Rice Roll*
Shrimp Tempura, cilantro, asparagus topped with sear Ika, scallion and lemongrass sauce
Summer Roll*
Cucumber wrapped tuna, salmon, avocado, tamago, and ponzu sauce
Chicago Roll*
Salmon, Tuna, super white tuna, cucumber, avocado, tempura crunch, black and red tobiko, spicy mayo and sriracha sauce.
Tequila Roll*
Yellowtail, salmon, cilantro, avocado, jalapeno, lime, mayo, hot sauce
Iowa Roll*
Salmon, cilantro, avocado, topped with mango, cooked shrimp and spicy mayo
Mango Salsa Roll
No seaweed wrap, Made with soy paper, Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber topped with Mango Salsa, Red Tobiko, spicy Mayo and Unagi sauce
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with assorted fish
Surf & Turf Roll
Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, Topped with sliced Ribeye, onion, micro greens, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy Tuna, cucumber topped with Madai, Ama Ebi and red tobiko
Sunset Roll
California roll topped with spicy salmon, house mayo and ikura
TST roll
Spicy Tuna, Mango, Crab sticks, Cream Cheese. Topped with Spicy Mayo, Unagi sauce, Scallion and Masago
kamikaze roll
Unagi, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese topped with Unagi Sauce
Samurai Roll*
Super white tuna, tempura, asparagus, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo torched and black tobiko
White Dragon Roll*
Yellowtail, avocado topped with super white tuna and sliced jalapeno
Tropical Roll
Plantain, cream cheese, tempura Kani Kama topped with tempura crunch, wasabi, mayo and eel sauce
Snow Flake Roll*
Cooked Shrimp, Masago, cucumber, topped with spicy real crab meat and coconut flake
Volcano Roll*
BBQ freshwater eel, jalapeno, real crab meat, Ika topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo torched and crunch
Ninja Roll*
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped with spicy real crab meat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and red tobiko
Fuji Mountain
Soft shell crab tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with torched spicy tuna, spicy mayo and white tuna
Appetizer & Salad
Seaweed Salad
Marinated Japanese seaweed on a bed of cucumber slices, topped with a sweet vinaigrette dressing.
Sushi Sampler
Chef's choice 5pc of nigiri
Sashimi Sampler
Chef's choice 6pc of Sashimi
Hamachi Jalapeno
Thinly sliced Yellowtail sashimi, sliced jalapeno, radish sprouts, and ponzu sauce.
Ahi Tuna
Slice seared (big eye) tuna, cilantro, red onion, and ponzu sauce.
Tuna Poke*
Diced Tuna, masago, mango, avocado, red onion, and scallion, tossed with spicy ponzu sauce.
Salmon Poke*
Diced salmon, masago, mango, avocado, red onion, and scallion mixed with spicy ponzu sauce.
Calamari Salad
Kani Salad
Imitation crab tossed with our homemade spicy sauce and masago over a bed of fresh cucumber.
Side Sushi Rice
Classic Roll
California Roll
Avocado, cucumber, imitation crab meat, topped with masago
PHILADELPHIA
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado
Shrimp Tempura Maki Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Unagi Avocado Roll
BBQ freshwater eel, avocado, and eel sauce.
Fresh Philly Roll
Fresh Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado.
White Tuna Jalapeno Roll
Fresh super white tuna and jalapeno
Negi Hamachi
Fresh yellowtail and scallions
Negi Escolar Roll
Fresh super white tuna and scallions
Tuna Maki Roll
Tuna with rice inside.
Salmon Maki Roll
Salmon with rice on inside
Tuna Avocado Maki Roll
Tuna and avocado
Salmon Avocado Maki Roll
Salmon and avocado
Spicy Tuna Maki Roll
Marinated ground tuna, cucumber, masago, and our spicy sauce.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Diced salmon, cucumber, scallions, spicy mayo, and masago.
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Cooked shrimp, cucumber, scallion, and our spicy sauce,
Spicy Scallop Roll
Scallops, cucumber, scallion, our special spicy sauce, and masago.
Alaskan Roll
Real crab meat, salmon, avocado, and cucumber.
Boston Roll
Tuna, avocado, and cucumber.
Veggie Roll
Avocado Roll
Avocado with rice outside.
Avocado Q Roll
Avocado and cucumber with rice outside.
Kympyo Avocado Roll
Kympyo(Marinated Japanese gourd) and avocado with rice outside.
Asparagus Tempura Roll
Tempura asparagus with rice outside.
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Tempura sweet potato, avocado and kympyo(Marinated Japanese gourd), with tempura crunch, wasabi mayo, and eel sauce.
Veggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, oshinko (Japanese pickled radish), and kympyo (marinated Japanese gourd).
Green Field
Green soy paper wrap, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, kympyo (Marinated Japanese gourd), spinach, and jalapeno.
Sushi Bar Entree
Sushi set
5 pieces of chef's choice nigiri, choice of California roll OR Spicy Tuna roll.
Sushi Supreme
10 pieces of chef's choice nigiri.
Sashimi Supreme
10 pieces of chef's choice sashimi.
Sashimi Delux
15 pieces of chef choice sashimi.
Sushi Bento Box
4 pieces of nigiri, 2 pieces of gyoza (pot sticker), spring mix salad, choice of California roll OR Spicy Tuna roll, and an orange wedge.
Sashimi Bento Box
4 pieces of sashimi, 2 gyoza (pot sticker), spring mix salad, choice of California roll OR Spice Tuna roll, and an orange wedge.
Donburi
Chirashi
Fresh cuts of assorted sashimi served over a bed of sushi rice with a side of Japanese pickled veggies.
Sake Don
Freshly sliced Salmon served over a bed of sushi rice, with a side of Japanese pickled vegetables.
Spicy Salmon Poke Don
Spicy salmon salad with salmon, avocado, mango, and scallion in our special spicy sauce. Served over a bed of sushi rice and served with a side of pickled Japanese vegetables.
Tekka Don
Freshly sliced Tuna served over a bed of sushi rice, with a side of Japanese pickled vegetables.
Unagi Don
Freshly sliced BBQ Fresh water eel served over a bed of sushi rice, with a side of Japanese pickled vegetables.
Sashimi - Nigiri
Sake (salmon)
Maguro (tuna)
Hamachi (yellow tail)
Escolar (super white tuna)
Suzuki (strip bass)
Albacore (butter seared white tuna)
Uni (sea urchin)
Kunsei Sake (smoked salmon)
Ebi (cooked shrimp)
Amaebi (sweet shrimp w/ fried head)
Madai (Japanese snapper)
Hotate (scallop)
Tako (octopus)
Ika (squid)
Ikura (salmon Roe)
Tobiko (flying fish roe)
Saba (mackerel)
Kani Kama (imitation crab)
Tamago (sweet omelette)
Masago (smelt fish roe)
Inari (soybean pocket)
unagi (bbq eel)
Noodle Dishes
Pad Thai
A very famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and your choice of meat with Thai classic tamarind sauce. Served with crush peanut and lime wedge on the side.
Pad See Ew
The typical Thai street food. Stir-fried large flat noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot and your choice of meat in brown soy sauce.
De Rice Spc N\Panang N
Chef recommended!!! Saucy stir fried rice noodles with eggs, chef curry sauce, bean sprouts, green onion and your choice of meat Top with Crispy Basil. Served with a side of crushed peanut and lime wedge. Heat level starts at 2.
Rad Na
Pan fried large flat rice noodles with broccoli and your choice of meat; toss with brown soya bean gravy
Kua Kai
Pan-fried flat rice noodles sautéed with sliced chicken, egg, bean sprout, onion, garlic and light soy sauce. Served with De Rice hot sauce
Drunken Noodle
Chef Recommended! Stir-fried large flat rice noodles with egg, onion, tomato, carrot, bell pepper, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat in brown soy sauce.
Garlic Noodle
Egg Noodle wok fried with egg, spinach, bell pepper and your choice of meat in our homemade roasted chili sauce. Topped with crispy garlic, onion and chopped cilantro
Spicy Noodle
Stir-fried wheat egg noodles with tomato, onion, bell pepper and your choice of meat in spicy, sweet and tangy hot sauce. Heat level starts at 2.
Lo Mein
Wheat egg noodles tossed with onion, bell pepper, shredded cabbage and your choice of meat in light soy sauce. Served with De Rice hot sauce.
Tom Yum Noodle
Chef Recommended! For those who love tom yum! Stir-fried udon noodles with tom yum sauce, coconut milk, red onion, mushroom and your choice of meat topped with chopped green onion and cilantro. Heat level starts at 2
Egg Noodle W/ Wonton and BBQ Pork
Bangkok street favorite! Seasoned egg noodles, pork, wonton, honey BBQ pork, bean sprouts, spinach and bok choy. Topped with crisp garlic, chopped cilantro and onion. Clear soup on the side.
Noodle Soup Thai Style
Your choice of rice noodles or egg noodles with bean sprouts, crisp garlic and your choice of meat in special homemade broth.
De Rice Spicy Noodle Soup
Your choice of rice noodles or egg noodle with bean sprout, crisp garlic, roasted chili, crush peanuts and your choice of meat in spicy homemade broth. Heat level starts at 2.
Pad Woon Sen
Stir fried bean thread noodle (glass noodle) with egg, onion, bell pepper, napa baby corn, asparagus, celery and your choice of meat in light soy sauce.
Singapore Noodle
Chef Recommended! Your choice of vermicilli rice noodles or bean thread noodles (glass noodles) stir-fried with BBQ pork, egg, onion, bell pepper, and celery with curry powder and light soy sauce.
Yaki Soba
Pan-fried Japanese egg noodles tossed with Napa cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts and your choice of meat in Japanese brown sauce.
Yaki Udon
Pan-fried udon noodles tossed with Napa cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts and your choice of meat in Japanese brown sauce.
Curry Noodle
Stir fried Udon noodle with yellow curry sauce, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, potato, and your choice of meat. Served with cucumber salad.
Rice Dishes
Fried Rice
Our classic wok fried rice with egg, soy sauce, onion and your choice of meat, topped with chopped cilantro and green onion. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.
Basil Fried Rice
Wok-fried white rice with fresh Thai basil, green bean, onion, carrot, bell pepper and your choice of meat. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.
Sweet Basil Fried Rice
Wok-fried white rice with fresh Thai basil, onion, carrot, bell pepper and your choice of meat. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.
Healthy Fried Rice
Wok-fried brown rice with egg, soy sauce, pumpkin, corn, peas, carrots, lima beans (or edamame) and your choice of meat, topped with chopped cilantro and green onion. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.
Yellow Curry Fried Rice
Fried rice with yellow curry seasoning, egg, onion, carrot, bell pepper, celery and your choice of meat. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge. Served with cucumber salad.
Honey Grazed Bbq Pork On The Rice
Classic street food in Thailand. Our homemade BBQ pork, white rice, boiled egg tossed with delicious pork gravy and sesame seed. Garnished with cucumber, fresh green onion and served with jalapeno soy sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Chef Recommended! Famous fried rice with yummy chunks of pineapple, shrimp, chicken, egg, onion, pea, carrot, and cashew nuts.
Brown Rice w/ Seafood
Chef Recommended! Our special brown rice tossed with stir-fried shrimp, sea scallop, calamari, mussels (or clam), imitation crabmeat, bell pepper and fresh Thai basil in special homemade roasted chili sauce. Heat starts at 2.
Bbq Pork Fried Rice
Fried Rice with BBQ pork, egg, onion, peas, and carrots. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge. Served with BBQ pork gravy.
Crispy Chicken On Ginger Rice
Our homemade ginger white rice tossed with golden crispy chicken. Garnished with cucumber, fresh green onion and served with sweet chili sauce.
Kimchi Fried Rice
Our Korean inspired wok-fried rice with kimchi, soy sauce, Korean chili, sesame, bacon and your choice of meat. Topped with fried egg and seaweed. Level of heat starts at 2.
Stir Fried Dishes
Chicken Cashew Nut/Rice
Kai-Him-Mapan Stir fried chicken, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and water chestnut with homemade roasted chili sauce, topped with roasted whole cashew nuts. Heat level starts at 1
Basil /Rice
Thailand's famous stir fried fresh Thai basil, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean and your choice of meat with basil soy sauce.
Ginger Meat/Rice
Stir-fried fresh ginger, onion, mushroom bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with ginger soy sauce.
Garlic & Pepper /Rice
Pad Katiam-Priktai Sautéed choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, or vegetables with fresh garlic, black pepper and cilantro. Served on a bed of cabbage.
Veggie Delight/Rice
A delicate dish with fresh flavors and crisp texture! Stir fried mix of fresh cut vegetables and your choice of meat cooked with Thai style soy sauce.
Sweet Basil /Rice
Pad Prik-Pao Bai Horapa Stir-fried fresh sweet basil leaves, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili sauce.
Angry Dish /Rice
Stir-fried fresh Thai basil, bamboo shoot, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean, and your choice of meat with chili soy sauce.
Eggplant Lover /Rice
Pad Ma-Kua Stir-fried eggplant, bell pepper, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat with Thai soy bean sauce.
Broccoli/Rice
Stir-fried fresh broccoli, carrot and your choice of meat with light soy sauce.
Baby Bok Choy/Rice
Stir-fried baby Bok Choy and your choice of meat with light soy sauce.
Thai Sweet & Sour/Rice
Thai style stir-fried pineapple, tomato, onion bell pepper, carrot zucchini and your choice of meat cooked with tangy sweet and sour sauce.
Mango Delight /Rice
Pad Ma Muong Stir-fried fresh cut mango, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili mango sauce, topped with sesame seed.
Snow Pea/Rice
Pad Tua Lan Tao Stir fresh snow pea, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with light soy sauce.
Asparagus/Rice
Pad Nor Mai Fa Rang Stir fried fresh cut asparagus, bell pepper, and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili sauce.
Pineapple Delight/Rice
Pad Sub Pa Rod Stir-fried pineapple chunks, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili sauce, topped with roasted whole cashew nuts. Heat level starts at 1.
Basil Thai Style
Chef recommended!!! original Thai version stir fry fresh Thai basil, fresh chili, garlic, onion, green bean and your choice of ground meat with fish sauce. Accompanied with fried egg.
Prikkhing/Rice
Stir-fried fresh green beans, bell peppers, Thai chili sauce and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 3
Curry Dishes
Green Curry /Rice
Gang Kaw Wan An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green bean, bell pepper, carrot, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 2.
Red Curry /Rice
Gang Dang Flaming Red Curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green bean, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 2.
Yellow Curry/Rice
Gang Luang A warmly spiced yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, potato, onion and your choice of meat. Served with Thai style cucumber salad.
Panang Curry/Rice
A special smooth curry cooked with coconut milk, bell pepper, creamy peanut sauce and your choice of meat and tossed with crispy basil. Heat level starts at 1.
Massaman Curry/Rice
Thai Classic Massaman curry cooked with aromatic spices, coconut milk, potato, roasted peanut and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 1.
Roasted Duck Curry /Rice
Gang Ped Bhet Yang Roasted sliced duck simmered in red curry, coconut milk, pineapples, tomatoes, bell peppers and fresh Thai basil. Heat level starts at 2.
Avocado Curry/Rice
An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, fresh cut avocado, lima bean, bell pepper, carrot, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 2.
Pumpkin Curry/Rice
Flaming red curry cooked with coconut milk, pumpkin, bell peppers, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 2.
Chinese Cuisine
Chinese Sweet & Sour Chicken
Crispy chicken with a side of Chinese sweet and sour sauce.
Orange Peel Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with a sweet and tangy orange sauce and fresh orange peel. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed in a mild sesame sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
Crispy Honey Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with mild honey sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
Almond Chicken
Crispy chicken stir fried with sliced almonds, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, celery and carrots in light soy sauce.
Black Pepper Chicken
Crispy chicken stir fried with black pepper, onion, and bell pepper in light soy sauce.
Kung Pao Chicken
Crispy chicken stir fried with roasted peanuts, chili pepper, bell peppers, carrots and celery in a homemade Kung Pao sauce.
Szechuan Chicken
Crispy chicken stir fried with onion, bell pepper, celery, carrot and snow peas in our very own Szechuan sauce.
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Gluten free Your choice of meat stir fried with onion, water chestnuts, carrot, snow pea, napa cabbage and broccoli in a mild white sauce.
Mongolian
Your choice of meat stir fried with onion, bell pepper and homemade Mongolian sauce on a bed of crispy noodles.
General Tao Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with a mild honey sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
Chef’s Specialties
Angry Catfish Special/Rice
Deep fried boneless catfish, topped with Thai style hot chili pepper oil and tossed with crispy Thai basil leaves. Accompanied with white rice.
Fisherman Madness/Rice
Sauteed Seafood combination with onion, mushroom, bell pepper and Thai basil leaves in hot chili and Thai spices. Topped with crispy basil. Accompanied with white rice. An explosion of flavors in your mouth. Heat level starts at 1.
Homestyle Chicken
Crispy chicken stir-fried with garlic, chili pepper, onion, bell pepper, and water chestnuts in homemade roasted chili sauce.
Three Flavors/Rice
Crispy Salmon, catfish or jumbo size shrimp tossed with our special blend of three exotic chili sauces. Accompanied with white rice.
Crispy Duck w/ Basil Sauce
Crispy duck stir-fried with garlic, chili, onion, bell pepper, and fresh basil. Topped with crispy basil.
Softshell Crab Panang Pineapple/Rice
Lightly battered softshell crab tossed with panang sauce and crispy basil leaves. Accompanied with white rice and fresh grilled pineapple. Heat level starts at 1.
Grilled Teriyaki
Homemade Teriyaki sauce tossed with Beef served will grilled Broccoli, carrot and white rice.
Crab Fried Rice (Seasonal)
Wok-fried white rice with snow crab meat, peas, carrot, and corn. Topped with fresh cilantro and green onion.
Kids’ Meal
Kids Fried Rice
Wok fried rice with egg, peas, carrots, and your choice of meat in light soy sauce.
Kids Egg Noodle
Stir fried egg noodle with egg, pea, carrot and your choice of meat in light soy sauce.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Homemade macaroni loaded with melted cheddar cheese and topped with crispy breadcrumb.
Kids Crispy Nuggets (6)
Chicken nuggets, ketchup, steamed broccoli and carrot. Choice of white or fried rice.
Kids Mini Orange Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed in orange sauce and fresh orange peel. Served with broccoli and carrot. Choice of white or fried rice.
Kids Mini Honey Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed in honey sauce. Served with broccoli and carrot. Choice of white or fried rice.
Kids Side
Side Order
Jasmine Rice (Side)
Brown Rice (Side)
Fried Rice (Side)
Sticky Rice (Side)
Sweet Sticky Rice (Side)
4 oz Cucumber Salad
4oz Mango Salad
Shrimp Tempura (3)
1 pc Curry Puff
Noodle (Side)
Fried Egg (Side)
Peanut Sauce (Side)
Steamed Veggies (Side)
Kimchi
Curry Sauce (16oz)
Sweet and Sour Sauce
Unagi Sauce
Spicy Mayo Sauce
Roasted Cashew Nuts 4 Oz (Side)
DESSERT
Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango
Thai Custard W\ Sweet Sticky Rice
Fried Banana (4pcs)
Fried Banana with Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Mochi Ice Cream
Cheesecake
Tiramisu
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Fortune Cookie 1 pcs
Fortune Cookie 1 Bag
Black Sticky Rice with Logan and Coconut Milk
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Return Policy: If you order through Ubereats/DoorDash/GrubHub please call them to notify of any mistakes. If you ordered take out directly through De Rice and see any mistakes please call the restaurant right away. Thank You
8460 Birchwood Ct, Suite 100, Johnston, IA 50131