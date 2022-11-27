Restaurant header imageView gallery

DESI FUSION

No reviews yet

8960 W Bell RD Suite 110

Peoria, AZ 85382

Order Again

Tuesday Specials

Paneer Manchurian Tacos

$7.99

Chicken Tikka Tacos

$7.99

Chicken 65 Tacos

$7.99

Shrimp Tacos

$8.99

Lamb Kheema Tacos

$8.99

Tandoori Chicken Momos

$9.99

Tandoori Veg Momos

$9.99

Manchurian Chicken Momos

$9.99

Manchurian Veg Momos

$9.99

Garlic Pepper Chicken Momos

$9.99

Garlic Pepper Veg Momos

$9.99

Honey Sesame Chicken Momos

$9.99

Honey Sesame Veg Momos

$9.99

Pot Stickers Veg

$9.99

Pot Sticker Chicken

$9.99

Dumpling Veg Momos

$9.99

Dumpling Chicken Momos

$9.99

Szechwan Veg Momos

$9.99

Szechwan Chicken Momos

$9.99

Soup

Veg Mamchoi Soup

Veg Mamchoi Soup

$5.99

Rasam/Rasa is a South Indian dish which is tangy and spicy and can be either served as soup or paired with rice for main course.

Chicken Mamchoi Soup

Chicken Mamchoi Soup

$5.99

dumpling soup is made entirely from scratch with fresh corn and stock from the whole chicken, seasoned with nutmeg and flecked with hard-cooked egg.

Veg Sweet Corn Soup

$5.99

Chicken Sweet Corn Soup

$5.99

Veg Appetizers

Baby Corn Chilli

$10.99

Baby Corn Manchurian

$10.99
Chilli Gobi

Chilli Gobi

$11.99

A fusion dish, chilli gobi is crispy, spicy, slightly sweet and sour tasting. The cauliflower florets are batter coated, deep fried and then mixed with stir-fried spring onions (scallions), capsicum (green bell pepper), sauces, salt and pepper.

Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$12.99

Crispy chilli paneer is a Indo chinese starter or appetizer made by tossing fried paneer in sweet sour and spicy chilli sauce.

Cut Mirchi

Cut Mirchi

$7.99

It is another common Hyderabadi snack which is served as a starter. Stuffed, batter covered green peppers are deep fried and then cut into pieces. These cut pieces are again deep fried in oil.

Gobi Manchuria

Gobi Manchuria

$11.99

Gobi Manchurian is an Indian Chinese fried cauliflower dish. Gobi Manchurian is the result of the adaptation of Chinese cooking and seasoning techniques to suit Indian tastes and has become a staple of Indian Chinese cuisine. The word Manchurian means native or inhabitant of Manchuria

Mixed Veg Pakora

$8.99

Mysore Bonda

$8.99
Paneer Manchuria

Paneer Manchuria

$12.99

Paneer manchurian is a Indo chinese appetizer made with fried paneer & manchurian sauce. Manchurian dishes from Indo chinese cuisine are a favorite among many. ... To make paneer manchurian, Indian cottage cheese aka paneer is batter fried first and then added to manchurian sauce.

Samosa

$5.99

Samosa Chat

$6.99

Spring rolls

$6.99
Veg manchuria

Veg manchuria

$10.99

eg Manchurian is an addictive Indo-Chinese dish made with wisps of vegetables formed into dumplings and dunked into a sauce that explodes with hot, sweet, sour and salty flavors. It's a dish you'll be treating yourself to again and again. Vegan, nut-free and can be gluten-free.

Monagadi Gobi

$11.99

Monagadi Paneer

$12.99

Non-Veg Appetizers

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$11.99

Chilli chicken is a popular Indo-Chinese dish of chicken of Hakka Chinese heritage. In India, this may include a variety of dry chicken preparations. Though mainly boneless chicken is used in this dish, some people also use bone-in chicken too

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$11.99

Chicken 65 is a spicy, deep-fried chicken dish originating from Hotel Buhari, Chennai, India, as an entrée, or quick snack. The flavour of the dish can be attributed to red chillies, but the exact set of ingredients for the recipe can vary

Chicken Manchurian

$11.99

Chicken 555

$11.99

Chicken Majestic

$11.99

Chicken Masakali

$11.99

Chicken Pepper Fry

$11.99

Chicken Sukka

$12.99

Goat Sukka

$14.99

Goat Pepper Fry

$14.99

Garlic shrimp

$14.99

Lamb Pepper Fry

$14.99

Monagadi Chicken

$11.99

Veg Curries

Aloo Gobi Masala

Aloo Gobi Masala

$12.99

Aloo gobi is a vegetarian dish from the Indian subcontinent made with potatoes, cauliflower, and Indian spices. It is popular in Indian and Pakistani cuisines. It is yellowish in colour due to the use of turmeric, and occasionally contains kalonji and curry leaves.

Okra Masala

$12.99

Chana Masala

$12.99

Daal Tadka

$12.99

Kadai Panner

$13.99

Malai Kofta

$13.99

Mutter Panner

$13.99

Navarathan Korma

$13.99
Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Paneer butter masala is an Indian dish of marinated paneer cheese served in a spiced gravy. It is a vegetarian alternative to butter chicken.

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.99

Paneer tikka masala is an Indian dish of marinated paneer cheese served in a spiced gravy. It is a vegetarian alternative to chicken tikka masala.

Saag Paneer

$13.99

Veg Chettinaad

$12.99

Veg Madras

$12.99

Non-Veg Curry

BB Chicken Curry

$13.99

BB Goat Curry

$14.99

BB Lamb Curry

$14.99
Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$13.99

Butter chicken or murg makhani is a dish of chicken in a spiced tomato, butter and cream sauce. It originated in the Indian subcontinent

Chicken Chettinad

Chicken Chettinad

$13.99

Chicken Chettinad or Chettinad chicken is a classic Indian recipe, from the cuisine of Chettinad. It consists of chicken marinated in yogurt, turmeric and a paste of red chillies, kalpasi, coconut, poppy seeds, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black pepper, ground nuts, onions, garlic and gingelly oil.

Chicken Korma

$13.99

Chicken Madras

$13.99
Chicken Saag

Chicken Saag

$13.99

Chicken Saag is a classic Indian curry Chicken recipe with Spinach and cream that is stewed together until thick and creamy in under an hour. Indian Food is one of my favorite new sections on the blog, including favorite recipes like Chicken Tikka Masala and Easy Tandoori Chicken

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.99

Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks in spiced curry sauce.

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.99

It's intensely spicy, but has plenty of bright, acidic, and vinegar-tinged notes. This is in direct contrast to tikka masala which, while delicious, is creamy and rich

Kadai Chicken

Kadai Chicken

$13.99

Kadai chicken is a delicious, spicy & flavorful dish made with chicken, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic & fresh ground spices

Fish Allapay

$14.99

Fish Pulusu

$14.99

Goat Korma

$14.99

Goat Saag

$14.99

Goat Vindaloo

$14.99

Lamb Boti Masala

$14.99

Lamb Chettinad

$14.99

Lamb Korma

$14.99

Lamb Saag

$14.99

Lamb Vindaloo

$14.99

Shrimp Masala

$14.99

Biryani

Veg Dum Biryani

Veg Dum Biryani

$11.99

A popular spice and vegetables mixed flavored rice dish which is typically prepared by layering the biryani gravy and basmati rice in flat bottom vessel. traditionally the dum biryani is prepared with mix of vegetables and rice, however this a vegetarian alternative with only vegetables

Masakali Gobi Biryani

$12.99

Masakali Babycorn Gobi Biryani

$12.99

Masakali Paneer Biryani

$13.99

Gongura Masakali Paneer Biryani

$13.99

BB Spl Gobi Biryani

$12.99

BB Spl Babycorn Gobi Biryani

$12.99

BB Spl Paneer Biryani

$13.99

BB Spl Egg Biryani

$11.99

Masakali Egg Biryani

$11.99

Paneer 65 Biryani

$13.99

Gutthi Vankaya Biryani

$13.99

Chicken Dum Biryani

$11.99

Chicken 65 Biryani

$13.99

BB Spl Chicken Boneless Biryani

$13.99

Masakali Chicken Boneless Biryani

$13.99

Masakali Gongura Chicken Boneless Biryani

$13.99

Goat Dum Biryani

$15.99

Goat Fry Biryani

$15.99

BB Spl Fish Biryani

$14.99

Masakali Fish Biryani

$14.99

BB Spl Shrimp Biryani

$14.99

Masakali Shrimp Biryani

$14.99

Lamb Kheema Biryani

$15.99

1/4 Tray Masakali Paneer Biryani

$35.00

1/4 Tray BB Paneer Biryani

$35.00

1/4 Tray Masakali Chicken Biryani

$35.00

1/4 Tray BB Spl Chicken Biryani

$35.00

1/4 Tray Chicken Dum Biryani

$35.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Dum Biryani

$70.00

1/4 Tray Veg Dum Biryani

$30.00

Family Box Veg Biryani

Family Box BB Spl Babycorn Gobi Biryani

$26.99

Family Box BB Spl Gobi Biryani

$27.99

Family Box Gongura Masakali Paneer Biryani

$28.99

Family Box BB Spl Paneer Biryani

$28.99

Family Box Masakali Paneer Biryani

$28.99

Family Box Masakali Babycorn Gobi Biryani

$27.99

Family Box Masakali Gobi Biryani

$27.99

Family Box Veg Dum Biryani

$25.99

Family Box Non-Veg Biryani

Family Box Masakali Egg Biryani

$25.99

Family Box BB Spl Egg Biryani

$25.99

Family Box Chicken Dum Biryani

$26.99

Family Box Masakali Boneless Chicken Biryani

$28.99

Family Box BB Spl Boneless Chicken Biryani

$28.99

Family Box Masakali Gongura Boneless Chicken Biryani

$28.99

Family Box Goat Dum Biryani

$30.99

Family Box Goat Fry Biryani

$30.99

Family Box Masakali Fish Biryani

$29.99

Family Box BB Spl Fish Biryani

$29.99

Family Box Masakali Shrimp Biryani

$29.99

Family Box BB Spl Shrimp Biryani

$29.99

Family Box Lamb Kheema Biryani

$31.99

Indo-Chineese

Veg Fried Rice

$10.99

Veg Schezwan Fried Rice

$10.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.99

Chicken Noodles

$10.99

Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice

$11.99

Chicken Schezwan Noodles

$11.99

Egg Fried Rice

$10.99

Egg Noodles

$10.99

Egg Schezwan Fried Rice

$10.99

Egg Schezwan Noodles

$10.99

Veg Noodles

$10.99

Veg Schezwan Noodles

$10.99

Tandoori

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$13.99

Half Tandoori Chicken

$13.99

Full Tandoori Chicken

$18.99

Haryali Tikka Kabab

$13.99

Gongura Tikka Kabab

$13.99

Bombay Prawns

$13.99

Panner Tikka Kabab

$13.99

Bread

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Garlic Bread

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$2.99

Indian Style Butter Bread

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$2.49

Bullet Naan is a version of Naan seasoned with jalapeños and cilantro, and it is served with butter

Chilli Naan

Chilli Naan

$2.99

Onion stuffed inside the bread applied butter.

Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$2.99
Chapathi

Chapathi

$1.99

Oil/butter less Bread

Dessert & Sweets

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$4.29

Gulab jamun is a milk-solid-based sweet from the Indian subcontinent, and a type of mithai, popular in India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Maldives, and Bangladesh, as well as Myanmar

Kesari Rasmalai

Kesari Rasmalai

$4.99

Rasmalai is a Bengali dessert consisting of soft paneer balls immersed in chilled creamy milk. Like Rasgullas, Rasmalai is also made with homemade cheese known as “paneer” or “chana”. Instead of being soaked in sugar syrup like Rasgullas, Rasmalai is soaked in sweet, flavoured milk.

Mango Pastry

$3.99

Blackforest Pastry

$3.99

Chocolate Pastry

$3.99

Butterscotch Pastry

$3.99

Mysore Pak

$3.99

1/2 Lb Sweets

$5.99

1 LB Sweets

$11.99

Bobbatlu

$1.50

Mysore Pak

$3.99

Bites

$1.50

Thirunaveli Halwa

$3.99

Mysore Pak

$3.99

Diwali Spl Laddo

$3.99

Drinks

Soda

Soda

$1.99
Lassi(Salt & Sweet)

Lassi(Salt & Sweet)

$2.99

Lassi is a popular traditional dahi-based drink that originated in the Indian Subcontinent. Lassi is a blend of yoghurt, water, spices and sometimes fruit.

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$2.99

Mango Lassi is a popular traditional dahi-based drink that originated in the Indian Subcontinent. Lassi is a blend of yoghurt, water, spices and sometimes fruit Mango.

Water Bottle

$1.99

Thumsup

$3.49

Chikoo Shake

$3.99

Rose Milk

$2.99

Extras

Extra Rice

$1.99

Extra Salan

$0.49

Extra Raitha

$0.49

Extra oinion

$1.00

Extra Masala Rice

$3.99

1 Samosa

$1.99

Custom snack box

$10.00

Chicken Tikka Kebab 1 pc

$2.00

Chicken Vindaloo Half Tray

$70.00

Butter Chicken Half Tray

$70.00

White Rice 3/4 Tray

$25.00

Naan 15

$37.00

ITServe Pretax

$731.00

Vegan Curry

Vegan Tofu Curry

$10.99

Vegan Potato Curry

$10.99

Vegan Spinach & Green Veg Curry

$10.99

Vegan Chickpea Masala Curry

$10.99

Vegan Potato Peas

$10.99

Vegan Lentil Curry

$10.99

Vegan Veg Vindaloo

$10.99

Vegan Vegetable Saag

$10.99

Vegan Eggplant & Chickpea

$11.99

Vegan Garlic Potato Curry

$10.99

Vegan Bread

Vegan Flat Bread

$2.99

Vegan Stuffed Bread with Potato Masala

$2.99

Vegan Wheat Bread

$2.99

Vegan Appetizers

Vegan Fried Califlower Wings (Buffalo/Sweet Chilli/Sesame/Manchurian)

$9.99

Vegan French Fries

$4.99

Vegan Garlic Fries

$5.99

Vegetable Fritters

$9.99

Vegan Fried Babycorn (Buffalo/Sweet Chilli/Sesame/Manchurian)

$9.99

Vegan Indo-Chinese

Vegan Veg Noodles

$9.99

Vegan Veg Fried Rice

$9.99

Thanksgiving Specials

Murgh Malai Chicken Dry

$12.99

Peshawari Baby Corn Dry

$10.99

Peshwari Chicken Dry

$12.99

Rayalaseema Chicken Dry

$12.99

Murgh Veg Curry

$11.99

Murgh Chicken Curry

$12.99

Murgh Goat Curry

$14.99

Pachimirchi Veg Biryani

$11.99

Pachimirchi Chicken Biryani

$12.99

Pachimirchi Goat Biryani

$14.99

Lamb Kheema Biryani

$14.99

Burnt Garlic Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99

Burnt Garlic Egg Fried Rice

$11.99

Burnt Garlic Veg Fried Rice

$11.99

Burnt Garlic Chicken Noodles

$11.99

Burnt Garlic Egg Noodles

$11.99

Burnt Garlic Veg Noodles

$11.99

Reshmi Chicken Tikka Kabab

$13.99

Afghani Saffron Chicken Kabab

$13.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Biryani Bowl image
Biryani Bowl image

