Desi Chowrastha Little Elm
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1971 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX 75034
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Brass Tap - Frisco TX #122
No Reviews
1951 Farm-to-Market Road 423 Frisco, TX 75068
View restaurant
GOATs Arena Sports Bar - 1710 FM423 Suite 1100
No Reviews
1710 FM423 Suite 1100 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurant