Desert Thai Authentic Thai Cuisine 68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103
68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103
Cathedral City, CA 92234
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Chicken Skewer with peanut dipping
Marinade in mixture thai spices
Desert thai stuffed friedwings
Chicken wings stuffed with ground chicken and vegetables
Crispy Shrimp Roll
Shrimp wrapped with chicken and vegetables served with sweet and sour sauce
Vegetable Dumplings (8)
Golden brown veggie potstickers served with black dumpling sauce
Fresh Shrimp Spring
Chicken Spring Rolls (4)
Golden brown roll garlic and chicken served with sweet and sour sauce
Steamed Dumplings (8)
Steamed chicken potstickers served with black dumpling sauce
Kanon Jip (8)
Golden brown pieces wrapped with fish, shrimp and crab served with sweet and sour sauce
Desert Thai Sampler
2 chicken skewers – 2 chicken spring rolls 4 Kanon jip – 4 vegetable dumplings
Vegetable Spring rolls
Golden brown roll garlic and veggie served with sweet and sour sauce
Lettuce Wraps
Ground chicken mix with peas and carrot water chestnut mixed with our brown sauce served with lettuce and crispy noodles
Desert Spicy Wings (6)
Calamari
Onion rings
Cream Cheese (5)
SOUPS
SALADS
Small Salad
Minced lettuce tomato and cucumber mixed with peanut vinegrete dressing
Papaya Salad Shrimp
Strip greed papaya with minced lettuce green bean tomato, garlic, ground peanut, with sweet and sour dressing
House Salad
Steam chicken, shrimp and egg, lettuce tomato and cucumber with peanut dressing on side.
Desert Thai Salad
Chicken and Shrimp Minced lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, and green onion with sweet and sour dressing.
Desert Thai Beef
Minced lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cilantro mint leaves and green and red onion with sweet and sour dressing.
Desert Thai Shrimp Salad
Tossed with grilled shrimp minced lettuce, red onion cilantro, green onion and tomato, lime juice and sweet and sour Thai dressing.
VEGETARIAN
Desert Thai Mix Veggie
Broccoli, zucchini, baby corn, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, and celery
Tofu Pad Thai
Rice noodles, fried tofu, bean sprout, scallions, peanut with our special pad Thai sauce
Vegetable Curry
curry with mix veggies
Vegetable Fried Rice
Mix veggies and fried rice sauce
Bean Sprout and Broccoli
Our vegetarian dish stir-fried broccoli with bean sprout, tomato and green onion.
Tofu Delight
Tofu, broccoli, zucchini, green beans, cashews, kaffir lime leave sauce
CHEF’S SPECIAL
Desert Basil
White onion, celery, carrot, bell peppers, sauteed with spicy sauce.
Mixed veggie
Broccoli cooked delicate with carrots, mushrooms, and oyster sauce.
Sweet and Sour
Chucky pineapple, diced pepper and onion, with tomato and our original sweet and sour sauce.
PRIKIN
Spicy with desert Thai sauce and chili paste, green beans, chili pepper, and our special Kaffir lime leave sauce.
Hot Eggplant
Bell peppers, Stir-fried with our special hot basil sauce.
Ginger Onion
Bell peppers, carrots, celery, mushroom, scallions, and onions cooked in our ginger sauce.
Garlic
Our aromatic special with dark garlic sauce, and served with lettuce.
Baby Corn
Green onion, carrots, mushroom, celery and our oyster sauce.
Snow Peas
Tomato, onion, carrots, and mushrooms with our sweet black sauce.
Red pepper sauce
Spicy stir fried with carrot cashew, celery, mushroom, onion pepper, chile pops, chile paste, soy bean oil, and oyster sauce.
Roasted Duck
Half duck Marinated panko bread with ginger plum sauce, with broccoli, carrots and now peas.
Spicy Duck
Sliced duck with bamboo shoots, carrots, mushroom, bell pepper, scallions Szechwan style sauce
Cashew nut
Sauteed special dish none spicy with cashews, bell pepper, mushroom, celery, carrots, onion with our Chinese soy sauce.
Sweet Pork
Sliced pork loin, garlic, mushroom, snow peas, carrots, tomato, and green peas with our special sweet sauce and stir fried.
Mongolian Beef
THAI DESERT SPECIAL
Desert Thai Chicken and Mix Veggies Steamed
Broccoli around the chicken, with bed on carrots, mushrooms, baby corn, zucchini, cabbage, with our special peanut sauce on side
Desert Sizzling Combo
Sauteed shrimp, chicken, beef and our mixed veggies.
Sweet Combo
his is the dish of combos with chicken, beef, and pork.
Green Bean Eggplant
Green Beans, eggplant, bell pepper, basil leave, stir-fried on green bean sauce.
Kung Pao
Cooked with our special chili paste sauce, also with our special Thai sauce, mixed with veggies, peanuts, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, celery, carrots, and chili pops.
Desert Teriyaki
Japanese- style marinated with our Thai sauce sauteed over a high flame, served over crispy rice noodle, with garnish of chopped green onion and cilantro.
Broccoli
THAI SEAFOOD SPECIAL
Spicy Seafood combination
This is our combo with scallops, shrimp, mussels, and squid, green onions, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, mushrooms, celery, and baby corn, stir-fried in our special red spicy sauce.
Hot Scallops
Stir-fried with bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, bamboo slice, baby corn, and snow peas cooked Szechwan style.
Fire Scallops
Tempura scallops, chili sauce, mushrooms, carrots, pineapple, snow peas, bell pepper, and onions.
Hot Scallops and Shrimp
Sauteed scallops and shrimp with onion, celery, bell pepper, mushroom, carrots, and tomato with basil leaves and our special house sauce.
Desert Thai Combination
Scallops, squid, mussels, and shrimp, with snow peas, ginger, celery, mushrooms, bell pepper, baby corn, onion, and our light house sauce.
Hot Squid
Steak squid with basil leaves bell pepper, mushroom, celery and onion with our special house sauce.
Fire Crispy Shrimp
THAI FRIED RICE
House Fried Rice
Egg, green onion, yellow onion, tomato
Spicy Fried Rice
Stir-fried with tomato, green onion, yellow onion, bell pepper and basil with our spicy sauce.
Combo Fried Rice
Stir-fried with beef, chicken, shrimp, green onion, yellow onion, tomato. Topped off with cilantro and our fried rice sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice
This is our signature rice with chicken and shrimp cashew nut, raisins and veggies with pineapple sauce.
NOODLES
Pad See-Ew
Flat rice noodles stir-fried broccoli and egg finished with delicately flavored oyster sauce.
Pad Thai
Thai rice noodles, egg, chicken, shrimp, bean sprouts, scallions, with crushed peanuts and our special sauce.
Drunken Noodles
Stir-fried, green onions, yellow onions, bell pepper, tomato, and basil leave with spicy basil sauce.
Spicy Noodles
Flat rice noodles with bell pepper, green onion, yellow onion, tomato, and basil leave with our Thai spicy sauce.
Chow Mein
Yaskisoba noodles and mixed veggie and our sweet black soy sauce
Chicken Noodle
Flat rice noodles with bean sprout, scallions, ground peanuts, eggs. Served on bed of lettuce with light soy bean sauce.
DESERT CURRY’S
Yellow Curry
Tomato, pineapple, bell pepper, snow peas, potatoes, onion, and carrot.
Red Curry
Sliced bamboo shoots, tomato, red bell peppers, and snow peas
Panang Curry
Four classes of vegetables, bell pepper, snow peas, basil leaves, and green beans.
Masaman Curry
Peanut, carrot, mushroom, onion and potatoes.
Green Curry
Bell pepper, basil leaves, green beans, and snow peas.
SIDES
DESSERT
DRINKS
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
New Thai restuarant with full Authentic taste.
68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103, Cathedral City, CA 92234