Popular Items

Tikka Masala Chicken
Samosas 2 pc
Tikka Masala Paneer

Appetizers

Lollipop Wings

$9.65

spicy schezwan wings

Desi Wings

$9.65

garlic masala wings

Broski Wings

$9.65

wings sautéed in our homemade broski sauce *Caution...very spicy!

Sweet Chili Wings

$9.65

wings sautéed in sweet chili sauce

Qeema Samosas

$9.65

homemade crispy triangular shaped pastries stuffed with our Desi spiced ground beef, peas, and fresh cilantro. Served with a side of homemade tamarind chutney and coriander chutney

Samosas 4pc

$9.65

homemade pastries stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas, served with a side of homemade tamarind chutney and coriander chutney

Samosas 2 pc

$5.25

homemade pastries stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas, served with a side of homemade tamarind chutney and coriander chutney

Dal Fry

$9.65

yellow lentils sautéed with Desi spices, tomatoes and onions, topped with cilantro and served with fresh, hot naan

Veg Spring Rolls 4 pc

$9.65

4 piece homemade vegetable spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Veg Spring Rolls 2 pc

$5.25

2 piece homemade vegetable spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Spring Rolls 4pc

$9.65

4 piece homemade chicken spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Spring Rolls 2pc

$5.25

2 piece homemade vegetable spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Hummus Regular

$9.65

our homemade original hummus - served with fresh hot naan, carrots, and cucumbers.

Hummus Red Pepper

$9.65

our homemade roasted red pepper hummus - served with fresh hot naan, carrots, and cucumbers.

Hummus Jalapeño Cilantro

$9.65

our homemade jalapeno cilantro hummus - served with fresh hot naan, carrots, and cucumbers.

Hummus Sampler

$9.65

a trio of our homemade original, roasted red pepper and jalapeno cilantro hummus - served with fresh hot naan, carrots, and cucumbers.

Masala Fries

$10.65

cheese, grilled onions and bell peppers, green onions, and masala sauce

Crispy Kabab

$10.65

our homemade lamb seekh kabab stuffed with cheese, rolled in panko and deep fried. served with a side of sweet chili sauce.

Crispy Kabab with Fries

$12.65

our homemade lamb seekh kabab stuffed with cheese, rolled in panko and deep fried. served with a side of sweet chili sauce and fries

Asian Dishes

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.65

A sweet and tangy garlic based sauce topped with pineapple and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles.

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$13.65

A sweet and tangy garlic based sauce topped with pineapple and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles.

Sweet & Sour Tofu

$13.65

A sweet and tangy garlic based sauce topped with pineapple and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles.

Sweet & Sour Vegetable

$13.65

A sweet and tangy garlic based sauce topped with pineapple and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles.

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.65

soy glazed pineapple sauce topped with sesame seeds and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles.

Teriyaki Shrimp

$13.65

soy glazed pineapple sauce topped with sesame seeds and ​your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles

Teriyaki Tofu

$13.65

soy glazed pineapple sauce topped with sesame seeds and ​your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles

Teriyaki Vegetable

$13.65

soy glazed pineapple sauce topped with sesame seeds and ​your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles

Schezwan Chicken

$13.65

our homemade spicy schezwan sauce and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles. *this can not be made mild

Schezwan Shrimp

$13.65

our homemade spicy schezwan sauce and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles. *this can not be made mild

Schezwan Tofu

$13.65

our homemade spicy schezwan sauce and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles. *this can not be made mild

Schezwan Vegetable

$13.65

our homemade spicy schezwan sauce and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles. *this can not be made mild

Broccoli Cashew Chicken

$13.65

fried chicken pieces sautéed with sweet chili, soy sauce, broccoli, and toasted cashews served with a side of rice

Biryani & Fried Rice

Biryani Chicken

$13.65

aromatic basmati rice infused in fresh Indian spices - served with a side of homemade raita

Biryani Seekh Kabab

$13.65

Biryani Shrimp

$13.65

Biryani Paneer

$13.65

Biryani Tofu

$13.65

Biryani Vegetable

$13.65

Fried Rice Chicken

$13.65

Fried Rice Shrimp

$13.65

Fried Rice Paneer

$13.65

Fried Rice Tofu

$13.65

Fried Rice Vegetable

$13.65

Desi Rice Chicken

$13.65

Desi Rice Shrimp

$13.65

Desi Rice Paneer

$13.65

Desi Rice Tofu

$13.65

Desi Rice Vegetable

$13.65

Ultimate Rice Chicken

$13.65

Ultimate Rice Shrimp

$13.65

Ultimate Rice Paneer

$13.65

Ultimate Rice Vegetable

$13.65

Ultimate Rice Tofu

$13.65

Condiments

Broski Sauce

$0.25

Tamarind Sauce

$0.25

Mint Sauce

$0.25

Sweet Chili

$0.25

Ketchup

$0.25

Siracha Sauce

$0.25

Chili Garlic Sauce

$0.25

Plastic Ware

Tikka Masala Chicken

Tikka Masala Chicken

$13.65

This is our Customer Favorite! Marinated chicken breast cut into cubes and sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Tikka Masala Seekh Kabab

$13.65

Our sliced lamb seekh kabab sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Tikka Masala Paneer

$13.65

Paneer is our homemade cheese sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Tikka Masala Shrimp

$13.65

Shrimp sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Tikka Masala Tofu

$13.65

Firm cubed tofu sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Tikka Masala Vegetable

$13.65

Carrots, cauliflower, green beans, and peas sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Curry Chicken

$13.65

Boneless chicken thighs sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Curry Seekh Kabab

$13.65

Our sliced lamb seekh kabab sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Curry Paneer

$13.65

Paneer is our homemade cheese sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Curry Shrimp

$13.65

Shrimp sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Curry Tofu

$13.65

Firm cubed tofu sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Curry Vegetable

$13.65

Carrots, cauliflower, green beans, and peas sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Kadai Chicken

$13.65

chicken thigh pieces sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Kadai Seekh Kabab

$13.65

sliced seekh kabab sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Kadai Paneer

$13.65

our homemade paneer sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Kadai Shrimp

$13.65

shrimp sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Kadai Tofu

$13.65

cubed tofu sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Kadai Vegetable

$13.65

green beans, cauliflower, carrots, potatoes and peas sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Korma Chicken

$13.65

chicken thigh pieces in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.

Korma Seekh Kabab

$13.65

sliced seekh kabab in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.

Korma Paneer

$13.65

our homemade paneer in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.

Korma Shrimp

$13.65

shrimp in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.

Korma Vegetable

$13.65

green beans, carrots, cauliflower and peas in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.

Korma Tofu

$13.65

cubed tofu in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.

Saag Chicken

$14.65

boneless marinated chicken thighs in a creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Saag Seekh Kabab

$14.65

marinated seekh kabab served with creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Saag Paneer

$14.65

our homemade paneer in a creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Saag Shrimp

$14.65

shrimp in a creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Saag Tofu

$14.65

cubed tofu in a creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Saag Veg

$14.65

green beans, carrots, cauliflower and peas in a creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Vindaloo Chicken

$13.65

marinated chicken thighs in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Vindaloo Seekh Kabab

$13.65

marinated seekh kabab in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Vindaloo Paneer

$13.65

our homemade paneer in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Vindaloo Shrimp

$13.65

shrimp in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Vindaloo Tofu

$13.65

cubed tofu in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Vindaloo Vegetable

$13.65

green beans, carrots, cauliflower and peas in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Kiddos

Yummy Noodles Vegetable

$8.65

rice noodles with mild sauces *no egg in vegetable opinion

Yummy Noodles Chicken

$8.65

rice noodles, egg and chicken sautéed with mild sauces

Chicken Nuggets

$8.65

8 chicken nuggets - served with fries and ketchup

Kids Cheesy Naan

$8.65

soft naan stuffed with cheese and cooked in a tandoor served with fries & ketchup

Meat Only

Seekh Meat Only

$9.95

Tikka Meat Only

$9.95

Tandoor Meat Only

$9.95

Noodles and Combos

Bombay Combo Chicken

$13.65

rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet.

Bombay Combo Seekh Kabab

$13.65

rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet.

Bombay Combo Shrimp

$13.65

rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet.

Bombay Combo Paneer

$13.65

rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet. **Does Not come with an omelet unless you request it.

Bombay Combo Tofu

$13.65

rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet. ** Does Not come with an omelet unless requested.

Bombay Combo Vegetable

$13.65

rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet. **Does Not come with an omelet unless requested.

Desi Combo Chicken

$13.65

a spicy version of our Chicken Bombay Combo.

Desi Combo Seekh Kabab

$13.65

a spicy version of our Seekh Kabab Bombay Combo

Desi Combo Shrimp

$13.65

a spicy version of our Bombay Combo

Desi Combo Paneer

$13.65

a spicy version of our Bombay Combo. **Does Not come with an omelet unless requested.

Desi Combo Tofu

$13.65

a spicy version of our Bombay Combo. **Does Not come with omelet unless requested.

Desi Combo Vegetable

$13.65

a spicy version of our Bombay Combo **Does not come with an omelet unless requested.

Blazing Noodle Chicken

$13.65

stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested

Blazing Noodle Seekh Kabab

$13.65

stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested

Blazing Noodle Shrimp

$13.65

stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested

Blazing Noodle Paneer

$13.65

stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested

Blazing Noodle Tofu

$13.65

stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested

Blazing Noodle Vegetable

$13.65

stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested

Desi Noodle Chicken

$13.65

a spicy version of our Chicken Blazing Noodles

Desi Noodle Seekh Kabab

$13.65

a spicy version of our Seekh Kabab Noodles

Desi Noodle Shrimp

$13.65

a spicy version of our Shrimp Blazing Noodles

Desi Noodle Paneer

$13.65

a spicy version of our Paneer Blazing Noodles **Does NOT come with egg unless requested.

Desi Noodle Tofu

$13.65

A spicy version of our Tofu Blazing Noodles **Does NOT come with egg unless requested.

Desi Noodle Vegetable

$13.65

A spicy version of our Vegetable Blazing Noodles **Does NOT come with egg unless requested.

Sides

Side Saag

$6.65

Side 4oz Reg Hummus

$2.95

Fries

$5.65

Raita

$2.95

Fresh Vegetables

$4.65

Low Carb Vegetables

$6.65

Steamed Cauliflower & Green Beans

$6.65

Steamed Veggies

$6.65

Korma Sauce 4oz

$3.65

Korma Sauce 8oz

$5.65

Korma Sauce 12oz

$7.65

Korma Sauce 16oz

$9.95

Masala Sauce 4oz

$3.65

Masala Sauce 8oz

$5.65

Masala Sauce 12oz

$7.65

Masala Sauce 16oz

$9.95

Vindaloo Sauce 4oz

$3.65

Vindaloo Sauce 8oz

$5.65

Vindaloo Sauce 12oz

$7.65

Vindaloo Sauce 16oz

$9.95

Naan

$2.55

Garlic Naan

$3.55

Spinach Naan

$3.55

Sesame Naan

$3.55

Side Cheesy Naan

$4.55

Side Cheesy Garlic Naan

$4.55

Side Fried Rice

$3.95

Side of Biryani Rice

$3.95

Side of Noodles

$3.95

Side of Rice

$3.95

Soups

Sweet Corn Bowl

$6.65

a mild sweet cream corn soup with carrots, cabbage and green onions

Manchao Bowl

$6.65

a medium spiced soup with carrots, cabbage, garlic, ginger and crispy rice noodles

Hot & Sour Bowl

$6.65

a spicy soup with carrots, cabbage, soy sauce and chili

Tandoor & Speciality Dishes

Butter Chicken

$13.65

Meatball Kofta

$13.65

beef meat balls served with creamy cashew onion sauce - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Malai Kofta

$13.65

potato, ciltanto & cashews shaped into balls sautéed in a creamy korma sauce - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Chicken Shamz

$13.65

chicken breast served over a bed of rice, topped with tomatoes, green onions, potatoes, green beans and garlic masala sauce

Desi Chicken Wrap

$13.65

chicken breast wrapped in a warm original tandoori naan with hummus spread, onions and tomatoes - served with fries **Cheese added upon request

Cheeseburger Masala

$13.65

our homemade Desi seasoned ground beef, with masala sauce, topped with turkey bacon, cheese and chives - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Chole Masala

$13.65

garbanzo beans sautéed in our homemade curry based sauce - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Coconut Korma Chicken

$13.65

homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Coconut Korma Seekh Kabab

$13.65

homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Coconut Korma Shrimp

$13.65

homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Coconut Korma Paneer

$13.65

homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Coconut Korma Tofu

$13.65

homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Coconut Korma Vegetable

$13.65

homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Piña Colada Chicken

$13.65

our signature tikka masala made with coconut milk and pineapple - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Piña Colada Shrimp

$13.65

our signature tikka masala made with coconut milk and pineapple - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Piña Colada Paneer

$13.65

our signature tikka masala made with coconut milk and pineapple - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Piña Colada Tofu

$13.65

our signature tikka masala made with coconut milk and pineapple - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Piña Colada Vegetable

$13.65

our signature tikka masala made with coconut milk and pineapple - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Chicken Tikka

$13.65

marinated pieces of chicken breast cooked on a skewer inside a tandoor oven - served with a side of masala sauce, fresh veggies, basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Tandoor Plate

$13.65

marinated pieces of chicken thighs & legs cooked on a skewer inside a tandoor oven - served with a side of masala sauce, fresh veggies, basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Seekh Kabab Plate

$13.65

ground lamb marinated over night with our special blend of Indian spices, cooked on a skewer inside a tandoor oven - served with a side of masala sauce, fresh veggies, basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Seekh Kabab Korma

$13.65

our homemade seekh kabab sautéed with our creamy korma sauce - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

DRINKS

Soda Fountain

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Hot Chai

$2.95

Iced Chai

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Green Tea

$2.95

Jasmine Tea

$2.95

Pepsi Bottle

$2.95

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.95

Sierra Mist Bottle

$2.95

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.95

Bottle Water

$2.95

Lemonade Bottle

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade Bottle

$2.95

Orange Crush Bottle

$2.95

Strawberry Crush Bottle

$2.95

DESSERTS

Kheer

$4.45

Mango Lassi

$4.45

Gulab Jamun

$4.45Out of stock

PARTY TRAYS

Small Tray Chicken Tikka Masala

$135.65

Our small tray of Chicken Tikka Masala feeds 10 people and comes with a small tray of rice and 10 regular naan.

Small Tray Vegetable Tikka Masala

$135.65

Our small tray of Vegetable Tikka Masala feeds 10 people and comes with a small tray of rice and 10 regular naan.

Small Tray Chicken Fried Rice

$135.65

Our small tray of Chicken Fried Rice feeds 10 people.

Small Tray Shrimp Fried Rice

$135.65

Our small tray of Shrimp Fried Rice feeds 10 people.

Small Tray Chicken Spring Rolls (40 rolls)

$95.65

Our small tray of Chicken Spring Rolls contains 40 rolls cut in half.

Small Tray Vegetable Spring Rolls (40 rolls)

$95.65

Our small tray of Vegetable Spring Rolls contains 40 rolls cut in half.

Small Tray Paneer Tikka Masala

$135.65

Small Tray Paneer Curry

$135.65

Small Tray Vegetable Curry

$135.65

Small Tray Shrimp Korma

$135.65

Small Tray Chicken Curry

$135.65

Small Tray Tofu Vindaloo

$135.65

MERCANDISE

Mugs

$6.50

T-Shirts

$15.00

Hats

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Modern Indian Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74135

Directions

Gallery
Desi Wok image
Desi Wok image
Desi Wok image
Desi Wok image

