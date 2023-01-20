  • Home
Desilicious Cafe 4101 West Parmer Lane

No reviews yet

4101 West Parmer Lane

Austin, TX 78727

Idly

Idli

$6.45

Idli is a soft, pillowy steamed savory cake made from rice and lentil batter.

Thatte Idli

$6.99

Thatte Idli is a super soft, fluffy, larger and flatter idli made in plates instead of the regular idli mould

Tiffin

Mysore Bonda

$6.99

Mysore Bonda is a tasty, crispy outside & spongy inside snack made by deep frying dollops of urad dal flour batter

Vada

$6.99

A crisp South Indian deep fried fritters made with urad dal. Served with a bowl of hot sambhar and chutney

Upma

$5.99

Upma is a popular South Indian delicacy cooked by tempering roasted rava(semolina) with onion, spices and ghee.

Uggani

$6.99

Popular Karnataka and Andhra dish made with puffed rice, peanuts,tomatoes, spices and herbs.

Pongal

$7.99

Ven pongal is a traditional South Indian dish made with rice, split yellow mung dal, ghee, cumin, ginger, pepper and curry leaves.

Bisibele bath

$10.99

Bisi bele bath is a flavorsome, spicy and slightly tangy meal made with lentils, rice, mixed vegetables and a super aromatic spice powder

Poori with Chana

$9.99

Warmly spiced chana masala with crispy Indian fried bread

Poori with Bhaji

$9.99

Potato Masala with crispy indian fried bread

Paratha with Veg Korma

$9.99

Paratha and Veg Korma is a vegetable curry made with mixed vegetables with a flavorful cashew and coconut gravy.

Onion Pesarattu

$10.99

Pesarattu Upma

$11.99

Uttapam (2 pieces)

$9.99

Uttapam are classic & traditional South Indian Breakfast pancakes made with fermented rice lentil batter.

Onion Uttapam (2 pieces)

$10.99

Pancakes made with fermented rice lentil batter and topped with onion and chillies

Podi Uttapam (2 pieces)

$10.99

Pancakes made with fermented rice lentil batter and topped spice powder.

Tomato Uttapam (2 pieces)

$10.99

Pancakes made with fermented rice lentil batter and topped with tomatoes

Dosa

Ghee roast Dosa

$10.45

Crisp rice and lentil crepes roasted with Ghee

Ananthapur Kaara dosa

$10.99

Rayalseema special Crisp rice and lentil crepes topped with onion red chilly paste and sprinked with spicy peanut lentil powder

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.45

Mysore Masala Dosa is a rice and lentil pancake that has a chilli and garlic chutney spread on the inside and stuffed with a potato bhaji and served with coconut chutney.

Madurai Malli Dosa

$10.99

Crispy crepe made from rice and lentil batter, spread with Madurai special coriander chutney, served with savory filling of potato masala .

Paper Dosa

$9.99

70 MM Dosa

$18.99

Pav Bhaji Dosa

$11.99

Crispy crepe made from rice and lentil batter, spread with Pav bhaji masala .

Rava Dosa

$11.99

Rava dosa is a South Indian breakfast made with semolina, cumin, ginger, coriander leaves and green chilies

Onion Rava Dosa

$12.99

Thin Crepe made with semolina, cumin, ginger, onions, coriander leaves and green chilies

Rava Masala Dosa

$13.99

Potato stuffed Thin Crepe made with semolina, cumin, ginger, onions, coriander leaves and green chilies

Chocolate Dosa

$11.99

Crepe made with fermented rice, lentil batter and topped with chocolate nutella

Schezwan Dosa

$11.99

Crepe made with fermented rice, lentil batter and topped with stir fried vegetables in schezwan sauce

Schezwan Cheese Dosa

$12.99

Crepe made with fermented rice, lentil batter and topped with stir fried vegetables in schezwan sauce and cheese.

Indo Chinese Dosa

$13.99

Crepe made with fermented rice, lentil batter and stuffed with potato masala and stir fried vegetables in schezwan sauce

Dosa

$8.99

Dosa is a popular South Indian thin crepe made with fermented rice and lentil batter.

Onion Dosa

$10.45

Crepe made with fermented rice, lentil batter and topped with chopped onions

Masala Dosa

$10.45

Masala dosa are crisp rice and lentil crepes stuffed with spiced and savory potato filling.

Sweet

Rava Kesari

$5.99

Kesari recipe is a popular and delicious South Indian sweet made from rava (cream of wheat), sugar, ghee (clarified butter), saffron and dry fruits.

Snack

Punugulu

$5.99

A popular southern india dish of deep fried snack made with Rice, Urad Dal, Green Chilli, Ginger, Onion and served with peanut chutney

Veg Samosa (2 pieces)

$4.99

Flaky and crunchy fried samosa are one of the most popular street food snack in Indian cuisine. They feature a pastry-like crust but are filled with savory potatoes and peas for a hearty, delicious snack.

Onion Samosa (6 pieces)

$5.99

Onion Samosa is a crispy fried snack made using spiced onions stuffed in a puff pastry sheet

Mirchi Bajji

$6.99

Mirchi Bajji is a popular South Indian street fried snack made with gram flour, spices and green chilies

Stuffed mirchi bajji

$7.99

fried snack made with gram flour, spices, green chilies and stuffed with onions and peanuts

Onion Pakoda

$6.99

Onion Pakoda is a deep fried Indian snack of crispy and tasty onion fritters made with gram flour (besan), spices and herbs.

Guntur Vankaya Bajji (Stuffed Plantain Bajji)

$8.99

Masala stuffed Plantain(egg plant) dipped in gram flour batter and deep fried.

Drinks

Irani Chai

$1.99

This tea is slowly brewed (dum) with warm spices such as green cardamom pods and cinnamon and is then mixed with a creamy reduced milk mixture.

Filter Coffee

$2.49

Indian filter coffee is a coffee drink made by mixing frothed and boiled milk with the infusion obtained by percolation brewing of finely ground coffee powder in a traditional Indian filter

Ginger Lemon Tea

$1.99

Bullet Coffee

$2.49

Masala Chai

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Website

Location

4101 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX 78727

Directions

