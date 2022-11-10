Restaurant header imageView gallery

Desert Thai Authentic Thai Cuisine 68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103

68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103

Cathedral City, CA 92234

Popular Items

Pad See-Ew
Pad Thai
Panang Curry

APPETIZERS

Chicken Skewer with peanut dipping

$10.50

Marinade in mixture thai spices

Desert thai stuffed friedwings

$14.00

Chicken wings stuffed with ground chicken and vegetables

Crispy Shrimp Roll

$13.00

Shrimp wrapped with chicken and vegetables served with sweet and sour sauce

Vegetable Dumplings (8)

$10.00

Golden brown veggie potstickers served with black dumpling sauce

Fresh Shrimp Spring

$10.00

Chicken Spring Rolls (4)

$10.00

Golden brown roll garlic and chicken served with sweet and sour sauce

Steamed Dumplings (8)

$10.00

Steamed chicken potstickers served with black dumpling sauce

Kanon Jip (8)

$10.00

Golden brown pieces wrapped with fish, shrimp and crab served with sweet and sour sauce

Desert Thai Sampler

$18.00

2 chicken skewers – 2 chicken spring rolls 4 Kanon jip – 4 vegetable dumplings

Vegetable Spring rolls

$10.00

Golden brown roll garlic and veggie served with sweet and sour sauce

Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Ground chicken mix with peas and carrot water chestnut mixed with our brown sauce served with lettuce and crispy noodles

Desert Spicy Wings (6)

$11.99

Calamari

$12.99

Onion rings

$8.99

Cream Cheese (5)

$9.00

SOUPS

SEA FOOD POT

$20.95

CLAMS, SCALOPS, SHRIMP, SQUID, TOMATO, MUSHROOM, SCALLIONS, GINGER

Thai Coconut Soup

Tom Yum Soup

Vegetable soup

Wonton Soup

SHRIMP/CHICKEN/WONTON WITH BOK CHOY

Thai coconut pot

Tom Tum Pot

SALADS

Small Salad

$7.00

Minced lettuce tomato and cucumber mixed with peanut vinegrete dressing

Papaya Salad Shrimp

$16.00

Strip greed papaya with minced lettuce green bean tomato, garlic, ground peanut, with sweet and sour dressing

House Salad

$16.00

Steam chicken, shrimp and egg, lettuce tomato and cucumber with peanut dressing on side.

Desert Thai Salad

$16.00

Chicken and Shrimp Minced lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, and green onion with sweet and sour dressing.

Desert Thai Beef

$16.00

Minced lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cilantro mint leaves and green and red onion with sweet and sour dressing.

Desert Thai Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Tossed with grilled shrimp minced lettuce, red onion cilantro, green onion and tomato, lime juice and sweet and sour Thai dressing.

VEGETARIAN

Desert Thai Mix Veggie

$15.00

Broccoli, zucchini, baby corn, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, and celery

Tofu Pad Thai

$15.00

Rice noodles, fried tofu, bean sprout, scallions, peanut with our special pad Thai sauce

Vegetable Curry

$15.00

curry with mix veggies

Vegetable Fried Rice

$15.00

Mix veggies and fried rice sauce

Bean Sprout and Broccoli

$15.00

Our vegetarian dish stir-fried broccoli with bean sprout, tomato and green onion.

Tofu Delight

$15.00

Tofu, broccoli, zucchini, green beans, cashews, kaffir lime leave sauce

CHEF’S SPECIAL

Desert Basil

White onion, celery, carrot, bell peppers, sauteed with spicy sauce.

Mixed veggie

Broccoli cooked delicate with carrots, mushrooms, and oyster sauce.

Sweet and Sour

Chucky pineapple, diced pepper and onion, with tomato and our original sweet and sour sauce.

PRIKIN

Spicy with desert Thai sauce and chili paste, green beans, chili pepper, and our special Kaffir lime leave sauce.

Hot Eggplant

Bell peppers, Stir-fried with our special hot basil sauce.

Ginger Onion

Bell peppers, carrots, celery, mushroom, scallions, and onions cooked in our ginger sauce.

Garlic

Our aromatic special with dark garlic sauce, and served with lettuce.

Baby Corn

Green onion, carrots, mushroom, celery and our oyster sauce.

Snow Peas

Tomato, onion, carrots, and mushrooms with our sweet black sauce.

Red pepper sauce

Spicy stir fried with carrot cashew, celery, mushroom, onion pepper, chile pops, chile paste, soy bean oil, and oyster sauce.

Roasted Duck

$25.00

Half duck Marinated panko bread with ginger plum sauce, with broccoli, carrots and now peas.

Spicy Duck

$25.00

Sliced duck with bamboo shoots, carrots, mushroom, bell pepper, scallions Szechwan style sauce

Cashew nut

Sauteed special dish none spicy with cashews, bell pepper, mushroom, celery, carrots, onion with our Chinese soy sauce.

Sweet Pork

$20.00

Sliced pork loin, garlic, mushroom, snow peas, carrots, tomato, and green peas with our special sweet sauce and stir fried.

Mongolian Beef

THAI DESERT SPECIAL

Desert Thai Chicken and Mix Veggies Steamed

$17.00

Broccoli around the chicken, with bed on carrots, mushrooms, baby corn, zucchini, cabbage, with our special peanut sauce on side

Desert Sizzling Combo

$25.00

Sauteed shrimp, chicken, beef and our mixed veggies.

Sweet Combo

$23.00

his is the dish of combos with chicken, beef, and pork.

Green Bean Eggplant

Green Beans, eggplant, bell pepper, basil leave, stir-fried on green bean sauce.

Kung Pao

Cooked with our special chili paste sauce, also with our special Thai sauce, mixed with veggies, peanuts, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, celery, carrots, and chili pops.

Desert Teriyaki

Japanese- style marinated with our Thai sauce sauteed over a high flame, served over crispy rice noodle, with garnish of chopped green onion and cilantro.

Broccoli

THAI SEAFOOD SPECIAL

Spicy Seafood combination

$26.95

This is our combo with scallops, shrimp, mussels, and squid, green onions, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, mushrooms, celery, and baby corn, stir-fried in our special red spicy sauce.

Hot Scallops

$26.95

Stir-fried with bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, bamboo slice, baby corn, and snow peas cooked Szechwan style.

Fire Scallops

$26.95

Tempura scallops, chili sauce, mushrooms, carrots, pineapple, snow peas, bell pepper, and onions.

Hot Scallops and Shrimp

$26.95

Sauteed scallops and shrimp with onion, celery, bell pepper, mushroom, carrots, and tomato with basil leaves and our special house sauce.

Desert Thai Combination

$26.95

Scallops, squid, mussels, and shrimp, with snow peas, ginger, celery, mushrooms, bell pepper, baby corn, onion, and our light house sauce.

Hot Squid

$26.95

Steak squid with basil leaves bell pepper, mushroom, celery and onion with our special house sauce.

Fire Crispy Shrimp

$22.95

THAI FRIED RICE

House Fried Rice

Egg, green onion, yellow onion, tomato

Spicy Fried Rice

Stir-fried with tomato, green onion, yellow onion, bell pepper and basil with our spicy sauce.

Combo Fried Rice

$18.95

Stir-fried with beef, chicken, shrimp, green onion, yellow onion, tomato. Topped off with cilantro and our fried rice sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.95

This is our signature rice with chicken and shrimp cashew nut, raisins and veggies with pineapple sauce.

NOODLES

Pad See-Ew

Flat rice noodles stir-fried broccoli and egg finished with delicately flavored oyster sauce.

Pad Thai

Thai rice noodles, egg, chicken, shrimp, bean sprouts, scallions, with crushed peanuts and our special sauce.

Drunken Noodles

Stir-fried, green onions, yellow onions, bell pepper, tomato, and basil leave with spicy basil sauce.

Spicy Noodles

Flat rice noodles with bell pepper, green onion, yellow onion, tomato, and basil leave with our Thai spicy sauce.

Chow Mein

Yaskisoba noodles and mixed veggie and our sweet black soy sauce

Chicken Noodle

Flat rice noodles with bean sprout, scallions, ground peanuts, eggs. Served on bed of lettuce with light soy bean sauce.

DESERT CURRY’S

Yellow Curry

Tomato, pineapple, bell pepper, snow peas, potatoes, onion, and carrot.

Red Curry

Sliced bamboo shoots, tomato, red bell peppers, and snow peas

Panang Curry

Four classes of vegetables, bell pepper, snow peas, basil leaves, and green beans.

Masaman Curry

Peanut, carrot, mushroom, onion and potatoes.

Green Curry

Bell pepper, basil leaves, green beans, and snow peas.

KIDS MENU

Cheese Burger w/ Fries

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets (6) w/ Fries

$6.99

SIDES

Fries

$6.00

Fried Tofu

$9.00

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Peanut Sauce (small size)

$1.00

Peanut Sauce (Big Size)

$3.00

Pot White Rice

$5.00

Pot Brown Rice

$7.00

DESSERT

Flan

$6.00

Sticky Rice Mango

$9.50

Pineapple Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Crème Brulee

$8.00

DRINKS

Pepsi/Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Raspberry Ice Tea/ Unsweetened

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Thai Tea

$4.50

Thai Coffee

$4.50

Crush

$2.95

Ice tea

$2.95

Coffee/Ice Coffee

$2.95

BEERS

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Negro Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Budlight

$6.00

Budwiser

$6.00

Singha

$8.00

Michelada

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
New Thai restuarant with full Authentic taste.

Location

68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Directions

