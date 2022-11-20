Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

Double Crust Apple Pie, 10 inch (V)

$36.50

No cans were opened in the making of this pie. We cook down over three pounds of Granny Smith apples with cinnamon and sugar and then we bake it. If you like your apples al dente, this is your pie! (no nuts) *Pie design as pictured. *Please note that our Chocolate and White Chocolate Plaques for inscription writing are not Vegan.