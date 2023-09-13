Desi Chowrastha Northlake
No reviews yet
7901 Cleveland Gibbs Road
Northlake, TX 76247
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Biryani's
Guttivankaya Biryani
$13.99
Chef Special Veg Biryani
$14.99
Veg Dum Biryani
$13.99Out of stock
Veg Kheema Biryani
$14.99Out of stock
Veg Kofta Biryani
$14.99
Vijayawada Veg Biryani
$14.99
Kaju Gobi Biryani
$13.99
Avakai Veg Dum Biryani
$14.99
Gongura Veg Dum Biryani
$14.99
Ulavacharu Veg Dum Biryani
$14.99Out of stock
Paneer Biryani
$14.99
Kaju Paneer Biryani
$14.99
Vijayawada Paneer Biryani
$15.99
Gongura Paneer Biryani
$14.99
Ulvacharu Paneer Biryani
$14.99Out of stock
Egg Biryani
$13.99
Ulavacharu Egg Biryani
$14.99Out of stock
Chicken Dum Biryani
$14.99
Vijayawada Boneless Biryani
$15.99
Chicken Fry Biryani
$15.99
Gongura Chicken Biryani
$15.99
Ulavacharu Chicken Dum Biryani
$14.99Out of stock
Chicken 65 Biryani
$15.99
Avakai Chicken Dum Biryani
$14.99Out of stock
Natukodi Chicken Biryani
$16.99
Goat Dum Biryani
$16.99
Goat Fry Biryani
$17.99
Goat Kheema Biryani
$17.99
Avakai Goat Dum Biryani
$17.99Out of stock
Gongura Goat biryani
$17.99
Ulavacharu Goat Dum Biryani
$17.99Out of stock
Shrimp biryani
$16.99
Fish biryani
$16.99
Goat Haleem
$13.99Out of stock
NAWABI GOAT DUM BIRYANI
$17.99Out of stock
NAWABI CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI
$15.99Out of stock
NAWABI VEG DUM BIRYANI
$13.99Out of stock
3 Biryani/Pulav Combo
$29.99Out of stock
Sema Kodi Biryani
$16.99Out of stock
Aloo Gobi
$13.99
Family Pack Biryani's
Guttivankaya Biryani FM
$39.99
Veg Biryani FM
$39.99
Veg Kheema Biryani FM
$41.99
Avakai Veg Biryani FM
$41.99
Veg Kofta Biryani FM
$41.99
Ulvacharu Veg Biryani FM
$41.99
Egg Biryani FM
$39.99
Paneer Biryani FM
$41.99
Chicken Dum Biryani FM
$42.99
Vijayawada Boneless Biryani FM
$44.99
Gongura Chicken FM
$44.99
Goat Dum Biryani FM
$47.99
Gongura Veg Biryani FM
$41.99
Gongura Goat FM
$49.99
Goat Fry Biryani FM
$49.99
Goat Kheema Biryani FM
$49.99
Shrimp Biryani FM
$47.99
NAWABI GOAT DUM BIRYANI FM
$47.99
NAWABI CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FM
$44.99
NAWABI VEG DUM BIRYANI FM
$39.99
Fish Biryani FM
$47.99
Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani FM
$44.99
Ulvacharu Chicken Dum Biryani FM
$44.99
Avakai Chicken Dum Biryani FM
$44.99
Gongura Goat Dum FM
$49.99
Ulvacharu Goat Dum Biryani FM
$49.99
Avakai Goat Dum Biryani FM
$49.99
Gongura Paneer Biryani FM
$41.99
Vijayawada Veg Biryani FM
$41.99
Chef Special Veg Biryani FM
$41.99
Kaju Paneer Biryani FM
$41.99
Ulvacharu Paneer Biryani FM
$41.99
Vijayawada Paneer Biryani FM
$43.99
Kaju Gobi Biryani FM
$39.99
Ulvacharu Egg Biryani FM
$41.99
Chicken Fry Biryani FM
$44.99
Chicken 65 Biryani FM
$44.99
Natukodi Chicken Biryani FM
$47.99
Snacks
Mirchi Bajji - 4 Pieces
$5.99
Cut Mirchi
$5.99
Punugulu - 10 Pieces
$5.99
Onion Spinach Pakora
$5.99
Samosa - 2 Pieces
$2.99
Onion Samosa - 6 Pieces
$3.99
Masala wada- 5 pieces
$3.99
Veg puff
$2.99Out of stock
Chicken puff
$3.49Out of stock
Egg puff
$3.49
Osmania biscuit
$0.50
Egg Bhaji
$5.99
Stuffed Mirchi - 3 Pieces
$5.99
Paneer Puff
$3.49
Veg Appetizers
Chickpeas Pepper Salt
$9.99Out of stock
Dragon Cauliflower
$9.99Out of stock
Gobi Manchuria
$9.99
Chilli gobi
$9.99
Gobi 65
$9.99
Bullet Gobi
$9.99Out of stock
Dragon Paneer
$10.99Out of stock
Paneer Manchuria
$10.99
Paneer Pakoda
$10.99Out of stock
Chilli Paneer
$10.99
Baby Corn Manchuria
$9.99
Chilli BabyCorn
$9.99
Chilli Mushroom
$9.99Out of stock
Chilli Egg
$10.99
Veg Chilli Momo
$9.99Out of stock
crispy corn
$9.99
Non-Veg Appetizers
Chowrastha Fried Chicken (CFC)
$9.99
Curry Leaf Chicken
$10.99
Chicken 65
$10.99
Chilli chicken
$10.99
Chicken Pakoda
$10.99Out of stock
Guntur Kodi vepudu
$10.99
Golkonda Kodi
$10.99
Pepper Chicken
$10.99
Dragon chicken
$10.99Out of stock
Hariyali chicken
$10.99Out of stock
Chicken 555
$10.99Out of stock
Chicken Majestic
$10.99
Cashew Chicken
$11.99
Golkonda Kodi - BoneIn
$11.99Out of stock
Jalapeno Chicken
$11.99
Chilli Fish
$11.99
Apollo fish
$11.99
Chilli Shrimp
$12.99
Pepper shrimp
$12.99
Bullet Shrimp
$12.99Out of stock
Goat Pepper Fry
$13.99Out of stock
Chilli Goat Roast
$13.99Out of stock
Chilli Chicken Momo
$10.99Out of stock
Fish Pakoda
$11.99Out of stock
chicken drumsticks -4 pieces
$11.99
Veg Curries
Yellow Dal tadka
$11.99
Chana Masala
$12.99
Palak Chana
$12.99
Guttivankaya Curry
$13.99
Malai Kofta
$13.99
Navaratan Koorma
$13.99
Mushroom Masala
$14.99Out of stock
Bhindi Masala
$13.99
Aloo Gobi
$13.99
Nizami Handi
$12.99
Mix Veg Curry
$12.99
Kadai Veg
$12.99
Karai Kudi Veg
$13.99
Paneer Butter Masala
$14.99
Paneer Tikka Masala
$14.99
Palak Paneer
$14.99
Kadai Paneer
$14.99
Mutter Paneer
$14.99
Malai Methi Paneer
$14.99
Chaat
Street Style
Indo Chinese
Tandoor
Plain naan
$1.99
Butter Naan
$2.49
Garlic naan
$2.99
Bullet Naan
$3.49
Paneer Tikka Kebab 7 pcs
$11.99
Malai Tikka 7 pcs
$11.99Out of stock
Haryali Tikka Kebab 7 pcs
$11.99Out of stock
Chicken Tikka 7 pcs
$11.99
Achari Tikka Kabab 7 pcs
$11.99Out of stock
Chicken Tandoor 2 Pcs
$7.99
Chicken Tandoor 4pcs
$11.99
Chicken Shekh Kebab
$12.99Out of stock
Goat Shekh Kabab
$14.99Out of stock
Whole Chicken Tandoor
$19.99Out of stock
Jaffrani Tikka Kebab
$11.99Out of stock
Dessert
Family Pack Pulav
Chef Special Veg Pulao FM
$41.99
Guttivankaya Pulav FM
$39.99
Veg Kheema Pulao FM
$41.99
Veg Kofta Pulao FM
$41.99
Vijayawada Veg Pulao FM
$41.99
Kaju Gobi Pulao FM
$39.99
Paneer Pulav FM
$41.99
Gongura Paneer Pulao FM
$41.99
Kaju Paneer Pulao FM
$41.99
Vijayawada Paneer Pulao FM
$43.99
Ulvacharu Paneer Pulao FM
$41.99Out of stock
Egg Pulao FM
$39.99
Ulvacharu Egg Pulao FM
$41.99Out of stock
Chicken 65 Pulao FM
$44.99
Vijayawada Chicken Pulao FM
$44.99
Chicken Fry Pulav FM
$44.99
Natukodi Chicken Pulao FM
$47.99Out of stock
Goat Fry Pulav FM
$49.99
Goat Kheema Pulav FM
$49.99
Fish Pulav FM
$47.99
Shrimp Fry Pulav FM
$47.99
Pulav
Guttivankaya Pulav
$13.99
Chef Special Veg Pulav
$14.99
Veg Kheema Pulao
$14.99
Veg Kofta Pulao
$14.99
Kaju Gobi Pulao
$13.99
Vijayawada Veg Pulao
$14.99
Gongura Paneer Pulao
$14.99
Kaju Paneer Pulao
$14.99
Paneer Pulav
$14.99
Vijayawada Paneer Pulao
$15.99
Ulvacharu Paneer Pulao
$14.99
Egg Pulao
$13.99
Ulvacharu Egg Pulao
$14.99
Chicken 65 Pulao
$15.99
Chicken Fry Pulao
$15.99
Natukodi Chicken Pulao
$16.99
Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Pulav
$15.99
Goat Fry Pulav
$17.99
Goat Kheema Pulav
$17.99
Shrimp Fry Pulav
$16.99
Fish Pulav
$16.99
Sema Kodi Pulav
$16.99
Chicken Joint Pulav
$15.99
Nizam's Mutton Pulav
$17.99
Dosa
Plain Dosa
$8.99
Masala Dosa
$9.99
Onion Dosa
$9.99
Mysore Masala Dosa
$10.99
Podi karam Dosa
$9.99
Guntur Karam Dosa
$9.99
Ghee Karam Dosa
$9.99
Amul Cheese Dosa
$11.99
Nutella Dosa
$11.99Out of stock
Egg Dosa
$10.99
Paneer Dosa
$11.99
Chicken 65 Dosa
$11.99
Chicken Tikka Dosa
$12.99
Goat Kheema Dosa
$12.99
Rava Dosa
$9.99
Rava Onion Dosa
$9.99
Rava Masala Dosa
$10.99
Plain Utappam
$9.99
Onion Utappam
$10.99
Onion Chilli Utappam
$10.99
Paneer Utappam
$9.99
Non Veg Curries
Andra Chicken Curry
$13.99
Butter Chicken
$13.99
Chicken Tikka Masala
$13.99
Chowrastha Spl Chicken
$13.99
Chettinad Chicken Curry
$13.99
Chicken Vindaloo
$13.99
Dhaba Style Chicken
$13.99
Gongura Chicken Curry
$14.99
Kadai Chicken
$13.99
Malai Methi Chicken
$13.99
Mughlai Chicken Curry
$14.99
Palak Chicken Curry
$13.99
Natu Kodi Masala Curry
$15.99
Andra Goat Curry
$15.99
Chowrastha Spl goat curry
$15.99
Chettinad Goat Curry
$15.99
Dhaba Style Goat curry
$15.99
Ginger Goat Curry
$15.99Out of stock
Goat Kheema Curry
$17.99
Goat Rara
$17.99
Gongura Goat Curry
$17.99
Kaju Kheema Goat Curry
$17.99
Palak Goat Curry
$15.99
Egg Masala
$12.99
Egg Burji Dhaba Style
$12.99
Goat Vindaloo
$15.99
Fish Masala
$15.99Out of stock
Shrimp Masala
$15.99
Kadai Goat Curry
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7901 Cleveland Gibbs Road, Northlake, TX 76247
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Barrel - 2648 Farm to Market Road 407 East #150
No Reviews
2648 Farm to Market Road 407 East #150 Bartonville, TX 76226
View restaurant
Marty B's - Bartonville's Backyard
No Reviews
2664 Farm to Market Road 407 Bartonville, TX 76226
View restaurant
More near Northlake
Roanoke
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Argyle
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Keller
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Flower Mound
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Southlake
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Denton
Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)
Colleyville
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
North Richland Hills
No reviews yet
Grapevine
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.