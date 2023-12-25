Dessert Gallery - Waterway Waterway - Thanksgiving Pop-Up
No reviews yet
25 Waterway Avenue
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
SEASONAL
Special Edition Cookies
- Houston Texans Butter Cookies$4.95
Down. Set. Eat! Score a touchdown of sweetness with our Hand-Decorated Texans Butter Cookies. Designs may vary, unless otherwise specified. (no nuts). Price includes individual wrapping.
- Houston Rockets Butter Cookies$4.95
Enjoy a slam dunk of flavor with our Hand-Decorated Houston Rockets Butter Cookies. Designs may vary, unless otherwise specified. (no nuts). Price includes individual wrapping.
- Thanksgiving Butter Cookies$4.95
Gobble up our Thanksgiving-themed Hand-Decorated Butter Cookies. Whether a sweet November treat or a dessert at your holiday table, you'll be giving thanks with every bite. Designs may vary, unless otherwise specified. (no nuts). Price includes individual wrapping.
- Thanksgiving Barbie™ Butter Cookies$4.95
Hi, Barbie! The queen of pink gets decked for Thanksgiving with these colorful, Hand-Decorated Butter Cookies. With just one bite, you'll feel your heels lifting. Designs may vary, unless otherwise specified. Our Hand-Decorated Butter Cookies are truly one-of-a-kind. (no nuts) Price includes individual wrapping.
- Seasonal Hand-Decorated Butter Cookies$4.95
Our Hand-Decorated Butter Cookies are truly one-of-a-kind works of art. Designs may vary, unless otherwise specified. (no nuts). Price includes individual wrapping.
In-Store Holiday Desserts
- Double Decker Key Lime Pie$38.50
This tart and creamy creation is like getting two pies in one! The bottom key lime layer is baked, and the top layer of key lime mousse is topped with fresh cream and lime twists. Pucker up - you're going to love it! (no nuts) *Pie design as pictured.
- Southern Pecan Pie$38.50
The secret to our Southern Pecan Pie is that we toast our pecans before we load them into the crust and add the brown sugar filling. Sooooo yummy and it tastes like Texas!
- Double Crust Apple Pie$38.50
No cans were opened in the making of this pie. We cook down over three pounds of Granny Smith apples with cinnamon and sugar and then we bake it. If you like your apples al dente, this is your pie! (no nuts) *Pie design as pictured.
- Pumpkin Spice Pie w/Whipped Cream$38.50
Like a pumpkin spice souffle in a pie crust, topped with clouds of fresh whipped cream.
- To-Die-For Fudge Pecan Pie$38.50
The name says it all! *Pie design as pictured.
- Cranberry Shortbread$2.95
Melt-in-your-mouth shortbread with cranberries. Simple but delicious!
- Snowman Macarons$3.95
Frosty's got nothing on these little guys! Melt-in-your-mouth meringue cookies filled with vanilla bean flavored Swiss buttercream. Sold by the dozen.
- Thanksgiving Butter Cookies$4.95
Gobble up our Thanksgiving-themed Hand-Decorated Butter Cookies. Whether a sweet November treat or a dessert at your holiday table, you'll be giving thanks with every bite. Designs may vary, unless otherwise specified. (no nuts). Price includes individual wrapping.
DESSERTS
Slabs
- Strawberry Crunch, Slab$9.95
If you love our Strawberry Dream Cake, we think you might love this one even more!
- Orange Creamsicle, Slab$9.95
Orange-y, creamy deliciousness. It will make you feel like a kid again.
- Funfetti w/Caramel Buttercream, Slab$9.95
The caramel buttercream frosting is such a yummy twist on this vanilla cake filled with sprinkles!
- Butter Pecan, Slab$9.95
Butter Pecan…it’s not just for ice cream anymore.
Slices
- Banana Pudding, individual$9.95
Homemade and rich! Made with fresh bananas and Nilla® Wafers. More cookies are added on top for extra crunch! (no nuts)
- Pumpkin DreamCake Parfait$9.95
If you dream about pumpkin this time of year, this is the pumpkin dessert you've been waiting for... six sumptuous layers of pumpkin cake, cream cheese filling and creamy pumpkin mousse. Topped with our famous homemade toffee crunch topping and drizzled with white chocolate.
- Rocky Road Texas Sheet Cake, individual$9.95
Scratch-made chocolate cake and decadent homemade frosting, this dessert is a chocolate lover’s dream come true. Frosted when it’s still hot and topped with loads of Texas pecans & dreamy marshmallows.
- Brownie Batter Blowout Sundae$10.95
If you haven't tried our famous Brownie Batter Blowout Sundae, you're really missing a treat - our extraordinary Not-Quite-Baked Walnut Fudge Brownies topped with Amy's Ice Cream and homemade bittersweet hot fudge.
- French Silk Pie w/Oreo Crust, individual$9.95
Oreo crust with a creamy, silky chocolate filling topped with fresh cream and chocolate curls
- S'mores Pie, individual$9.95
Buttery graham cracker crust filled with ganache and topped with toasted marshmallow-y meringue. The only thing missing is the campfire. (no nuts)
- Pumpkin Spice Pie w/Whipped Cream, slice$8.95
Like a pumpkin spice souffle in a pie crust, topped with clouds of fresh whipped cream.
- Double Decker Key Lime Pie, slice$8.95
This tart and creamy creation is like getting two pies in one! The bottom key lime layer is baked, and the top layer of key lime mousse is topped with fresh cream and lime twists. Pucker up - you're going to love it! (no nuts)
- Yule Log Layer Cake, slice$9.95
Not exactly the traditional shape, but you’ll love the combination of chocolate layers, creamy white filling and ganache. Whatever you celebrate, this needs to be part of your dessert buffet!
- Carrot Cake, slice$9.95
Sugar and spice and everything nice - carrots, cinnamon, pineapple, pecans and cream cheese frosting - that's what our Carrot Cake is made of! Named Best Carrot Cake In Town by the Houston Press.
- Coconut Cream Cake, slice$9.95
Yellow cake layers, coconut syrup, and fluffy white frosting. Kind of like eating a Pina Colada. Houston Press says it's the Best Coconut Dessert in Houston!" (no nuts)
- Everyone's Favorite Mousse Cake, slice (GF)$9.95
Dense chocolate layer topped with rich chocolate mousse and chocolate curls. No wonder it's Everyone's Favorite! (no nuts)
- French Vanilla Cake, slice$9.95
White layers with plenty of vanilla buttercream. If you want simple and sweet, then this is your cake! (no nuts)
- German Chocolate Cake, slice$9.95
Moist chocolate cake with our homemade caramel-coconut-pecan filling. Iced with chocolate buttercream.
- Italian Cream Cake, slice$9.95
Mamma Mia! Coconut lovers will love this dense coconut and pecan cake with cream cheese frosting! Named a Top 10 Best Dessert by the Houston Press!
- Jennifer's Birthday Cake, slice$9.95
Fudgy, dark chocolate layers filled with chocolate ganache and iced with chocolate buttercream frosting. Topped with sprinkles, of course. (no nuts)
- Keto Friendly Cheesecake, individual (GF, NSA)$9.95
Our yummy NY Cheesecake made with Swerve sweetener.
- Lemon Blueberry Cake, slice$9.95
Lemon cake layers studded with fresh blueberries, iced with blueberry cream cheese frosting and topped with wild blueberry topping. (no nuts)
- Luscious Lemon Cake, slice$9.95
Homemade lemon curd between thin white cake layers brushed with lemon syrup and iced with lemon buttercream frosting. (no nuts)
- Mom's Chocolate Cake, slice$9.95
You can always count on Mom. Moist chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream frosting. (no nuts)
- NY Cheesecake, slice$9.95
Classic New York Cheesecake with five different toppings to choose from: imported strawberry preserves, lemon curd, blueberry preserves, cherry preserves or fudge. (no nuts)
- Old-Fashioned Diner Cake, slice$9.95
Just like Grandma used to make (only better!). Golden cake layers with chocolate buttercream frosting. (no nuts)
- Red Velvet Cake, slice$9.95
Blushing red cake with cream cheese frosting - a Southern classic. (no nuts)
- Strawberry Dream Cake, slice$9.95
Strawberry cake layers with strawberry cream cheese frosting. It's dreamy. (no nuts)
- The Big "O", slice$9.95
Feel the earth move! White chocolate mousse, dark chocolate mousse, and - what else - Big O-reos! (no nuts)
- Tiramisu, slice$9.95
Italian Ladyfingers dipped in espresso, layered with creamy mascarpone filling, chocolate chunks and cocoa. (no nuts)
- Toffee-licious Cake, slice$9.95
Yellow cake layers drizzled with espresso and filled with toffee bits and cream cheese frosting spiked with coffee liqueur.
- Tres Leches, slice$9.95
Yellow sponge cake soaked in evaporated milk, condensed milk and cream and drizzled with caramel sauce. Que rico! (no nuts)
- Vegan Mom's Chocolate Cake, slice (V)$9.95
The Vegan version of one of our most popular cakes! You can always count on Mom. Moist chocolate cake with chocolate frosting. (no nuts)
Cookies & Bars
- Chocolate-Dipped Chocolate Chunk Cookies$3.75
The cookie that started it all! Often copied, never duplicated. Our chocolate-dipped chocolate chunk cookies have three kinds of chocolate! (no nuts) *Price per piece.
- White-Dipped Red Velvet Cookies$3.75
If you like red velvet, you'll love these cookies! (no nuts) *Price per piece.
- White-Dipped White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies$3.75
Perfect combination of salty and sweet, dipped in white chocolate for good measure! *Price per piece.
- Cranberry Shortbread$2.95
Melt-in-your-mouth shortbread with cranberries. Simple but delicious!
- Carr-Oat Whoopie Pie$3.75
Cream cheese filling sandwiched between two layers of carrot-spice-and-oat goodness
- Fruity Pebbles Cookies$3.50
Take a tasty trip down memory lane! With a rainbow-bright appearance and chewy, fruity crunch, these cookies are a mouthful of fun. Unleash your inner kid and savor the nostalgia.
- Chocolate Chunk Cookies, not dipped$3.50
Houston's original gourmet chocolate chunk cookie is often copied, never duplicated. (no nuts) *Price per piece.
- Brookies$3.50
Dark chocolate cookies with chocolate chunks. Sara's favorite! (no nuts) *Price per piece.
- Raspberry Sugar Cookie$3.50
Chewy sugar cookies with a delicious raspberry flavor.
- Oatmeal Raisin Walnut Cookies$3.25
The name says it all. They're yummy, and they're practically healthy! *Price per piece.
- Peanut Butter Cookies$3.25
Our peanut butter-y cookie is filled with chopped peanuts & peanut butter chips. *Price per piece.
- Sand Tarts$2.25
Buttery southern treat with pecans and powdered sugar. *Price per piece.
- Snickerdoodles$3.50
Cinnamony and sugary, soft and chewy sugar cookie. Go ahead, sneak a fewdle! (no nuts) *Price per piece.
- Vegan Strawberry Lemonade Sammies (V)$3.75
Soft lemon cookies with creamy strawberry filling. SO yummy! (no nuts) *Price per piece.
- Vegan Oatmeal Whoopie Pies (V)$3.75
Don't be fooled by their unassuming look....they're fantastic! (no nuts) *Price per piece.
- Billionaire Brownies$3.75
Fudge brownies with toasted pecans and chocolate glaze, splashed with gold.
- Chocolate Nutella PB Supremes$3.75
Brownie base topped with Nutella and peanut butter mousse with an ever-so-delicate crunch; the chocolate ganache topping is the perfect finish to this Supremely delicious creation!
- Cookie Dough Rice Krispie MashUp$3.75
Our new Mashup Treats have it all....cookie dough, peanut butter, M&M's and Rice Krispies!
- Carmelitas$3.25
Sara's mom was known for these chewy oat bars with chocolate chips and caramel. (no nuts) *Price per piece.
- Lemon Squares$3.25
These are the real deal - made with freshly squeezed lemon juice on top of a butter-filled shortbread crust. (no nuts) *Price per piece.
- Monkey Bars$3.25
Think of these as sort of a "grown-up" Dream Bar with white chocolate chunks, dark chocolate chunks, a hint of coconut, and an Oreo®-graham cracker crumb crust. (no nuts)
- Pecan Pie Bars$3.25
Just like the pie - only smaller! *Price per piece.
- The World's Best Brownies$3.25
Trust us...they really are The World's Best Brownies and they're filled with chunks of chocolate and melted marshmallows (no nuts). *Price per piece.
- Vegan Brownies (V)$3.25
Yummy cake-y brownies with chunks of vegan chocolate. (no nuts) *Price per piece.
- Chocolate Decadence Bars (GF)$3.75
Sinful, decadent flourless brownie covered in ganache. Gluten-friendly. (no nuts) *Price per piece.
Cupcakes & More
- Chocolate Cupcakes$3.95
Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting. Try eating your cupcake The DG Way - it will change your life! 1. Peel off paper. 2. Pinch off the bottom of the cake. 3. Put the bottom piece on top of the frosting, making a cupcake sandwich! You'll end up with the perfect amount of frosting in every bite, and nothing will ever be the same again!!! (no nuts) *Price per piece.
- Vanilla Cupcakes$3.95
French Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Frosting. Try eating your cupcake The DG Way - it will change your life! 1. Peel off paper. 2. Pinch off the bottom of the cake. 3. Put the bottom piece on top of the frosting, making a cupcake sandwich! You'll end up with the perfect amount of frosting in every bite, and nothing will ever be the same again!!! (no nuts) *Price per piece.
- Strawberry Cupcakes$3.95
Strawberry Cupcake with Strawberry Cream Cheese Frosting. Try eating your cupcake The DG Way - it will change your life! 1. Peel off paper. 2. Pinch off the bottom of the cake. 3. Put the bottom piece on top of the frosting, making a cupcake sandwich! You'll end up with the perfect amount of frosting in every bite, and nothing will ever be the same again!!! (no nuts) *Price per piece.
- Red Velvet Cupcake$3.95
Red Velvet Cupcake With Cream Cheese frosting. Try eating your cupcake The DG Way - it will change your life! 1. Peel off paper. 2. Pinch off the bottom of the cake. 3. Put the bottom piece on top of the frosting, making a cupcake sandwich! You'll end up with the perfect amount of frosting in every bite, and nothing will ever be the same again!!!
- Mini No Sugar Added Carrot Cupcakes (NSA)$2.95
Yummy little cakes with agave cream cheese frosting. *Price per piece.
- Confetti Cake Balls$2.75
Bite-sized with colorful sprinkles. Fun Fact: Cake Balls count as diet food because they're just small truffle-sized versions of your favorite DG cake! (no nuts) *Price per piece.
- Chocolate Chip Cake Balls$2.75
Just the right size to satisfy your chocolate chip sweet tooth! Fun Fact: Cake Balls count as diet food because they're just small truffle-sized versions of your favorite DG cake! (no nuts) *Price per piece.
- Red Velvet Cake Balls$2.75
Bite-size version of our blushing red cake. Fun Fact: Cake Balls count as diet food because they're just small truffle-sized versions of your favorite DG cake! (no nuts) *Price per piece.
- Oreo® Truffles$2.75
Oreo® filling dipped in white chocolate! Every bite tastes like an Oreo dipped in a glass of milk. (no nuts) *Price per piece.
- Peanut Butter Truffles (GF)$2.75
Peanut butter filling dipped in chocolate. Think "grown-up Reese's®!" *Price per piece.
Cookie Dough
- Chocolate Chunk Dough by DG (Frozen)
Take Dessert Gallery home with our signature chocolate chip cookie dough pucks. All you need to do is pre-heat your oven, bake and enjoy! (no nuts) *raw product, must be baked to consume.
- White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Dough by DG (Frozen)
Take Dessert Gallery home with our signature white chocolate macadamia nut cookie dough pucks. All you need to do is pre-heat your oven, bake and enjoy! *raw product, must be baked to consume.
- Brookie Dough by DG (frozen)
Take Dessert Gallery home with our signature brookie dough pucks. All you need to do is pre-heat your oven, bake and enjoy! (no nuts) *raw product, must be baked to consume.
- Red Velvet White Chocolate Chip Dough by DG (frozen)
Take Dessert Gallery home with our signature red velvet cookie dough pucks. All you need to do is pre-heat your oven, bake and enjoy! (no nuts) *raw product, must be baked to consume.
Cakes & Pies
- Carrot Cake, 6 inch$36.50
Sugar and spice and everything nice - carrots, cinnamon, pineapple, pecans and cream cheese frosting - that's what our Carrot Cake is made of! Named Best Carrot Cake In Town by the Houston Press. *Cake design as pictured.
- French Vanilla Cake, 6 inch$36.50
White layers with plenty of vanilla buttercream. If you want simple and sweet, then this is your cake! (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
- Lemon Blueberry Cake, 6 inch$36.50
Lemon cake layers studded with fresh blueberries, iced with blueberry cream cheese frosting and topped with wild blueberry topping. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
- Mom's Chocolate Cake, 6 inch$36.50
You can always count on Mom. Moist chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream frosting. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
- Old-Fashioned Diner Cake, 6 inch$36.50
Just like Grandma used to make (only better!). Golden cake layers with chocolate buttercream frosting. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
- Strawberry Dream Cake, 6 inch$36.50
Strawberry cake layers with strawberry cream cheese frosting. It's dreamy. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
- Double Crust Apple Pie$38.50
No cans were opened in the making of this pie. We cook down over three pounds of Granny Smith apples with cinnamon and sugar and then we bake it. If you like your apples al dente, this is your pie! (no nuts) *Pie design as pictured.
- Double Decker Key Lime Pie$38.50
This tart and creamy creation is like getting two pies in one! The bottom key lime layer is baked, and the top layer of key lime mousse is topped with fresh cream and lime twists. Pucker up - you're going to love it! (no nuts) *Pie design as pictured.
- Pumpkin Spice Pie w/Whipped Cream$38.50
Like a pumpkin spice souffle in a pie crust, topped with clouds of fresh whipped cream.
- Southern Pecan Pie$38.50
The secret to our Southern Pecan Pie is that we toast our pecans before we load them into the crust and add the brown sugar filling. Sooooo yummy and it tastes like Texas!
- To-Die-For Fudge Pecan Pie$38.50
The name says it all! *Pie design as pictured.
- Carrot Cake, 9 inch$62.50
Sugar and spice and everything nice - carrots, cinnamon, pineapple, pecans and cream cheese frosting - that's what our Carrot Cake is made of! Named Best Carrot Cake In Town by the Houston Press. *Cake design as pictured.
- Coconut Cream Cake, 9 inch$62.50
Yellow cake layers, coconut syrup, and fluffy white frosting. Kind of like eating a Pina Colada. Houston Press says it's the Best Coconut Dessert in Houston!" (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
- Everyone's Favorite Mousse Cake, 9 inch (GF)$65.00
Dense chocolate layer topped with rich chocolate mousse and chocolate curls. No wonder it's Everyone's Favorite! (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
- Flourless Chocolate Cake, 9 inch (GF)$45.00
A single, rustic magnificent fudgy chocolate layer - kind of like a cross between a brownie, a truffle, and fudge. We recommend serving it with raspberry sauce.
- French Vanilla Cake, 9 inch$62.50
White layers with plenty of vanilla buttercream. If you want simple and sweet, then this is your cake! (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
- German Chocolate Cake, 9 inch$62.50
Moist chocolate cake with our homemade caramel-coconut-pecan filling. Iced with chocolate buttercream. *Cake design as pictured.
- Italian Cream Cake, 9 inch$62.50
Mamma Mia! Coconut lovers will love this dense coconut and pecan cake with cream cheese frosting! Named a Top 10 Best Dessert by the Houston Press! *Cake design as pictured.
- Jennifer's Birthday Cake, 9 inch$62.50
Fudgy, dark chocolate layers filled with chocolate ganache and iced with chocolate buttercream frosting. Topped with sprinkles, of course. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
- Lemon Blueberry Cake, 9 inch$65.00
Lemon cake layers studded with fresh blueberries, iced with blueberry cream cheese frosting and topped with wild blueberry topping. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
- Luscious Lemon Cake, 9 inch$62.50
Homemade lemon curd between thin white cake layers brushed with lemon syrup and iced with lemon buttercream frosting. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
- Mom's Chocolate Cake, 9 inch$65.00
You can always count on Mom. Moist chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream frosting. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
- Vegan Mom's Chocolate Cake, 9 inch (V)$62.50
The Vegan version of one of our most popular cakes! You can always count on Mom. Moist chocolate cake with chocolate frosting. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
- NY Cheesecake, 9 inch$62.50
Classic New York Cheesecake with five different toppings to choose from: imported strawberry preserves, lemon curd, blueberry preserves, cherry preserves or fudge. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
- Old-Fashioned Diner Cake, 9 inch$62.50
Just like Grandma used to make (only better!). Golden cake layers with chocolate buttercream frosting. *Cake design as pictured.
- Red Velvet Cake, 9 inch$62.50
Blushing red cake with cream cheese frosting - a Southern classic. *Cake design as pictured.
- Strawberry Dream Cake, 9 inch$62.50
Strawberry cake layers with strawberry cream cheese frosting. It's dreamy. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
- The Big "O", 9 inch$65.00
Feel the earth move! White chocolate mousse, dark chocolate mousse, and - what else - Big O-reos! (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
- Toffee-licious Cake, 9 inch$62.50
Yummy yellow layers soaked with espresso then filled and iced with creamy coffee liqueur frosting and toffee bits. *Cake design as pictured.
- Tiramisu, 13x9 pan$62.50
Italian Ladyfingers dipped in espresso, layered with creamy mascarpone filling, chocolate chunks and cocoa. (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
- Tres Leches, 13x9 pan$62.50
Yellow sponge cake soaked in evaporated milk, condensed milk and cream and drizzled with caramel sauce. Que rico! (no nuts) *Cake design as pictured.
Ice Cream
Café Sides & Add Ons
MERCHANDISE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Classic handcrafted desserts, reimagined!
25 Waterway Avenue , The Woodlands, TX 77380