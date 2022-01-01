DeSalvo's Pizza
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
DeSalvo's Pizza is a family owned and operated, by the slice pizza shop located on Central St. in Evanston. We value quality food and community!
1945 Central St, Evanston, IL 60201
