  • Home
  • /
  • Irving
  • /
  • Desi District - Irving - 6451 Riverside Dr #100
A map showing the location of Desi District - Irving 6451 Riverside Dr #100View gallery

Desi District - Irving 6451 Riverside Dr #100

review star

No reviews yet

6451 Riverside Dr #100

Irving, TX 75039

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6451 Riverside Dr #100, Irving, TX 75039

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

My Thai and Vegan (IRVING) - 6550 N MacArthur Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6550 N MacArthur Blvd Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
5910 N. MacArthur Blvd., suite 121 Irving, TX 75247
View restaurantnext
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
901 W royal ln, #120 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
EggHolic - Irving, TX
orange starNo Reviews
7750 North MacArthur Boulevard Irving, TX 75063
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Music Factory
orange starNo Reviews
350 Las Colinas Boulevard W. Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Green Gator - Las Colinas
orange starNo Reviews
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Irving

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Story Road)
orange star4.4 • 909
1500 N. Story Road #612 Irving, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 020 - Las Colinas
orange star4.5 • 461
7601 N MacArthur Blvd Irving, TX 75063
View restaurantnext
Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 453
8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190 Irving, TX 75063
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe - Longview
orange star4.1 • 203
110 Triple Creek Dr Longview, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Mama's Daughters' Diner- Irving- Shady Grove
orange star5.0 • 139
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd. Irving, TX 75060
View restaurantnext
Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club - 3554 W Airport Fwy
orange star4.2 • 123
3554 W Airport Fwy Irving, TX 75062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Irving
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (598 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston