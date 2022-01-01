Restaurant header imageView gallery

Destination Dogs New Brunswick

1,972 Reviews

$$

101 Paterson Street

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Order Again

Popular Items

All Beef Dog
Cyclone
Fries

Appetizers

Sausage Party

Deviled Eggs

$4.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.50

Nachos

$13.75

Ground Beef, cheese sauce, black beans, corn, tortillas, Pico de Gallo, jack cheese, guac, crema, queso fresco, jalapenos, cilantro

Patatas Ridiculas

$10.75

Fried potatoes, duck confit, bacon, cheese sauce, jack cheese, brown gravy, jalapenos, sour cream, scallions

Pretzel

$5.00

Sausage Party

$16.00

Your choice of 3 sausages, served with toasted bread, and chefs choice dipping sauces

Wings

$10.50

6pcs with housemade bufflao, served with celery and blue cheese dressing

Cup Soup

$5.00

Bowl Soup

$8.50

Salads

House Salad

$8.75

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, croutons, house citrus vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.75

romaine lettuce, shaved cheese, crouton, caesar dressing

Iceberg Salad

$7.50

iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumble, bacon, breadcrumbs

Domestic Dogs

Andouille Armstrong

$12.50

Alligator and Shrimp sausage, fried shrimp, cabbage, tomato, jalapeño remoulade, pickle, lemon, scallion

Brat Favre

$9.25

Bratwurst, Kraut, fried cheese curd, cheese sauce, pickle, yellow mustard, scallions

Chairman of the Boar-d

$9.50

Italian Sausage, pepperoni, marinara, fried cheese curds, parsley

Chicago Bull

$6.00

All beef hot dog, yellow mustard, relish, tomato, onions, pickles, sport peppers, celery salt

Cleo McDowell

$7.50

all beef hot dog, cheese sauce, secret sauce, cabbage, onions. pickle, sesame seeds

Cyclone

$6.50

All Beef Dog, Chili, White Onion, Scallions, Spicy Brown Mustard

El Borracho

$6.50

Fried all beef hot dog, corn tortilla, jack cheese, cheese sauce, chipotle mayo, sour cream, cilantro, on a stick

Kansas City Beefs

$9.25

All beef hot dog, bbq pulled pork, coleslaw, scallions

Lord Fletcher

$11.00

All beef hot dog, roast beef, grilled onions, brown gravy, horseradish sauce, melted swiss, cornichon

Newarker

$6.00

all beef hot dog, fried potatoes, fried onion and peppers, yellow mustard

Oscar

$7.75

chicken sausage, avocado, cabbage tomato, chipotle mayo, scallions

Paul Bunyan

$8.50

Country breakfast links, fried potatoes, bacon, maple syrup, sunny side up egg

Pig Trouble in Little China

$9.50

Cantonese sausage, fried shrimp, hoisin, pepper jelly, orange zest, sesame seed, scallion

Rocky Bal-Boar-a

$11.50

Italian sausage, sliced steak, onions, peppers, cheese sauce, cherry pepper relish, scallions

Scarlet Bite

$7.50

All beef hot dog, chili, cheese sauce, Fritos, pickled jalapeños, sour cream, scallions

Waco Kid

$8.00

All beef hot dog, chili, cheese sauce, Fritos, pickled jalapeños, sour cream, scallions

Peter Porker - Marvel

$9.50

Alligator and Shrimp sausage, fried shrimp, cabbage, tomato, jalapeño remoulade, pickle, lemon, scallion

Shawarmaggedon - Marvel

$11.50

Alligator and Shrimp sausage, fried shrimp, cabbage, tomato, jalapeño remoulade, pickle, lemon, scallion

International Dogs

Chorizo, fried potatoes, brava sauce, paprika, scallions

Achilles Meal

$12.50

Lamb sausage, tzatziki, red onion, tomato, scallion

Bun Mi

$8.50

Cantonese sausage, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, fresh jalapeño, mayo, cilantro

Charles Dog Gaulle

$12.50

duck sausage, duck confit, shaved foie gras, cornichons, red onion, dijon mustard, scallion

Conquistadog

$7.50

chorizo, fried potatoes, brava sauce, scallions

Elotes Real

$9.00

chorizo, grilled corn, crema, queso fresco, chile powder, cilantro, lime

Gladiator

$11.00

italian sausage, broccoli rabe, provolone, scallions

Guten Dog

$7.50

Bratwurst, sauerkraut, grilled onion, spicy brown mustard, scallions

Le Magnifique

$12.50

Duck sausage, brown gravy, fried cheese curds, shaved foie gras, parsley

One Bite In Bankok

$9.00

Cantonese sausage, Thai cucumber salad, pepper jelly, crushed peanuts, cilantro

Seven Leia Dip

$9.50

All beef hot dog, crushed tortilla chips, black beans, cheese sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, black olives, scallions

Other Sandwiches

Burger

$11.50

Cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, ketchup

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Pickles, coleslaw, celery, mayo

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

buffalo sauce, cabbage, red onion, blue cheese

Fried Shrimp Sandwich

$12.00

coleslaw, tartar sauce, pickle, scallion

Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese

$7.50

egg, cheese, pork roll, pepper jelly

Completo (past menu item)

$7.00

all beef hot dog, cheese sauce, raw onion, avocado , tomato, cilantro

Boston Red Hots (past menu item)

$6.00

all beef hot dog , baked beans, scallion, coleslaw

Trenton Thunder (past menu item)

$8.50

fried all beef hot dog, scrambled egg, pork roll, cheese sauce, pepper jelly, scallion

Fryer Starter

$11.00

Pilot Your Own Dog

All Beef Dog

$5.50

Andouille Shrimp & Gator Sausage

$12.00

Bratwurst

$7.50

Breakfast Sausage

$6.00

Cantonese Sausage

$7.50

Chicken Sausage

$7.00

Duck Sausage

$10.00

Italian Sausage

$9.00

Lamb Sausage

$11.00

Spanish Chorizo*

$8.00

Vegan Sausage

$9.00

Vegetarian Sausage

$7.00

Sides

Fries

$3.75

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Gravy Fries

$4.50

Cheese & Gravy Fries

$5.50

Fried CURDS & Gravy Fries

$6.50

Chili Fries

$5.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.50

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

House Chips

$2.50
Restaurant info

Destination Dogs: Internationally inspired hand-made sausages.

Website

Location

101 Paterson Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Directions

