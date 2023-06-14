Desi Chowrastha Frisco
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
15851 Rolater Road, Frisco, TX 75035
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
KARYA SIDDHI HANUMAN TEMPLE CAFETERIA
No Reviews
12030 Independence Parkway Frisco, TX 75035
View restaurant
Chicago Avenue Hot Dogs - 15922 Eldorado Parkway #700
No Reviews
15922 Eldorado Parkway #700 Frisco, TX 75035
View restaurant