Desi Chowrastha Prosper

No reviews yet

27379 E UNIVERSITY DR, SUITE 700

PROSPER, TX 76227

Biryani's

Veg Dum Biryani

$14.99

Guttivankaya Biryani

$13.99

Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Egg Biryani

$13.99

Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.99

Vijayawada Boneless Biryani

$14.99

Goat Dum Biryani

$16.99

Chicken 65 biryani

$14.99

Mutton ghee roast biryani

$16.99

Chef SPL veg biryani

$14.99

Family Pack Biryani's

Veg Biryani FM

$36.99

Guttivankaya Biryani FM

$37.99

Paneer Biryani FM

$39.99

Egg Biryani FM

$37.99

Chicken Dum Biryani FM

$39.99

Vijayawada Boneless Biryani FM

$40.99

Gongura Chicken FM

$40.99

Goat Dum Biryani FM

$42.99

Gongura Goat FM

$44.99

Goat Fry Biryani FM

$44.99

Goat Kheema Biryani FM

$44.99

Shrimp Biryani FM

$44.99

NAWABI GOAT DUM BIRYANI FM

$47.99

NAWABI CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FM

$44.99

NAWABI VEG DUM BIRYANI FM

$41.99

Fish Biryani FM

$41.99

Snacks

Mirchi Bajji - 4 Pieces

$5.99

Cut Mirchi

$5.99

Punugulu - 10 Pieces

$5.99

Onion Spinach Pakora

$5.99

Samosa - 2 Pieces

$3.99

Onion Samosa - 6 Pieces

$3.99

Masala wada- 5 pieces

$3.99

Veg puff

$2.99

Chicken puff

$3.49

Egg puff

$3.49

Osmania biscuit

$0.50

Veg Appetizers

Chickpeas Pepper Salt

$9.99

Dragon Califlower

$9.99

Spicy Gobi

$9.99

Dragon paneer

$10.99

Gobi manchuria

$9.99

Chilli gobi

$9.99

Chilli Mushroom

$9.99

Chilli BabyCorn

$9.99

Babycorn Manchuria

$9.99

Paneer Manchuria

$10.99

Chilli Paneer

$10.99

Chilli Egg

$9.99

Paneer pakoda

$10.99

Bullet Gobi

$12.99

VEG CHILLI MOMO

$8.99

Masala aloo fries

$5.99

Non-Veg Appetizers

Chowrastha Fried Chicken (CFC)

$10.99

Golkonda Kodi

$10.99

Curry Leaf Chicken

$10.99

Cashew Chicken

$10.99

Chicken 65

$10.99

Pepper Chicken

$10.99

Hongkong Chicken

$10.99

Dragon chicken

$10.99

Hariyali chicken

$10.99

Guntur Kodi vepudu

$10.99

Chilli chicken

$10.99

Chicken Majestic

$10.99

Bullet chicken

$12.99

Chilli mutton roast

$13.99

Goat sukka

$13.99

Fish Pakoda

$11.99

Apollo fish

$14.99

Spicy Shrimp

$15.99

Pepper shrimp

$12.99

Bullet Shrimp

$12.99

Goat Roast Boneless

$14.99

Chicken Pakoda

$11.99

CHILLI CHICKEN MOMO

$10.99

Jalapeño chicken

$12.99

Chicken 555

$12.99

Veg Curries

Mix Veg Curry

$12.99

Kadai Veg

$11.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.99

Chana masala

$12.99

Yellow Dal tadka

$11.99

Guttivankaya Curry

$12.99

Malai Kofta

$13.99

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Kadai Paneer

$13.99

Aloo Gobi

$12.99

Bagara Baingan

$12.99

Nizami Hundi

$12.99

Bindi Masala

$12.99

Chaat

Pani Puri

$7.99

Dahi Puri

$7.99

Samosa Chat

$7.99

Bhel puri

$7.99

Papidi Chat

$7.99

Sev Puri

$7.99

Aloo Tikki Chat

$7.99

Spl. Bhel Puri

$8.99

Pav Bhaji

$7.99Out of stock

Kachori kasht

$7.99

Street Style

Grilled Veg Sandwich

$11.99

Panner Burji Sandwich

$11.99

Bombay Grill Sandwich

$11.99

DC Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Tikka Franki

$11.99

Paneer Franki

$11.99

Tiffins

Idli - 3 pcs

$5.99

Ghee karam Idli

$7.49

Sambar idli

$7.49

Idli wada combo

$7.49

Poori

$9.99

Wada - 2 pcs

$6.49

Sambar wada

$6.99

Upma

$5.99

Pongal

$5.99

Poori & Chicken Curry

$11.99

Poori & Goat Curry

$12.99

Chole Puri 2 pc

$9.99

Sambaar

$5.99

Poori&kheema curry

$12.99

Indo Chinese

Fried Rice

$12.99

Schezwan Fried Rice

$12.99

Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Schewan Noodles

$12.99

Indian street style Egg fried rice

$13.99

Indian Street style chicken fried rice

$14.99

Tandoor

Plain naan

$1.99

Butter Naan

$1.99

Garlic naan

$2.49

Chicken Tandoor 4pc

$14.99

Chicken Tikka

$14.99

Malai Tikka Chicken

$14.99

Paneer Tikka Kebab

$11.99

Sheesh Kebab

$11.99

Whole Chicken Grill

$19.99

Haryali Kebab

$11.99

Whole Chicken Tandoor

$19.99

Paneer Tikka 6 pcs

$13.99

Whole fish

$16.99

Tandoori shrimp

$16.99

Dessert

Paan

$2.99

Gulab jamun

$5.99

Rasmalai

$5.99

Kala jamun

$5.99

Strawberry

$4.99

Fruit exotica

$4.99

Biscuits

$7.99

Fruit cake

$5.99

Falooda shot

$3.99

Pudding

$3.99

Rasmalai mousse

$3.99

Creamy cone

$3.99

Gulab jamun shot

$4.99

Rasmalai shot

$3.99

Rabdi with Kalajamun

$5.99

Lunch Combos

Lunch Combo - Veg

$10.99

Lunch Combo - Non Veg

$11.99

Family Pack Pulav

Chef Spl Veg Pulav FM

$35.99

Guttivankaya Pulav FM

$35.99

Paneer Pulav FM

$39.99

Chicken Fry Pulav FM

$40.99

Goat Fry Pulav FM

$41.99

Goat Kheema Pulav FM

$44.99

Fish Pulav FM

$41.99

Shrimp Fry Pulav FM

$44.99

Pulav

Chef Spl Veg Pulav

$13.99

Guttivankaya Pulav

$13.99

Paneer Pulav

$14.99

Chicken Fry Pulav

$14.99

Goat Fry Pulav

$15.99

Goat Kheema Pulav

$16.99

Shrimp Fry Pulav

$16.99

Fish Pulav

$15.99

Vijayawada boneless chicken pulav

$14.99

Mutton ghee roast pulao

$16.99

Dosa

Plain Dosa

$9.99

Masala Dosa

$10.99

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.99

Onion Dosa

$10.99

Paneer Dosa

$11.99

Cheese Dosa

$10.99

Podi karam Dosa

$10.99

Guntur Karam Dosa

$11.99

Ghee Karam Dosa

$11.99

Egg Dosa

$11.99

Chicken 65 Dosa

$10.99

Goat Kheema Dosa

$12.99

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$11.99

Rava Dosa

$9.99

Rava Onion Dosa

$9.99

Rava Masala Dosa

$10.99

Utappam

$9.99

Onion Utappam

$9.99

Non Veg Curries

Andra Chicken Curry

$13.99

Chowrastha Spl Chicken

$13.99

Dhaba Style Chicken

$13.99

Chettinad Chicken Curry

$13.99

Butter Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.99

Palak Chicken Curry

$13.99

Kadai Chicken

$13.99

Gongura Chicken Curry

$14.99

Mughlai Chicken Curry

$14.99

Andra Goat Curry

$14.99

Chowrastha Spl goat curry

$14.99

Dhaba Style Goat curry

$14.99

Chettinad Goat Curry

$14.99

Palak Goat Curry

$14.99

Ginger Goat Curry

$14.99

Goat Kheema Curry

$14.99

Goat Rara

$15.99

Gongura Goat Curry

$15.99

Kaju Kheema Goat Curry

$15.99

Egg Masala

$12.99

Egg Burji Dhaba Style

$12.99

Rice Junction

Curd Rice

$9.99

Pulav Rice

$4.99

Plain White Rice

$3.99

Bisi Bele Bath (Sambar Rice)

$9.99

Jeera Rice

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27379 E UNIVERSITY DR, SUITE 700, PROSPER, TX 76227

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

