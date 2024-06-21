Restaurant info

At Desi Aroma, our concept is to serve fresh and consistency every time you come. Our fresh handmade dove and hand stretched for better taste. Our Clay/stone oven transfers heat to dough more slowly than steel, allowing both pizza crust and toppings to simultaneously reach perfection. We introduced a totally new concept of bringing some seasonings to our back home taste of Indian sauces in the pizzas to have a fusion and aroma