Desert Edge Pub & Brewery

Bar Bites

Chips & House Mustard

$1.95

Chips & Salsa

$1.95

Employee Meal

$2.76

Growler Potato Chips

$0.75

Classic Pub Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

Rare Roast Beef

Turkey/Avocado Sandwich

Vegetarian

Warm Roast Beef

Warm Corned Beef

Warm Ham

Warm Pastrami

Turkey Avocado

$8.50

Rare Roast Beef

$8.50

Club

$8.50

Vegetarian

$8.50

Pastrami

$8.50

Corned Beef

$8.50

Ham

$8.50

Roast Beef

$8.50

Hot Sandwiches

BaB Black Bean Patty

$12.50

BaB Beef Patty

$12.50

Grilled Smoked Turkey

$12.50

Portobello Sandwich

$12.50

Reuben

$12.50

Mexican Dip

$13.00

Salmon Sandwich

$14.50

Santa Fe Chicken

$12.50

Open Face Hanger Steak

$14.50

Yellow Curry Chicken

$12.50

Pastrami & Swiss Panini

$12.50

Spec Panini

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Mexican

One Enchilada

$11.00

Two Enchiladas

$13.00

Three Enchiladas

$15.00

Chile Verde Burrito

$14.00

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Beer Battered Fish Tacos

$13.00

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Carne Tacos

$13.00

Extra Taco

$4.00

Kids

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kid Whole grilled cheese

$7.95

Kid Burger

$6.95

Kid Quesadilla

$6.95

Kid Tortellini

$6.95

Whole Grilled Cheese Uprade

$2.00

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Side of Fresh Fruit

$6.00

TLC

$6.00

Side House Pasta

$6.00

Soup of The Day (bowl)

$8.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

1/2 Pasta Salad of the Day

$8.00

Kale & Fruit Salad

$6.00

Kale & Fruit Salad with Goat Cheese

$8.00

Soup Salads Quiche

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

Caesar

$14.00

Salmon & Kale Salad

$16.00

Portobello Salad

$14.00

Warm Italian Salad

$13.50

Thai Beef Salad

$15.00

Hanger Steak Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey Tortellini

$13.50

Monday Pasta Salad of the Day

$12.50

Pasta Salad of the Day

$13.50

Wednesday Pasta of the Day

$14.50

Asian Salmon

$16.00

Garden Salad

$13.00

Chef's Salad

$13.50

House Pasta Salad (Full Order)

$11.50

Daily Soup Bowl

$8.00

Daily Soup Bowl with Side

$11.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

French Onion Soup with Side

$11.00

Daily Soup Cup

$6.00

Daily Soup Cup with Side

$10.00

Quiche

$11.50

Desserts

Chocolate Decadence

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$6.25

P/B Choco Chz Cake

$6.25Out of stock

European Cheesecake

$6.25

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.25

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.25

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.25

Ala Mode

$2.25Out of stock

Brownies

$3.25+

Cookies

$1.75+

TripChocRasp

$6.25

Penutbutter Cheese Cake

$6.25Out of stock

Whole Cake

$35.95

Pumpkin Double Chip

$1.75Out of stock

Poppy

$6.25

Special Tres Lec

$6.25

Platters

Chip & Salsa Tray

$14.95

Veggie Tray

$17.95Out of stock

Antipasta Tray

$57.95Out of stock

Spring Roll Tray

$42.95Out of stock

Skewer Tray

$42.95Out of stock

Pasta Salad Tray

$48.95

Shrimp Pasta Tray

$54.95

House Pasta Tray

$46.95

Green Salad Tray

$49.95

Fresh Fruit Tray

$43.95

Sandwich Tray

$42.95

Pint Salsa

$6.25

Pint Dressing

$6.25

Bottled Water

$0.95

Whole Quiche

$38.50

Add 1/2 Sand

$5.25

TLC Tray

$17.95

Large Ticket

Ticket 1

Ticket 2

Ticket 3

Ticket 4

Ticket 5

Ticket End

Side Of

Side Of

Common Requests

Salt

Pepper

Sugar

Sweetener

Lemons

Limes

Ketchup

Napkins

Side of Vin

Hot Sauce

Check

Mayo

Fry Sauce

Paper Menu

Straw

Sweet N Low

Sugar in the raw

Sweet Life (stevia)

Equal

Sugar white

Brunch

Chile Verde & Eggs

$11.00

Chimichanga

$11.00

Breakfast Salmon & Eggs

$12.00Out of stock

Breakfast Hanger Steak Frites & Eggs

$13.00

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Chilequiles & Eggs

$10.00

Montecristo

$11.00

Ham & Eggs

$8.00

Pancakes

$8.00

French Toast

$8.00

Kid Bacon & Eggs

$5.00

Kid Pancakes

$5.00

Kid French Toast

$5.00

Quiche

$10.50

Brunch Sides

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Bacon (3)

$3.00

Ham Steak

$4.00

Toast (2 Pieces)

$2.00

Breakfast Potaotes

$3.00

Chilequiles

$4.00

Brunch Salmon

$6.00

Chile Verde

$5.00

Pancake (1)

$3.00

French Toast (1)

$3.00

Tortillas

syrup

butter

Sodas etc

Water

Water No Ice

Water w Lemon

Iced Tea

$2.79

With Bar Drinks

1/2 Ck & 1/2 Diet

$2.79

Apple Juice

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Cherry Coke

$3.29

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Glass of Ice

Mocktail Cider Effects

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.79

Hot Water

Ice

Lemonade

$2.79

Milk

$2.99

Mineral H20

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Print Check

Root Beer

$2.79

Shirley

$3.29

Soda Water (Fountain)

Sprite

$2.79

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

LRG To-Box

SM To-Go Box

To-Go Cup

Coffee

Americano

$2.75

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75

Cappuccino

$3.50

Chai

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Latte

$3.75

Mocha

$3.95

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$2.75

Refills

Water R

Diet R

IT R

It/Lem R

Coke R

Root Beer R

Sprite R

Dr. P R

Glass of Ice

1/2 Coke 1/2 Diet R

Lem R

Soda Water R

Shirley R

$0.50

Cherry Coke R

$0.50

Coffee R

Hot Water R

Kids

Kid Water

Kid Apple

$2.99

Kid Coke

$2.79

Kid Cran

$2.99

Kid Diet

$2.79

Kid Dr P

$2.79

Kid Lem

$2.79

Kid Milk

$2.99

Kid OJ

$2.99

Kid Root

$2.79

Kid Shirley

$3.29

Kid Sprite

$2.79

Kid Ginger

$2.79

Spirits

Absolut Peppar

$7.00Out of stock

Absolut Ruby Red

$7.00

Beehive Vodka

$7.00Out of stock

Gordon's Vodka

$5.00Out of stock

Ketel 1

$7.00Out of stock

Tito's Handmade

$7.00

Seagrams

$6.00

Espolon

$8.00

Sauza Gold

$7.00

Patron

$10.00Out of stock

Aberlour 12 yr

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Famous Grouse

$6.00Out of stock

Dewers

$6.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$8.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$7.00Out of stock

High West Double Rye

$9.00

Johnny Walker Red

$6.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$5.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$6.00Out of stock

Beehive Jack Rabbit

$9.00

Gordon's Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Distillery 36 Brigham Rum

$3.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.00Out of stock

E&J Brandy

$6.00

Fernet-Branca

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Hidalgo Sherry

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

CourvoisierCognac

$6.00

Well Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cape Cod

$6.50

Cosmo

$6.50

Greyhound

$6.50

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Kamakazi

$6.50

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$6.50

Mojito

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Salty Dog

$6.50

Samurai

$6.50

White Russian

$7.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Draft

20 oz True Pint

Pitcher

16 oz Glass

Sample

$1.00

Sample Tray of 5

$5.00

Hop Water Seltzer 16oz

$1.95

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Woodchuck

$5.00Out of stock

Heineken Zero

$4.00

Redbridge (GF)

$4.00

1 Lemon Slice

1 Lime Slice

1 Orange Slice

4 Lemons for Hef Pitcher

w/lime

Canned Beer Dine in Only

PINK MOON HAZY IPA

$7.95Out of stock

1972 IPA

$7.95

ETE SAISON

$7.25Out of stock

OKTOBERFEST

$7.25Out of stock

BETTER DAYS IPA 16 OZ

$7.25Out of stock

TROLLEY RYE IPA 16 oz

$7.25Out of stock

GRAIN 2 BRAIN IPA

$7.25Out of stock

Fairway Cold IPA

$7.95

Growlers & Grumbles

Growler Glass

$4.00

Growler Fill

$13.00

Grumble Glass

$4.00

Grumble Fill

$7.00

White Wine

Corkage

$7.50

Willamette Valley Riesling

$8.00Out of stock

GLS House

$7.00

GLS Acacia Chard

$7.00

GLS Sauv Blanc

$7.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Rose

$8.00

Champagne

$6.00

Champagne w/ oj

$7.00

BTL Chardonnay (Acacia)

$35.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Rose

$38.00Out of stock

BTL Sauv Blanc

$35.00

House

$35.00

Willamette Valley Reisling

$48.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Corkage

$7.50

GLS House Red

$8.00

GLS Lapis Luna Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Malbec

$8.00

GLS Merlot

$6.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Syrah

$6.00Out of stock

GLS Rosso Misto (Trinafour)

$8.00Out of stock

BTL Lapis Luna Blend

$38.00

BTL House

$38.00

BTL Malbec

$38.00

BTL Merlot

$30.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Syrah

$30.00

BTL Rosso Misto

$48.00Out of stock

Specialty Cocktails

Aperol Spritzer

$8.00

Sunday Bloody

$3.00

Sunday Mimosa

$3.00

Cider Effects

$7.00

Pub Mule

$8.00

Bramble On

$9.00

Caprianha

$9.00

Desert Cactus

$9.00

Drunk Uncle

$9.00Out of stock

Hard Pressed

$9.00

High Tea

$9.00

Indian Paintbrush

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Midtown Maple

$9.00

Mistletoe

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

The Pub Mimosa

$9.00Out of stock

Tipsy Bumble

$9.00

Whiskey Rebel

$9.00

White Out

$9.00

Extras

Napkins 2

Napkins 5

Napkins 10

2 app plates

3 app plates

4 app plates

5 app plates

Dinner plate

fork

2 forks

3 forks

4 forks

Spoon

2 spoons

Butter Knife

Steak Knife

Small To-Go Box

Lg to-go Box

Beer Glasses

Green To-Go

Brown To-Go

Ramekin To-Go

Retail

Desert Edge Hoodie

$36.50

DE Hat

$25.00

DE T-Shirt

$25.00

DE Sticker

$1.00

DE Keychain

$2.00

DE Koozie

$2.00

Employee T-Shirt

$12.00

Employee Hoodie

$24.00

Employee Hat

$12.00

Logo Glass

$5.00

Cooler

$12.00

1972 Hat

$25.00

1972 Series T shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

273 Trolleys Square, Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Directions

Gallery
Desert Edge Pub & Brewery image

