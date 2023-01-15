Desilicious Kitchen
2000 Esters Road, Suite 208
Irving, TX 75061
Popular Items
Veg Appetizer
Samosa (3 pcs)
Hand rolled pastry stuffed with potato
Mirchi Bhaji (4 pcs)
Indian street fried snack made with gram flour, spices and green chilies.
Stuffed Mirchi Bhaji (3 Pcs)
Spinach Onion Pakora
Spinach & onion dipped into chickpeas flour and deep fried.
Gobi 65
Indian snack made of fried cauliflower, spices and herbs.
Chilli Paneer
Cubes of fried crispy paneer tossed in a spicy sauce
Veg Puff
Crisp & Flaky Pastry filled with spiced veg filling.
Aloo Tikki
Non Veg Appetizer
Chaat
Momos
Soup Momo (Veg)
Himalayan cold beater dish made with steam veg momo.
Soup Momo (Chicken)
Himalayan cold beater dish made with steam chicken momo.
Chili Momo (Veg)
(10 Pieces) Momo seasoning with chili sauce, bell peppers, onion.
Chili Momo (Chicken)
Momo seasoning with chili sauce, bell peppers, onion.
Steam Momo (Veg)
Steamed momo stuffed with fine chopped veg.
Steam Momo (Chicken)
Steamed momo stuffed with fine chopped chicken.
Kebabs & Grills
Tandoori Chicken (Full)
Tender bone-in chicken, marinated with exotic tandoori spices
Tandoori Chicken (Half)
Tender bone-in chicken, marinated with exotic tandoori spices
Chicken Tikka Boti
Succulent white meat chunks marinated with our own special spices.
Chicken Seekh Kebab
Mince chicken mixed with fragrant spices and herbs, then grilled on the skewers.
Hariyali Chicken Boti
Chicken marinated with fresh green herbs.
Mutton Seekh Kebab
Minced mutton added with spices and herbs perfectly cooked on the grill
Mutton Boti
Juicy mutton chunks marinated with our house special spices wrapped in bread.
Lamb Grilled Chop
Juicy lamb chops lightly marinated with homemade spices.
Paneer Tikka
Succulent paneer chunks marinated with our house special spices.
Grilled Shrimp
Shrimp marinated with house special spices.
Mixed Tandoori Platter
The platter comes with one Chicken Tandoori, one Chicken Seekh, one Chicken Hariyali boti and Grilled Shrimp.
Chicken Malai Boti Kebab
Breads
Plain Naan
Traditional Indian bread baked in clay
Butter Naan
Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven with a hint of fresh butter
Garlic Naan
Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven topped with garlic.
Cheese Naan
Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven topped with Cheese.
Garlic Cheese Naan
Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven topped with garlic & cheese.
Chili Naan
Traditional Indian Bread baked in a clay oven with a hint of fresh butter
Onion Kulcha
Stuffed Indian bread with fine chopped onions and cilantro
Bhature
Wrap & Rolls
Hariyali Chicken Roll
Chicken marinated with fresh green herbs wrapped in bread.
Chicken Tikka Roll
Succulent white meat chunks marinated with our own special spices wrapped in bread.
Malai Chicken Roll
Creamy rich boneless white meat wrapped in bread.
Chicken Seekh Roll
Juicy white meat chunks marinated with our own special spices wrapped in bread.
Mutton Seekh Roll
Jucy mutton marinated with our own special spices wrapped in bread.
Paneer Tikka Roll
Succulent paneer chunks marinated with our own special spices wrapped in bread.
Anda Chicken Roll
Juicy white meat chunks marinated with our own special spices wrapped in bread.
Biryanis
Veg Biryani
Vegetables cooked with rice with spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.
Paneer Biryani
Aromatic basmati rice and chef’s secret ingredients, slow cooked over a low flame to perfection.
Egg Biryani
Boiled egg cooked with vegeatbles, rice, and spices served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.
Shrimp Biryani
Marinated shrimp cooked with rice and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.
Chicken-Dum Biryani
Marinated Chicken meat cooked with rice and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.
Mutton Biryani
Marinated Mutton meat cooked with rice and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.
Veg Curry
Chana Masala
Traditional chickpeas dish cooked in ginger, infused onion and tomato sauce
Spinach Dal
Boiled yellow lentil with spinach tempered with cumin mustard garlic and curry leaves
Dal Tadka
Aloo Gobi Masala
Potato and cauliflower stewed with cumin, ginger and tomato
Paneer Butter Masala
Vegetarian delight cottage cheese cooked in cream and tomato gravy
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cottage cheese cooked in cream and tomato gravy.
Kadai Paneer
Fried cottage cheese cooked with crushed whole spices with peppers, tomatoes and onions
Palak Paneer
Simmered spinach with exotic spices added with cottage cheese
Non Veg Curry
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken kebob in bay leaf flavored creamy tomato sauce with bell peppers and onion
House Special Chicken Korma
Special chicken, cooked with yoghurt, cream and cashews
Butter Chicken
Clay oven baked chicken, cooked in rich tomato butter cream sauce
Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked with onion ginger garlic and homemade spices
Mutton Saag
Mutton cooked with combination of simmered spinach and house spices
Mutton Curry
Mutton cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with a touch of cream and onion gravy
Mutton Rogan Josh
Mutton Masala
Mutton cooked and flavored with a homemade gravy and aromatic spices
Shrimp Masala
Shrimp dish made with typical spices and house gravy
Egg Masala
Boiled eggs cooked with homemade mild tangy gravy
Thai & Chinese Soups
Hot & Sour Soup
Hot and sour soup is a classic Chinese soup that's savory, spicy, and just the right amount of tangy
Manchow Soup
Tom yum Soup
Hot and sour soup with mushroom and choice of protein.
Tom kha Soup
Creamy coconut milk soup with mushroom, and choice of protein.
Spinach Burnt Garlic Noodles
Thai & Chinese Appetizers
Hunan chicken
Hot & spicy. Sliced chicken sauteed with mixed vegetables in a spicy brown sauce.
Sesame crispy chicken
Hot & spicy. Chicken sauteed in a hot and spicy sauce.
Chicken Manchurian
Deep fried spiced chicken tossed with soya sauce based gravy.
Gobi Manchurian
Fried Cauliflower fritters tossed with soy sauce based gravy cooked with chef perfection
Veg Manchurian
Vegetarian deep fried balls tossed with soya sauce based gravy cooked to chef’s perfection
Chicken Chili
Stir fried Chicken with sweet pepper, green chilies, onions and aromatic Chinese herbs
Chicken Lollipop Masala
Deep fried iced chicken tossed with soya sauce based gravy, cooked to chef’s perfection
Sesame Crispy Potato
Potato tossed with sesame sauce
Szechuan Potato Wedges
Potato Wedges tossed with Szechuan Sauce
Stir Fry Chicken with Dry Chilli Thai Kai
Salt & Pepper Shrimp
Salt & Pepper Prawn
Golden Fry Shrimp
Jumbo prawns coated with crispy fried batter.
Thai Curry
Thai Red Curry Veg
Bamboo, bell pepper, basil, red curry base and vegetables.
Thai Red Curry Chicken
Bamboo, bell pepper, basil, red curry base and chicken.
Thai Red Curry Shrimp
Bamboo, bell pepper, basil, red curry base and shrimp.
Thai Green Curry Veg
Bamboo, bell pepper, basil, green curry base and vegetables.
Thai Green Curry Chicken
Bamboo, bell pepper, basil, green curry base and chicken.
Thai Green Curry shrimp
Bamboo, bell pepper, basil, green curry base shrimp.
Thai Yellow Curry Veg
Onion, carrot, yellow curry base and vegetables.
Thai Yellow Curry Chicken
Onion, carrot, yellow curry base and chicken.
Thai Yellow Curry Shrimp
Onion, carrot, yellow curry base and chicken.
Thai & Chinese Stir Fry
Chicken Manchurian Gravy
Deep fried spiced chicken tossed with soya sauce based gravy.
Veg Manchurian Gravy
Veg tossed with soya sauce based gravy.
Spicy Chili Chicken Gravy
Chicken with sweet pepper, green chilies, onions and aromatic herbs
Spicy Chilli Shrimp Gravy
Veg Ginger Chili with Oyster Sauce
Ginger, mushroom, carrot, onion, and bell pepper.
Chicken Ginger Chili with Oyster Sauce
Ginger, mushroom, carrot, onion, and bell pepper.
Shrimp Ginger Chilli with Oyster Sauce
Ginger, mushroom, carrot, onion, and bell pepper.
Thai & Chinese Noodles
Pad Thai Noodles Veg
Stir-fried thin rice noodle with egg, green onion, beansprout and veg.
Pad Thai Noodles Chicken
Stir-fried thin rice noodle with egg, green onion, beansprout and chicken.
Pad Thai Noodles Shrimp
Stir-fried thin rice noodle with egg, green onion, beansprout and shrimp.
Hakka Noodles Veg
Indo-Chinese dish of stir fried noodles, veggies and sauces with Veg.
Hakka Noodles Chicken
Indo-Chinese dish of stir fried noodles, veggies and sauces with chicken.
Hakka Noodles Shrimp
Indo-Chinese dish of stir fried noodles, veggies and sauces with shrimp.
Chilli Garlic Noodles Veg
Broccoli, onion, carrot, garlic sauce, and Veg.
Chili Garlic Noodles Chicken
Broccoli, onion, carrot, garlic sauce, and your protein chicken.
Chili Garlic Noodles Shrimp
Broccoli, onion, carrot, garlic sauce, and Shrimp.
Burnt Garlic Noodles Veg
House special fried rice tossed with burnt garlic and homemade sauces with Veg.
Burnt Garlic Noodles Chicken
House special noodles tossed with burnt garlic, homemade sauces and chicken.
Burnt Garlic Noodles Shrimp
House special noodles tossed with burnt garlic, homemade sauces and Shrimp.
Thai & Chinese Rice
Thai Fried Rice Veg
Onion, egg, tomato, green onion, and Veg
Thai Fried Rice Chicken
Onion, egg, tomato, green onion and Chicken.
Thai Fried Rice Shrimp
Onion, egg, tomato, green onion and Shrimp.
Chilli Basil Fried Rice Veg
Basil, bell pepper, onion, egg, and veg.
Chili Basil Fried Rice Chicken
Basil, bell pepper, onion, egg, and chicken.
Chili Basil Fried Rice Shrimp
Basil, bell pepper, onion, egg, and shrimp.
Szechuan Fried Rice Veg
Fried rice with Szechuan sauce and Veg.
Szechuan Fried Rice Chicken
Fried rice with Szechuan sauce and chicken.
Szechuan Fried Rice Shrimp
Fried rice with Szechuan sauce and shrimp.
Burnt Garlic Rice Chicken
House special fried rice tossed with burnt garlic and homemade sauces with chicken.
Burnt Garlic Rice Shrimp
House special fried rice tossed with burnt garlic and homemade sauces with shrimp.
Veg Triple Rice
Combination of fried rice, noodles and Szechuan gravy.
Chicken Triple Rice
Combination of fried rice, noodles and Szechuan gravy.
Shrimp Triple Rice
Combination of fried rice, noodles and Szechuan gravy.
Desserts
Chocolate Pastry
Black Forest Pastry
Butterscotch Pastry
Mango Pastry
Cappuccino Pastry
Pineapple Pastry
Red Velvet Pastry
Strawberry Pastry
Gulab Jamun (3Pcs)
Rasmalai (3Pcs)
Motichoor Ladoo (1 Pcs)
Rasgulla (3 Pcs)
Rabdi (6Pcs)
Drinks (Cold)
Kids Menu
Today's Special
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Founded in 2022, Desilicious Kitchen is known for revolutionizing the way people eat and enjoy food. We take pride in our ability to discover the most unique flavors from around the world and share them with the DFW area. Come in and enjoy!
2000 Esters Road, Suite 208, Irving, TX 75061