Desilicious Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Esters Road, Suite 208

Irving, TX 75061

Order Again

Popular Items

Samosa (3 pcs)
Chicken Chili
Mutton Biryani

Veg Appetizer

Samosa (3 pcs)

$4.99

Hand rolled pastry stuffed with potato

Mirchi Bhaji (4 pcs)

$5.99

Indian street fried snack made with gram flour, spices and green chilies.

Stuffed Mirchi Bhaji (3 Pcs)

$5.99
Spinach Onion Pakora

Spinach Onion Pakora

$4.99

Spinach & onion dipped into chickpeas flour and deep fried.

Gobi 65

$11.99

Indian snack made of fried cauliflower, spices and herbs.

Chilli Paneer

$12.99

Cubes of fried crispy paneer tossed in a spicy sauce

Veg Puff

$1.99

Crisp & Flaky Pastry filled with spiced veg filling.

Aloo Tikki

$4.99

Non Veg Appetizer

Chicken Samosa (3 Pcs)

$5.99

Hand rolled pastry stuffed with Chicken

Chicken 65

$12.99

Stir-fried chicken sautéed with chilies, ring onions, ginger and garlic well cherished preparation

Chicken Puff

$2.99

Crisp & Flaky Pastry filled with spiced minced chicken filling.

Chaat

Pani Puri

$7.99

Bhel Puri

$6.99

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$7.99

Papdi Chaat

$7.99

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Dahi Puri

$7.99

Chole Bhature

$10.99

Pav Bhaji

$10.99

Dosa

Plain Dosa

$8.99

Onion Dosa

$9.99

Masala Dosa

$10.99

Onion Masala Dosa

$11.49

Mysore Masala Dosa

$11.99

Momos

Soup Momo (Veg)

$10.99

Himalayan cold beater dish made with steam veg momo.

Soup Momo (Chicken)

$12.99Out of stock

Himalayan cold beater dish made with steam chicken momo.

Chili Momo (Veg)

$10.99

(10 Pieces) Momo seasoning with chili sauce, bell peppers, onion.

Chili Momo (Chicken)

Chili Momo (Chicken)

$12.99Out of stock

Momo seasoning with chili sauce, bell peppers, onion.

Steam Momo (Veg)

$10.99

Steamed momo stuffed with fine chopped veg.

Steam Momo (Chicken)

$12.99Out of stock

Steamed momo stuffed with fine chopped chicken.

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$6.99

Mutton Tacos

$6.99

Paneer Tikka Taco

$6.99

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$6.99

Kebabs & Grills

Tandoori Chicken (Full)

$18.99

Tender bone-in chicken, marinated with exotic tandoori spices

Tandoori Chicken (Half)

$12.99

Tender bone-in chicken, marinated with exotic tandoori spices

Chicken Tikka Boti

$14.99

Succulent white meat chunks marinated with our own special spices.

Chicken Seekh Kebab

Chicken Seekh Kebab

$13.99

Mince chicken mixed with fragrant spices and herbs, then grilled on the skewers.

Hariyali Chicken Boti

$14.99

Chicken marinated with fresh green herbs.

Mutton Seekh Kebab

$17.99

Minced mutton added with spices and herbs perfectly cooked on the grill

Mutton Boti

$17.99

Juicy mutton chunks marinated with our house special spices wrapped in bread.

Lamb Grilled Chop

$24.99

Juicy lamb chops lightly marinated with homemade spices.

Paneer Tikka

$13.99

Succulent paneer chunks marinated with our house special spices.

Grilled Shrimp

$17.99

Shrimp marinated with house special spices.

Mixed Tandoori Platter

$29.99

The platter comes with one Chicken Tandoori, one Chicken Seekh, one Chicken Hariyali boti and Grilled Shrimp.

Chicken Malai Boti Kebab

$14.99

Breads

Plain Naan

$2.49

Traditional Indian bread baked in clay

Butter Naan

$2.99

Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven with a hint of fresh butter

Garlic Naan

$3.49

Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven topped with garlic.

Cheese Naan

$3.49

Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven topped with Cheese.

Garlic Cheese Naan

$3.99

Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven topped with garlic & cheese.

Chili Naan

$3.49

Traditional Indian Bread baked in a clay oven with a hint of fresh butter

Onion Kulcha

$3.49

Stuffed Indian bread with fine chopped onions and cilantro

Bhature

$2.49

Wrap & Rolls

Hariyali Chicken Roll

Hariyali Chicken Roll

$14.99

Chicken marinated with fresh green herbs wrapped in bread.

Chicken Tikka Roll

$14.99

Succulent white meat chunks marinated with our own special spices wrapped in bread.

Malai Chicken Roll

$14.99

Creamy rich boneless white meat wrapped in bread.

Chicken Seekh Roll

$14.99

Juicy white meat chunks marinated with our own special spices wrapped in bread.

Mutton Seekh Roll

$16.99

Jucy mutton marinated with our own special spices wrapped in bread.

Paneer Tikka Roll

$12.99

Succulent paneer chunks marinated with our own special spices wrapped in bread.

Anda Chicken Roll

$12.49

Juicy white meat chunks marinated with our own special spices wrapped in bread.

Rice

Plain Rice

$3.99

Jeera Rice

$5.99

Indian dish consisting of rice and cumin seeds.

Biryanis

Veg Biryani

$11.99

Vegetables cooked with rice with spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.

Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Aromatic basmati rice and chef’s secret ingredients, slow cooked over a low flame to perfection.

Egg Biryani

$12.99

Boiled egg cooked with vegeatbles, rice, and spices served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.

Shrimp Biryani

$16.99

Marinated shrimp cooked with rice and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.

Chicken-Dum Biryani

$14.99

Marinated Chicken meat cooked with rice and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.

Mutton Biryani

$16.99

Marinated Mutton meat cooked with rice and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.

Veg Curry

Chana Masala

$11.99

Traditional chickpeas dish cooked in ginger, infused onion and tomato sauce

Spinach Dal

$10.99

Boiled yellow lentil with spinach tempered with cumin mustard garlic and curry leaves

Dal Tadka

$10.99

Aloo Gobi Masala

$12.99

Potato and cauliflower stewed with cumin, ginger and tomato

Paneer Butter Masala

$15.99

Vegetarian delight cottage cheese cooked in cream and tomato gravy

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.99

Cottage cheese cooked in cream and tomato gravy.

Kadai Paneer

$15.99

Fried cottage cheese cooked with crushed whole spices with peppers, tomatoes and onions

Palak Paneer

$15.99

Simmered spinach with exotic spices added with cottage cheese

Non Veg Curry

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Chicken kebob in bay leaf flavored creamy tomato sauce with bell peppers and onion

House Special Chicken Korma

$14.99

Special chicken, cooked with yoghurt, cream and cashews

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Clay oven baked chicken, cooked in rich tomato butter cream sauce

Chicken Curry

$15.99

Chicken cooked with onion ginger garlic and homemade spices

Mutton Saag

$16.99

Mutton cooked with combination of simmered spinach and house spices

Mutton Curry

$16.99

Mutton cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with a touch of cream and onion gravy

Mutton Rogan Josh

$17.99

Mutton Masala

$16.99

Mutton cooked and flavored with a homemade gravy and aromatic spices

Shrimp Masala

$17.99

Shrimp dish made with typical spices and house gravy

Egg Masala

$14.99

Boiled eggs cooked with homemade mild tangy gravy

Thai & Chinese Soups

Hot & Sour Soup

$8.99

Hot and sour soup is a classic Chinese soup that's savory, spicy, and just the right amount of tangy

Manchow Soup

$8.99

Tom yum Soup

$8.99

Hot and sour soup with mushroom and choice of protein.

Tom kha Soup

$8.99

Creamy coconut milk soup with mushroom, and choice of protein.

Spinach Burnt Garlic Noodles

$9.99

Thai & Chinese Appetizers

Hunan chicken

$13.99

Hot & spicy. Sliced chicken sauteed with mixed vegetables in a spicy brown sauce.

Sesame crispy chicken

$14.99

Hot & spicy. Chicken sauteed in a hot and spicy sauce.

Chicken Manchurian

$14.99

Deep fried spiced chicken tossed with soya sauce based gravy.

Gobi Manchurian

$13.99

Fried Cauliflower fritters tossed with soy sauce based gravy cooked with chef perfection

Veg Manchurian

$13.99

Vegetarian deep fried balls tossed with soya sauce based gravy cooked to chef’s perfection

Chicken Chili

Chicken Chili

$14.99

Stir fried Chicken with sweet pepper, green chilies, onions and aromatic Chinese herbs

Chicken Lollipop Masala

Chicken Lollipop Masala

$14.99

Deep fried iced chicken tossed with soya sauce based gravy, cooked to chef’s perfection

Sesame Crispy Potato

$9.99

Potato tossed with sesame sauce

Szechuan Potato Wedges

$9.99

Potato Wedges tossed with Szechuan Sauce

Stir Fry Chicken with Dry Chilli Thai Kai

$14.99

Stir Fry Chicken with Dry Chilli Thai Kai

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$14.99

Salt & Pepper Prawn

Golden Fry Shrimp

$14.99

Jumbo prawns coated with crispy fried batter.

Thai Curry

Comes with white rice.

Thai Red Curry Veg

$13.99

Bamboo, bell pepper, basil, red curry base and vegetables.

Thai Red Curry Chicken

$15.99

Bamboo, bell pepper, basil, red curry base and chicken.

Thai Red Curry Shrimp

$16.99

Bamboo, bell pepper, basil, red curry base and shrimp.

Thai Green Curry Veg

$13.99

Bamboo, bell pepper, basil, green curry base and vegetables.

Thai Green Curry Chicken

Thai Green Curry Chicken

$15.99

Bamboo, bell pepper, basil, green curry base and chicken.

Thai Green Curry shrimp

$16.99

Bamboo, bell pepper, basil, green curry base shrimp.

Thai Yellow Curry Veg

$13.99

Onion, carrot, yellow curry base and vegetables.

Thai Yellow Curry Chicken

$15.99

Onion, carrot, yellow curry base and chicken.

Thai Yellow Curry Shrimp

$16.99

Onion, carrot, yellow curry base and chicken.

Thai & Chinese Stir Fry

Chicken Manchurian Gravy

$15.99

Deep fried spiced chicken tossed with soya sauce based gravy.

Veg Manchurian Gravy

$13.99

Veg tossed with soya sauce based gravy.

Spicy Chili Chicken Gravy

$15.99

Chicken with sweet pepper, green chilies, onions and aromatic herbs

Spicy Chilli Shrimp Gravy

$16.99

Veg Ginger Chili with Oyster Sauce

$13.99

Ginger, mushroom, carrot, onion, and bell pepper.

Chicken Ginger Chili with Oyster Sauce

$15.99

Ginger, mushroom, carrot, onion, and bell pepper.

Shrimp Ginger Chilli with Oyster Sauce

$16.99

Ginger, mushroom, carrot, onion, and bell pepper.

Thai & Chinese Noodles

Pad Thai Noodles Veg

$15.99

Stir-fried thin rice noodle with egg, green onion, beansprout and veg.

Pad Thai Noodles Chicken

$15.99

Stir-fried thin rice noodle with egg, green onion, beansprout and chicken.

Pad Thai Noodles Shrimp

$15.99

Stir-fried thin rice noodle with egg, green onion, beansprout and shrimp.

Hakka Noodles Veg

Hakka Noodles Veg

$15.99

Indo-Chinese dish of stir fried noodles, veggies and sauces with Veg.

Hakka Noodles Chicken

$15.99

Indo-Chinese dish of stir fried noodles, veggies and sauces with chicken.

Hakka Noodles Shrimp

$15.99

Indo-Chinese dish of stir fried noodles, veggies and sauces with shrimp.

Chilli Garlic Noodles Veg

$15.99

Broccoli, onion, carrot, garlic sauce, and Veg.

Chili Garlic Noodles Chicken

$15.99

Broccoli, onion, carrot, garlic sauce, and your protein chicken.

Chili Garlic Noodles Shrimp

$15.99

Broccoli, onion, carrot, garlic sauce, and Shrimp.

Burnt Garlic Noodles Veg

$15.99

House special fried rice tossed with burnt garlic and homemade sauces with Veg.

Burnt Garlic Noodles Chicken

Burnt Garlic Noodles Chicken

$15.99

House special noodles tossed with burnt garlic, homemade sauces and chicken.

Burnt Garlic Noodles Shrimp

$15.99

House special noodles tossed with burnt garlic, homemade sauces and Shrimp.

Thai & Chinese Rice

Thai Fried Rice Veg

$15.99

Onion, egg, tomato, green onion, and Veg

Thai Fried Rice Chicken

$15.99

Onion, egg, tomato, green onion and Chicken.

Thai Fried Rice Shrimp

$15.99

Onion, egg, tomato, green onion and Shrimp.

Chilli Basil Fried Rice Veg

$15.99

Basil, bell pepper, onion, egg, and veg.

Chili Basil Fried Rice Chicken

$15.99

Basil, bell pepper, onion, egg, and chicken.

Chili Basil Fried Rice Shrimp

$15.99

Basil, bell pepper, onion, egg, and shrimp.

Szechuan Fried Rice Veg

$15.99

Fried rice with Szechuan sauce and Veg.

Szechuan Fried Rice Chicken

$15.99

Fried rice with Szechuan sauce and chicken.

Szechuan Fried Rice Shrimp

$15.99

Fried rice with Szechuan sauce and shrimp.

Burnt Garlic Noodles Veg

$15.99

House special fried rice tossed with burnt garlic and homemade sauces with Veg.

Burnt Garlic Rice Chicken

$15.99

House special fried rice tossed with burnt garlic and homemade sauces with chicken.

Burnt Garlic Rice Shrimp

$15.99

House special fried rice tossed with burnt garlic and homemade sauces with shrimp.

Veg Triple Rice

$16.99

Combination of fried rice, noodles and Szechuan gravy.

Chicken Triple Rice

$16.99

Combination of fried rice, noodles and Szechuan gravy.

Shrimp Triple Rice

$16.99

Combination of fried rice, noodles and Szechuan gravy.

Desserts

Chocolate Pastry

$3.99Out of stock

Black Forest Pastry

$3.99Out of stock

Butterscotch Pastry

$3.99Out of stock

Mango Pastry

$3.99Out of stock

Cappuccino Pastry

$3.99

Pineapple Pastry

$3.99Out of stock

Red Velvet Pastry

$3.99Out of stock

Strawberry Pastry

$3.99Out of stock

Gulab Jamun (3Pcs)

$4.99

Rasmalai (3Pcs)

$5.99

Motichoor Ladoo (1 Pcs)

$2.69

Rasgulla (3 Pcs)

$4.99

Rabdi (6Pcs)

$5.99

Drinks (Hot)

Masala Chai (Small)

$1.49

Masala Chai (Large)

$2.49

Coffee

$2.99

Drinks (Cold)

Lassi (Sweet)

$3.99

Sweet yogurt drink.

Lassi (Salted)

$3.99

Salted yogurt drink.

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Mango yogurt drink.

Shakes

Badam Milk

$5.99

Chikoo Shake

$6.99

Mango Badam Milk

$5.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Kids Menu

Kids Veg Fried Noodles

$8.99

Kids Chicken Fried Noodles

$8.99

Kids Fried Rice Veg

$8.99

Kids Fried Rice Chicken

$8.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Cheese Sticks

$1.99

French Fries

$4.99

Today's Special

Chicken Biryani

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Founded in 2022, Desilicious Kitchen is known for revolutionizing the way people eat and enjoy food. We take pride in our ability to discover the most unique flavors from around the world and share them with the DFW area. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2000 Esters Road, Suite 208, Irving, TX 75061

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

