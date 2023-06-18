A map showing the location of desi dhaba llc 4636 E Hwy 114View gallery

desi dhaba llc 4636 E Hwy 114

review star

No reviews yet

4636 E Hwy 114

Rhome, TX 76078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Beverage

Soda

$1.99

Chai

$1.00

Chai consists of black tea brewed with water, milk, spices, and a sweetener, such as honey or sugar, offering a fragrant and sweet aroma and flavor. The spices included in chai can vary, but the most common spices used are cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and c

Appetizer

Paneer Tikka Kebab

$10.99

Veg Kebab

$8.99

Fish Pakora

$10.99

Chicken Pakora

$9.99

Tandoori Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$11.99

Paneer Pakora

$10.99

Chilli Samosa

$6.99

Chicken Samosa

$5.99

Chicken samosa is a deep-fried snack where a crispy patty is filled with flavourful chicken masala. Here is how to make it

Veg Samosa

$3.99

Two pieces - minced potatoes and peas wrapped in pastry dough and fried appetizers a samosa is a fried South Asian pastry with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas. It may take different forms, including triangu

Fish Pokora Plates

$9.99

Fish pakora are a favorite deep-fried snack food in India and are usually made with vegetables

Roti, Naan, and Paratha

Naan

$2.99

Now available naan is flat-like, yeast-leavened, oven-baked bread. It originates from Iran and central Asia. It's a very popular bread in India, where you'll usually find a slightly thicker variation. Desi Dhaba LLC Rhome Texas

Tandoori Roti

$1.99

It's a flatbread made with whole wheat and traditionally cooked in a tandoor (cylindrical clay oven) hence the name tandoori. Some people also add all-purpose flour to their tandoori rotis but Desi Dhaba makes it with whole wheat only. Desi Dhaba LLC home

Mix Paratha

$3.99

This mixed veg paratha is soft, healthy, and delicious whole wheat flatbread made with various vegetables and spices adding cooked mixed veggies makes this vegetable paratha unbelievably soft and they remain soft even after they cool

Masala Chaat Spice Tandoori Roli

$6.99

Garlic Naan

$5.99

Plain Paratha

$2.99

Thali

Punjabi Veg Thali

$11.99

One dal, one mix sabzi, raita, 1 rice, and 1 naan

Punjabi Non Veg Thali

$14.99

One goat curry, one chicken curry, one basmati rice, and one naan

Veg Punjabi Desi

Shahi Paneer

$12.99

Shahi paneer is a succulent Indian dish of soft, pillowy paneer floating in creamy gravy. This dish made with Indian cottage cheese simmered in an onion-nut paste, and enriched with yogurt and mild spices, is a throwback to the era of kings and royal kitch

Malai Kofta

$10.99

Malai kofta, the ultimate North Indian comfort food! Crispy paneer dumplings known as kofta, served with a rich, creamy, luxurious, and super delicious gravy. This malai kofta curry brings gourmet Indian flavors to your dinner table and can make your speci

Paneer Tika Masla

$11.99

Paneer tikka masala is a north Indian dish of grilled paneer (Indian cheese) served in a spicy gravy known as tikka masala. It is a vegetarian version of the world-famous chicken tikka masala. Cooking paneer tikka masala involves 2 main parts. The first on

Dal Makhani

$11.99

Dal makhani is a classic North Indian state Punjab dish made with whole urad dal, most popular lentil dishes originated in the Punjab region of India and Pakistan. This Punjabi dal makhani recipe is a keeper. With one bite of this flavorsome lentil goodnes

Basmati Rice

$1.99

Basmati rice (baz-mah-tee) is a type of white rice commonly grown in the Himalayas, India, and Pakistan-with India producing about two-thirds of the world's supply. It is a long-grain rice that is characterized by a light nutty flavor and floral aroma, and

Saag Paneer

$12.99

Mix Veg

$8.99

Palak Paneer

$11.99

Raita

$2.99

Non-Veg Punjabi Desi

Chicken Curry

$12.99

Ingredients for chicken curry- coriander cumin-turmeric-fennel seeds cinnamon- pepper- ground mustard ground cloves- cayenne pepper and salt- these spices build incredible flavor in this dish. Together they create a homemade curry blend.- olive oil, fresh

Chicken Tikka Masala Only Curry

$13.99

Chicken tikka masala made easy with this great-tasting recipe — simply marinate chicken breast in yogurt and spices and then simmer in a tomato cream sauce. Serve with rice or warm naan bread

Goat Curry

$16.99

Goat is a curry dish prepared with goat meat, originating from the Indian subcontinent. The dish is a staple in Southeast Asian cuisines Caribbean cuisine, and the cuisine of the Indian subcontinent. The dish was brought to the region by the Indian Diaspor

Desi Butter Chicken, Basmati Rice and 2 Naan

$16.99

It is a type of curry made from chicken with a spiced tomato and butter (makhan) sauce. Its sauce is known for its rich texture, it is similar to chicken tikka masala, which uses a tomato paste

Goat Biryani

$18.99

Traditional india- Pakistani dish made with seasoned long-grained rice layered with tender goat and cooked in a thick gravy. Goat biryani

Butter Chicken Only Curry

$12.99

It is a type of curry made from chicken with a spiced tomato and butter (makhan) sauce. Its sauce is known for its rich texture, it is similar to chicken tikka masala, which uses a tomato paste

Chicken Korma

$11.99

Chicken korma is a traditional Indian dish of light, flavorful almond curry made with tomato paste, spices, and cream. Buttery and delicious!

Chicken Jalfrezi

$12.99

Chicken jalfrezi is a tomato-based curry made with boneless chicken pieces, bell peppers, and onion. Unlike most traditional curries, jalfrezi is often stir-fried instead of stewed or braised. This lends it a thick, semi-dry texture instead of a soupy one

Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Basmati rice, chicken, and spices

Chicken Tikka Masla Meal #1

$16.99

Chicken tikka masala meal comes with one rice and one naan

Chicken Saag

$14.99

Desi Special

$13.99

Any chicken items with rice

Sweet Dessert

Ras Malai

$5.99

Rasmalai is yet another one of my favorite sweets. This Bengali specialty is made with rasgulla (sweetened balls of paneer) soaked in sweetened, thickened milk that has been scented with cardamom and saffron the result is a creamy, dreamy dessert that abso

Gulab Jamun

$1.99

Gulab jamun is a beloved Indian dessert consisting of fried balls of dough made from milk solids and semolina, soaked with an aromatic syrup spiced with green cardamom, rose water, saffron, and more. Desi Dhaba LLC Rhome Texas

Gajar K Halwa

$3.99

Gajar ka halwa is an Indian sweet dessert made with fresh red carrots, milk, and sugar

Dry Fruit Sweet

$3.99

Dry fruit halwa. A rich and healthy mix nuts pudding

Mango Lassi

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4636 E Hwy 114, Rhome, TX 76078

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Eagle's Point West Bay - EP West Bay
orange starNo Reviews
6935 Liberty School Tap Rd, Azle, TX 76020
View restaurantnext
Togoba Tea
orange starNo Reviews
Frontera Vista Drive Fort Worth, TX 76179
View restaurantnext
Garden's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2421 Westport Parkway Suite 1400 Fort Worth, TX 76177
View restaurantnext
Red's Burger House -
orange starNo Reviews
117 West Main Street Azle, TX 76020
View restaurantnext
Senshi Grill & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
101 East 1st St Springtown, TX 76082
View restaurantnext
Kincaid's - Alliance
orange star4.4 • 843
3124 Texas Sage Trail Fort Worth, TX 76177
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Rhome
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
Denton
review star
Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston