Pizza

DeStazio's - Elmore

351 Rice Street

Elmore, OH 43416

Popular Items

Staz Bread Sticks
14" Large Cheese Pizza
Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza 10"

Food

Additional $1.00 for premium toppings

9" Small Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Premium toppings are $2.50 each

12" Medium Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Premium toppings are $2.50 each

14" Large Cheese Pizza

$15.49

Premium toppings are $3.00 each

16" XL Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Premium toppings are $3.50 each

Staz Bread Sticks

$8.99+

includes one sauce cup

Cauliflower Crust Staz Sticks

$11.99

Includes one sauce cup

Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza 10"

$13.99

Crust is made of Cauliflower (Gluten Free) Premium toppings are $2.50 each

Chicken Chunks 3/4 lb

$7.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6) with sauce

$4.00Out of stock

Specialty Pizza

Additional $.50 for premium toppings

Deluxe Pizza

$15.99+

pepperoni-sausage-green peppers-onions-mushrooms

Meat Lovers

$15.99+

pepperoni-sausage-bacon-ham

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.99+

ranch sauce with chicken and bacon

Dill Pickle Pizza

$10.99+

ranch sauce topped with cheese and dill pickles

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99+

mix of buffalo wing and ranch sauce with chicken and onions

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.99+

alfredo sauce with chicken

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99+

red pizza sauce mozarella cheese chicken topped with parmesan cheese

Gracie's Meatball Pizza

$13.99+

pizza sauce with meatballs, onions and green peppers

Potato Pizza

$14.99+

ranch sauce with cheese, potatoes, onions and bacon -

Macaroni & Cheese Pizza

$12.99+

butter sauce topped with macaroni and cheese

Cuban Pizza

$15.99+

BBQ Sauce, pulled pork, ham, dill pickles and cheese

Bench's Spicy Tomato Pizza

$15.99+

spicy red pepper sauce, bacon, onion, tomato and green peppers

Myles' Spicy Pepperoni-Jalapeno-Parmesan Cheese Pizza

Myles' Spicy Pepperoni-Jalapeno-Parmesan Cheese Pizza

$15.99+

Spicy sauce, pepperoni and jalapeno peppers sprinkled with Parmesan cheese

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Curbside delivery now available. Call 419-862-0404 when you arrive.

351 Rice Street, Elmore, OH 43416

