Desert Rose Cafe

745 E Hemlock St

Othello, WA 99344

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Sausage or bacon with cheddar or provolone cheese & a fried egg on your choice of a bagel, english muffin, or croissant

On The Edge

Espresso, chai, chocolate sauce & oat milk

Snickerdoodle

Steamer with white chocolate, cinnamon, whipped cream & caramel drizzle

Desert Rose Cafe

Signature Drinks

Desert Rose

White chocolate sauce & rose syrup topped with edible rose petals

Mel's Go-To

Salted caramel latte,caramel drizzle, topped with course sea salt

Cafecito

Frothy milk, cinnamon & classic syrup

Rough Stock

Americano with classic syrup

The Carpenter

Brown sugar, cinnamon & frothy oat milk

Sweet Pea Latte

Local honey, lavender, vanilla & oat milk

On The Edge

Espresso, chai, chocolate sauce & oat milk

Lotus & Italian Sodas

Blue Thistle

Blue raspberry & coconut

Rose Bud

Rose & vanilla topped with a splash of cream

Desert Marigold

Peach & mango

Sunflower

Pomegranate & strawberry topped with orange juice

Kitty Kat

Raspberry & coconut topped with whipped cream, a maraschino cherry & coconut cream sauce

The Aria

Strawberry & peach

Italian Soda

Lotus Energy

Coffee, tea & more

Brewed Coffee

Locally roasted coffee

Cup of Joe Grey

Brewed coffee & steamed milk

Hot Tea

Earl Grey tea, English Breakfast, Peppermint, Berry Hibiscus, Green Tea & Chamomile

Iced Tea

Earl Grey tea, English Breakfast, Peppermint, Berry Hibiscus, Green Tea & Chamomile

London Fog

Earl Grey tea, vanilla & steamed milk

Matcha

Unsweetened matcha

Chai Tea Latte

Spice tea with milk

Chocolate Mexicano

Dark chocolate, house-made Mexican spice blend & whipped cream

Kids Hot Chocolate ONLY 12OZ

$3.50

Warmed milk, chocolate sauce & marshmallows

Snickerdoodle

Steamer with white chocolate, cinnamon, whipped cream & caramel drizzle

Fruit Smoothie

Mango, Peach, Strawberry, Strawberry Banana, or Wildberry

Green Machine

$6.75

A fibrous detox with spinach, apple, celery, pineapple, banana, chia seeds, apple juice

Golden Hour

$6.75

An anti-inflammatory & immunity booster with orange, carrot, pineapple, mango,banana, turmeric, chia seed & flax seed

Can't Be Beet

$6.75

An antioxidant with beets, mixed berries, cranberry juice, apple, pineapple, banana, chia seed and flax seed

Cold Brew

Locally roasted coffee, brewed for 12 hours in house and chilled

Lemonade

100% lemon juice and pure cane sugar mixed in house

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cup of milk

$3.00+

Non Coffee Blended

$4.50+

Espresso

ADD ESpresso

Americano

espresso poured over hot or iced water

Latte

espresso with milk

Breve

Half & half with espresso

Cortado ONLY 12 OZ

$3.50

espresso with a small amount of milk

Cappuccino HOT ONLY

Extra foamed milk with espresso

Traditional Macchiato ONLY 12 OZ, HOT ONLY

$3.50

espresso with frothy milk on top

Con Panna ONLY 12 OZ

$5.00

whipped cream with espresso

Mocha

espresso with milk and chocolate sauce

Affogato 12 ONLY

$6.75

vanilla ice cream with espresso poured over

Blended Espresso

Espresso, milk and sweetener blended to perfection.

Doppio ONLY 12OZ

$3.00

Two shots of espresso

Food

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Sausage or bacon with cheddar or provolone cheese & a fried egg on your choice of a bagel, english muffin, or croissant

Plain Bagel

$4.00

Plain bagel with cream cheese

Oatmeal Cup

$6.00

Venezuelan Cachito

$4.00

A warm crescent filled with ham & mozzarella cheese. Topped with out local honey butter for that perfect sweet n salty taste.

Classic Sandwich

$8.25

Your choice of ham or turkey and cheddar or provolone cheese on sourdough or wheat with lettuce and lettuce & tomato

Chips

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.50

Tuna Sandwich

$5.50

Chef Salad

$9.75

Chopped romaine lettuce with ham, turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, shredded cheese, carrot & tomato with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.75

Pizza Stuffer

Yogurt Parfait 12oz

$5.00

Big Cookie

$2.50

Gourmet Muffin

$3.75

Protein Puck

$5.00

Frosted Rose Petal Sugar Cookie

$3.00

Floral & Boutique

Fresh Flower Wrap

Smooth Chocolate Retreats

$5.00

Gourmet Chocolates

$4.00

Sheffield's Cider Bottle

$13.00

Desert Rose T-Shirt

$35.00

La Rosa Picosa Candy

$15.00

Middletons Asparagus

$20.00

Original, Purple, Spicy

Abi Art Greeting Cards

$3.99

Beautiful & trendy greeting cards for any occasion

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

The place where coffee, flowers, shopping and conversation go hand in hand. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

745 E Hemlock St, Othello, WA 99344

Directions

