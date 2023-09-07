The Oasis at Desert Canyon Resort
1201 Desert Canyon Boulevard
Orondo, WA 98843
Starters
Chips & Salsa with Guac
Housemade chips and salsa. Served with guac
Wings
8 crispy chicken wings. Choice of buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ.
Flatbread Pizza
Flatbread style pizza. Choice of pepperoni, BBQ chicken, BBQ pork. GF Sweet Potato Flatbread +5
Quesadilla
Sauteed peppers, onions, cheddar jack cheese, house made chipotle. Salsa and sour cream on the side. Add Chicken +4 Add Prawns +6
Canyon Strips
6 chicken strips chopped and covered in Eliseo's specialty spicy canyon sauce. Add Fries +4
Desert Nachos
Housemade chips loaded with, back beans, tomatoes, olives, jalapenos, sour cream, and salsa. Add Chicken, Beef, or Pork +4
Steamed Clams
Steamed manila clams served in a garlic white wine sauce with butter garlic toast.
Onion Rings
A basket of crispy onion rings. Comes with with 1 house sauce.
Basket of Fries
A sharebale basket of our battered fries. Comes with 1 house sauce.
Baskets
Chicken Strips
4 Chicken strips with 1 sauce and choice of side. French fries, salad, cole slaw, or soup. Sub Onion Rings +2
Fish n' Chips
3 pieces of cod with house made tarter sauce and choice of side. French fries, salad, cole slaw, or soup. Sub Onion Rings +2
Coconut Prawns
5 prawns with sweet chili sauce and choice of side. French fries, salad, cole slaw, or soup. Sub Onion Rings +2
Clam Strips
Crispy clam strips with house made tarter and choice of side. French fries, salad, cole slaw, or soup. Sub Onion Rings +2
Salads / Soups
Crisp Wedge
Head of iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, with house made bleu cheese dressing. Add Chicken +4 Add Prawns +6 Add Blackened Salmon +8
Caeser
Classic caeser salad, romaine tossed in caeser dressing with parmesan and croutons. Add Chicken +4 Add Prawns +6
Blackened Salmon Caeser
Our caeser salad, with a house blackened salmon filet on top. Sweet and spicy!
Grilled Steak Salad
8 oz Flat iron steak sliced, sauteed peppers, and onions. On top of romaine, croutons, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and house made bleu cheese dressing.
Washington Apple
Romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, local apples, grilled chicken, and apple vinaigrette. Sub Prawns +6
Small House Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cheese, croutons. Choice of dressing.
Large House Salad
Soup Cup
A cup of our house made soup.
Soup Bowl
A bowl of our house made soup.
Wraps
California Club Wrap
Chicken, bacon, guacamole, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, house made ranch, in a tortilla. Choice of side. French fries, salad, cole slaw, or soup. Sub onion rings +2
Steak Wrap
Sliced prime rib, sauteed onions and peppers, shredded cheese, sour cream, housemade salsa, in a tortilla. Choice of side. French fries, salad, cole slaw, or soup. Sub onion rings +2
Signature Dishes
Oasis Bowl
Your choice of Chicken, Steak, Prawns +6, or Blackened Salmon +8. Served over jasmine rice, tossed with seasonal vegtables, topped with house made sauce of your choice.
Chef Eliseo's Tacos
3 tacos with your choice of grilled cod, shrimp, or carnitas pork tacos. Pork tacos will come with pico de gallo, cod and shrimp tacos come with homemade slaw, chipotle, sourcream, and salsa on the side.
Chicken & Waffles (Fri-Sat Only)
Buttermilk belgain waffles servedwith hand dipped breaded chicken breast (Snoop Doggs' recipe). Served with syrup and two slices of bacon.
Burger & Sandwiches
The Oasis Burger
Our classic burger. Sirloin patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo. Your choice of cheedar, swiss, pepperjack, or american cheese. Add bacon +2 Choice of side. French fries, salad, cole slaw, or soup. Sub onion rings +2
Chicken Burger
Our classic burger. Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo. Your choice of cheedar, swiss, pepperjack, or american cheese. Add bacon +2 Choice of side. French fries, salad, cole slaw, or soup. Sub onion rings +2
Black Jack Burger
Our Oasis Burger, with bacon, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese. Choice of side. French fries, salad, cole slaw, or soup. Sub onion rings +2
Western BBQ Burger
Sirloin patty, swiss cheese, 1 onion ring, and BBQ sauce. Choice of side. French fries, salad, cole slaw, or soup. Sub onion rings +2
SRF Wagyu Burger
1/2 pound Wagyu patty, house made chipotle mayo, lettuce, cheese, tomato, brioche bun, cooked to temp. Choice of cheddar, pepperjack, swiss, or american cheese. Choice of side. French fries, salad, cole slaw, or soup. Sub onion rings +2
Junior Club
The not so junior club sandwich. Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on lightly toasted bread. Choice of side. French fries, salad, cole slaw, or soup. Sub onion rings +2
Prime Rib Dip
Sliced prime rib, with sauteed onions and mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, with house made horseradish marmalade, on toasted ciabatta bread. Choice of side. French fries, salad, cole slaw, or soup. Sub onion rings +2
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender pulled pork, house made coleslaw, BBQ sauce, sliced pickles, served ona brioche bun. Choice of side. French fries, salad, cole slaw, or soup. Sub onion rings +2
The Italian Grinder
Lightly toasted ciabatta, melted mozzarella, grilled pepperoni, salami, ham, chopped romaine, sliced tomato, red onion, and a drizzle of housemade oil and vinegar herb mix. Choice of side. French fries, salad, cole slaw, or soup. Sub onion rings +2
Steaks
Prime Rib Dinner 8oz (Fri-Sat Only)
Double R Ranch Prime Rib, served with aju, house made horseradish marmalade, daily chefs potato, seasonal veggies, and a hourse garden salad with choice of dressing.
Prime Rib Dinner 12oz (Fri-Sat Only)
Double R Ranch Prime Rib, aju, and house made horseradish marmalade.Served with chefs daily potato, seasonal veggies, and a hourse garden salad with choice of dressing.
8 oz Flat Iron
Carbroiled sirloin topped with carmalized onions and house demi glaze. Served with chefs daily potato, seasonal veggies, and a hourse garden salad with choice of dressing.
12 oz Ribeye
Hand cut Double R Ranch Ribeye charbroiled topped with mushrooms in a demi glaze. Served with chefs daily potato, seasonal veggies, and a hourse garden salad with choice of dressing.
Oasis Pastas
Southwest Alfredo
Pan seared chicken breast in a spicy southwest alfredo. Sub prawns +6 Sub Blackened Salmon +8
Lemon Prawn Pasta
6 Sauteed jumbo prawns in lemon parmesan cream sauce over fettuccine. Served with garlic toast.
The Desert Scampi
Grilled chicken, jumbo prawns +6, or blackened salmon +8 tossed in olive oil and penne pasta, seasonal vegetables, topped with shredded parmesan cheese and fresh basil, served with garlic toast.
Kids Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
A plain cheeseburger with french fries.
Mac& Cheese
Kraft Mac n' Cheese with french fries.
Kids Chicken Strips
3 chicken strips with french fries.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich with french fries.
Kids Fish & Chips
2 pieces of cod with french fries.
Veggies & Ranch
Seasonal veggies with our homemade ranch.
