DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works Normal
1,809 Reviews
$$
318 S. Towanda Ave.
Normal, IL 61761
Order Again
To Go Beer
120 Shilling Scotch Ale Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Scotch Ale/Wee Heavy - 9.1% ABV - This strong scotch-style ale has high maltiness, full body, low hop bitterness, flavor & aroma, low-medium fruity esters, very deep copper color, slight chill haze, clean alcohol flavor balancing the rich and dominant sweet caramel & dark roasted maltiness flavor and aroma with a very low level of peaty/smoky character from the addition of small amounts of peated malt.
Chickowsvidanya Bourbon Barrel-Aged 16 Oz. Can
Imperial Dark Ale aged in Bourbon & Rye Whiskey Barrels - 12.5% ABV - This collaboration with Listermann Brewing Company combines their Chickow (a Hazelnut Double Brown Ale) with our Dosvidanya Russian-Style Imperial Stout. You will be greeted with a color as dark as night, a thick, tan head & predominant characters of dark chocolate, and roasted malts with abundant fruity esters and a smooth, rich mouthfeel.
DeadHead - Easy Haze 6-Pack (12 oz. Cans)
Hazy IPA - 5% ABV - This easy-drinking hazy ipa features a smooth melody of bright citrus, tropical & pine notes from citra, summit, simcoe & cascade hops to provide fresh, juicy flavor and a refreshing way to take it easy.
DeadHead - Haze of the Dead 4-Pack (16 Oz. Cans)
Hazy IPA - 8.5% ABV - Our Haze of the Dead reverberates with booming amounts of Citra and Simcoe hops piercing through the melodic mouthful of flaked oats, wheat & pils malts, concocting into a juicy, Hazy Double IPA that will be sure to wake the dead.
DeadHead - IPA West Coast-Style 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
West Coast-Style IPA - 6.9% ABV - Like the bold colors & patterns of a tie-dye shirt, this West Coast-Style IPA is bursting with psychedelic hoppy & fruity aromas swirling with abundant American hop flavor & bitterness and a vintage malt backdrop.
DeadHead - IPA West Coast-Style Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
West Coast-Style IPA - 6.9% ABV - Like the bold colors & patterns of a tie-dye shirt, this West Coast-Style IPA is bursting with psychedelic hoppy & fruity aromas swirling with abundant American hop flavor & bitterness and a vintage malt backdrop.
DeadHead - Soundboard Lo-Cal Session IPA 4-Pack (16 Oz. Cans)
Hazy IPA - 4.0% ABV - Our Soundboard Lo-Cal Hazy IPA features Vienna malt, flaked oats, carapils, 2-row malt, and an encore of Citra, Cascade, Summit & Simcoe hops.
DeadHead - The Haze Between 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)
Hazy IPA - 7.7% ABV - The Haze Between features 2-row barley malt, flaked oats, and wheat combined with Citra, Simcoe, El Dorado®, and Idaho 7™ hops to create a funky melody of tangerine, citrus & earthy pine aromas, and flavors.
DeadHead - The Haze Between Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Hazy IPA - 6.7% ABV - Hazy and straw colored in appearance. Mosaic and Idaho 7 hops join together to create an intoxicating aroma of mango, grapefruit, and orange, with a hint of floral and herbal spice. This beer's overall taste is of tropical fruit and finishes with a slightly pithy dry finish.
DeadHead - TourBus 4-Pack (16 Oz. Cans)
Hazy IPA - 6.8% ABV - TourBus features a Citra® & Mosaic hops, providing dynamic notes of tropical, citrus fruits & berries. The 2021 Gold Medal Winner - Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale - at the Great American Beer Festival®.
Dill Pickle Sour 4-Pack (12 oz. Cans)
Gose Ale with Suckerpunch® Pickle Brine - 5.2% ABV - The tart, citrusy flavors of a DESTIHL gose ale combine with the unmistakable zesty, garlicky flavor of a Suckerpunch dill pickle to create a uniquely delicious, knockout flavor experience.
Dosvidanya - Bourbon (2021) 16 Oz. Can
Bourbon Barrel-aged Russian Imperial Stout - 14.6% ABV - The hidden soul of this oak bourbon barrel-aged beer that we said Dosvidanya ('goodbye') to several months before revealing, is its rich flavors like dark chocolate, toffee, black cherries and coffee along with robust & roasty maltiness that finishes dry.
Dosvidanya - Rye (2021) 16 Oz. Can
Rye Whiskey Barrel-aged Russian Imperial Stout - 13.6% ABV - Like a Russian Matryoshka or 'nesting' doll, the secret of Dosvidanya Russian Imperial Stout lies locked deep within her dark, mysterious and elaborate wooden layers. The hidden soul of this oak rye whiskey barrel-aged beer that we said Dosvidanya (goodbye) to several months before revealing, is its rich, robust and roasty maltiness that finishes dry with pleasant spiciness from the barrel & added rye.
Green Gables Cream Ale 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)
Cream Ale - 5.7% ABV - Brewed in celebration of the well-known Green Gables Bar & Grill in Hudson, IL. This cream ale features subtle fruity esters and a crisp, malty backbone. Adding flaked corn, low hop aroma and bitterness are met with a subtle sweetness.
Green Gables Cream Ale Crowler (32 oz. Can)
Cream Ale - 5.7% ABV - Brewed in celebration of the well-known Green Gables Bar & Grill in Hudson, IL. This cream ale features subtle fruity esters and a crisp, malty backbone. Adding flaked corn, low hop aroma and bitterness are met with a subtle sweetness.
Hard Seltzer Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Did you ever wonder what “Natural Flavors” really are in other hard seltzers? With our craft seltzers, you don’t have to wonder. We use real fruit and tell you what it is. Our seltzers may have a hint of color too, as real fruits are not clear. [gluten-free]
Hard Sour Seltzer - Strawberry Lemonade 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
Hard Sour Seltzer - 5% ABV - The classic flavor combination of juicy strawberries & tart lemonade combine to create this refreshingly light, fruity & bubbly sour.
Hawaii Five Ale 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
Blonde Ale with Pineapple, Coconut, Mango, Peach & Guava - 6.4% ABV - Our fruity and juicy blonde ale will quickly transport your palate with a taste of paradise. Tropical flavors of pineapple, coconut, mango, peach and guava are balanced by smooth maltiness. One sip and you'll be singing the song of the islands.
Hoperation Overload 4-Pack (12 Oz. Can)
Double IPA - 10% ABV - Our mission for this double ipa is to overload the beer with hops for a pronounced hop bitterness, flavor & aroma while still being balanced by a big malt profile.
Keg Boyz Bourbon Barrel-Aged 16 Oz. Can
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Rye Stout with Coffee - 9% ABV - In collaboration with White Oak Brewing (Bloomington, IL) and features coffee from The Coffee Hound (Bloomington, IL).
Normal Pils 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
German-Style Pilsner - 5% ABV - Named after our hometown, this light-bodied lager celebrates the simplicity of rural Central Illinois, where the soil is rich, air is clean and crops are abundant. Brilliantly pale in color, this beer exhibits a pronounced spicy, floral nose with a soft bready character. Flavors of sweet malt with earthy, floral hops come to the front before finishing crisp and dry, for a beer that is anything but normal.
Peanut Butter Porter 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
American Porter with Peanut Butter Flavor - 6.1% ABV -Chocolate & caramel notes from roasted malt collide with the creamy, nutty flavor of peanut butter, creating a luxurious combination on the palate. Subtle sweetness, medium body & creamy mouthfeel give way to a smooth finish, providing a liquid dessert sensation for the senses.
Privyet Russian Imp. Stout 4-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
Russian-Style Imperial Stout - 11.4% ABV - Privyet, which is Russian for 'hi' or 'hey', is the base beer for our award-winning, bourbon barrel-aged Dosvidanya®. Even though this beer isn't aged in oak barrels, it greets you with a color as dark as night, a thick, tan head & characters of dark chocolate and roasted malts with abundant fruity esters. Generous hop additions balance the maltiness of this beer, along with a mouthfeel that is rich, creamy, full and smooth. Ypa!
Saint Dekkera Reserve Sour Ale 16.9 Oz. Bottle
Barrel-Aged Sour Fruit Ale - ABV % Varies per Variant - Our Saint Dekkera Reserve Sour Ale series are naturally soured by spontaneous/wild secondary fermentation and aging in oak barrels with microflora wonderfully unique to our downstate Illinois terroir, where we embrace the individual, wild character of each barrel to produce beers with a wide array of acidity, sourness and unadulterated funkiness.
Samhain Pumpkin Porter Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Robust Porter with Pumpkin Added - 5.8% ABV - Our seasonal Pumpkin Porter is made by using several hundred pounds of pumpkins. The beer is black in color with a slight dark-reddish tint. Cinnamon, coriander, allspice, ginger root and nutmeg combine for a beer you only wish your grandma could make.
Triton Barleywine 4-Pack (12 oz. Cans)
Barleywine - 12% ABV - Our English-American hybrid barley wine has a dark amber color, full body, high residual malty sweetness, and caramel/toffee aroma and flavor. The complexity of alcohol and fruity-ester characters are counterbalanced by assertive American citrus hop bitterness and extraordinary alcohol content. English varietal hop aroma and flavor are at high levels.
Weissenheimer Hefeweizen 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
Hefeweizen Ale - 5.2% ABV - Need a break from all the smart alecks in your life? You'll get the last laugh as you kick back and relax with this seriously refreshing classic German-Style Hefeweizen. This wheat ale has a hazy, straw-colored hue, banana and clove-like aromas and flavors of a full mouthfeel without being full of itself. No joke!
Weissenheimer Hefeweizen Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
Hefeweizen Ale - 5.2% ABV - Need a break from all the smart alecks in your life? You'll get the last laugh as you kick back and relax with this seriously refreshing classic German-Style Hefeweizen. This wheat ale has a hazy, straw-colored hue, banana and clove-like aromas and flavors of a full mouthfeel without being full of itself. No joke!
Wild Sour Series WiLD 12-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
WiLD Sour Series - WiLD Pack of 12 - 12 Oz. Cans. This variety pack contains 3 - Synchopathic, 3 - Flanders Red, 3 - Here Gose Nothin', and 3 - Wild Card (a mystery Sour Ale).
WSS 'Elima Hua Crowler (32 oz. Can)
WiLD Sour Series: Sour Blonde Ale with Fruit - 5.9% ABV - ‘Elima Hua is Hawaiian for Five Fruits. Pours a light golden hue with a white head. Aroma of coconut, pineapple, peaches, mango and guava. Light and pleasantly tart with taste of bright tropical fruit and a dry finish.
WSS Blueberry Crumble 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
WiLD Sour Series: Blueberry Crumble - 5.2% ABV - This limited release sour ale is brewed with blueberry puree, vanilla, cinnamon flavor & lactose, creating a beer with a vibrant purple color, sweetness & spice reminiscent of the flavors in the classic dessert!
WSS Cranberry Criek 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
WiLD Sour Series - Sour Ale with Cranberry & Cherry - 5.0% ABV - Our non-traditional Cranberry Criek evolved by merging tart cranberries with sweet cherries, normally associated with a traditional Kriek, but in a kettle sour beer that is wonderfully intricate, balanced, fruity and tart. We then dry-hopped this crimson-colored beer for a touch of citrus aroma and flavoring, adding another layer of complexity and a perfect finish.
WSS Dragonfruit Mango 6-Pack (12 oz. Cans)
WiLD Sour Series: Sour Ale with Dragonfruit and Mango - 4.5% ABV - This beer is brewed in 2 parts, half is soured using our house lacto strain, and half is brewed using no souring culture. They are then blended to create a product with just a hint of sourness. The addition of mango and dragon fruit puree adds tropical fruit aromas and flavors and shockingly pink color. This beer is sure to sway even those on the fence about "sour beer."
WSS Flanders Red 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
WiLD Sour Series: Flanders-Style Red Ale - 5.9% ABV - Flanders red is a sour ale offering an initial impression of tart cherry candy, dissipating into a complex palate of bright acidity with a backbone of caramel and biscuit malt and minimal hop character. The dry, wine-like finish accentuates the complex malt profile and bright fruit notes showcased in this brilliant, red-colored interpretation of a Belgian-style Flanders.
WSS Here Gose Nothin' 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
WiLD Sour Series: Leipzig-Style Gose Ale - 5.2% ABV - We threw caution to the wind with our interpretation of a Leipzig-style Gose, featuring complex aromas and acidic flavors contributed by indigenous wild yeast and lactic fermentation. Lemon, lime and other citrus-like qualities are balanced by the spicy character of coriander and a mineral-mouthfeel from French sea salt, resulting in a refreshing beer that was worth the risk.
WSS Key Lime Pie Gose 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
WiLD Sour Series: Gose Ale brewed with Key Lime, Vanilla, Lactose - 5.2% ABV - We've added key lime, vanilla and lactose to our Leipzig-stye gose to create a liquid version of the popular dessert. The result is a tart, creamy, refreshing treat for your tastebuds. Now you can have your pie and drink it too!
WSS Lynnbrook 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
WiLD Sour Series: Raspberry Berliner Weisse - 4.2% ABV - Lynnbrook, named after our founder's family farm, is a wild Berliner-style Weisse with raspberries added. The result is a refreshing, fuchsia-colored beer with an aroma of raspberry-lemon giving way to hints of brie with subtle lemon and yogurt-like flavors supported by tart, fresh raspberries and underlying lactic sourness.
WSS Synchopathic 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
WiLD Sour Series: Dry-Hopped Sour Ale - 6% ABV - Synchopathic is the cool harmonization of a refreshingly tart and acidic sour ale with citrusy, fruity, & floral dry-hops normally in concert with pale ales, with totally rad aromas and flavors reminiscent of grapefruit, orange, lemon, tangerine, pineapple and hints of pine, giving way to a biscuity-crackery malt back beat, low bitterness and a dry finish to bring everything in synch.
To Go N/A Drinks
Iced Tea - Classic Black
from The Art of Tea, this bright and brisk high grown estate whole leaf Nilgiri tea has been carefully hand-blended with smooth rich Yunnan golden buds to create a supremely classic infusion that can be enjoyed at any time of day
Iced Tea - Green Pomegranate
sweeten your senses with a tart and tangy rush to the palate from this pomegranate green tea. select organic green tea is hand tossed in a large wok, dried to perfection, then carefully blended with organic raspberries and essence of pomegranate. from the Art of Tea
Topo Chico (12oz)
sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895
Coca-Cola
the original great taste
Diet Coke
it's the one and only
Sprite
cool, crisp lemon-lime taste
Fanta Orange
bright, bubbly, tingly fruity taste
Barq's Root Beer
since 1898, it's good
Pibb Xtra
extra bold spicy cherry taste
Mello Yello
smooth citrus-flavored soft drink
Minute Maid Lemonade
made with real fruit juice
Orange Juice
Natalie's orange juice is made from 100% fresh Florida oranges. No preservatives, no artificial ingredients, no added sugar, & no GMOs are added.
Blackberry Coconut Soda
blackberry mint syrup, house-made coconut mix, topo chico mineral water
Cold Brew Julep
DESTIHL dark roast cold brew coffee, smoked tea simple syrup, mint
Herbal Spritzer
basil, mint, lemon, lime, cucumber, simple syrup, soda water
Cold-Brew Coffee & Cream
DESTIHL dark roast cold brew coffee, local cream, choice of simple syrup: classic, tahitian vanilla, ginger
Cold-Brew Coffee 32 Oz. Crowler
Our signature dark-roast cold-brew coffee is made from Colombian, Kenyan, and French Roast coffee beans (100% Arabica) that are specially roasted to bring out their rich depth & vibrance. This smooth coffee concentrate you can drink straight or mix with your favorite creamer is made by steeping our coarsely ground coffee beans in room-temperature water for 12-16 hours. Our DESTIHL blend coffee is roasted in small batches by Cooper Coffee in Decatur, Illinois.
Dark Roast Coffee
Made with 100% Arabica beans. Our signature blend is made with Colombian, Kenyan and French Roast coffee beans from Cooper Coffee (Decatur, Illinois).
Hot Tea (to-go)
From the Art of Tea. Choose from one of the following popular teas.
DESTIHL Bloody Mary Mix Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
House-made spicy bloody mary mix. It contains no alcohol and pairs well with beer or vodka and your favorite garnishes!
To Go Wine
Prosecco - Scarpetta Bottle
This Prosecco comes from the Grave del Friuli, Italy’s newest DOC region for Prosecco. We strive to make our Prosecco like the one we fell in love with twenty years ago; one that is light, refreshing and dry.
Riesling - The Seeker Bottle
From Mosel Valley in Germany. Off-dry with crisp acidity and vibrant fruit, featuring citrus, stone fruits and pineapple with a mineral-infused finish.
Viognier - Tabali Bottle
The Tabali Viognier is wonderfully aromatic with citrus and floral notes. The dry, fruit driven palate is round and full flavored. Citrus fruit, apricot and pear mingle with gentle acidity to make this a very balanced and elegant wine.
Sauvignon Blanc - Jules Taylor Bottle
Vibrant tropical and citrus aromas leap out of the glass, socking you with passionfruit pulp, mango, lemon and tahitian lime, backed up by fresh notes of lemon blossom and chamomile. The lip smackingly delicious palate contains concentrated tropical fruit flavors of passionfruit and pineapple, complimented with fresh citrus notes. Juicy and dry, this wine has appetizing acidity and a beautiful lingering finish.
Chardonnay - Folie à Deux Bottle
The Folie à Deux Chardonnay is opulent and alluring. Indicative of its cool climate origins, this wine has a bright acidity beneath notes of sweet melon, golden apple and bright tropical, perfumed pear. Flavors of ripe vanilla, mandarin, toasted marshmallow, butterscotch, banana, and citrus blossom are accompanied by a creamy mid-palate. This wine is medium-bodied, round and smooth with uplifting acidity and a balanced finish.
Merlot - Drumheller Bottle
This Columbia Valley merlot opens with aromas of blueberry, subtle spice and rose petals with hints of cocoa. Balanced in style, this wine is structured yet lively.
Red Blend - Pillars of Hercules Bottle
Strong, muscular, massive. Words that define Hercules when he planted two pillars astride the parting of the Strait of Gibraltar opening the old world to the new. When Matchbook set out to create a bold wine, they chose to base their Pillars on the pillars of flavor from the Dunnigan Hills: Petite Sirah, Petit Verdot and Teroldego. This is a chewy, dense, full-bodied blend for those seeking a big red wine.
Zinfandel - Artezin Bottle
Our Zinfandel from Mendocino is a pure varietal expression of red and black fruit, with a hint of black pepper and a concentrated finish. We also look to single vineyards in the Russian River and Dry Creek appellations that showcase the richness and distinction of those places.
Features
Pierozhki
yeast dough with ground beef, cabbage, ale sauerkraut, onion, white cheddar, garlic, dijon, hard boiled egg, smoked sea salt, dill sour cream
Salmon Stuffed Salt Potatoes
yukon gold potato, salmon, sour cream, spinach, parsley, lemon, yellow onion, dill, cracked black pepper, caviar
Prosciutto & Potato Pizza
roasted garlic cream sauce, herb & white cheddar mashed potato, prosciutto, italian cheeses, arugula, roasted garlic vinaigrette, lemon, cracked black pepper
Chicken & Dumplings
lemon-herb beer-brined half chicken, ricotta dumplings, leek, carrot, roasted mushrooms, bacon stock, local cream, thyme, nutmeg
Shareable
Bavarian-Style Pretzels
hand-twisted soft dough, ipa mustard, cheddar cheese sauce [vegetarian]
Beer-Battered Asparagus
weissenheimer® hefeweizen-battered asparagus, maple chipotle sauce [vegetarian]
Cheese Curds
hand-breaded garlic & herb white cheddar, roasted garlic tomato sauce
Chorizo Stuffed Dates
herbed goat cheese, jalapeño bacon, lemon zest, cilantro, tomato-guajillo sauce [gluten-free]
Crab Rangoon Dip
crab claw meat, house-made pimento cheese, herbed goat cheese, crispy wontons, synchopathic sweet & sour sauce
Guajillo Chicken Nachos
nacho tortilla chips, pulled guajillo chicken, jalapeno cheese sauce, black beans, avocado cream, cotija, white cheddar, pico de gallo, cilantro
Herb & Garlic Hummus
purple kale, cucumber, marinated olives, peppadew® mild piquanté peppers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, mint, paprika, lemon zest, naan bread [vegetarian]
Soups
Corn & Chicken Chowder
guajillo chicken, local cream, red bell pepper, fire-roasted corn, jalapeno, leeks, chipotle espresso bbq sauce
Cream of Tomato
tomatoes, local cream, butter, onion, celery, pesto [vegetarian][gluten free]
Pickle & Potato
potato, onion, carrot, house-made pickles, old bay, chicken stock, sour cream, cracked black pepper, fresh dill
Quart-Corn & Chicken Chowder
SERVES 4: guajillo chicken, local cream, red bell pepper, fire-roasted corn, jalapeño, leeks, chipotle espresso bbq sauce, cuban bread
Quart-Cream of Tomato
SERVES 4: tomatoes, local cream, butter, onion, celery, pesto, cuban bread [vegetarian][gluten free]
Quart-Pickle & Potato
SERVES 4: potato, onion, carrot, house-made pickles, old bay, chicken stock, sour cream, cracked black pepper, fresh dill, cuban bread
Salads
"Wedge" Salad
balsamic-roasted heirloom cherry tomatoes, brown sugar jalapeño bacon, white cheddar bleu, ancho croutons, radish, chives, red onion, cracked black pepper, buttermilk ranch
Ancho Chicken Salad
romaine & little gem lettuce, avocado, black beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, grilled corn, cilantro, crispy corn tortilla strips, cracked black pepper, ancho lime ranch
Caesar Salad
truffle croutons, parmesan, romano & cotija, crispy capers, soft-boiled farm fresh egg, orange zest, cracked black pepper, creamy caesar
Green Goddess Turkey Cobb Salad
locally-grown wheat berries, little gem lettuce, avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, radish, edamame, pickled carrot, white cheddar bleu, soft-boiled farm fresh egg, green goddess dressing
House Salad
mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, asiago, balsamic-roasted heirloom tomatoes, ancho croutons, grilled red onion, roasted garlic vinaigrette [vegetarian]
Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad
dried cherries, grapefruit, red onion, honey thyme almonds, red bell pepper, orange zest, cracked black pepper, maple jalapeño bacon dressing [gluten-free]
Brewpub Fare
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
weissenheimer hefeweizen-battered cod, crispy potato wedges, tartar sauce, habanero-infused vinegar
Vegetable Banana Curry
green beans, cauliflower, carrot, bok choy, sweet potatoes, fingerling potatoes, roasted red bell pepper, grilled red onion, coconut & scallion rice, cilantro, spiced macadamia nuts, banana curry sauce [vegan & gluten-free]
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Tacos
chimichurri-marinated mahi-mahi, avocado spread, jicama slaw, cilantro, corn tortillas, ancho rice & beans [gluten-free]
Four Cheese Bacon Mac
cavatappi, jalapeño bacon, applewood-smoked bacon, mozzarella, asiago, provolone, white cheddar
Braised Pot Roast
braised beef, oven-roasted carrots, crimini mushrooms, grilled red onion, mashed potatoes, weissenheimer hefeweizen gravy
Pizzas
Brewmaster's
chipotle espresso bbq sauce, pulled weissenheimer hefeweizen chicken, andouille sausage, crispy fried red onion, candied jalapeño, cilantro, stout-soaked swiss, italian cheeses
Mexican Street Corn
grilled corn, cotija lime mayo, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, green onion, cilantro
Pepperoni
roasted garlic tomato sauce, 100% natural uncured smoky pepperoni, italian cheeses
Sausage & Pepperoni
roasted garlic tomato sauce, house-made fennel sausage, pepperoni, heirloom cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, italian cheeses, basil oil
Handhelds
Bacon & Cheese Burger
half-pound prime angus beef, applewood-smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, butter bun
BBQ & Pimento Burger
half-pound prime angus beef, house-made pimento cheese, chipotle espresso bbq sauce, house-made pickles, crispy fried red onion, butter bun
Beer-Battered Bacon & Egg Burger
half-pound prime angus beef, beer-battered jalapeño bacon, tomato-bacon jam, chile-fried farm fresh egg, sharp cheddar, butter bun
Corned Beef Reuben
red ale-braised corned beef, baby swiss, russian dressing, gose & cherry sauerkraut, toasted dark rye bread
Cubano
smoked ham, pork confit, spicy pickles, baby swiss, pickled red onion, ipa mustard, toasted cuban bread
Herbivore
house-made veggie patty of black beans, rice, carrots, roasted garlic, mint, jalapeño, cilantro and chipotle pepper, pickled carrot & shiitake, spinach, sweet chile mayo, wheat bun
Spicy Chicken
buttermilk-battered chicken breast, hot sauce syrup, house-made pickles, candied jalapeño, shredded lettuce, butter bun
Turkey & Havarti Club
oven-roasted turkey breast, avocado spread, havarti, applewood-smoked bacon, mixed berry jalapeno mayo, arugula, tomato, toasted sourdough
Pastas
Beef Tenderloin Stroganoff
egg noodles, roasted mushroom blend, stout onion soubise, peas, parsley, sour cream, cracked black pepper
Pesto Cream Pasta
linguine, roasted red pepper, peas, fingerling potatoes, oven-dried roma tomatoes, asiago [vegetarian]
Spicy Asian Shrimp
linguine, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, basil, mint, cilantro, green onion, spicy thai sauce, chile-lime peanuts, pea tendrils
Entrees
Cap Sirloin Steak
8 oz. steak, sautéed green beans, garlic, pimento cheese sauce, loaded mashed potatoes, crispy fried red onion
Dijon Chicken
grilled dijon-marinated chicken breasts, dijon sauce, green beans, yellow squash, zucchini, red onion, mashed potatoes
Espresso-Rubbed Ribeye
18oz bone-in ribeye, marinated & sautéed asparagus, crispy parmesan-truffle fingerling potatoes
Jambalaya
grilled shrimp, andouille sausage, étouffée sauce, white rice, red & green bell pepper, cheddar-chive cornbread biscuit, cajun butter
Prosciutto-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin
spice-rubbed & prosciutto-wrapped pork tenderloin medallions, risotto of grilled sweet corn, peas, tarragon, parmesan, butter & local cream, synchopathic sweet & sour sauce, popcorn shoots
Stuffed Poblano Pepper
white cheddar, mashed potatoes, cumin, cilantro, chile oil, basil oil, roasted red pepper sauce, ancho rice & beans [vegetarian]
Thai Fried Chicken
lemon-herb-weissenheimer hefeweizen brined & fried half chicken, coconut & scallion rice, jalapeño, edamame, ginger, lemongrass, carrots, basil, sweet chili vinaigrette
Warm Potato & Salmon
oven-roasted salmon, fingerling potatoes, roasted vegetables, dill, honey & stone ground mustard [gluten-free]
Desserts
Lemon Berry Cream Cake
layered cream cake, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, cinnamon streusel, mascarpone cream, house-made mixed berry jam, powdered sugar [vegetarian]
Pound of Chocolate Cake
four layer double chocolate cake, chocolate frosting, powdered sugar, cinnamon whipped cream [vegetarian]
T.R. Nelson's Banana Cream Pie
caramelized bananas, pastry cream, caramel sauce, pie pastry, whipped cream [vegetarian] (a portion of the proceeds benefit the nelson memorial fund)
Sides
Ancho Rice & Beans
ancho butter, corn, black beans, onion, white rice
Asparagus
asparagus, olive oil, salt & pepper
Cheddar Chive Cornbread
yellow cornmeal, buttermilk, whole milk, butter, chives, white cheddar
Coconut & Scallion Rice
white rice, edamame, green onions, coconut milk
Coleslaw
red & green cabbage, red bell pepper, onion, carrot, cilantro, and apple cider vinaigrette
Crispy Wontons
crispy fried wonton chips
Fingerling Potatoes
fingerling potatoes, olive oil, salt & pepper
Gose Chips
our Here Goes Nothin' beer-brined, skin-on crispy chips - pairs well with our buttermilk ranch
Green Beans
green beans, olive oil, salt & pepper
Hand-Cut Fries
fried hand-cut potatoes, salt & pepper, made-to-order
Herb Garlic Bread
cuban bread, garlic butter, parsley
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
whole peeled potatoes, heavy cream, butter, applewood-smoked bacon, green onion, sour cream, sharp cheddar
Mashed Potatoes
whole peeled potatoes, heavy cream, butter, and salt & pepper
Naan
leavened, oven-baked flatbread
Potato Wedges
crispy fried unpeeled wedges of potatoes
Roasted Vegetables
seasonal blend of fresh roasted vegetables
Side of Toast
lightly toasted bread of your choosing served with house-made mixed berry jam and butter.
Kids
Kids Battered Fish
battered cod served with choice of side, and a beverage
Kids Cheese Pizza
served with choice of side, and a beverage
Kids Cheeseburger
served with choice of side, and a beverage
Kids Chicken Tenders
served with choice of side, and a beverage
Kids Fruit
a small assortment of seasonal fruit
Kids Mac & Cheese
served with choice of side, and a beverage
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
served with choice of side, and a beverage
Edibles
Chocolate Coffee Drops
indulge your cravings for chocolate + coffee! DESTIHL partnered with The Chocolatier, Inc. a renowned chocolatier located in Bloomington, Illinois, and our signature coffee roaster, Cooper Coffee from Decatur, Illinois to create these amazing pick-me-up treats. Net Wt. 8 oz. *Manufactured in a facility that contains tree nuts, milk and/or peanuts.
Dark Roast Coffee 12 oz Bag
These 100% Arabica beans are specially roasted to bring out their rich depth & vibrance. Our signature blend is made with Colombian, Kenyan and French Roast coffee beans. Roasted & packaged in small batches by Cooper Coffee (Decatur, Illinois). Net weight 12 ounces (340 grams). Whole bean.
Dosvidanya Coffee 12 oz Bag
These 100% Arabica beans are specially roasted to bring out their rich depth & vibrance. Our signature blend is made with Colombian, Kenyan and French Roast coffee beans. Roasted & aged in bourbon barrels that previously held our Dosvidanya Russian Imperial Stout. Packaged in small batches by Cooper Coffee (Decatur, Illinois). Net weight 12 ounces (340 grams). Whole bean.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Our menus focus is on bold flavors that pair well with a wide array of innovative beers for every palate. We are not bound to any particular cooking genre or beer style. Rather, our commitment is grounded upon an inventive approach to classic American-inspired pub fare and global cooking and brewing traditions. Our brewpub's bar not only features DESTIHL beer, but also adventurous house cocktails, a distinctive wine list, and many locally crafted spirits. Together, we create energetic environments that encourage our guests to share in the excitement.
318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal, IL 61761