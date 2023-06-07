A map showing the location of Desi Hangout Chats & Ice Cream 2108 Medical Center pkwyView gallery

Desi Hangout Chats & Ice Cream 2108 Medical Center pkwy

2108 Medical Center pkwy

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Weekend Street Bites

Onion Samosa (6PCS)

$5.99

Delicious fried pastry pockets filled with spiced caramelized onions

Chicken Samosa (6 pcs)

$7.99

Chicken samosa is a deep fried snack where a crispy patty is filled with the flavour chicken masala.

Cocktail Samosa (6pcs)

$5.99

A crispy and savory indian snack made with a filling of spiced potatoes and peas, wrapped in a thin pastry shell and deep- fried.

Yummy Burgers

Spicy Paneer Burger

$9.99

A delicious vegetarian burger made with a spicy paneer patty, fresh vegetables and soft bun.

Masala Chicken Burger

$9.99

A juicy chicken burger with a flavorful masala spice blend, topped with fresh vegetables and served on a soft bun.

Veg Burger

$8.99

Mix N Match

Burger+Soft Drink+Chips

$14.99

Tasty Chats

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Samosa is broken into bite-sized pieces and served with chickpea curry, various chutneys and spices.

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$8.99

Fried potato patties topped with chutney, yogurt, chickpeas curry, and spices for a delicious and savory snack.

Papadi Chaat

$8.99

Crispy papads served with Onions, Tamarind Chutney, Sweet Chutney, Sweet Yogurt, Sev, Cilantro Leaves, and Chaat Masala.

Munta Masala / Bhel Puri

$8.99

Cut mirchi bajji chopped into pieces served with Onions, Tomatoes, and Cilantro Leaves.

Dahi Puri

$8.99

Small, crispy poori filled with spiced mashed potatoes and topped with yogurt, chutney, and spices.

Pani Puri

$8.99

Bite-sized crispy puris filled with spicy and tangy water, mashed potatoes, and chickpeas.

Pav Bhaji

$10.99

A popular Indian street food dish made with mixed vegetables cooked in a spicy tomato-based gravy and served with a buttered bun.

Vada Pav

$10.99

A famous Mumbai street food made with a spiced potato fritter sandwiched between a soft bun and served with chutneys and fried green chilli.

Fafda Chaat

$8.99

Crispy and savory chickpea flour noodles served with chutney and topped with sev and chopped onions.

Dahi Vada

$9.99

Crispy lentil dumplings in creamy yogurt, topped with tangy chutneys and spices.

Indian Ice Creams

Mango

$5.99+

A classic tropical flavor made with ripe and juicy mangoes.

Butterscotch

$5.99+

A sweet and buttery ice cream with a crunch of peanut, cashews, and butterscotch pieces.

Kesar Pista

$5.99+

Strawberry with White Chocolate

$5.99+

A fruity and decadent ice cream made with fresh strawberries and chunks of white chocolate.

Old Tyme Chocolate

$5.99+

Taste of Coconut

$5.99+

A refreshing and creamy ice cream with the delicious flavor of coconut.

Indian Coffee

$5.99+

A bold and flavorful ice cream made with a crunch of almonds, and freshly brewed Indian coffee.

Delicious Rolls / Wraps

Chicken 65

$12.99

Deep-fried boneless chicken tossed with a blend of chef's special spices.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$12.99

Deep-fried boneless chicken tossed with a blend of chef's special spices.

Paneer Manchurian

$11.99

Fried Paneer tossed with Manchurian sauce.

Chicken Manchurian

$12.99

Deep-fried boneless chicken cubes tossed with Manchurian sauce.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$11.99

Paneer cooked in a rich creamy tomato sauce with onion & bell pepper.

Paneer 65

$11.99

Paneer marinated in south indian spices and deep fried.

Lamb Kheema (Minced)

$13.99

Small tiny pieces cooked in a spicy tomato-based sauce, garnished with fresh cilantro.

Chole (Garbanzo)

$11.99

A delicious North Indian dish made with chickpeas cooked in a blend of flavorful spices.

Traditional Pickle Rice

Mango Pickle Rice

$7.99

Mixed in rice with traditional homemade mango pickle and ghee.

Gongura Pickle Rice

$7.99

Mixed in rice with traditional homemade gongura pickle and ghee.

Curry Leaf Rice

$7.99

Mixed in rice with traditional homemade Curry leafs Powder and ghee.

Delicious Drinks

Tandoori Chai

$4.99

Authentic Indian tea, prepared in a clay pot and served with a hint of smoky flavor.

Watermelon Juice

$5.99

Freshly squeezed watermelon juice, sweet and hydrating.

Mango Lassi

$4.99

A classic Indian drink made with mango and yogurt, creamy and delicious.

Falooda

$7.99

A sweet and creamy drink made with milk, rose syrup, vermicelli, and basil seeds.

Masala Lemon Soda (Sweet)

$5.99

A fizzy drink made with soda water, lemon and Indian spices, perfect to spice up your day.

Bottled Sodas

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.49

Badam Mlik

$5.99

Tandoori Coffee

$3.99

Fruit Custard

$5.99

Masala Lemon Soda (Salt)

$4.99

Rose Mlik

$4.99

Tada... Dishes

Sweet Corn

$5.99

Burma Egg -3nos

$7.99

Mlik shakes

Mango

$7.99

Butter Scotch

$7.99

Kesar Pista

$7.99

strawberry

$7.99

old tyme chocolate

$7.99

Taste of coconut

$7.99

Indian Coffee

$7.99

Extras

Extra pav 3 pieces

$3.99

Extra Vadapav

$3.99

Extra Icecream scoop

$3.99

Extra Dahi vada

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Indian chats rools and ice cream

Location

2108 Medical Center pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Directions

