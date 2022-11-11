- Home
- /
- Desi District - Frisco - Eldarado and Coit intersection
Desi District - Frisco Eldarado and Coit intersection
No reviews yet
Eldarado and Coit intersection
Frisco, TX 75033
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Veg Appetizers
Samosa (3 pcs)
Curried potato and peas filled savory pastry. Served with tamarind chutney.
Onion Pakoda
Crunchy fritters made using mixed vegetables and spices.
Mirchi Bajji (4 pcs)
Jalapenos dipped into chickpeas flour and deep-fried.
Mirchi Bajji with onion (3 pcs)
Jalapenos dipped into chickpeas flour and stuffed with onions.
Paneer 65
Deep fried paneer fritters tossed in spicy curry sauce.
Paneer 555
Fried paneer cooked with special sauce made with cashew nuts.
Chilli Paneer
Marinated paneer tossed into a spicy tangy sauce with peppers and onions.
Baby Corn Manchurian
Baby corn sauteed in a sweet-spicy sauce.
Gobi Manchuria
Marinated cauliflower deep-fried and then tossed into a spicy tangy sauce.
Gobi 65
Onion Samosa (4 pcs)
Savory pastry filled with spicy onion-based stuffing.
Non-Veg Appetizers
Chicken Pakoda
Chicken cubes tossed into a creamy spicy sauce.
Pepper Chicken
Chicken cubes tossed into a peppery spicy blend sauce.
Chicken 65
Chicken cubes dipped into a spicy tangy red chilli sauce.
Chicken 555
Chilli Chicken
Chicken cubes dipped into a spicy tangy chilli sauce.
Chicken Manchurian
Chicken cubes tossed into a Manchurian sauce.
chicken majestic
kodi vepudu
chicken lolipop ( 4 pcs)
Apollo fish
Garlic shrimp
chilli fish
prawns 65
Mamsam Goat roast
Tandoori (Kebabs)
Paneer Tikka
Marinated paneer chunks cooked in tandoor. Served with mint sauce.
Chicken Tikka Kabab
Marinated boneless chicken cooked in tandoor. Served with mint sauce.
Hariyali Chicken Kabab
Marinated boneless chicken (in green housemade sauce) cooked in tandoor. Served with mint sauce.
Tandoori Chicken(Full)
Marinated chicken leg quarters (4) with house spices and grilled in tandoor. Served with mint sauce. Special Instructions Add a note (extra sauce, no onions, etc.)
Tandoori Chicken(Half)
Marinated chicken leg quarters (2) with house spices and grilled in tandoor. Served with mint sauce. Special Instructions Add a note (extra sauce, no onions, etc.)
Gongura Chicken Kabab
Mixed Tandoori Platter
Veg Curries
Paneer Butter Masala
16 oz curry with side of rice
Paneer Tikka Masala
with side of rice
Dal Tadka (Tomato/Spinach)
16 oz Dal with side of rice
Veg Korma
16 oz curry with side of rice
Kadai Paneer
16 oz curry with side of rice
Gutti Vankaya Kura
Indian Eggplant. 16 oz curry with side of rice
Palak Paneer
16 oz curry with side of rice
Malai Kofta
16 oz curry with side of rice
Achari Paneer
Non-Veg Curries
Egg Masala
Butter Chicken
16 oz curry with side of rice
Chicken Tikka Masala
16 oz curry with side of rice
Kadai Chicken
with side of rice
Chicken Chettinad
with side of rice
Hyderabadi Chicken Curry
16 oz curry with side of rice
Gongura Chicken
16 oz curry with side of rice
Hyderabadi Mutton Curry
16 oz curry with side of rice
Gongura Mutton
16 oz curry with side of rice
Breads
Biryanis
Veg-Dum Biryani
Vegetables cooked with rice with spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.
Paneer Biryani
Egg Biryani
Boiled egg cooked with vegeatbles, rice, and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce. Special Instructions Add a note (extra sauce, no onions, etc.)
Chicken-Dum Biryani
Marinated chicken cooked with rice and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce. Special Instructions Add a note (extra sauce, no onions, etc.)
Chicken 65 (Boneless) Biryani
Special Chicken Biryani
Mutton-Dum Biryani
Marinated lamb meat cooked with rice and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce. Special Instructions Add a note (extra sauce, no onions, etc.)
Special Mutton Biryani
Rice
Sambar Rice
Sambar rice is a dish made with lentils, rice, mixed vegetables, spices & herbs. It is a delicious, flavorful & protein packed dish that is also healthy & nutrient dense.
Jeera Rice
Jeera rice or Zeera rice is an Indian and Pakistani dish consisting of rice and cumin seeds. It is a popular dish in North India and Pakistan as an everyday rice dish.
Curd Rice
Curd rice, also known as thayir saddam, dahi chawal and daddojanam. A very simple dish made using the most basic ingredients, curd and rice with an authentic South-Indian tempering.
Kodi Pappu Charu (Chicken)
Chicken Sambar rice is a dish made with cooked chicken, lentils, rice, mixed vegetables, spices & herbs. It is a delicious, flavorful & protein packed dish that is also healthy & nutrient dense.
Mamsam Pappu Charu (Mutton)
Goat Sambar rice is a dish made with cooked goat, lentils, rice, mixed vegetables, spices & herbs. It is a delicious, flavorful & protein packed dish that is also healthy & nutrient dense.
Plain Rice
Indo-Chinese
Chicken/Egg Schezwan Fried Rice
Veg Noodles
Wok-tossed with carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with noodles
Veg Schezwan Noodles
Wok-tossed with carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with noodles
Veg Fried Rice
Wok-tossed with carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with rice
Veg Schezwan Fried Rice
Wok-tossed with carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with rice
Paneer Fried Rice
Wok-tossed with paneer, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with rice
Egg Noodles
Wok-tossed with scrambled egg, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed noodles
Egg Schezwan Noodles
Wok-tossed with egg, carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with noodles
Egg Fried Rice
Wok-tossed with egg, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with rice
Egg Schezwan Fried Rice
Wok-tossed with egg, carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with rice
Chicken Noodles
Wok-tossed with chicken, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with noodles
Chicken Schezwan Noodles
Wok-tossed with chicken, carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with noodles
Chicken Fried Rice
Wok-tossed with chicken, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with rice
Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice
Wok-tossed with chicken, carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with rice
Chicken Manchuria Fried Rice
Wok-tossed with chicken, carrots, peas, green onion in Manchurian sauce and mixed with rice
Kati Rolls
Veggie Kati Rolls
Made with homemade spread and served with Salad
Delhi Belly Paneer Kati Roll
Paneer strip dipped into creamy peppers and onions medley. 3 rolls served with side of beans and chickpeas salad. Comes with paneer rolled with onions, peppers, and cabbage with special mint cream base sauce into flaky Indian flatbread.
Paneer Tikka Kati Roll
Paneer strip dipped into tikka masala. 3 rolls served with side of beans and chickpeas salad. Comes with paneer rolled with onions, peppers, and cabbage with special mint cream base sauce into flaky Indian flatbread.
Achari Paneer Kati Roll
Made with homemade spread and served with Salad
Chicken Tikka Kati Rolls
Chicken strip dipped into tikka masala. 3 rolls served with side of beans and chickpeas salad. Comes with chicken rolled with onions, peppers, and cabbage with special mint cream base sauce into flaky Indian flatbread.
Achari Chicken Kati Roll
Made with homemade spread and served with Salad
Anda Classic Chicken Calcutta Roll
Chicken strip dipped into creamy pepper and onions medley sauce and omelette. 3 rolls served with side of beans and chickpeas salad. Comes with chicken rolled with onions, peppers, and cabbage with special mint cream base sauce into flaky Indian flatbread.
Lamb kabab kati roll
Desi Burgers
Veggie Cheese Burger
Made with homemade spread and served with Chips
Paneer Tikka Burger
Made with homemade spread and served with Chips
Masaledar Paneer Burger
Paneer strips dipped into spicy tomato cilantro based sauce. Comes with side potato chips. We use spicy mayonnaise.
Butter Chicken Tikka Burger
Chicken strip dipped in tikka masala sauce. Comes with side potato chips. We use spicy mayonnaise.
Spiced Lamb Burger
Spicy minced lamb meat patty well cooked. Comes with side potato chips. We use spicy mayonnaise.
Tosa
Veggie Tosa
Served with Salad
Chennai Express (Panner) Tosa
Paneer strip dipped into tomato cilantro based sauce. Comes with 2 tosa rolls. Served with beans and chickpeas salad. Tosa is a taco filling with mint creamy dressing.
Paneer Tikka Tosa
Paneer strip dipped into tikka masala. Comes with 2 tosa rolls. Served with beans and chickpeas salad. Tosa is a taco filling with mint creamy dressing.
Chicken Tikka Tosa
Chicken strips dipped into tikka masala sauce. Comes with 2 tosa rolls. Served with beans and chickpeas salad. Tosa is a taco filling with mint creamy dressing.
Momos
Manchurian Veg Momos (10 pcs)
Steamed veg dumplings and tossed into manchurian sauce. Momos are steamed dumpling cooked and tossed into your choice of sauce.
Tandoori Veg Momos (10 pcs)
Steamed veg dumplings and tossed into tandoori sauce. Momos are steamed dumpling cooked and tossed into your choice of sauce.
Manchurian Chicken Momos (10 pcs)
Steamed chicken dumplings and tossed into manchurian sauce. Momos are steamed dumpling cooked and tossed into your choice of sauce.
Tandoori Chicken Momos (10pcs)
Steamed chicken dumplings and tossed into tandoori sauce. Momos are steamed dumpling cooked and tossed into your choice of sauce.
Tacos
Paneer Manchurian Taco
Marinated paneer strip dipped into manchurian sauce. Taco garnish with cabbage, onions, and creamy cilantro and spicy chipotle sauce.
Chicken 65 Tacos
Marinated chicken nuggets dipped into 65 sauce. Taco garnish with cabbage, onions, and creamy cilantro and spicy chipotle sauce.
Lamb kabab kati roll
Samosa Chat Taco
Little Dino Menu
Dosa, Idly, & Vada
Desserts
Gulab Jamun (3 pcs)
Rasamalai (2 pcs)
Gulkand Paan Ladoo
Rabdi Tres Leches
Rabdi Gulab Jamun
Chocolate Pastry
Cake slice flavored with chocolate mousse
Pineapple Pastry
Cake piece flavored with sweetened pineapple pieces and fresh cream
Butterscotch Pastry
Cake slice flavored with Butterscotch chips & caramel
Mango Pastry
Cake slice flavored with Mango mousse
Strawberry Pastry
Chocolate Cupcake
Shakes / Drinks
Sweet Lassi
Mango yogurt drink.
Soft Drinks
Any one of Thums up, Sprite, Coco Cola, Diet Coke
Nimbu Masala Soda
Freshly squeezed lemon juice spiked with cumin and ginger with soda.
Chickoo Milk Shake
Sapodilla dates milkshake.
Organic Energy Drink
Almond milkshake with loaded tropical nuts.
Chai/Tea
Coffee
Mango Lassi
Chats
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Eldarado and Coit intersection, Frisco, TX 75033
Photos coming soon!