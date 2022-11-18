Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Derno's Chicago

281 Reviews

$$

506 West Diversey Parkway

Chicago, IL 60614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Bosco Sticks

$8.00

Buffalo Fries

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chips and Pico

$5.00

Derno’s Loaded Tots

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Italian Sausage Sliders

$14.00

Jalapeño Mac n’ Cheese Bites

$10.00

Mini Italian Beef

$8.00

8

Nachos

$9.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Taco

$2.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.00

Thursday Chile Bowls

$6.00

Wings

10 Wings

$17.00

20 Wings

$32.00

50 Wings

$75.00

100 Wings

$150.00

20 Wings/Pitcher

$25.00

Pizza

12" Build Your Own

$15.00

12" Supreme Pizza

$17.00

16" Build Your Own

$18.00

16" Supreme Pizza

$20.00

12" Cauliflower Pizza

$16.00

12” Cauliflower Supreme

$18.00

Between the Buns

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Derno’s Burger

$16.00

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

Curd Burger

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Extras

Extra ranch

$0.50

Extra blue cheese

$0.50

Extra celery

$0.50

Extra chicken

$1.00

Extra bacon

$1.00

Extra sausage

$1.00

Extra side of sauce

$0.50

Dessert

12oz Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Hats

Hat

$25.00

Hat (pre-order)

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for the support! We’ll see you soon!

Location

506 West Diversey Parkway, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Derno's image
Derno's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Prost!
orange star4.3 • 732
2566 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
H&C Pour House
orange star5.0 • 10
2470 N. Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co
orange starNo Reviews
2121 North Clark Street Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Gemini
orange star4.9 • 3,048
2075 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Cesar's - On Broadway
orange star3.4 • 2,477
2924 N Broadway Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Matilda
orange star3.8 • 669
3101 N SHEFFIELD CHICAGO, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
DMK Burger Bar - Chicago
orange star4.4 • 7,863
2954 N Sheffield Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Do-Rite Donuts - DRD Wrigleyville
orange star4.7 • 5,208
1027 W Addison St Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Coda di Volpe
orange star4.8 • 4,011
3335 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper Wrigley
orange star4.7 • 3,812
3458 n Clark st Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Zam Zam Mediteranean Grill
orange star4.8 • 3,810
3461 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston