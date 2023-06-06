Restaurant header imageView gallery

Derita Dairy Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2737 W Sugar Creek Rd

Charlotte, NC 28262

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

CHARLOTTE'S FAVORITE BURGER!

BURGERS

DBG BURGER

DBG BURGER

$8.50

This is the burger that put us on the map! It's completely customizable so get it how you love it. And don't forget your seasoned fries and Pineapple Lemonade!

DOUBLE-IT BURGER

DOUBLE-IT BURGER

$10.00

Try the burger that put us on the map... doubled!! That's 2 quarter-pound patties that are completely customizable so get it how you love it. And don't forget your seasoned fries and Pineapple Lemonade!

TRIPLE-IT BURGER

TRIPLE-IT BURGER

$14.00

THREE quarter-pound patties!!! If you're feeling ambitious, try our Triple-It burger. It's completely customizable so get it how you love it. And don't forget your seasoned fries and Pineapple Lemonade!

SINGLE VEGGIE BURGER

$10.00

Our veggie patties are seasoned and smashed just like our signature DBG burgers. Pick your favorite toppings and make it your own!

DOUBLE VEGGIE BURGER

DOUBLE VEGGIE BURGER

$12.00

Our veggie patties are seasoned and smashed just like our signature DBG burgers. Pick your favorite toppings and make it your own!

TRIPLE VEGGIE BURGER

$16.00

Our veggie patties are seasoned and smashed just like our signature DBG burgers. Pick your favorite toppings and make it your own!

DAWGS

HOT DOGS

Our quarter-pound, All Beef Dawgs are super popular! Try it "All The Way" with Ketchup, Mustard, Chili, Onion and Slaw or customize it however you like.
SINGLE DAWG

SINGLE DAWG

$4.50

Our quarter-pound, All Beef Dawgs are super popular! Try it "All The Way" with Ketchup, Mustard, Chili, Onion and Slaw or customize it however you like.

DOUBLE DAWGS

DOUBLE DAWGS

$8.00
SINGLE VEGGIE DAWG

SINGLE VEGGIE DAWG

$6.00

DOUBLE VEGGIE DAWGS

$10.00

FRIES

FRY BASKETS

Whether you keep it simple, or load'em up - don't forget to add a Pineapple Lemonade or Shake.

SMALL FRY BASKET

$3.00

LARGE FRY BASKET

$5.00

ICE CREAM

MILKSHAKES

SHAKES

$5.00

VANILLA CONE

SMALL VANILLA CONE

$3.00

LARGE VANILLA CONE

$4.00

CHICKEN

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.00

DBG TENDERS

DBG TENDERS

$8.50

STICKY NUGGZ

STICKY NUGGZ

$8.50

DRINKS

OUR SIGNATURE PINEAPPLE LEMONADES!

PINEAPPLE LEMONADE

$3.00

BLUEBERRY PINEAPPLE LEMONADE

$4.00

CHERRY BERRY PINEAPPLE LEMONADE

$4.00

MANGO PINEAPPLE LEMONADE

$4.00

PINA COLADA PINEAPPLE LEMONADE

$4.00

STRAWBERRY PINEAPPLE LEMONADE

$4.00

TROPICAL PUNCH PINEAPPLE LEMONADE

$4.00

SODA

COKE

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

DR. PEPPER

$2.00

TEA

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

WATERS

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

BLUEBERRY WATER

$2.00

STRAWBERRY WATER

$2.00

PINEAPPLE WATER

$2.00

KIDS MEALS

BURGER KIDS MEAL

$7.00

CHICKEN TENDER KIDS MEAL

$7.00

GRILLED CHEESE KIDS MEAL

$5.00

HOT DOG KIDS MEAL

$6.00

SANDWICHES

BOLOGNA SANDWICH

BOLOGNA SANDWICH

$7.00

BLT

$5.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.00

NACHOS

NACHO BASKETS

Whether you keep it simple, or load'em up - don't forget to add a Pineapple Lemonade or Shake.

SMALL NACHO

$4.00

WRAPS

PHILLY WRAP

PHILLY WRAP

$8.00

SHRIMP WRAP

SHRIMP WRAP

$9.00

HOODBACHI

RICE & VEGGIES

$6.50

RICE ONLY - NO VEGGIES

$4.50

VEGGIES ONLY - NO RICE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whatcha in the mood for? We specialize in customized burgers, chicken sandwiches, quarter-pound hot dogs and loaded fry entrees.

Website

Location

2737 W Sugar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28262

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sea Hut Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
2812 West Sugar Creek Road Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
Magic Sushi - University
orange starNo Reviews
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD CHARLOTTE, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
STATS Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3425 David Cox Road Charlotte, NC 28269
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #12 University
orange star4.4 • 3,627
7003 University City Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
Armored Cow Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
8821 JW Clay Blvd Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
AfroPean Catering -
orange starNo Reviews
8101 University City Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28213
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.7 (35 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston