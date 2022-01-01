DeSalvo's Pizza imageView gallery

DeSalvo's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

1945 Central St

Evanston, IL 60201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese Pizza
3 Garlic Knots & Sauce

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00+

Hand stretched crust with crushed, vine ripened tomato sauce and house shredded Wisconsin mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Build Your Own Pizza

Hand stretched crust with crushed, vine ripened tomato sauce and house shredded Wisconsin mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Add your favorite toppings!

The Racoon

Sausage, Pepperoni, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Pickled Peppers, Hot Honey

The Rabbit

Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Pickled Peppers

Margherita

Garlic Oil Base, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Green Dreams

Garlic Oil Base, Spinach, Caramelized Onion, Green Olives, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Swirl

Sweet and Spicy

Sausage, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapeno

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Sauce, Roasted Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onion, Pickled Peppers

The Med

Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Tomatoes, Green Olives, Feta Cheese

Pizza of the Week

$21.50+

Garlic Oil Base, Parmesan, House Shredded Mozzarella, Sautéed Cremini and Oyster Mushrooms, Bleu Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Micro Greens & Balsamic Drizzle

Detroit Style

$29.00Out of stock

Limited quantity available every Wednesday! Square, Thick Crust, Pan Pizza. Sausage & Pepperoni with Red Sauce OR Green Olives, Caramelized Onions, Spinach & Pesto with Garlic Oil Base.

Grandma Pie

Simple Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil

Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

$13.00

A Trio of Italian Cold Cuts, Provolone, Tomato, Onions, Arugula, Pickled Peppers, Garlic Aioli, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced Chicken Breast, Pesto, Garlic Aioli, Tomatoes, Arugula, Pickled Peppers on House Made Ciabatta

Roasted Tomato Sandwich

$11.00

Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Montemore aged Wisconsin Cheddar, Garlic Aioli, Arugula, Balsamic Drizzle on House Made Ciabatta

Calzones

Meat Calzone

$15.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Pickled Peppers

Veggie Calzone

$15.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Black Olives

BYO Calzone

$12.00

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella, and any additional toppings of your choice, folded and baked into our hand stretched dough. Feeds 1-2

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Arugula Salad

$6.00+

Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Roasted Almonds, Dried Cherries, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Seasonal Salad

$6.00+

Curly Kale, Mixed Greens, Apple, Cranberry, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese, Bread Crumb, Micro Greens and Lemon Honey Vinaigrette

Garlic Knot

$1.00

Bread Knot tossed in garlic oil, herbs and spices.

Sides

3 Garlic Knots & Sauce

$3.50

Bread Knots tossed in garlic oil, herbs and spices. Served with homemade marinara or ranch.

Seasonal Vegetable

$9.00

Roasted Broccolini, Wisconsin Parmesan, Breadcrumbs and Saba

Olives

$7.25

Marinated Castlevetrano Olives and Mama Lil's Pickled Peppers

Chips

$1.75

Great Lakes potato chips available in a variety of flavors

Garlic Knot

$1.00

Bread Knot tossed in garlic oil, herbs and spices.

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.25

Homemade brown butter, chocolate chip cookies, sprinkled with flakey salt.

Brownie

$3.25

Ultra rich, moist and chewy chocolate brownie.

Beverages

Root Beer

Sprecher Root Beer. Rich, creamy flavor that comes from using Wisconsin honey.

Cans

$2.00

Lemon La Croix, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

Lemonade

$3.00+

House made Lemonade served Frozen or over ice

Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Beer/Cider

Around the Bend, Vera

$9.75

Pistachio Cream Ale- Delicate, creamy mouthfeel with luscious pistachio flavor. 16oz 5.0% ABV

Sketchbook, Insufficient Clearance

$9.75

Hazy IPA- Juicy, Creamy IPA with hints of Guava, Mango and Pineapple. 16oz 5% ABV

Temperance, Basement Party

$6.50Out of stock

Unfiltered American Lager- Easy to drink and exceedingly refreshing

Revolution, Pils

$6.50

Pilsner-Crisp and refreshing, with a Noble hop finish. 12oz 5.5% ABV

Lakefront, New Grist

$6.50

Gluten Free Pilsner- Crisp, refreshing session beer. 12oz 5.1% ABV

Right Bee Cider

$6.50

Dry Cider- Pure hard apple cider. No back sweetening, no additives. Gluten Free. 12oz 6% ABV

Temperance, Oktoberfest

$9.75

Märzen-style Oktoberfest, crisp and refreshing with a pronounced and slightly sweet malt backbone. 5.7% ABV

Wine

Zardetto, Brut

Sparkling Cuvée Brut with citrusy notes of pears, apples and peaches. Rich body, creamy texture and fresh floral and grape aromas.

Zenato, Pinot Grigio

Smooth and refreshing Pinot Grigio with citrus and floral notes. Aromas of Key limes and white peaches compliment undertones of green apples and grains of paradise.

Villa Maria, Sauv Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc with notes of gooseberry, passionfruit, ripe citrus and herbaceous aromas.

Di Majo, Sangiovese

Dry and Mellow and smooth Sangiovese. Aromas of violets and red berries complement undertones of leather and anise.

Tilia, Malbec

Malbec with fresh notes of violets and rich plum marmalade laced with chocolate and vanilla oak flavors.

Borsao, Rosé

$8.00+

Sauces

Side Ranch

Side Marinara

Side Hot Honey

Side Pesto

Side BBQ

Side Caesar

Side Balsamic

Side Red Wine Vinaigrette

Side Vegan Cauliflower Cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

DeSalvo's Pizza is a family owned and operated, by the slice pizza shop located on Central St. in Evanston. We value quality food and community!

Location

1945 Central St, Evanston, IL 60201

Directions

Gallery
DeSalvo's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

BLENDED Evanston
orange starNo Reviews
2002 Central Street Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Tag's Café - Evanston
orange star4.2 • 76
2012 Central St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Comida Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
1928 Central Street Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Ten Mile House - 1700 Central Street
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Central Street Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Beth's Little Bake Shop - 1814 Central Street
orange starNo Reviews
1814 Central Street Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Tag's Bakery
orange star4.4 • 87
2010 Central St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Evanston

Farmhouse - Evanston
orange star4.0 • 3,710
703 Church St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Tapas Barcelona - 1615 Chicago Ave
orange star4.2 • 2,351
1615 Chicago Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Kansaku - Evanston
orange star4.4 • 1,646
1514 Sherman Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Prairie Moon
orange star4.1 • 1,539
1635 Chicago Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Bluestone
orange star4.1 • 796
1932 Central St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Viet Nom Nom
orange star4.2 • 495
618 1/2 Church St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Evanston
Skokie
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Wilmette
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Morton Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Winnetka
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Glencoe
review star
No reviews yet
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston