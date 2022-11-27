DESI FUSION
8960 W Bell RD Suite 110
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuesday Specials
Paneer Manchurian Tacos
Chicken Tikka Tacos
Chicken 65 Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
Lamb Kheema Tacos
Tandoori Chicken Momos
Tandoori Veg Momos
Manchurian Chicken Momos
Manchurian Veg Momos
Garlic Pepper Chicken Momos
Garlic Pepper Veg Momos
Honey Sesame Chicken Momos
Honey Sesame Veg Momos
Pot Stickers Veg
Pot Sticker Chicken
Dumpling Veg Momos
Dumpling Chicken Momos
Szechwan Veg Momos
Szechwan Chicken Momos
Soup
Veg Mamchoi Soup
Rasam/Rasa is a South Indian dish which is tangy and spicy and can be either served as soup or paired with rice for main course.
Chicken Mamchoi Soup
dumpling soup is made entirely from scratch with fresh corn and stock from the whole chicken, seasoned with nutmeg and flecked with hard-cooked egg.
Veg Sweet Corn Soup
Chicken Sweet Corn Soup
Veg Appetizers
Baby Corn Chilli
Baby Corn Manchurian
Chilli Gobi
A fusion dish, chilli gobi is crispy, spicy, slightly sweet and sour tasting. The cauliflower florets are batter coated, deep fried and then mixed with stir-fried spring onions (scallions), capsicum (green bell pepper), sauces, salt and pepper.
Chilli Paneer
Crispy chilli paneer is a Indo chinese starter or appetizer made by tossing fried paneer in sweet sour and spicy chilli sauce.
Cut Mirchi
It is another common Hyderabadi snack which is served as a starter. Stuffed, batter covered green peppers are deep fried and then cut into pieces. These cut pieces are again deep fried in oil.
Gobi Manchuria
Gobi Manchurian is an Indian Chinese fried cauliflower dish. Gobi Manchurian is the result of the adaptation of Chinese cooking and seasoning techniques to suit Indian tastes and has become a staple of Indian Chinese cuisine. The word Manchurian means native or inhabitant of Manchuria
Mixed Veg Pakora
Mysore Bonda
Paneer Manchuria
Paneer manchurian is a Indo chinese appetizer made with fried paneer & manchurian sauce. Manchurian dishes from Indo chinese cuisine are a favorite among many. ... To make paneer manchurian, Indian cottage cheese aka paneer is batter fried first and then added to manchurian sauce.
Samosa
Samosa Chat
Spring rolls
Veg manchuria
eg Manchurian is an addictive Indo-Chinese dish made with wisps of vegetables formed into dumplings and dunked into a sauce that explodes with hot, sweet, sour and salty flavors. It's a dish you'll be treating yourself to again and again. Vegan, nut-free and can be gluten-free.
Monagadi Gobi
Monagadi Paneer
Non-Veg Appetizers
Chilli Chicken
Chilli chicken is a popular Indo-Chinese dish of chicken of Hakka Chinese heritage. In India, this may include a variety of dry chicken preparations. Though mainly boneless chicken is used in this dish, some people also use bone-in chicken too
Chicken 65
Chicken 65 is a spicy, deep-fried chicken dish originating from Hotel Buhari, Chennai, India, as an entrée, or quick snack. The flavour of the dish can be attributed to red chillies, but the exact set of ingredients for the recipe can vary
Chicken Manchurian
Chicken 555
Chicken Majestic
Chicken Masakali
Chicken Pepper Fry
Chicken Sukka
Goat Sukka
Goat Pepper Fry
Garlic shrimp
Lamb Pepper Fry
Monagadi Chicken
Veg Curries
Aloo Gobi Masala
Aloo gobi is a vegetarian dish from the Indian subcontinent made with potatoes, cauliflower, and Indian spices. It is popular in Indian and Pakistani cuisines. It is yellowish in colour due to the use of turmeric, and occasionally contains kalonji and curry leaves.
Okra Masala
Chana Masala
Daal Tadka
Kadai Panner
Malai Kofta
Mutter Panner
Navarathan Korma
Paneer Butter Masala
Paneer butter masala is an Indian dish of marinated paneer cheese served in a spiced gravy. It is a vegetarian alternative to butter chicken.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer tikka masala is an Indian dish of marinated paneer cheese served in a spiced gravy. It is a vegetarian alternative to chicken tikka masala.
Saag Paneer
Veg Chettinaad
Veg Madras
Non-Veg Curry
BB Chicken Curry
BB Goat Curry
BB Lamb Curry
Butter Chicken
Butter chicken or murg makhani is a dish of chicken in a spiced tomato, butter and cream sauce. It originated in the Indian subcontinent
Chicken Chettinad
Chicken Chettinad or Chettinad chicken is a classic Indian recipe, from the cuisine of Chettinad. It consists of chicken marinated in yogurt, turmeric and a paste of red chillies, kalpasi, coconut, poppy seeds, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black pepper, ground nuts, onions, garlic and gingelly oil.
Chicken Korma
Chicken Madras
Chicken Saag
Chicken Saag is a classic Indian curry Chicken recipe with Spinach and cream that is stewed together until thick and creamy in under an hour. Indian Food is one of my favorite new sections on the blog, including favorite recipes like Chicken Tikka Masala and Easy Tandoori Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks in spiced curry sauce.
Chicken Vindaloo
It's intensely spicy, but has plenty of bright, acidic, and vinegar-tinged notes. This is in direct contrast to tikka masala which, while delicious, is creamy and rich
Kadai Chicken
Kadai chicken is a delicious, spicy & flavorful dish made with chicken, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic & fresh ground spices
Fish Allapay
Fish Pulusu
Goat Korma
Goat Saag
Goat Vindaloo
Lamb Boti Masala
Lamb Chettinad
Lamb Korma
Lamb Saag
Lamb Vindaloo
Shrimp Masala
Biryani
Veg Dum Biryani
A popular spice and vegetables mixed flavored rice dish which is typically prepared by layering the biryani gravy and basmati rice in flat bottom vessel. traditionally the dum biryani is prepared with mix of vegetables and rice, however this a vegetarian alternative with only vegetables
Masakali Gobi Biryani
Masakali Babycorn Gobi Biryani
Masakali Paneer Biryani
Gongura Masakali Paneer Biryani
BB Spl Gobi Biryani
BB Spl Babycorn Gobi Biryani
BB Spl Paneer Biryani
BB Spl Egg Biryani
Masakali Egg Biryani
Paneer 65 Biryani
Gutthi Vankaya Biryani
Chicken Dum Biryani
Chicken 65 Biryani
BB Spl Chicken Boneless Biryani
Masakali Chicken Boneless Biryani
Masakali Gongura Chicken Boneless Biryani
Goat Dum Biryani
Goat Fry Biryani
BB Spl Fish Biryani
Masakali Fish Biryani
BB Spl Shrimp Biryani
Masakali Shrimp Biryani
Lamb Kheema Biryani
1/4 Tray Masakali Paneer Biryani
1/4 Tray BB Paneer Biryani
1/4 Tray Masakali Chicken Biryani
1/4 Tray BB Spl Chicken Biryani
1/4 Tray Chicken Dum Biryani
1/2 Tray Chicken Dum Biryani
1/4 Tray Veg Dum Biryani
Family Box Veg Biryani
Family Box BB Spl Babycorn Gobi Biryani
Family Box BB Spl Gobi Biryani
Family Box Gongura Masakali Paneer Biryani
Family Box BB Spl Paneer Biryani
Family Box Masakali Paneer Biryani
Family Box Masakali Babycorn Gobi Biryani
Family Box Masakali Gobi Biryani
Family Box Veg Dum Biryani
Family Box Non-Veg Biryani
Family Box Masakali Egg Biryani
Family Box BB Spl Egg Biryani
Family Box Chicken Dum Biryani
Family Box Masakali Boneless Chicken Biryani
Family Box BB Spl Boneless Chicken Biryani
Family Box Masakali Gongura Boneless Chicken Biryani
Family Box Goat Dum Biryani
Family Box Goat Fry Biryani
Family Box Masakali Fish Biryani
Family Box BB Spl Fish Biryani
Family Box Masakali Shrimp Biryani
Family Box BB Spl Shrimp Biryani
Family Box Lamb Kheema Biryani
Indo-Chineese
Tandoori
Bread
Dessert & Sweets
Gulab Jamun
Gulab jamun is a milk-solid-based sweet from the Indian subcontinent, and a type of mithai, popular in India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Maldives, and Bangladesh, as well as Myanmar
Kesari Rasmalai
Rasmalai is a Bengali dessert consisting of soft paneer balls immersed in chilled creamy milk. Like Rasgullas, Rasmalai is also made with homemade cheese known as “paneer” or “chana”. Instead of being soaked in sugar syrup like Rasgullas, Rasmalai is soaked in sweet, flavoured milk.
Mango Pastry
Blackforest Pastry
Chocolate Pastry
Butterscotch Pastry
Mysore Pak
1/2 Lb Sweets
1 LB Sweets
Bobbatlu
Bites
Thirunaveli Halwa
Diwali Spl Laddo
Drinks
Soda
Lassi(Salt & Sweet)
Lassi is a popular traditional dahi-based drink that originated in the Indian Subcontinent. Lassi is a blend of yoghurt, water, spices and sometimes fruit.
Mango Lassi
Mango Lassi is a popular traditional dahi-based drink that originated in the Indian Subcontinent. Lassi is a blend of yoghurt, water, spices and sometimes fruit Mango.
Water Bottle
Thumsup
Chikoo Shake
Rose Milk
Extras
Vegan Curry
Vegan Appetizers
Vegan Indo-Chinese
Thanksgiving Specials
Murgh Malai Chicken Dry
Peshawari Baby Corn Dry
Peshwari Chicken Dry
Rayalaseema Chicken Dry
Murgh Veg Curry
Murgh Chicken Curry
Murgh Goat Curry
Pachimirchi Veg Biryani
Pachimirchi Chicken Biryani
Pachimirchi Goat Biryani
Lamb Kheema Biryani
Burnt Garlic Chicken Fried Rice
Burnt Garlic Egg Fried Rice
Burnt Garlic Veg Fried Rice
Burnt Garlic Chicken Noodles
Burnt Garlic Egg Noodles
Burnt Garlic Veg Noodles
Reshmi Chicken Tikka Kabab
Afghani Saffron Chicken Kabab
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
