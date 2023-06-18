desi dhaba llc 4636 E Hwy 114
4636 E Hwy 114
Rhome, TX 76078
Beverage
Appetizer
Paneer Tikka Kebab
Veg Kebab
Fish Pakora
Chicken Pakora
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Paneer Pakora
Chilli Samosa
Chicken Samosa
Chicken samosa is a deep-fried snack where a crispy patty is filled with flavourful chicken masala. Here is how to make it
Veg Samosa
Two pieces - minced potatoes and peas wrapped in pastry dough and fried appetizers a samosa is a fried South Asian pastry with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas. It may take different forms, including triangu
Fish Pokora Plates
Fish pakora are a favorite deep-fried snack food in India and are usually made with vegetables
Roti, Naan, and Paratha
Naan
Now available naan is flat-like, yeast-leavened, oven-baked bread. It originates from Iran and central Asia. It's a very popular bread in India, where you'll usually find a slightly thicker variation. Desi Dhaba LLC Rhome Texas
Tandoori Roti
It's a flatbread made with whole wheat and traditionally cooked in a tandoor (cylindrical clay oven) hence the name tandoori. Some people also add all-purpose flour to their tandoori rotis but Desi Dhaba makes it with whole wheat only. Desi Dhaba LLC home
Mix Paratha
This mixed veg paratha is soft, healthy, and delicious whole wheat flatbread made with various vegetables and spices adding cooked mixed veggies makes this vegetable paratha unbelievably soft and they remain soft even after they cool
Masala Chaat Spice Tandoori Roli
Garlic Naan
Plain Paratha
Thali
Veg Punjabi Desi
Shahi Paneer
Shahi paneer is a succulent Indian dish of soft, pillowy paneer floating in creamy gravy. This dish made with Indian cottage cheese simmered in an onion-nut paste, and enriched with yogurt and mild spices, is a throwback to the era of kings and royal kitch
Malai Kofta
Malai kofta, the ultimate North Indian comfort food! Crispy paneer dumplings known as kofta, served with a rich, creamy, luxurious, and super delicious gravy. This malai kofta curry brings gourmet Indian flavors to your dinner table and can make your speci
Paneer Tika Masla
Paneer tikka masala is a north Indian dish of grilled paneer (Indian cheese) served in a spicy gravy known as tikka masala. It is a vegetarian version of the world-famous chicken tikka masala. Cooking paneer tikka masala involves 2 main parts. The first on
Dal Makhani
Dal makhani is a classic North Indian state Punjab dish made with whole urad dal, most popular lentil dishes originated in the Punjab region of India and Pakistan. This Punjabi dal makhani recipe is a keeper. With one bite of this flavorsome lentil goodnes
Basmati Rice
Basmati rice (baz-mah-tee) is a type of white rice commonly grown in the Himalayas, India, and Pakistan-with India producing about two-thirds of the world's supply. It is a long-grain rice that is characterized by a light nutty flavor and floral aroma, and
Saag Paneer
Mix Veg
Palak Paneer
Raita
Non-Veg Punjabi Desi
Chicken Curry
Ingredients for chicken curry- coriander cumin-turmeric-fennel seeds cinnamon- pepper- ground mustard ground cloves- cayenne pepper and salt- these spices build incredible flavor in this dish. Together they create a homemade curry blend.- olive oil, fresh
Chicken Tikka Masala Only Curry
Chicken tikka masala made easy with this great-tasting recipe — simply marinate chicken breast in yogurt and spices and then simmer in a tomato cream sauce. Serve with rice or warm naan bread
Goat Curry
Goat is a curry dish prepared with goat meat, originating from the Indian subcontinent. The dish is a staple in Southeast Asian cuisines Caribbean cuisine, and the cuisine of the Indian subcontinent. The dish was brought to the region by the Indian Diaspor
Desi Butter Chicken, Basmati Rice and 2 Naan
It is a type of curry made from chicken with a spiced tomato and butter (makhan) sauce. Its sauce is known for its rich texture, it is similar to chicken tikka masala, which uses a tomato paste
Goat Biryani
Traditional india- Pakistani dish made with seasoned long-grained rice layered with tender goat and cooked in a thick gravy. Goat biryani
Butter Chicken Only Curry
It is a type of curry made from chicken with a spiced tomato and butter (makhan) sauce. Its sauce is known for its rich texture, it is similar to chicken tikka masala, which uses a tomato paste
Chicken Korma
Chicken korma is a traditional Indian dish of light, flavorful almond curry made with tomato paste, spices, and cream. Buttery and delicious!
Chicken Jalfrezi
Chicken jalfrezi is a tomato-based curry made with boneless chicken pieces, bell peppers, and onion. Unlike most traditional curries, jalfrezi is often stir-fried instead of stewed or braised. This lends it a thick, semi-dry texture instead of a soupy one
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice, chicken, and spices
Chicken Tikka Masla Meal #1
Chicken tikka masala meal comes with one rice and one naan
Chicken Saag
Desi Special
Any chicken items with rice
Sweet Dessert
Ras Malai
Rasmalai is yet another one of my favorite sweets. This Bengali specialty is made with rasgulla (sweetened balls of paneer) soaked in sweetened, thickened milk that has been scented with cardamom and saffron the result is a creamy, dreamy dessert that abso
Gulab Jamun
Gulab jamun is a beloved Indian dessert consisting of fried balls of dough made from milk solids and semolina, soaked with an aromatic syrup spiced with green cardamom, rose water, saffron, and more. Desi Dhaba LLC Rhome Texas
Gajar K Halwa
Gajar ka halwa is an Indian sweet dessert made with fresh red carrots, milk, and sugar
Dry Fruit Sweet
Dry fruit halwa. A rich and healthy mix nuts pudding
Mango Lassi
