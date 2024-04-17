Desert Oak at NEEP food truck NEEP Collective
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8144 Dyer St, el paso, TX 79904
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
NEEP Food Truck Park-8144 Dyer St. Ste. A - Skinny's BBQ - North East
No Reviews
8144 Dyer Street El Paso, TX 79904
View restaurant
Skyline Entertainment Center - 4201 Skyline Ave
No Reviews
4201 Skyline Ave El Paso, TX 79904
View restaurant
Get Smoked Barbecue - 6725 Morningside Cir
No Reviews
9501 Dyer Street El Paso, TX 79924
View restaurant
Krab Kingz Daiq’s Shack - 9570 Dyer Street El Paso, TX 79924
No Reviews
9570 Dyer Street El Paso, TX 79924
View restaurant