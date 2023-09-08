Food Trucks
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Detour Coffeebar Coffeetruck
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
We are a neighborhood coffeehouse on wheels serving locally roasted coffee beans and handcrafted happiness!
3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
