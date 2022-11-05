Restaurant header imageView gallery
Desert Door Distillery

review star

No reviews yet

211 Darden Hill Road

Driftwood, TX 78619

Queso Blanco, Chips & Salsa
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries(gf/v)
Wild Boar Chile Colorado Taco

Original Texas Sotol Bottle

$40.00

Wild harvested, Hand-Crafted Texas Sotol Made by hand in Driftwood from wild-harvested West Texas sotol plants, Desert Door sotol is a premium spirit that tastes unquestionably of the land. The sweet citrusy and herbal flavor is reminiscent of a desert gin crossed with a smooth sipping tequila. ( Two bottle limit)

Oak-Aged Texas Sotol Bottle

$50.00

Made by hand in Driftwood from wild-harvested West Texas sotol plants, Desert Door Oak-Aged sotol is a premium sipping spirit that tastes unquestionably of the land. The spiced cinnamon and vanilla flavor is reminiscent of a smooth bourbon while retaining the unique flavors only Texas sotol can deliver. (Two bottle limit)

French Evolution Explorer Series #9

$60.00

About French Evolution Armagnac is a distinctive brandy produced in the Armagnac region in Gascony, southwest France. Armagnac is a true craft spirit, made by smaller-scale, family-owned distilleries. We finished our Oak-Aged Texas Sotol in a 20-year-old Armagnac barrel. This release features a wonderfully complex nose of plum and vanilla leading to flavors of apricot and caramel on the tongue. This evolution of our Oak-Aged Texas Sotol is one you won’t want to miss.

Pollinator Sotol Bottle

$60.00

POLLINATOR 750 ML | 90 PROOF | 40% ABV NOSE: Sweet orange, Coriander, Floral (hibiscus) TASTE: Grapefruit, Lime, Sotol (grassy, herbaceous, vegetal) FINISH: Juniper, Minerality, Citrus (juicy) ADDITIONAL NOTES Our latest Conservation release highlights one of the overlooked heroes of the earth’s ecosystem - the humble bee. Recently, we’ve seen an alarming decline in Texas’ bee population. The good news is there’s something simple each of us can do to help: plant more native plants. Native plants provide the pollen and nectar that are the primary food source for bees. The mesquite, grapefruit and honeysuckle featured in this special release are all native to Texas and all pollinated by a native bee species. Note: Every bottle sale helps fund the ongoing work of Wild Spirit Wild Places.

LO SALVAJE MENU

El Deguello (Serves 3-4)

$72.00

Order of Street Beets Queso Blanco with Chorizo, Onions, Poblanos, Cotija, Guacamole, Salsa & Tostada One Duck Tinga Quesadilla 4 Wild Boar Chile Colorado Tacos Order of Waffle Fries Con Todo *Sorry No Substitutions

Ensalada Wedge

$9.00Out of stock

Iceburg, Salsa Rancha, Bacon, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese and Cherry Tomatoes

Street Beets (gf/v)

$7.50

Crispy Beets with Cotija, Lime, Cilantro and Morita Mayonnaise

Queso Blanco, Chips & Salsa

$12.00

Oaxaca Cheese Queso with Onions, Poblanos & Cotija, Salsa and Tostadas *Add Wild Boar Chorizo to Queso +$3 *Add Guacamole +$3 *Add Extra Tostadas +2

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries(gf/v)

$7.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries $7 Add Asadero Cheese, Escabeche and Salsa Rancha $3 Con Todo: Loaded with Wild Boar Chile Colorado, Asadero Cheese, Escabeche, Guacamole and Salsa Rancha $6

Duck Tinga Quesadilla

$11.00

Belle Vie Farm Duck Tinga with Queso Oaxaca, Salvadoran Crema, Salsa & Guacamole

Wild Boar Chile Colorado Taco

$7.00

Wild Boar Chile Colorado, Pickled Onions, Cotija, Cilantro, Lime on Corn Tortilla

Nilgai Steak Frites

$27.00

4oz Nilgai Steak cooked medium served with Sweet Potato Waffle Fries and a Sotol Chipotle Cream

Hamburguesa

$14.00

Nilgai Antelope / Bacon Patties, Queso Americano, Escabeche, Onions and Sauce Especial on a Potato Bun

Fried Quail Sandwich

$16.00

Whole Boneless Texas Quail Farms Quail with Cabbage, Salsa Rancha and Escabeche on a Potato Bun

Chipotle Cinnamon Sugar Donut

$5.00

Chipotle Cinnamon Sugar Donut with Sotol Honey

Hat Camouflage Lo Salvaje

$28.00

Lo Salvaje Six Panel Camo Mesh Back Hat

Lo Salvaje t-shirt

$25.00

100% Cotton Unisex Hunter Green Lo Salvaje t-shirt

All hours
Sunday 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday Closed
Thursday 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Located in Driftwood, TX on the eastern edge of sotol country, Desert Door's desert-modern tasting room is a unique destination city escape. On site - we handcraft the only sotol produced in the United States. In our tasting room we strive to offer an education in the plant, its history, and our process. Grab a copita of sotol as you listen and follow it up with one of our seasonal cocktails.

211 Darden Hill Road, Driftwood, TX 78619

