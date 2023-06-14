Desi Chowrastha Frisco

A map showing the location of Desi Chowrastha FriscoView gallery

Biryani's

Guttivankaya Biryani

$13.99

Chef Special Veg Biryani

$14.99

Veg Dum Biryani

$13.99

Veg Kheema Biryani

$14.99

Veg Kofta Biryani

$14.99

Vijayawada Veg Biryani

$14.99

Kaju Gobi Biryani

$13.99

Avakai Veg Dum Biryani

$14.99

Gongura Veg Dum Biryani

$14.99

Ulavacharu Veg Dum Biryani

$14.99

Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Kaju Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Vijayawada Paneer Biryani

$15.99

Gongura Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Ulvacharu Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Egg Biryani

$13.99

Ulavacharu Egg Biryani

$14.99

Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.99

Vijayawada Boneless Biryani

$15.99

Chicken Fry Biryani

$15.99

Gongura Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Ulavacharu Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.99

Chicken 65 Biryani

$15.99

Avakai Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.99

Natukodi Chicken Biryani

$16.99Out of stock

Goat Dum Biryani

$16.99

Goat Fry Biryani

$17.99

Goat Kheema Biryani

$17.99

Avakai Goat Dum Biryani

$17.99

Gongura Goat biryani

$17.99

Ulavacharu Goat Dum Biryani

$17.99

Shrimp biryani

$16.99

Fish biryani

$16.99

Goat Haleem

$13.99Out of stock

NAWABI GOAT DUM BIRYANI

$17.99Out of stock

NAWABI CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI

$15.99Out of stock

NAWABI VEG DUM BIRYANI

$13.99Out of stock

3 Biryani/Pulav Combo

$29.99Out of stock

Family Pack Biryani's

Guttivankaya Biryani FM

$39.99

Veg Biryani FM

$39.99

Veg Kheema Biryani FM

$41.99

Avakai Veg Biryani FM

$41.99

Veg Kofta Biryani FM

$41.99

Ulvacharu Veg Biryani FM

$41.99

Egg Biryani FM

$39.99

Paneer Biryani FM

$41.99

Chicken Dum Biryani FM

$42.99

Vijayawada Boneless Biryani FM

$44.99

Gongura Chicken FM

$44.99

Goat Dum Biryani FM

$47.99

Gongura Veg Biryani FM

$41.99

Gongura Goat FM

$49.99

Goat Fry Biryani FM

$49.99

Goat Kheema Biryani FM

$49.99

Shrimp Biryani FM

$47.99

NAWABI GOAT DUM BIRYANI FM

$47.99Out of stock

NAWABI CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FM

$44.99Out of stock

NAWABI VEG DUM BIRYANI FM

$39.99Out of stock

Fish Biryani FM

$47.99

Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani FM

$44.99

Ulvacharu Chicken Dum Biryani FM

$44.99

Avakai Chicken Dum Biryani FM

$44.99

Gongura Goat Dum FM

$49.99

Ulvacharu Goat Dum Biryani FM

$49.99

Avakai Goat Dum Biryani FM

$49.99

Gongura Paneer Biryani FM

$41.99

Vijayawada Veg Biryani FM

$41.99

Chef Special Veg Biryani FM

$41.99

Kaju Paneer Biryani FM

$41.99

Ulvacharu Paneer Biryani FM

$41.99

Vijayawada Paneer Biryani FM

$43.99

Kaju Gobi Biryani FM

$39.99

Ulvacharu Egg Biryani FM

$41.99

Chicken Fry Biryani FM

$44.99

Chicken 65 Biryani FM

$44.99

Natukodi Chicken Biryani FM

$47.99

Snacks

Mirchi Bajji - 4 Pieces

$5.99

Cut Mirchi

$5.99

Punugulu - 10 Pieces

$5.99

Onion Spinach Pakora

$5.99

Samosa - 2 Pieces

$2.99

Onion Samosa - 6 Pieces

$3.99

Masala wada- 5 pieces

$3.99

Veg puff

$3.49

Chicken puff

$3.49

Egg puff

$3.49

Osmania biscuit

$0.50

Egg Bhaji

$5.99

Stuffed Mirchi - 3 Pieces

$5.99

Veg Appetizers

Chickpeas Pepper Salt

$9.99

Dragon Cauliflower

$9.99

Gobi Manchuria

$9.99

Chilli gobi

$9.99

Gobi 65

$9.99

Bullet Gobi

$9.99Out of stock

Dragon Paneer

$10.99

Paneer Manchuria

$10.99

Paneer Pakoda

$10.99

Chilli Paneer

$10.99

Baby Corn Manchuria

$9.99

Chilli BabyCorn

$9.99

Chilli Mushroom

$9.99

Chilli Egg

$10.99

Veg Chilli Momo

$9.99Out of stock

Non-Veg Appetizers

Chowrastha Fried Chicken (CFC)

$9.99

Curry Leaf Chicken

$10.99

Chicken 65

$10.99

Chilli chicken

$10.99

Chicken Pakoda

$10.99

Guntur Kodi vepudu

$10.99

Golkonda Kodi

$10.99

Pepper Chicken

$10.99

Dragon chicken

$10.99

Hariyali chicken

$10.99

Chicken 555

$10.99

Chicken Majestic

$10.99

Cashew Chicken

$11.99

Golkonda Kodi - BoneIn

$11.99

Jalapeno Chicken

$11.99

Chilli Fish

$11.99

Apollo fish

$11.99

Chilli Shrimp

$12.99

Pepper shrimp

$12.99

Bullet Shrimp

$12.99Out of stock

Goat Pepper Fry

$13.99

Chilli Goat Roast

$13.99

Chilli Chicken Momo

$10.99Out of stock

Fish Pakoda

$11.99

Veg Curries

Yellow Dal tadka

$11.99

Chana Masala

$12.99

Palak Chana

$12.99

Guttivankaya Curry

$13.99

Malai Kofta

$13.99

Navaratan Koorma

$13.99

Mushroom Masala

$14.99

Bhindi Masala

$13.99

Aloo Gobi

$13.99

Nizami Handi

$12.99

Mix Veg Curry

$12.99

Kadai Veg

$12.99

Karai Kudi Veg

$13.99

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Palak Paneer

$14.99

Kadai Paneer

$14.99

Mutter Paneer

$14.99

Malai Methi Paneer

$14.99

Chaat

Pani Puri 6 pcs

$6.99

Dahi Puri

$6.99

Samosa Ragda

$6.99

Bhel puri

$6.99

Papidi Chat

$6.99

Sev Puri

$6.99

Aloo Tikki Chat

$6.99

Vada Pav

$5.99

Spl. Bhel Puri

$6.99

Pav Bhaji 3 pcs

$8.99

Chole Puri 3 pcs

$10.99

Chole Bhatura

$11.99Out of stock

Aloo Paratha

$10.99Out of stock

Paneer Paratha

$11.99Out of stock

Street Style

Grilled Veg Sandwich

$9.99

Panner Burji Sandwich

$10.99

Bombay Grill Sandwich

$10.99

DC Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Tikka Franki

$10.99

Paneer Franki

$10.99

Egg Franki

$9.99

Veg Franki

$9.99

Indo Chinese

Fried Rice

$12.99

Schezwan Fried Rice

$12.99

Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Schezwan Noodles

$12.99

Indian Street Style Egg Fried Rice

$13.99

Indian Street Style Chicken Fried Rice

$14.99

Tandoor

Plain naan

$2.49

Butter Naan

$2.49

Garlic naan

$2.99

Bullet Naan

$3.49

Paneer Tikka Kebab 7 pcs

$11.99

Malai Tikka 7 pcs

$11.99

Haryali Tikka Kebab 7 pcs

$11.99

Chicken Tikka 7 pcs

$11.99

Achari Tikka Kabab 7 pcs

$11.99

Chicken Tandoor 2 Pcs

$7.99

Chicken Tandoor 4pcs

$11.99

Chicken Shekh Kebab

$12.99

Goat Shekh Kabab

$14.99

Whole Chicken Tandoor

$19.99

Dessert

Paan

$2.99

Pastries

$3.99

Dessert Cup Shot

$4.99

Ice Cream - 1 Scoop

$2.49

Ice Cream - 2 Scoops

$4.49

Gulab jamun

$5.99

Rasmalai

$5.99

Kala jamun

$5.99

Fruit cake

$5.99

Banginpalli Mangos

$39.99

Lunch Combos

Lunch Combo - Veg

$10.99Out of stock

Lunch Combo - Non Veg

$11.99Out of stock

Family Pack Pulav

Chef Special Veg Pulao FM

$41.99

Guttivankaya Pulav FM

$39.99

Veg Kheema Pulao FM

$41.99

Veg Kofta Pulao FM

$41.99

Vijayawada Veg Pulao FM

$41.99

Kaju Gobi Pulao FM

$39.99

Paneer Pulav FM

$41.99

Gongura Paneer Pulao FM

$41.99

Kaju Paneer Pulao FM

$41.99

Vijayawada Paneer Pulao FM

$43.99

Ulvacharu Paneer Pulao FM

$41.99

Egg Pulao FM

$39.99

Ulvacharu Egg Pulao FM

$41.99

Chicken 65 Pulao FM

$44.99

Vijayawada Chicken Pulao FM

$44.99

Chicken Fry Pulav FM

$44.99

Natukodi Chicken Pulao FM

$47.99

Goat Fry Pulav FM

$49.99

Goat Kheema Pulav FM

$49.99

Fish Pulav FM

$47.99

Shrimp Fry Pulav FM

$47.99

Pulav

Guttivankaya Pulav

$13.99

Chef Special Veg Pulav

$14.99

Veg Kheema Pulao

$14.99

Veg Kofta Pulao

$14.99

Kaju Gobi Pulao

$13.99

Vijayawada Veg Pulao

$14.99

Gongura Paneer Pulao

$14.99

Kaju Paneer Pulao

$14.99

Paneer Pulav

$14.99

Vijayawada Paneer Pulao

$15.99

Ulvacharu Paneer Pulao

$14.99

Egg Pulao

$13.99

Ulvacharu Egg Pulao

$14.99

Chicken 65 Pulao

$15.99

Chicken Fry Pulao

$15.99

Natukodi Chicken Pulao

$16.99Out of stock

Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Pulav

$15.99

Goat Fry Pulav

$17.99

Goat Kheema Pulav

$17.99

Shrimp Fry Pulav

$16.99

Fish Pulav

$16.99

Dosa

Plain Dosa

$8.99

Masala Dosa

$9.99

Onion Dosa

$9.99

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.99

Podi karam Dosa

$9.99

Guntur Karam Dosa

$9.99

Ghee Karam Dosa

$9.99

Amul Cheese Dosa

$11.99

Nutella Dosa

$11.99Out of stock

Egg Dosa

$10.99

Paneer Dosa

$11.99

Chicken 65 Dosa

$11.99

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$12.99

Goat Kheema Dosa

$12.99

Rava Dosa

$9.99

Rava Onion Dosa

$9.99

Rava Masala Dosa

$10.99

Plain Utappam

$9.99

Onion Utappam

$10.99

Onion Chilli Utappam

$10.99

Paneer Utappam

$9.99

Non Veg Curries

Andra Chicken Curry

$13.99

Butter Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.99

Chowrastha Spl Chicken

$13.99

Chettinad Chicken Curry

$13.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.99

Dhaba Style Chicken

$13.99

Gongura Chicken Curry

$14.99

Kadai Chicken

$13.99

Malai Methi Chicken

$13.99

Mughlai Chicken Curry

$14.99

Palak Chicken Curry

$13.99

Natu Kodi Masala Curry

$15.99Out of stock

Andra Goat Curry

$15.99

Chowrastha Spl goat curry

$15.99

Chettinad Goat Curry

$15.99

Dhaba Style Goat curry

$15.99

Ginger Goat Curry

$15.99

Goat Kheema Curry

$15.99

Goat Rara

$17.99

Gongura Goat Curry

$17.99

Kaju Kheema Goat Curry

$17.99

Palak Goat Curry

$15.99

Egg Masala

$12.99

Egg Burji Dhaba Style

$12.99

Goat Vindaloo

$15.99

Fish Masala

$15.99

Shrimp Masala

$15.99

Rice Specials

Jeera Rice

$9.99

Curd Rice

$9.99

Sambar Rice - Bisi Bele Bath

$9.99

Pulav Rice

$9.99

Plain White Rice

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15851 Rolater Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

