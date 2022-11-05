Desert Door Distillery

Pollinator Sotol Bottle

$60.00

POLLINATOR 750 ML | 90 PROOF | 40% ABV NOSE: Sweet orange, Coriander, Floral (hibiscus) TASTE: Grapefruit, Lime, Sotol (grassy, herbaceous, vegetal) FINISH: Juniper, Minerality, Citrus (juicy) ADDITIONAL NOTES Our latest Conservation release highlights one of the overlooked heroes of the earth’s ecosystem - the humble bee. Recently, we’ve seen an alarming decline in Texas’ bee population. The good news is there’s something simple each of us can do to help: plant more native plants. Native plants provide the pollen and nectar that are the primary food source for bees. The mesquite, grapefruit and honeysuckle featured in this special release are all native to Texas and all pollinated by a native bee species. Note: Every bottle sale helps fund the ongoing work of Wild Spirit Wild Places.