Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

Chocolate Chunk Cookies, not dipped
French Vanilla Cupcakes
Lemon Squares

Texans

Hand-Decorated Texans Butter Cookies

Hand-Decorated Texans Butter Cookies

$4.95

Designs may vary, unless otherwise specified. Our Hand-Decorated Butter Cookies are truly one-of-a-kind. (no nuts) Price includes individual wrapping.

Rockets

Hand-Decorated Rockets Butter Cookies

Hand-Decorated Rockets Butter Cookies

$4.95

Designs may vary, unless otherwise specified. Our Hand-Decorated Butter Cookies are truly one-of-a-kind. (no nuts) Price includes individual wrapping.

World Cup

Hand-Decorated World Cup Butter Cookies

Hand-Decorated World Cup Butter Cookies

$4.95Out of stock

Designs may vary, unless otherwise specified. Our Hand-Decorated Butter Cookies are truly one-of-a-kind. (no nuts) Price includes individual wrapping.

Thanksgiving

Hand-Decorated Thanksgiving Butter Cookies

Hand-Decorated Thanksgiving Butter Cookies

$4.95

Designs may vary, unless otherwise specified. Our Hand-Decorated Butter Cookies are truly one-of-a-kind. (no nuts) Price includes individual wrapping.

Holiday Menu

Apple Brown Betty a la mode, individual

Apple Brown Betty a la mode, individual

$9.95

Granny Smith apples tossed with lemon juice, cinnamon and sugar, topped with a yummy, buttery, crunchy crumb topping. Served warm with Amy's Mexican Vanilla ice cream.

Double Crust Apple Pie a la mode, individual

Double Crust Apple Pie a la mode, individual

$9.95

No cans were opened in the making of this pie. We cook down over three pounds of Granny Smith apples with cinnamon and sugar and then we bake it. If you like your apples al dente, this is your pie! (no nuts) *Vegan without ice cream

Double Crust Apple Pie, 10 inch (V)

Double Crust Apple Pie, 10 inch (V)

$36.50

No cans were opened in the making of this pie. We cook down over three pounds of Granny Smith apples with cinnamon and sugar and then we bake it. If you like your apples al dente, this is your pie! (no nuts) *Pie design as pictured. *Please note that our Chocolate and White Chocolate Plaques for inscription writing are not Vegan.

Double Decker Key Lime Pie, slice

Double Decker Key Lime Pie, slice

$8.95

This tart and creamy creation is like getting two pies in one! The bottom key lime layer is baked, and the top layer of key lime mousse is topped with fresh cream and lime twists. Pucker up - you're going to love it! (no nuts)

Double Decker Key Lime Pie, 9 inch

Double Decker Key Lime Pie, 9 inch

$36.50

This tart and creamy creation is like getting two pies in one! The bottom key lime layer is baked, and the top layer of key lime mousse is topped with fresh cream and lime twists. Pucker up - you're going to love it! (no nuts) *Pie design as pictured.

Old-Fashioned Pumpkin Pie, slice

Old-Fashioned Pumpkin Pie, slice

$8.95

Classic pumpkin filling decorated with pastry leaves. As pretty as it is yummy. Served with a dollop of fresh whipped cream! (no nuts)

Old-Fashioned Pumpkin Pie, 10 inch

Old-Fashioned Pumpkin Pie, 10 inch

$35.00Out of stock

Classic pumpkin filling decorated with pastry leaves. As pretty as it is yummy. (no nuts)

S'mores Pie, individual

S'mores Pie, individual

$9.95Out of stock

Buttery graham cracker crust filled with ganache and topped with toasted marshmallow-y meringue. The only thing missing is the campfire. (no nuts)

S'mores Pie, 9 inch

S'mores Pie, 9 inch

$35.00

Buttery graham cracker crust filled with ganache and topped with toasted marshmallow-y meringue. The only thing missing is the campfire. (no nuts) *Pie design as pictured. Dessert Gallery is partnering with Camp For All for a sweet giveback! From November 1 through December 31, 10% of proceeds from each S’mores Pie purchase will be donated to Camp For All, a barrier-free camp for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs.

Southern Pecan Pie a la mode, slice

Southern Pecan Pie a la mode, slice

$9.95

The secret to our pecan pie is that we toast our pecans before we load them into the crust and add the brown sugar filling. Sooooo yummy. Tastes like Texas!

Southern Pecan Pie, 10 inch

Southern Pecan Pie, 10 inch

$36.50

The secret to our pecan pie is that we toast our pecans before we load them into the crust and add the brown sugar filling. Sooooo yummy. Tastes like Texas! *Pie design as pictured.

To-Die-For Fudge Pecan Pie a la mode, slice

To-Die-For Fudge Pecan Pie a la mode, slice

$9.95

The name says it all!

To-Die-For Fudge Pecan Pie, 10 inch

To-Die-For Fudge Pecan Pie, 10 inch

$35.00

The name says it all! *Pie design as pictured.

Pumpkin DreamCake, 6 inch

Pumpkin DreamCake, 6 inch

$42.50Out of stock

If you dream about pumpkin this time of year, this is the pumpkin dessert you've been waiting for....six sumptuous layers of pumpkin cake, cream cheese filling and creamy pumpkin mousse. Topped with our famous homemade toffee crunch topping and drizzled with white chocolate.

Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chunk Dough by Dessert Gallery, box of 6 (frozen)

Chocolate Chunk Dough by Dessert Gallery, box of 6 (frozen)

$20.00

Take Dessert Gallery home with our signature chocolate chip cookie dough pucks. All you need to do is pre-heat your oven, bake and enjoy! (no nuts) *raw product, must be baked to consume.

Chocolate Chunk Dough by Dessert Gallery, box of 12 (frozen)

Chocolate Chunk Dough by Dessert Gallery, box of 12 (frozen)

$40.00

Take Dessert Gallery home with our signature chocolate chip cookie dough pucks. All you need to do is pre-heat your oven, bake and enjoy! (no nuts) *raw product, must be baked to consume.

Brookie Dough by Dessert Gallery, box of 6 (frozen)

Brookie Dough by Dessert Gallery, box of 6 (frozen)

$20.00

Take Dessert Gallery home with our signature brookie dough pucks. All you need to do is pre-heat your oven, bake and enjoy! (no nuts) *raw product, must be baked to consume.

Brookie Dough by Dessert Gallery, box of 12 (frozen)

Brookie Dough by Dessert Gallery, box of 12 (frozen)

$40.00

Take Dessert Gallery home with our signature brookie dough pucks. All you need to do is pre-heat your oven, bake and enjoy! (no nuts) *raw product, must be baked to consume.

Slices

Apple Brown Betty a la mode, individual

Apple Brown Betty a la mode, individual

$9.95

Granny Smith apples tossed with lemon juice, cinnamon and sugar, topped with a yummy, buttery, crunchy crumb topping. Served warm with Amy's Mexican Vanilla ice cream.

Banana Pudding, individual

Banana Pudding, individual

$8.95Out of stock

Homemade and rich! Made with fresh bananas and Nilla® Wafers. More cookies are added on top for extra crunch! (no nuts)

Brownie Batter Blowout Sundae

Brownie Batter Blowout Sundae

$9.95

If you haven't tried our famous Brownie Batter Blowout Sundae, you're really missing a treat - our extraordinary Not-Quite-Baked Walnut Fudge Brownies topped with Amy's Ice Cream and homemade bittersweet hot fudge.

Carrot Cake, slice

Carrot Cake, slice

$9.95

Sugar and spice and everything nice - carrots, cinnamon, pineapple, pecans and cream cheese frosting - that's what our Carrot Cake is made of! Named Best Carrot Cake In Town by the Houston Press.

Chocolate Euphoria, slice

Chocolate Euphoria, slice

$9.95

Not for the faint of heart, this is a chocolate lover's dream come true! Dark chocolate layers with chunks of chocolate filled with whipped ganache and dark chocolate ganache poured over the top! (no nuts)

Coconut Cream Cake, slice

Coconut Cream Cake, slice

$9.95

Yellow cake layers, coconut syrup, and fluffy white frosting. Kind of like eating a Pina Colada. Houston Press says it's the Best Coconut Dessert in Houston!" (no nuts)

Cosmic Birthday Cake, slice

Cosmic Birthday Cake, slice

$11.95

In honor of our 20th birthday, we created an over-the-top dessert that is one for the ages! The Cosmic Birthday Cake is made of chocolate meringue, chocolate mousse, mocha mousse, brownie, and dark chocolate... showcasing all the love and passion of our first two decades in one single dessert! (no nuts)

Double Decker Key Lime Pie, slice

Double Decker Key Lime Pie, slice

$8.95

This tart and creamy creation is like getting two pies in one! The bottom key lime layer is baked, and the top layer of key lime mousse is topped with fresh cream and lime twists. Pucker up - you're going to love it! (no nuts)

Everyone's Favorite Mousse Cake, slice (GF)

Everyone's Favorite Mousse Cake, slice (GF)

$9.95

Dense chocolate layer topped with rich chocolate mousse and chocolate curls. No wonder it's Everyone's Favorite! (no nuts)

French Vanilla Cake, slice

French Vanilla Cake, slice

$9.95

White layers with plenty of vanilla buttercream. If you want simple and sweet, then this is your cake! (no nuts)

German Chocolate Cake, slice

German Chocolate Cake, slice

$9.95

Moist chocolate cake with our homemade caramel-coconut-pecan filling. Iced with chocolate buttercream.

Harmony Cake, slice

Harmony Cake, slice

$9.95

Moist chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream frosting inside and lovingly iced on the outside with vanilla buttercream and topped with chocolate curls. (no nuts)

Italian Cream Cake, slice

Italian Cream Cake, slice

$9.95

Mamma Mia! Coconut lovers will love this dense coconut and pecan cake with cream cheese frosting! Named a Top 10 Best Dessert by the Houston Press!

Jennifer's Birthday Cake, slice

Jennifer's Birthday Cake, slice

$9.95

Fudgy, dark chocolate layers filled with chocolate ganache and iced with chocolate buttercream frosting. Topped with sprinkles, of course. (no nuts)

Keto Friendly Cheesecake, individual (GF, NSA)

Keto Friendly Cheesecake, individual (GF, NSA)

$9.95

Our yummy NY Cheesecake made with Swerve sweetener.

Lemon Blueberry Cake, slice

Lemon Blueberry Cake, slice

$9.95

Lemon cake layers studded with fresh blueberries, iced with blueberry cream cheese frosting and topped with wild blueberry topping. (no nuts)

Luscious Lemon Cake, slice

Luscious Lemon Cake, slice

$9.95

Homemade lemon curd between thin white cake layers brushed with lemon syrup and iced with lemon buttercream frosting. (no nuts)

Mom's Chocolate Cake, slice

Mom's Chocolate Cake, slice

$9.95

You can always count on Mom. Moist chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream frosting. (no nuts)

NY Cheesecake, slice

NY Cheesecake, slice

$9.95

Classic New York Cheesecake with five different toppings to choose from: imported strawberry preserves, lemon curd, blueberry preserves, cherry preserves or fudge. (no nuts)

Old-Fashioned Diner Cake, slice

Old-Fashioned Diner Cake, slice

$9.95

Just like Grandma used to make (only better!). Golden cake layers with chocolate buttercream frosting. (no nuts)

Red Velvet Cake, slice

Red Velvet Cake, slice

$9.95

Blushing red cake with cream cheese frosting - a Southern classic. (no nuts)

Rocky Road Texas Sheet Cake, individual

Rocky Road Texas Sheet Cake, individual

$8.95

Scratch-made chocolate cake and decadent homemade frosting, this dessert is a chocolate lover’s dream come true. Frosted when it’s still hot and topped with loads of Texas pecans & dreamy marshmallows.

S'mores Pie, individual

S'mores Pie, individual

$9.95Out of stock

Buttery graham cracker crust filled with ganache and topped with toasted marshmallow-y meringue. The only thing missing is the campfire. (no nuts)

Strawberry Dream Cake, slice

Strawberry Dream Cake, slice

$9.95

Strawberry cake layers with cream cheese frosting smeared with strawberry preserves. It's dreamy. (no nuts)

The Big "O", slice

The Big "O", slice

$9.95

Feel the earth move! White chocolate mousse, dark chocolate mousse, and - what else - Big O-reos!  (no nuts)

Tiramisu, slice

Tiramisu, slice

$9.95

Italian Ladyfingers dipped in espresso, layered with creamy mascarpone filling, chocolate chunks and cocoa. (no nuts)

To-Die-For Fudge Pecan Pie a la mode, slice

To-Die-For Fudge Pecan Pie a la mode, slice

$9.95

The name says it all!

Toffee-licious Cake, slice

Toffee-licious Cake, slice

$9.95

Yellow cake layers drizzled with espresso and filled with toffee bits and cream cheese frosting spiked with coffee liqueur.

Tres Leches, slice

Tres Leches, slice

$9.95

Yellow sponge cake soaked in evaporated milk, condensed milk and cream and drizzled with caramel sauce. Que rico! (no nuts)

Cookies & Bars

Black & White Cookies

Black & White Cookies

$3.95

This is the classic cake-like cookie. You'll love it! (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Brookies

Brookies

$3.50

Dark chocolate cookies with chocolate chunks. Sara's favorite! (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Chocolate Chunk Cookies, not dipped

Chocolate Chunk Cookies, not dipped

$3.50

Houston's original gourmet chocolate chunk cookie is often copied, never duplicated. (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Chocolate-Dipped Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Chocolate-Dipped Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$3.75

The cookie that started it all! Often copied, never duplicated. Our chocolate-dipped chocolate chunk cookies have three kinds of chocolate! (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Oatmeal Raisin Walnut Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Walnut Cookies

$3.25

The name says it all. They're yummy, and they're practically healthy! *Price per piece.

Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookies

$3.25

Our peanut butter-y cookie is filled with chopped peanuts & peanut butter chips. *Price per piece.

Sand Tarts

Sand Tarts

$2.25

Buttery southern treat with pecans and powdered sugar. *Price per piece.

Snickerdoodles

Snickerdoodles

$3.50

Cinnamony and sugary, soft and chewy sugar cookie. Go ahead, sneak a fewdle! (no nuts) *Price per piece.

White-Dipped Red Velvet Cookies

White-Dipped Red Velvet Cookies

$3.75

If you like red velvet, you'll love these cookies! (no nuts) *Price per piece.

White-Dipped White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies

White-Dipped White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies

$3.75

Perfect combination of salty and sweet, dipped in white chocolate for good measure! *Price per piece.

Blondies

Blondies

$3.25

A yummy golden bar with chunks of white and dark chocolate. (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Carmelitas

Carmelitas

$3.25

Chewy oat bars with chocolate chips and caramel. Sara's mom's recipe! (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Lemon Squares

Lemon Squares

$3.25

These are the real deal - made with freshly squeezed lemon juice on top of a butter-filled shortbread crust. (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Monkey Bars

Monkey Bars

$3.25

Think of these as sort of a "grown-up" Dream Bar with white chocolate chunks, dark chocolate chunks, an Oreo®-graham cracker crumb crust and a hint of coconut. (no nuts)

Not-Quite-Baked Walnut Fudge Brownies

Not-Quite-Baked Walnut Fudge Brownies

$3.25

If you haven't tried our famous Brownie Batter Blow-Out Sundae after all these years, you're really missing a treat! The base of the BBB-O Sundae is none other than these extraordinary Not-Quite-Baked Walnut Fudge Brownies. *Price per piece.

Pecan Pie Bars

Pecan Pie Bars

$3.25

Just like the pie - only smaller! *Price per piece.

The World's Best Brownies

The World's Best Brownies

$3.25

Trust us...they really are The World's Best Brownies! (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Chocolate Decadence Bars (GF)

Chocolate Decadence Bars (GF)

$3.75

Sinful, decadent flourless brownie covered in ganache. Gluten-friendly. (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Cupcakes

Chocolate Cupcakes

Chocolate Cupcakes

$3.95

Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting. Try eating your cupcake The DG Way - it will change your life! 1. Peel off paper. 2. Pinch off the bottom of the cake. 3. Put the bottom piece on top of the frosting, making a cupcake sandwich! You'll end up with the perfect amount of frosting in every bite, and nothing will ever be the same again!!! (no nuts) *Price per piece.

French Vanilla Cupcakes

French Vanilla Cupcakes

$3.95

French Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Frosting. Try eating your cupcake The DG Way - it will change your life! 1. Peel off paper. 2. Pinch off the bottom of the cake. 3. Put the bottom piece on top of the frosting, making a cupcake sandwich! You'll end up with the perfect amount of frosting in every bite, and nothing will ever be the same again!!! (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Strawberry Cupcakes

Strawberry Cupcakes

$3.95

Strawberry Cupcake with Strawberry Cream Cheese Frosting. Try eating your cupcake The DG Way - it will change your life! 1. Peel off paper. 2. Pinch off the bottom of the cake. 3. Put the bottom piece on top of the frosting, making a cupcake sandwich! You'll end up with the perfect amount of frosting in every bite, and nothing will ever be the same again!!! (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Mini No Sugar Added Carrot Cupcakes (NSA)

Mini No Sugar Added Carrot Cupcakes (NSA)

$2.95

Yummy little cakes with agave cream cheese frosting. *Price per piece.

Fancy Little Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cake Balls

Chocolate Chip Cake Balls

$2.75

Just the right size to satisfy your chocolate chip sweet tooth! Fun Fact: Cake Balls count as diet food because they're just small truffle-sized versions of your favorite DG cake! (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Confetti Cake Balls

Confetti Cake Balls

$2.75

Bite-sized with colorful sprinkles. Fun Fact: Cake Balls count as diet food because they're just small truffle-sized versions of your favorite DG cake! (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Oreo® Truffles

Oreo® Truffles

$2.75

Oreo® filling dipped in white chocolate! Every bite tastes like an Oreo dipped in a glass of milk. (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Peanut Butter Truffles (GF)

Peanut Butter Truffles (GF)

$2.75

Peanut butter filling dipped in chocolate. Think "grown-up Reese's®!" *Price per piece.

Red Velvet Cake Balls

Red Velvet Cake Balls

$2.75

Bite-size version of our blushing red cake. Fun Fact: Cake Balls count as diet food because they're just small truffle-sized versions of your favorite DG cake! (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Vegan Desserts

Vegan Brownies (V)

Vegan Brownies (V)

$3.25

Yummy cake-y brownies with chunks of vegan chocolate. (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Vegan Oatmeal Whoopie Pies (V)

Vegan Oatmeal Whoopie Pies (V)

$3.75

Don't be fooled by their unassuming look....they're fantastic! (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Vegan Strawberry Lemonade Sammies (V)

Vegan Strawberry Lemonade Sammies (V)

$3.75

Soft lemon cookies with creamy strawberry filling. SO yummy! (no nuts) *Price per piece.

Vegan Chocolate Mousse, individual (NSA, V)

Vegan Chocolate Mousse, individual (NSA, V)

$7.95

Smooth and creamy tofu chocolate mousse with chocolate curls. Beautiful and delicious. (no nuts)

Vegan Mom's Chocolate Cake, slice (V)

Vegan Mom's Chocolate Cake, slice (V)

$9.95

The Vegan version of one of our most popular cakes! You can always count on Mom. Moist chocolate cake with chocolate frosting. (no nuts)

Vegan Mom's Chocolate Cake, 9 inch (V)

Vegan Mom's Chocolate Cake, 9 inch (V)

$62.50

The Vegan version of one of our most popular cakes! You can always count on Mom. Moist chocolate cake with chocolate frosting. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

Cakes

Carrot Cake, 6 inch

Carrot Cake, 6 inch

$36.50

Sugar and spice and everything nice - carrots, cinnamon, pineapple, pecans and cream cheese frosting - that's what our Carrot Cake is made of! Named Best Carrot Cake In Town by the Houston Press. *Cake design as pictured.

French Vanilla Cake, 6 inch

French Vanilla Cake, 6 inch

$36.50

White layers with plenty of vanilla buttercream. If you want simple and sweet, then this is your cake! (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

Lemon Blueberry Cake, 6 inch

Lemon Blueberry Cake, 6 inch

$36.50Out of stock

Lemon cake layers studded with fresh blueberries, iced with blueberry cream cheese frosting and topped with wild blueberry topping. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

Mom's Chocolate Cake, 6 inch

Mom's Chocolate Cake, 6 inch

$36.50

You can always count on Mom. Moist chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream frosting. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

Old-Fashioned Diner Cake, 6 inch

Old-Fashioned Diner Cake, 6 inch

$36.50

Just like Grandma used to make (only better!). Golden cake layers with chocolate buttercream frosting. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

Strawberry Dream Cake, 6 inch

Strawberry Dream Cake, 6 inch

$36.50

Strawberry cake layers with cream cheese frosting smeared with strawberry preserves. It's dreamy. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

Carrot Cake, 9 inch

Carrot Cake, 9 inch

$62.50

Sugar and spice and everything nice - carrots, cinnamon, pineapple, pecans and cream cheese frosting - that's what our Carrot Cake is made of! Named Best Carrot Cake In Town by the Houston Press. *Cake design as pictured.

Chocolate Euphoria, 9 inch

Chocolate Euphoria, 9 inch

$62.50

Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Flour, Baking Soda, Salt, Chocolate Liquor, Ground Espresso, Sour Cream, Canola Oil, Eggs, Semi-Sweet Chocolate, Chocolate Curls. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

Coconut Cream Cake, 9 inch

Coconut Cream Cake, 9 inch

$62.50

Yellow cake layers, coconut syrup, and fluffy white frosting. Kind of like eating a Pina Colada. Houston Press says it's the Best Coconut Dessert in Houston!" (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

Cosmic Birthday Cake, 9 inch

Cosmic Birthday Cake, 9 inch

$99.50

In honor of our 20th birthday, we created an over-the-top dessert that is one for the ages! The Cosmic Birthday Cake is made of chocolate meringue, chocolate mousse, mocha mousse, brownie, and dark chocolate... showcasing all the love and passion of our first two decades in one single dessert! (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

Everyone's Favorite Mousse Cake, 9 inch (GF)

Everyone's Favorite Mousse Cake, 9 inch (GF)

$62.50

Dense chocolate layer topped with rich chocolate mousse and chocolate curls. No wonder it's Everyone's Favorite! (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

French Vanilla Cake, 9 inch

French Vanilla Cake, 9 inch

$62.50

White layers with plenty of vanilla buttercream. If you want simple and sweet, then this is your cake! (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

German Chocolate Cake, 9 inch

German Chocolate Cake, 9 inch

$62.50

Moist chocolate cake with our homemade caramel-coconut-pecan filling. Iced with chocolate buttercream. *Cake design as pictured.

Harmony Cake, 9 inch

Harmony Cake, 9 inch

$62.50

Moist chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream frosting inside and lovingly iced on the outside with vanilla buttercream and topped with chocolate curls. (no nuts)

Italian Cream Cake, 9 inch

Italian Cream Cake, 9 inch

$62.50

Mamma Mia! Coconut lovers will love this dense coconut and pecan cake with cream cheese frosting! Named a Top 10 Best Dessert by the Houston Press! *Cake design as pictured.

Jennifer's Birthday Cake, 9 inch

Jennifer's Birthday Cake, 9 inch

$62.50

Fudgy, dark chocolate layers filled with chocolate ganache and iced with chocolate buttercream frosting. Topped with sprinkles, of course. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

Lemon Blueberry Cake, 9 inch

Lemon Blueberry Cake, 9 inch

$62.50

Lemon cake layers studded with fresh blueberries, iced with blueberry cream cheese frosting and topped with wild blueberry topping. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

Luscious Lemon Cake, 9 inch

Luscious Lemon Cake, 9 inch

$62.50

Homemade lemon curd between thin white cake layers brushed with lemon syrup and iced with lemon buttercream frosting. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

Mom's Chocolate Cake, 9 inch

Mom's Chocolate Cake, 9 inch

$62.50

You can always count on Mom. Moist chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream frosting. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

NY Cheesecake, 9 inch

NY Cheesecake, 9 inch

$62.50

Classic New York Cheesecake with five different toppings to choose from: imported strawberry preserves, lemon curd, blueberry preserves, cherry preserves or fudge. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

Old-Fashioned Diner Cake, 9 inch

Old-Fashioned Diner Cake, 9 inch

$62.50

Just like Grandma used to make (only better!). Golden cake layers with chocolate buttercream frosting. *Cake design as pictured.

Red Velvet Cake, 9 inch

Red Velvet Cake, 9 inch

$62.50

Blushing red cake with cream cheese frosting - a Southern classic. *Cake design as pictured.

Strawberry Dream Cake, 9 inch

Strawberry Dream Cake, 9 inch

$62.50

Strawberry cake layers with cream cheese frosting smeared with strawberry preserves. It's dreamy. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

The Big "O", 9 inch

The Big "O", 9 inch

$62.50

Feel the earth move! White chocolate mousse, dark chocolate mousse, and - what else - Big O-reos!  (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

Toffee-licious Cake, 9 inch

Toffee-licious Cake, 9 inch

$62.50

Yummy yellow layers soaked with espresso then filled and iced with creamy coffee liqueur frosting and toffee bits. *Cake design as pictured.

Tiramisu, 13x9 pan

Tiramisu, 13x9 pan

$62.50

Italian Ladyfingers dipped in espresso, layered with creamy mascarpone filling, chocolate chunks and cocoa. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

Tres Leches, 13x9 pan

Tres Leches, 13x9 pan

$62.50

Yellow sponge cake soaked in evaporated milk, condensed milk and cream and drizzled with caramel sauce. Que rico! (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.

Pies

Double Decker Key Lime Pie, 9 inch

Double Decker Key Lime Pie, 9 inch

$36.50

This tart and creamy creation is like getting two pies in one! The bottom key lime layer is baked, and the top layer of key lime mousse is topped with fresh cream and lime twists. Pucker up - you're going to love it! (no nuts) *Pie design as pictured.

To-Die-For Fudge Pecan Pie, 10 inch

To-Die-For Fudge Pecan Pie, 10 inch

$35.00

The name says it all! *Pie design as pictured.

Ice Cream

Amy's Ice Cream, scoop

Amy's Ice Cream, scoop

$3.95

Select from a variety of flavors!

Amy's Ice Cream, shake

Amy's Ice Cream, shake

$8.95

Select from a variety of flavors!

Cold Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cold Brew Iced Coffee, 16 oz.

$3.25

Iced Café Latte, 16 oz.

$4.85

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Italian Cream Soda, 16 oz.

$5.65Out of stock

Italian Soda, 16 oz.

$5.25Out of stock

Milk

$2.85

Perrier

$2.50Out of stock

Smoothies

$6.50

Sprite

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Hot Beverages

Americano, 16 oz.

$4.50

Café Au Lait, 16 oz.

$4.50

Café Latte, 16 oz.

$4.85

Cappuccino, 16 oz.

$4.50

DG Café Mocha, 16 oz.

$5.65

DG Hot Chocolate, 16 oz.

$6.25

Double Espresso

$3.50

Espresso Cubano

$4.00

Espresso Macchiato

$4.00

Flat White

$4.50

Hot Tea, 12 oz.

$2.85

House Coffee, Bottomless

$2.85

Steamer, 16 oz.

$6.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Classic handcrafted desserts, reimagined!

Website

Location

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston, TX 77098

Directions

