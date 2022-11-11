  • Home
  • /
  • Desi District - Frisco - Eldarado and Coit intersection
A map showing the location of Desi District - Frisco Eldarado and Coit intersectionView gallery

Desi District - Frisco Eldarado and Coit intersection

review star

No reviews yet

Eldarado and Coit intersection

Frisco, TX 75033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken-Dum Biryani
Onion Samosa (4 pcs)
Samosa (3 pcs)

Veg Appetizers

Samosa (3 pcs)

Samosa (3 pcs)

$4.49

Curried potato and peas filled savory pastry. Served with tamarind chutney.

Onion Pakoda

Onion Pakoda

$4.49

Crunchy fritters made using mixed vegetables and spices.

Mirchi Bajji (4 pcs)

Mirchi Bajji (4 pcs)

$4.99

Jalapenos dipped into chickpeas flour and deep-fried.

Mirchi Bajji with onion (3 pcs)

Mirchi Bajji with onion (3 pcs)

$5.99

Jalapenos dipped into chickpeas flour and stuffed with onions.

Paneer 65

Paneer 65

$10.99

Deep fried paneer fritters tossed in spicy curry sauce.

Paneer 555

Paneer 555

$10.99

Fried paneer cooked with special sauce made with cashew nuts.

Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$10.99

Marinated paneer tossed into a spicy tangy sauce with peppers and onions.

Baby Corn Manchurian

Baby Corn Manchurian

$9.99

Baby corn sauteed in a sweet-spicy sauce.

Gobi Manchuria

Gobi Manchuria

$9.99

Marinated cauliflower deep-fried and then tossed into a spicy tangy sauce.

Gobi 65

Gobi 65

$9.99
Onion Samosa (4 pcs)

Onion Samosa (4 pcs)

$3.99

Savory pastry filled with spicy onion-based stuffing.

Non-Veg Appetizers

Chicken Pakoda

Chicken Pakoda

$9.99

Chicken cubes tossed into a creamy spicy sauce.

Pepper Chicken

Pepper Chicken

$9.99

Chicken cubes tossed into a peppery spicy blend sauce.

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$9.99

Chicken cubes dipped into a spicy tangy red chilli sauce.

Chicken 555

Chicken 555

$9.99
Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$9.99

Chicken cubes dipped into a spicy tangy chilli sauce.

Chicken Manchurian

Chicken Manchurian

$9.99

Chicken cubes tossed into a Manchurian sauce.

chicken majestic

$9.99

kodi vepudu

$9.99

chicken lolipop ( 4 pcs)

$10.99

Apollo fish

$12.99

Garlic shrimp

$12.99

chilli fish

$12.99

prawns 65

$12.99

Mamsam Goat roast

$13.99

Tandoori (Kebabs)

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$10.99

Marinated paneer chunks cooked in tandoor. Served with mint sauce.

Chicken Tikka Kabab

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$10.99

Marinated boneless chicken cooked in tandoor. Served with mint sauce.

Hariyali Chicken Kabab

Hariyali Chicken Kabab

$10.99

Marinated boneless chicken (in green housemade sauce) cooked in tandoor. Served with mint sauce.

Tandoori Chicken(Full)

Tandoori Chicken(Full)

$16.99

Marinated chicken leg quarters (4) with house spices and grilled in tandoor. Served with mint sauce. Special Instructions Add a note (extra sauce, no onions, etc.)

Tandoori Chicken(Half)

Tandoori Chicken(Half)

$9.99

Marinated chicken leg quarters (2) with house spices and grilled in tandoor. Served with mint sauce. Special Instructions Add a note (extra sauce, no onions, etc.)

Gongura Chicken Kabab

$10.99

Mixed Tandoori Platter

$15.99

Veg Curries

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$11.99

16 oz curry with side of rice

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$11.99

with side of rice

Dal Tadka (Tomato/Spinach)

Dal Tadka (Tomato/Spinach)

$8.99

16 oz Dal with side of rice

Veg Korma

Veg Korma

$9.99

16 oz curry with side of rice

Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer

$11.99

16 oz curry with side of rice

Gutti Vankaya Kura

Gutti Vankaya Kura

$9.99

Indian Eggplant. 16 oz curry with side of rice

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$11.99

16 oz curry with side of rice

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$11.99

16 oz curry with side of rice

Achari Paneer

$11.99

Non-Veg Curries

Egg Masala

$9.99
Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$11.99

16 oz curry with side of rice

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$11.99

16 oz curry with side of rice

Kadai Chicken

$11.99

with side of rice

Chicken Chettinad

$11.99

with side of rice

Hyderabadi Chicken Curry

Hyderabadi Chicken Curry

$11.99

16 oz curry with side of rice

Gongura Chicken

Gongura Chicken

$11.99

16 oz curry with side of rice

Hyderabadi Mutton Curry

Hyderabadi Mutton Curry

$13.99

16 oz curry with side of rice

Gongura Mutton

Gongura Mutton

$13.99

16 oz curry with side of rice

Breads

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$1.99

Indian bread cooked in clay oven

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$1.99

Indian Bread with Butter cooked in clay oven

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Indian Bread garnished with butter & garlic

Bullet Naan

Bullet Naan

$2.99

Indian bread garnished with Chilles cooked in clay oven

Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$3.49

Biryanis

Veg-Dum Biryani

$11.99

Vegetables cooked with rice with spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.

Paneer Biryani

$13.99
Egg Biryani

Egg Biryani

$12.99

Boiled egg cooked with vegeatbles, rice, and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce. Special Instructions Add a note (extra sauce, no onions, etc.)

Chicken-Dum Biryani

Chicken-Dum Biryani

$13.99

Marinated chicken cooked with rice and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce. Special Instructions Add a note (extra sauce, no onions, etc.)

Chicken 65 (Boneless) Biryani

$14.99

Special Chicken Biryani

$14.99
Mutton-Dum Biryani

Mutton-Dum Biryani

$15.99

Marinated lamb meat cooked with rice and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce. Special Instructions Add a note (extra sauce, no onions, etc.)

Special Mutton Biryani

$16.99

Rice

Sambar Rice

Sambar Rice

$8.99

Sambar rice is a dish made with lentils, rice, mixed vegetables, spices & herbs. It is a delicious, flavorful & protein packed dish that is also healthy & nutrient dense.

Jeera Rice

Jeera Rice

$7.99

Jeera rice or Zeera rice is an Indian and Pakistani dish consisting of rice and cumin seeds. It is a popular dish in North India and Pakistan as an everyday rice dish.

Curd Rice

Curd Rice

$7.99

Curd rice, also known as thayir saddam, dahi chawal and daddojanam. A very simple dish made using the most basic ingredients, curd and rice with an authentic South-Indian tempering.

Kodi Pappu Charu (Chicken)

Kodi Pappu Charu (Chicken)

$11.99

Chicken Sambar rice is a dish made with cooked chicken, lentils, rice, mixed vegetables, spices & herbs. It is a delicious, flavorful & protein packed dish that is also healthy & nutrient dense.

Mamsam Pappu Charu (Mutton)

Mamsam Pappu Charu (Mutton)

$12.99

Goat Sambar rice is a dish made with cooked goat, lentils, rice, mixed vegetables, spices & herbs. It is a delicious, flavorful & protein packed dish that is also healthy & nutrient dense.

Plain Rice

$2.99

Indo-Chinese

Chicken/Egg Schezwan Fried Rice

$13.99
Veg Noodles

Veg Noodles

$11.99

Wok-tossed with carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with noodles

Veg Schezwan Noodles

Veg Schezwan Noodles

$12.99

Wok-tossed with carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with noodles

Veg Fried Rice

Veg Fried Rice

$11.99

Wok-tossed with carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with rice

Veg Schezwan Fried Rice

Veg Schezwan Fried Rice

$12.99

Wok-tossed with carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with rice

Paneer Fried Rice

Paneer Fried Rice

$12.99

Wok-tossed with paneer, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with rice

Egg Noodles

Egg Noodles

$11.99

Wok-tossed with scrambled egg, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed noodles

Egg Schezwan Noodles

Egg Schezwan Noodles

$12.99

Wok-tossed with egg, carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with noodles

Egg Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$11.99

Wok-tossed with egg, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with rice

Egg Schezwan Fried Rice

Egg Schezwan Fried Rice

$12.99

Wok-tossed with egg, carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with rice

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Noodles

$12.99

Wok-tossed with chicken, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with noodles

Chicken Schezwan Noodles

Chicken Schezwan Noodles

$13.99

Wok-tossed with chicken, carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with noodles

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Wok-tossed with chicken, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with rice

Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice

Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice

$13.99

Wok-tossed with chicken, carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with rice

Chicken Manchuria Fried Rice

Chicken Manchuria Fried Rice

$13.99

Wok-tossed with chicken, carrots, peas, green onion in Manchurian sauce and mixed with rice

Kati Rolls

Veggie Kati Rolls

$7.99

Made with homemade spread and served with Salad

Delhi Belly Paneer Kati Roll

Delhi Belly Paneer Kati Roll

$9.49

Paneer strip dipped into creamy peppers and onions medley. 3 rolls served with side of beans and chickpeas salad. Comes with paneer rolled with onions, peppers, and cabbage with special mint cream base sauce into flaky Indian flatbread.

Paneer Tikka Kati Roll

Paneer Tikka Kati Roll

$9.49

Paneer strip dipped into tikka masala. 3 rolls served with side of beans and chickpeas salad. Comes with paneer rolled with onions, peppers, and cabbage with special mint cream base sauce into flaky Indian flatbread.

Achari Paneer Kati Roll

Achari Paneer Kati Roll

$9.49

Made with homemade spread and served with Salad

Chicken Tikka Kati Rolls

Chicken Tikka Kati Rolls

$9.49

Chicken strip dipped into tikka masala. 3 rolls served with side of beans and chickpeas salad. Comes with chicken rolled with onions, peppers, and cabbage with special mint cream base sauce into flaky Indian flatbread.

Achari Chicken Kati Roll

Achari Chicken Kati Roll

$9.49

Made with homemade spread and served with Salad

Anda Classic Chicken Calcutta Roll

Anda Classic Chicken Calcutta Roll

$9.49Out of stock

Chicken strip dipped into creamy pepper and onions medley sauce and omelette. 3 rolls served with side of beans and chickpeas salad. Comes with chicken rolled with onions, peppers, and cabbage with special mint cream base sauce into flaky Indian flatbread.

Lamb kabab kati roll

$10.99

Desi Burgers

Veggie Cheese Burger

Veggie Cheese Burger

$7.99

Made with homemade spread and served with Chips

Paneer Tikka Burger

Paneer Tikka Burger

$9.49

Made with homemade spread and served with Chips

Masaledar Paneer Burger

Masaledar Paneer Burger

$9.49

Paneer strips dipped into spicy tomato cilantro based sauce. Comes with side potato chips. We use spicy mayonnaise.

Butter Chicken Tikka Burger

Butter Chicken Tikka Burger

$9.49

Chicken strip dipped in tikka masala sauce. Comes with side potato chips. We use spicy mayonnaise.

Spiced Lamb Burger

Spiced Lamb Burger

$10.99

Spicy minced lamb meat patty well cooked. Comes with side potato chips. We use spicy mayonnaise.

Tosa

Veggie Tosa

$7.49

Served with Salad

Chennai Express (Panner) Tosa

Chennai Express (Panner) Tosa

$8.49

Paneer strip dipped into tomato cilantro based sauce. Comes with 2 tosa rolls. Served with beans and chickpeas salad. Tosa is a taco filling with mint creamy dressing.

Paneer Tikka Tosa

Paneer Tikka Tosa

$8.49

Paneer strip dipped into tikka masala. Comes with 2 tosa rolls. Served with beans and chickpeas salad. Tosa is a taco filling with mint creamy dressing.

Chicken Tikka Tosa

Chicken Tikka Tosa

$8.49

Chicken strips dipped into tikka masala sauce. Comes with 2 tosa rolls. Served with beans and chickpeas salad. Tosa is a taco filling with mint creamy dressing.

Pasta

Paneer Tikka Pasta

$10.49

Chicken Tikka Pasta

$10.49

Momos

Manchurian Veg Momos (10 pcs)

Manchurian Veg Momos (10 pcs)

$9.99

Steamed veg dumplings and tossed into manchurian sauce. Momos are steamed dumpling cooked and tossed into your choice of sauce.

Tandoori Veg Momos (10 pcs)

Tandoori Veg Momos (10 pcs)

$9.99

Steamed veg dumplings and tossed into tandoori sauce. Momos are steamed dumpling cooked and tossed into your choice of sauce.

Manchurian Chicken Momos (10 pcs)

Manchurian Chicken Momos (10 pcs)

$10.99

Steamed chicken dumplings and tossed into manchurian sauce. Momos are steamed dumpling cooked and tossed into your choice of sauce.

Tandoori Chicken Momos (10pcs)

Tandoori Chicken Momos (10pcs)

$10.99

Steamed chicken dumplings and tossed into tandoori sauce. Momos are steamed dumpling cooked and tossed into your choice of sauce.

Tacos

Paneer Manchurian Taco

Paneer Manchurian Taco

$3.99

Marinated paneer strip dipped into manchurian sauce. Taco garnish with cabbage, onions, and creamy cilantro and spicy chipotle sauce.

Chicken 65 Tacos

Chicken 65 Tacos

$3.99

Marinated chicken nuggets dipped into 65 sauce. Taco garnish with cabbage, onions, and creamy cilantro and spicy chipotle sauce.

Lamb kabab kati roll

$3.99

Samosa Chat Taco

$3.49

Little Dino Menu

Kids Veg Noodle

$5.99

Kids Veg Fried Rice

$5.99

Kids Chicken Noodle

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$5.99

Kids Cheese Dosa

$5.99

Kids Chocolate Dosa

$5.99

Dosa, Idly, & Vada

Steamed Idly

$5.99

Medhu Vada

$6.99

Sambar Vada

$6.99

Plain Dosa

$7.99

Onion Dosa

$8.99

Masala Dosa

$8.99

Onion Masala Dosa

$9.99

Spring Dosa

$10.99

Veg Manchurian Dosa

$9.99Out of stock

Guntur Karam Dosa

$8.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun (3 pcs)

$2.99

Rasamalai (2 pcs)

$2.99

Gulkand Paan Ladoo

$2.99

Rabdi Tres Leches

$4.49

Rabdi Gulab Jamun

$4.49
Chocolate Pastry

Chocolate Pastry

$2.99

Cake slice flavored with chocolate mousse

Pineapple Pastry

Pineapple Pastry

$2.99

Cake piece flavored with sweetened pineapple pieces and fresh cream

Butterscotch Pastry

$2.99

Cake slice flavored with Butterscotch chips & caramel

Mango Pastry

Mango Pastry

$2.99

Cake slice flavored with Mango mousse

Strawberry Pastry

$2.99

Chocolate Cupcake

$2.49

Shakes / Drinks

Sweet Lassi

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Mango yogurt drink.

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$1.99

Any one of Thums up, Sprite, Coco Cola, Diet Coke

Nimbu Masala Soda

Nimbu Masala Soda

$3.99

Freshly squeezed lemon juice spiked with cumin and ginger with soda.

Chickoo Milk Shake

$4.99

Sapodilla dates milkshake.

Organic Energy Drink

$2.59Out of stock

Almond milkshake with loaded tropical nuts.

Chai/Tea

$0.92

Coffee

$1.99Out of stock

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Chats

Pani Puri (7Pcs)

$5.99

Vada Pav (1 pc)

$3.99

Dabeli (1 pc)

$3.99

Aloo Tikki (2 pcs)

$4.99

Bhel Puri

$5.99

Aloo Tikki Chat (1 pc)

$5.99

Papdi Chat

$5.99

Samosa Chat

$6.99

Pav Bhaji

$7.99

Chole Bhatura

$8.99

Platters

Veg Curry Platter

$10.99

Chicken Curry Platter

$11.99

Lamb Curry Platter

$12.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Eldarado and Coit intersection, Frisco, TX 75033

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Scotty P's - Frisco
orange star4.5 • 1,281
5110 Eldorado Pkwy Frisco, TX 75033
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
9828 Dallas Parkway Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Frisco
orange starNo Reviews
9179 Dallas Pkwy #170 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Green Gator
orange starNo Reviews
5566 Main St #110 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Nerdvana
orange starNo Reviews
5757 Main St Suite 112 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
WOW Donuts & Drips - Frisco - 8811 Teel Pkwy STE 160
orange starNo Reviews
8811 Teel Pkwy STE 160 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston