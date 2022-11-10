Restaurant header imageView gallery

Desert Island Bar and Kitchen 71777 Frank Sinatra Drive

71777 Frank Sinatra Drive

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Order Again

Beer

Desert Cream

$8.00

HOPA

$8.00

760

$9.00

Lazy

$10.00

Cacadian

$10.00

805

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Lt

$6.00

Se Senor

$6.00

Even Par

$9.00

Heat Wave

$9.00

Poolside

$9.00

Cocktails

Daiquiri

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Gold Rush

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mule

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

The Bronx

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Pepino

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Wines by the Glass

NV Telmont Champagne

$27.00

2021 Weingut Gruner

$13.00

2020 Dumont Sancerre

$20.00

2021 K Viognier

$15.00

2020 Castelforte Pinot Grigio

$10.00

2020 Balea Rose Txakolina

$18.00

2018 Tyros Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.00

2019 Jaffurs Syrah

$20.00

2020 Field Recordings Gruner

$13.00

2021 So Far Out Red Blend

$12.00

2020 La Casa Vieja Red Blend

$14.00

2021 Las Jaras Glou Glou

$14.00

2021 Stolpman GDG

$20.00

Wines by the Bottle

NV Henriot Champagne

$55.00

2020 La Trucha Albarino

$50.00

2020 The Eyrie Pinot Gris

$55.00

2019 Ghostwriter Chardonnay

$65.00

2019 Kistler Chardonnay

$125.00

2020 Domaine Bart Marsannay Rose

$56.00

2018 Montesecondo Chianti Classico

$55.00

2021 Scotty Boy Guess Whos Coming

$74.00

2021 Ridge Pagani Ranch Zinfindel

$85.00

2019 Alexana Dundee Hills Pinot Noir

$75.00

2020 Chateau La Nerthe Chateauneuf du Pape

$125.00

NV Telmont Champagne

$100.00

2021 Weingut Gruner

$48.00

2020 Dumont Sancerre

$64.00

2021 K Viognier

$50.00

2020 Castelforte Pinot Grigio

$40.00

2018 Tyros Cabernet Sauvignon

$68.00

2019 Jaffurs Syrah

$74.00

2020 Field Recordings Gruner

$49.00

2021 So Far Out Red Blend

$45.00

2020 La Casa Vieja Red Blend

$52.00

2021 Las Jaras Glou Glou

$53.00

2020 Balea Rose Txakolina

$60.00

STARTERS

6 Oysters

$24.00

12 Oyster

$48.00

4 Scallops

$16.00

8 Scallops

$32.00

Ahi Tuna Crudo

$17.00

1/2 Lobster Cocktail

$39.00

Parker House Rolls

$8.00

Wild Arugula Salad

$14.00

Fall Salad

$15.00

Chicken Fried Mushrooms

$15.00

Broccolini

$14.00

10oz NY STRIP

$40.00

Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Agnolotti

$21.00

ENTREES

Cacio e Pepe

$21.00

Squid Ink Pasta

$30.00

Bolognese

$22.00

Barramundi

$32.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$35.00

Pork Belly

$28.00

SIDES

Grilled Broccolini

$14.00

DESSERTS

Butterscotch Budino

$12.00

Apple Cobbler

$12.00

Set Menu

Wine Pairing

$30.00

SPIRITS LIBRARY

BOZAL CUISHE 1oz

$13.00

BOZAL TOBASICHE 1oz

$13.00

BOZAL CENIZO 1oz

$13.00

MELATE SIERRA NEGRA 1oz

$17.00

MELATE LAMPARILLO 1oz

$18.00

MELATE JABALI 1oz

$18.00

MELATE MELATE 1oz

$18.00

MELATE ESPADILLA 1oz

$17.00

MELATE PECHUGA TOBALA 1oz

$18.00

MELATE ARROQUENO 1oz

$17.00

MELATE PICHOMEL 1oz

$17.00

NUESTRA SOLEDAD SAN LUIS 1oz

$10.00

NUESTRA SOLEDAD SAN BALTAZAR 1oz

$10.00

NUESTRA SOLEDAD SANTIAGO MATATLAN 1oz

$10.00

XICARU PECHUGA MOLE 1oz

$10.00

BURRITO ANCESTRAL JOVEN CASTILLA 1oz

$18.00

GRAN CORMINO TEQUILA 1oz

$10.00

KILINGA BACANORA 1oz

$10.00

METAMODERNITY BOURBON 1oz

$13.00

KENTUCKY OWL BOURBON 1oz

$20.00

EH TAYLOR SMALL BATCH BOURBON 1oz

$25.00

TRAVERSE CITY BARREL PROOF BOURBON 1oz

$22.00

EH TAYLOR SINGLE BARREL BOURBON 1oz

$54.00

CATOCIN RABBLE ROUSER RYE 1oz

$19.00

CATOCIN ROUNDSTONE RYE 1oz

$10.00

METAMODERNITY 100% RYE 1oz

$18.00

MACALLAN 12YR SHERRY CASK 1oz

$15.00

BRUICHLADDICH THE CLASSIC LADY 1oz

$10.00

COMPASS BOX PEAT MONSTER 1oz

$12.00

MACALLAN 2021 RARE CASK 1oz

$55.00

ARDBEG 12YR TBWC 1oz

$15.00

AULTMORE 20YR TBWC 1oz

$15.00

BENRINNES 17YR TBWC 1oz

$15.00

BOWMORE 15YR TBWC 1oz

$15.00

CAOL ILA 6YR TBWC 1oz

$12.00

CAOL ILA 17YR TBWC 1oz

$15.00

25YR ISLAY #2 TBWC 1oz

$18.00

CAMBUS 25YR TBWC 1oz

$18.00

HIGHLAND PARK 18YR TBWC 1oz

$15.00

PORT CHARLOTTE 13YR TBWC 1oz

$15.00

TBWC 15YR IRISH WHISKY 1oz

$15.00

TBWC 6YR THREE SHIPS SOUTH AFRICAN WHISKY 1oz

$15.00

TBWC 21YR JAPANESE WHISKY 1oz

$20.00

KAIYO 7YR THE SINGLE 1oz

$9.00

KAIYO MIZUNARA 1oz

$12.00

FOURSQUARE 2013 1oz

$30.00

HAMPDEN 2011 1oz

$35.00

SMOOTH AMBLER RUM 1oz

$40.00

COPALI RUM 1oz

$10.00

RENEGADE LAKE ANTOINE RUM 1oz

$12.00

RENEGADE NURSERY RUM 1oz

$12.00

MT GAY MADIERA CASK 1oz

$45.00

PORTOFINO 1oz

$13.00

OCCITAN 1oz

$5.00

ABRICOT 1oz

$8.00

BRESCA DORADA LIMONCINO 1oz

$5.00

BRESCA DORADA MIRTAMARO 1oz

$7.00

BORDIGA APERITIVO 1oz

$5.00

BORDIGA BITTER ROSSO 1oz

$5.00

BORDIGA VERMUT ROSSO 1oz

$5.00

CENTUM HERBIS 1oz

$6.00

CHIOT MONTAMARO 1oz

$5.00

DAY TRIP STRAWBERRY AMARO 1oz

$7.00

ELSEWHERE BLOOD ORANGE APERITIVO 1oz

$7.00

FRED JERBIS FERNET25 1oz

$6.00

GENZIANELLA 1oz

$6.00

IL GUSTO DI AMALFI ALLORO 1oz

$5.00

IL GUSTO DI AMALFI FINOCCHIETTO 1oz

$5.00

IL MALLO NOCINO 1oz

$7.00

IL MALLO NOCINO RUM CASK 1oz

$11.00

ISTINE VERMOUTH DI RADDA 1oz

$7.00

LATE EMBERS SUNCHOKE & HONEY 1oz

$10.00

LIQUORE DELLE SIRENE 1oz

$5.00

RABARBARO 1oz

$6.00

VERMOUTH RISERVA EXCELSIOR 1oz

$10.00

SNACKS

Cold Oysters

$4.00

Scallobs

$4.00

Peanuts

$5.00

Olives

$6.00

Caviar Chips

$18.00

Royale

$6.00

Shrimp C

$7.00

STARTERS

Parker Rolls

$7.00

Hamachi

$19.00

Fig Tart

$14.00

Melon Salad

$16.00

Ceasar

$14.00

Carrots

$16.00

Fire Starter

BIT MORE

Cacio Pepe

$19.00

Bolognese

$21.00

Trout

$32.00

Chicken

$34.00

Pepers

$13.00

Brussel

$13.00

New York

$5.00

Fire Entree

Barramundi

$32.00

DESSERTS

Panna Cotta

$12.00

Cobbler

$10.00

Fire Dessert

Event Deposit

Event deposit

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Please note, if you order after the 8th or 9th hole, your order will be waiting for you at the turn.

Location

71777 Frank Sinatra Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Directions

