DC Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

10440 North Indian Wells Drive

Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Salad
Cajun Bleu Burger
Onion Rings

Desserts

Apfelstrudel

$9.00

German Apple Strudel

Pecan Brown Butter Cake

$12.00

With vanilla bean gelato, micro mint, & rose syrup drizzle

Pistachio Torte

$13.00

Topped with pistachio latte gelato, dried lavender flowers, & lavender syrup

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

$13.00

Vanilla bean gelato, caramel sauce, & fresh whipped cream

Desert Shooter Flight

$15.00

Vanilla bean gelato & chocolate chip cookie | Blueberry Lemon pound cake | Rice pudding | Crème brûlée

House Made Brats

German Bratwurst

$18.00

Grilled house made bratwurst, topped with our house made sauerkraut & spicy brown mustard

Brat Burger

$18.00

House made bratwurst patty, topped with our house made sauerkraut & spicy brown mustard

Sides

Side Salad

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00+

French Fries

$3.00+

Sweet Fries

$4.00+

Onion Rings

$4.00+

Seasoned Rice

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Smash Burgers

Classic Burger

$14.00

8oz Grilled Angus Beef Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles with your choice of Cheese

Cajun Bleu Burger

$16.00

8oz Grilled Angus Beef Patty topped with Blackened Bleu Cheese Sauce, Bacon & a Crispy Onion Ring.

Sonoran BBQ Burger

$16.00

All-Beef Patty topped with Pork Carnitas, Jack Cheese, Bourbon Bacon BBQ Sauce & a Crispy Onion Ring.

Funguy Burger

$16.00

Crimini mushrooms & imported Swiss cheese

Soups & Salads

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Tossed romaine lettuce in Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese & house made croutons

Taco Salad

$12.00

Crispy taco shell bowl with mixed greens, black beans, fire roasted corn, pico de gallo shredded cheese, avocado lime crema, & spicy aioli

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Diced ham, diced turkey, bacon, bleu cheese, boiled egg, diced tomato, & guacamole

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Spicy capicola, Genoa salami, Black Forest ham, pepperoni, red onions, banana peppers, green olives, feta cheese, mixed greens, & rosé balsamic vinaigrette

Yellowfin Tuna salad

$21.00

Seared sushi-grade yellowfin tuna on top of fresh mixed greens, cucumber, green grapes, gala apple slices, crispy wonton strips, & feta cheese

Tomato Bisque

$5.00+

Roasted heirloom tomatoes, and fresh basil, topped with tarragon crema & Parmesan crostini

Chicken Tortilla

$6.00+

Slow-roasted shredded chicken, green chilies, tomatoes, fire-roasted corn, topped with Monterey Jack cheese, & crisp red tortilla strips

Starters

BBQ Flatbread

$13.00

Bourbon bacon BBQ sauce, pork carnitas, cheddar cheese, & fresh purple onions

Boneless Wings

$13.00

10 Nuggets, Breaded, and Deep-Fried to perfection, served with your choice of Sauce.

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

Sliced capicola, prosciutto, Black Forest ham, pepperoni, salami burrata cheese, dill Havarti, floral goat cheese marinated olives, marinated crimini mushrooms, glutenfree crostini, roasted garlic confit, spicy olive tapenade, grapes, & sliced apples

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Parmesan-crusted sourdough bread, Monterey Jack, cheddar, Swiss & yellow American cheese, served with a cup of tomato bisque

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.00

6 Jalapeño Poppers stuffed with Pork Carnitas, Cream Cheese & Jack Cheese, topped with Cajun Candied Bacon Bits, served with Spicy Aioli & Avocado Lime Crema

Seared Yellowfin Tuna app

$19.00

Sushi-grade yellowfin tuna seared & butter basted set on a bed of mixed greens, wasabi aioli, & black sesame seeds

Shrimp Cakes

$13.00

Ground shrimp with gluten-free panko breading sautéed crisp atop mango slaw, avocado crema, & coconut curry aioli

Smoked Wings

$16.00

Beer-brined and cold smoked bone-in chicken wings baked then fried crispy & tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

Street Tacos

Street Taco - Teriyaki Chicken

$14.00

Three Tacos with Spicy Grilled Chicken, Gluten-Free Sweet Teriyaki Sauce, Zesty Slaw & Pickled Purple Onion

Street Taco - Pork Carnitas

$13.00

Three Tacos with Braised Pork Carnitas, Spicy Mango Slaw, Pickled Red Onion & Spicy Aioli

Street Tacos - Carne Asada

$16.00

Three Tacos with Melted Jack Cheese, Carne Asada, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Tomatillo Chimichurri & Pickled Purple Cabbage.

Street Tacos - Blackened Shrimp

$16.00

Three Tacos, delicious Blackened Shrimp with Spicy Mango Slaw & Avocado Lime Crema.

Early Bird

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Breakfast Bagel

$8.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour Tortilla with Melted Jack Cheese, served with House-Made Salsa, Sour Cream & Guacamole

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Shredded chicken, mayo, walnuts, & green grapes on a buttery grilled croissant

Classic BLT

$15.00

Toasted sourdough, mayo, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, & house-cured bacon

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk-soaked chicken breast, breaded in gluten-free flour, fried crisp, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, onions, housemade pickles, & mayo on a grilled hoagie

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Shaved sirloin steak with grilled onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms, banana peppers with yellow & white American cheese on a grilled hoagie

Shaved Turkey

$15.00

Shaved turkey, thinly sliced cucumber, green grapes, red onion, & tzatziki sauce

Caddy Stack

$16.00

Double-stacked club sandwich on sourdough with bacon, turkey, ham, cheddar & Swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, mayo, & guacamole

The Italian

$17.00

Spicy capicola, Genoa salami, Black Forest ham, pepperoni, red onions, banana peppers, mixed greens, & rosé balsamic vinaigrette

Vegetarian Pulled Pork

$13.00

Pulled jackfruit and hearts of palm tossed in our house made BBQ sauce on a brioche bun with our house made pickles

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

At DC Bar & Grill, we make all of our food with love and intention, not to mention it’s all from scratch! Each component is ideally placed to please your pallet to keep you interested in every bite.

Website

Location

10440 North Indian Wells Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Directions

