Desert Rose Pizza and Gastropub were you can do more than just eat dinner

744 Reviews

$$

6729 N 57th Dr

Glendale, AZ 85301

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy a place where there's more to do than just eat great food. Entertainment regularly, yard games and fun things for the whole family to enjoy. For information regarding parties or reservations please contact us via e-mail Hornytoadglendale@gmail.com

6729 N 57th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301

