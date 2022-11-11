Restaurant header imageView gallery

Destino 1280 4th Street - Destino

review star

No reviews yet

1280 4th Street Northeast

Washington, DC 20002

Scallop Tostadas
Quesadilla

Snacks

Salsa Caju

$7.00

smoked cashew, chipotle meco, fresno (v+) (contains tree nuts)

Salsa Verde

$5.00

tomatillo, serrano, garlic (v+)

Quesillo

$8.00

handmade queso oaxaca, cacao nibs, olive oil (v)

Antojitos

pork bone & chile broth, shredded pork, avocado, crema

Betabeles

$13.00

chilled smoked beets, burnt poblano & avocado crema, lime salt (v+)

Quesadilla

$15.00

brussels sprout & fingerling potato, queso, salsa tomatillo

Scallop Tostadas

$20.00

scallop, crab, avocado, salsa cacao

Sopa de Camaron

$16.00

shrimp huatape soup, guajillo oil, chipotle cream

Platos Fuertes

Coche y Pepe

$31.00

huitlacoche, black pepper, rabbit leg, handmade pasta negra

Costilla de Res

$33.00

beef short rib, tuxpeño polenta, leek, bulb onion

Pato

$37.00

duck breast, prickly pear gastrique, frijoles bayos

Tamal

$22.00

blue corn, avocado, squash (V+, contains tree nuts)

Enchiladas

$26.00

beef barbacoa enchilada & mushroom enchilada (can be prepared vegetarian, contains tree nuts & peanuts)

Pulpo

$32.00

charred octopus, chestnut mole, red cabbage, lentils

Wine

Espuma de Piedra Blanc de Noir

$70.00

NV Espuma de Piedra, Valle de Guadalupe, Baja, Mexico toasty scones, lemon curd, and currants

Espua de Piedra Chardonnay / Pinot Noir

$50.00

Ya Cava Cuvee 23

$44.00

2016 YÁ Cava “Cuvée 23”, Spain elegant sparkler with notes of lemon and brioche

Trasiego Viognier

$48.00

2019 Trasiego, Valle de Guadalupe, Baja, Mexico balanced acidity with citrus and floral aromas

Monte Xanic Chenin Blanc / Colombard

$44.00

2019 Monte Xanic, Valle de Guadalupe, Baja, Mexico tropical fruits and orange blossom in this Mexican gem

Garnatxa Blanca

$52.00

Cesar Palafox Marija Chenin Blanc

$60.00

Monte xanic sauvignon blanc

$56.00

Laura Lorenzo Rose

$56.00

2020 Laura Lorenzo ‘Tabernairo,’, Riberia Sacra, Spain deep red rose from mencia, alicante bouschet, palomino. pickles in a good way

Henri Lurton Naranja

$60.00

2020 Laura Lorenzo ‘Tabernairo,’, Riberia Sacra, Spain deep red rose from mencia, alicante bouschet, palomino. pickles in a good way

Los Noques Reserve Pinot Noir

$56.00

2017 Los Noques Reserve, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina ruby red and bursting with aromatic red berries

Envinate La Santa Listan Negro

$90.00

R-OH Garnacha

$50.00

Estrella Nocturna Malbec

$60.00

Finca Adalgisa Malbec Magnum

$125.00

2013 Finca Adalgisa, Luyan de Cujo, Mendoza, Argentina blackberries, dried fruits, and baking spice - an elegant red with a cult following

Bichi No Sapiens

$70.00

Adobe Guadalupe Miguel

$110.00

2017 Adobe Guadalupe “Miguel”, Valle de Guadalupe, Baja, Mexico sunbaked red fruits, chocolate, and velvety tannins

Pacheca Douro

$48.00

Expresion Malbec

$52.00

Monastrell her sacrum

$56.00

Beer

Bohemia

$7.00

clara lager

Victoria

$7.00

vienna style lager

Modelo Negra

$7.00

oscura style lager

SoulMega World Wide

$8.00

east coast IPA

Monopolio IPA

$7.00

clara lager

NA Bev

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

mexican sparkling mineral water

Tonic Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Your destination for modern Mexican cuisine.

Location

1280 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

