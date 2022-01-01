  • Home
American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Deschutes Brewery Public House 1044 NW Bond St.

1044 NW Bond St.

Bend, OR 97703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

NA Beverages

Sodas

$3.00

Humm Kombucha

$6.00

NA Porter Can

$4.00

Hot Beverages

$3.00

Fever Tree

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Riff Cold Brew

$6.00

Off the Cuff

Singles

Small Plates

Pretzel & Cheese

Pretzel & Cheese

$12.00

House made salt crusted pretzel, Tillamook cheddar cheese dip, stone-ground ale mustard

Hummus

$11.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.50

Choose from: Buffalo with bleu cheese or Dry and Spicy with ranch

Garlic Cheese Bread

$12.00

Garlic, olive oil, herbs, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese served with warm marinara

Mirror Pond Artichoke Cheese Dip

$12.00

Mirror Pond Pale Ale, roasted chilies, artichoke hearts, and spinach in a creamy cheese dip with tortilla chips

Salt & Vinegar Fries

$12.00

Pub Fries - Large

$8.00
Pub Fries - Small

Pub Fries - Small

$4.00

Pretzel Bread ONLY

$8.00

SPACE LONG TICKET

S&V Fries--Small

$6.00

Salads

Caesar Salad - Small

$7.00

Richly flarvored dressing, romaine, croutons, Parmesan

Caesar Salad - Large

$12.00

Richly flarvored dressing, romaine, croutons, Parmesan

House Salad - Small

$5.00

Seasonal greens, carrots, cucumber, red onion

House Salad - Large

House Salad - Large

$10.00

Seasonal greens, carrots, cucumber, red onion

SM NW Fall Salad

$8.00

LG NW Fall Salad

$16.00

FRENCH ONION

$9.00

Cup Pozole

$6.00

Bowl Pozole

$8.00

Cup S.O.D.

$6.00

Bowl S.O.D.

$8.00

SPACE LONG TICKET

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Cheese Pizza

$15.50

Funghi Pizza

$19.50

Truffle oil, mozzarella, Parmesan, mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted garlic and herbs

Local Pizza

$20.00

Red sauce, Italian sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, Parmesan

Meathead Pizza

$20.00

Red sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, chopped bacon, mozzarella, Parmesan

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, pepperoni and herbs

Spin & Artichoke Pizza

$19.50

SPACE LONG TICKET

Pub Style

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$16.75

Sharp cheddar, house made pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise

Elk Burger

$19.00

Durham Ranch Elk, white cheddar cheese, bacon, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Smash Burger

$18.00

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Black bean and quinoa burger, vegan aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onions, avocado

Nashville Chicken

$18.00

Seasoned breaded chicken, coleslaw, pickles, spicy mayonnaise

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Curry Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Steak Frites

$29.00

Plain Burger

$14.00

SIDES FIRST

SPACE LONG TICKET

Sides

Cup Pozole

$6.00

Bowl Pozole

$8.00

FRENCH ONION

$9.00

Cup S.O.D.

$6.00

Bowl S.O.D.

$8.00

Fried Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Salmon

$7.00
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Potato Chips $$

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Malted Cole Slaw

$4.00

Pita

$2.00

Cold Veggies

$2.25

$ Hot Veg

$5.00Out of stock

Pretzel Cheese

$3.00

Nashville Fried Chx

$6.00

$Bacon

$3.00

$ Beef Patty

$5.00

Elk Patty

$6.00

Veggie Patty

$4.00

GF Bun each

$2.00

Dessert

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Peanut butter mousse, dark chocolate ganache, caramel sauce on an Oreo cookie crust.

Tres Leches

$8.00Out of stock

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Stout Float

$5.00

RB Float

$5.00

Kids

Kid Pizza

Kid Pizza

$7.00
Kid Noodle

Kid Noodle

$5.00
Kid Grilled Chicken

Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.00
Kid Crispy Chicken

Kid Crispy Chicken

$8.00
Kid Salmon

Kid Salmon

$8.00

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Salad

$2.50

Kid Fry

$2.50

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Kid Cold Veggies

$1.50

Kid Soup

$3.00

SPACE LONG TICKET

TRIVIA SPECIALS

Artichoke Cheese Dip

$8.00

Salt & Vinegar Fries

$10.00

Retail - Women & Children

Women's Corduroy Flannel

$50.00

Women's Plaid Flannel

$50.00

Women's Tank - Gold

$17.00

Women's Tank - Purple

$17.00

Women's Geometric V-Neck

$27.00

Toddler Baseball Tee

$19.00

Half Pint Onesie

$15.00

Ladies Da Shootz! Navy Tank

$10.00

Ladies Henley Tunic

$34.00

Ladies Cardigan

$46.00

Retail - Holiday Bundles

Stocking Stuffer

$8.00

Retro Core Tee (Rust/Grey) Circle Logo Hat (Maroon/Blue)

Specific Hat/Tee Bundle

$49.00

Red Key Chain Opener Can Glass DB Logo Coolie Circle Logo Sticker

Retail - Sale

22 oz. Bottle Travel Protector

$20.00

DB Buff

$6.00

Drinkables Tee Grey

$5.00

Da Shootz Pullover

$28.00

Ladies Da Shootz! Navy Tank

$10.00

Mesh Bag

$5.00

Wooden Cutting Boards

$20.00

Rip City Lager Tee

$10.00

Green Circle Tee

$15.00

Grey Circle Tee

$15.00

Mirror Pond Pale Tee - Sale

$15.00

Black Butte Porter Tee - Sale

$15.00

Blue Born In Bend Pub Tee

$15.00

Retail Beer

6-PK NA BLACK BUTTE

$9.50

Black Butte Porter 6pk Bottles

$9.50

Black Butte Porter 6pk Cans

$9.50

Bubbles and Brunch 6pk Cans

$11.50

Catharina Sour 6pk Cans

$11.50

Chasin' Freshies 6pk Cans

$11.50

Cherries Jubelale 4pk Cans

$20.00

Contessa Crispy

$9.50

Farmstand Mango 6 pk cans

$11.50

Fresh Haze IPA 6pk Cans

$11.50

Fresh Squeezed IPA 6pk Bottles

$11.50

Fresh Squeezed IPA 6pk Cans

$11.50

Haze Tron DBL IPA 6pk Cans

$11.50

Jubelale 6pk Bottles

$9.50

Kanpai Crispy 6pk Cans

$9.50

King Crispy Pilsner 6pk Cans

$9.50

Lil' Squeezy 6pk Cans

$11.50

Mirror Pond Pale Ale 6pk Bottles

$9.50

Mirror Pond Pale Ale 6pk Cans

$9.50

Neon Daydream 6PK

$9.50

Obsidian Stout 6pk Bottles

$9.50

Royal Fresh Imperial IPA 6pk Bottles

$11.50

Squeezy Rider IPA 6pk Cans

$11.50

Twilight 6pk Bottles

$9.50

Black Butte 34 4-Pack

$20.00

Whiskey Butte 4-Pack

$12.00

Coconut Abyss 4 pk

$20.00

Glow 4-Pack

$12.00

PB Stout 4pk

$15.00

Raspberry Porter 4pk Bottles

$10.00

Whiskey Butte 4-Pack

$12.00

State 4pk

$14.00

Wowza! 6pk Cans

$9.50

Black Butte Porter Bottle CASE

$38.00Out of stock

Black Butte Porter Can CASE

$38.00

Bubbles and Brunch CASE

$46.00

Chasin' Freshies Case

$46.00

DaShootz! CASE

$38.00

Fresh Haze CASE

$46.00

Fresh Squeezed CASE Bottles

$46.00

Fresh Squeezed CASE Cans

$46.00

HandUp IPA CASE

$38.00

Haze Tron Dbl IPA CASE

$46.00

Jubelale Case Bottles

$38.00

King Crispy CASE

$38.00

Mirror Pond CASE Bottles

$38.00

Mirror Pond CASE Cans

$38.00

N/A Porter Case

$38.00

Obsidian Stout CASE

$38.00

Royal Fresh Imperial IPA CASE

$46.00

Squeezy Rider IPA CASE

$46.00

Wowza! CASE

$38.00

IPA Fresh Pack Cans

$20.00

Fresh Haze 12pk Cans

$20.00

IPA Mingle 12pk Bottles

$20.00Out of stock

Jubelale 12pk Cans

$20.00

Twilight 12 Pack Cans

$18.50

$40 3 PACK RESERVE

$40.00

$60 3 PACK RESERVE

$60.00

Free Glass with Reserve Purchase

500ml Blue Butterfly

$12.00

500ml Black Butte Cubed '21

$15.00

22oz Dissident '14

$25.00

22oz Dissident '15

$22.00

22oz Dissident '17

$18.00

22oz Planete Bruin

$18.00

22oz Stoic 15

$17.00

500ML Blk Is Beautiful

$15.00

500ml Cultural Diversity

$12.00

500ml Brett Dissident

$15.00

500ml Dissident '18

$17.00

500ml Dissident '19

$12.00

500ml Peach Dissident

$15.00

500ml Marionberry Dissident

$15.00

500ml Family Tree Apple Sour

$15.00

500ml Maskerade

$15.00

22oz Mirror Mirror '14

$18.00

500ml Freyja

$17.00

500ml Home at Port

$15.00

500ml Home at Port Dark Cherry

$15.00

500ml Planete Plum

$15.00

500ml Planete Rouge

$15.00

500ml South Sister

$15.00

500ml Tempranillo Flanders

$15.00

500ml The Ages '18

$15.00Out of stock

500ml The Ages '19

$15.00

500ml The Ages 2020

$15.00

500ml Tumalo Kreik

$15.00

500ml Wasp Nest

$18.00

Abyss '08 & '09

$35.00

Abyss '10

$37.00

Abyss '12

$25.00Out of stock

Abyss '13

$25.00

Abyss '14

$25.00

Abyss '15

$21.00

Abyss '16

$19.00

Abyss Old World

$25.00

Abyss Port

$25.00

Black Butte 22

$25.00

Black Butte 26

$18.00

Black Butte 27

$22.00

Black Butte 31

$18.00

Growlers

1L Core Glass Growler

$25.00

1L Bond Glass Growler

$25.00

2L Core Glass Growler

$35.00

2L Bond Glass Growler

$35.00

Retail Refund without Receipt

Retail Refund no receipt

-$1.00
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Our original Public House has been a vibrant fixture of the downtown Bend, Oregon scene since 1988. Not only were our very first beers brewed here – think Black Butte Porter and Jubelale – but we quickly became a gathering spot for locals and visitors alike. While the beer speaks for itself through a total of 19 taps, our chefs also put the same quality and hand-crafted excellence into the cuisine. Our beer-centric menu features fresh ingredients, many sourced from local farmers, foragers and ranchers with whom the team has built strong relationships over the years. Most menu items are hand-crafted from scratch whenever possible, and several items are made with spent grain from the brewing process. Come visit us at Bend’s original brew pub and see where it all began.

1044 NW Bond St., Bend, OR 97703

Directions

