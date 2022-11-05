Bars & Lounges
Desert Door Distillery
All hours
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Located in Driftwood, TX on the eastern edge of sotol country, Desert Door’s desert-modern tasting room is a unique destination city escape. On site - we handcraft the only sotol produced in the United States. In our tasting room we strive to offer an education in the plant, its history, and our process. Grab a copita of sotol as you listen and follow it up with one of our seasonal cocktails.
211 Darden Hill Road, Driftwood, TX 78619
