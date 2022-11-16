Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

Destino's

544 Reviews

$$

460 W Main St

Merced, CA 95340

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Bacon Meatball

$9.00Out of stock

Beer Battered Cheese Bites

$13.00

Breaded Chicken Wings

$13.50

Bruschetta

$12.50

Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Hot Garlic Bread

$9.75

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Mini Sliders

$13.25

Pizza Bread

$14.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Garlic Fries

$9.00

Desserts

Pecan Brownie

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.50

Fried Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Baked Cookie

$12.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta Plate

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Milk refill

$1.85

Kids Chocolate milk refill

$1.85

Pasta

Braised Beef Ravioli

$19.00

Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Cheese Tortellini

$18.00

Chicken and Broccoli Rigatoni

$20.00

Gnocchi

$17.00

Grande Bianco Lasagna

$22.00

Lobster Ravioli

$22.50

Red Lasagna

$21.00

Rigatoni

$16.00

Shrimp Scampi Linguine

$22.00

Spaghetti

$16.00

Pizza

Build it Pizza

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.50

Genoa

$18.00

J Law Special

$25.00

Lucca Pizza

$21.00

Mama Mia!

$23.00

Margarita Pizza

$19.00

Milan Pizza

$19.00

Mr. D's

$21.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Torino

$21.00

Venetian

$21.50

Verona

$21.50

Buffalo Chick

$23.00

Caprese Pizza

$19.00

Salads & Soups

Add Cup Minestrone

$3.50

Add Cup Sausage Soup

$3.50

Bowl Minestrone Soup

$8.50

Bowl Sausage Soup

$8.50

Caesar

$10.00

Chicken Caesar

$18.00

Chicken Salad

$19.00

Cup Minestrone Soup

$5.00

Cup Sausage Soup

$5.00

Family Caesar

$30.00

Family House Salad

$30.00

House Garden Salad

$10.75

Iceburg Wedge

$12.00

Salmon Caesar

$19.00

Side Caesar

$4.50

Side House Garden Salad

$4.50

Soup and Salad Combo

$18.00

Chowder Bread Bowl

$14.50

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Bar

$10.00

Lunch Capicola

$10.50

Lunch Destino's Special

$10.50

Lunch Grilled Chicken

$11.50

Lunch Meatball Sandwich

$11.50

Lunch Pastrami

$10.50

Lunch Roast Beef

$10.50

Lunch Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

SM Destino's Special

$13.00

SM Roast Beef

$11.75

SM Turkey Sandwich

$11.75

Sm Meatball Sandwich

$13.25

SM Pastrami

$11.75

SM Grilled Chicken

$13.25

SM Capicola

$11.75

LG Destino's Special

$14.50

LG Roast Beef

$14.00

LG Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

LG Meatball Sandwich

$15.25

Chicken Pesto Panini

$16.50Out of stock

LG Pastrami

$14.00

LG Grilled Chicken

$15.25

LG Capicola

$14.00

Specialty Dishes

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.50

Italian Chicken and Vegetables

$17.50

Spaghetti Squash

$17.00

Grilled Lamb Pops

$35.00Out of stock

Mushroom Pappardelle

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled Lamb and Risotto

$37.00

Sides/Adds

1 Chicken Tender

$2.50

1 Meatball

$2.75

1 Sausage Link

$2.00

1/2 Order Fries

$3.50

2 Meatballs

$5.00

2 Sausage Links

$3.50

Add Bleu Chz Crumb

$1.00

Garlic Bread 1 EA

$1.25

Garlic Bread 2 EA

$2.50

Garlic Bread W/Chz 1EA

$1.75

Garlic Bread W/Chz 2EA

$3.00

Side BBQ

Side Bleu Chz Dress

Side Caesar Dress

Side Creamy Pesto

$2.00

Side Grilled Chkn

$6.00

Side Lobster Sauce

$1.50

Side Meat Sauce

$1.00

Side of Jalapeño

$0.50

Side Pesto

$1.00

Side Pink Sauce

$1.00

Side Plain Red Sauce

$1.00

Side Ranch

Side White Sauce

$1.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.35

Sweet Green Tea

$3.35

Raspberry Tea

$3.35

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.35

Hot Coco

$2.00

Redbull

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.35

Cranberry Juice

$3.35

Pineapple Juice

$3.35

Grapefruit Juice

$3.35

Apple Juice

$3.35

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coke

$3.35

Diet Coke

$3.35

Sprite

$3.35

Barq's

$3.35

Pink Lemonade

$3.35

Mr. Pibb

$3.35

Catering

Catering Red Lasagna

$52.00

Catering Grand Blanco Lasagna

$56.00

Catering Chicken & Broccoli Rigatoni

$52.00

Catering Spaghetti

$42.00

Catering Rigatoni

$42.00

Catering Caesar Salad

$25.00

Catering Garden Salad

$25.00

Catering Hot Garlic Bread

$25.00

16oz Plain Red

$6.00

8oz Plain Red

$3.25

16oz Meat Sauce

$7.00

8oz Meat Sauce

$4.00

16oz White Sauce

$7.00

8oz White Sauce

$4.25
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Destino's is a casual Italian dining restaurant. We have a warm family friendly atmosphere. Please come in and meet Drew and Tess and the Destino's family.

Website

Location

460 W Main St, Merced, CA 95340

Directions

Destino's Restaurant image
Destino's Restaurant image

