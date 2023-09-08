SEASONAL MENU

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.60+

winterized mocha made with marshmallow flavor, topped with whipped cream & crushed graham!

Golden App Macc

$5.60+

Hazelnut Harvest

$5.60+

White Pumpkin

$5.60+

Seasonal Chai

$4.95+
Hey Honey!

$5.60+

local honey, ground cinnamon and salted caramel make a perfect trio in your latte

Espresso Classics

Double Espresso

$2.85

Two shots of a full-flavored, concentrated form of coffee - espresso!

Cappuccino

$4.35

Double espresso and steamed milk foam (microfoam). Frothy and less milk than a latte.

Flat White

$4.35

A double espresso layered with warm milk

Cortado - 4oz

$3.60

Equal parts espresso and milk (2oz of each)

Americano

Espresso with filtered water.

$3.45+

Espresso with filtered water. (Regular size - 2 shots; Large = 3)

Lattes

Freshly pulled espresso paired with milk. Add a flavor shot for $0.60!
Latte

$4.45+

Freshly pulled espresso paired with milk. Add a flavor shot for $0.60!

Caramel Macchiato

A layered treat of vanilla & milk, marked with espresso and drizzled with creamy caramel sauce

$5.35+

A layered treat of vanilla & milk, marked with espresso and drizzled with creamy caramel sauce

Mocha & White Mocha

Mocha

$5.05+

Espresso with milk and chocolate sauce (or white chocolate) and crowned with whipped cream!

White Mocha

$5.05+

Espresso with milk and chocolate sauce (or white chocolate) and crowned with whipped cream!