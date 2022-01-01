The Detroit Dog Co imageView gallery
Greek
Indian
Asian Fusion

The Detroit Dog Co The Detroit Dog Co Royal Oak

review star

No reviews yet

200 West 5th Ave

Royal Oak, MI 48067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Signature DDC

The Original Detroit Dog

The Original Detroit Dog

$3.89

Our original dog with mustard, onion and Detroit chili

Rock City

Rock City

$4.99

Classic dog wrapped in bacon and deep fried, then topped with cheese, grilled onions, and chipotle mayo

Mexican Town

Mexican Town

$4.99

Classic dog topped with chorizo, tomato, jalapenos, cheddar, and chipotle mayo

Boblo Island BBQ

Boblo Island BBQ

$4.99

Topped with DDCslaw, candied bacon, onion straws, and BBQ sauce

Killer Kraut

Killer Kraut

$4.99

Polish sausage with michigan-made sauerkraut, grilled onions, and DDC zesty honey mustard

Slim Shady

Slim Shady

$4.99

Classic dog topped with deep fried McClures pickles, cheddar, onions, and zesty honey mustard

DDC Classic Burger

$5.49

Woodward Chicken & Waffle

$6.49

Build Your Own

BYO Dog

$3.39

BYO Burger

$5.49

BYO Salad

$6.49

Sides & Sweets

Hand-Cut Fries Half

Hand-Cut Fries Half

$2.85

Our hand-cut fries, double deep fried and seasoned to perfection

Hand-Cut Fries Full

Hand-Cut Fries Full

$3.85

Our hand-cut fries, double deep fried and seasoned to perfection

Sweet Potato Fries - Half

$2.85

Sweet Potato Fries - Full

$3.85
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.39

Our hand-battered onion rings, deep fried and lightly salted

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$3.85

Our hand-battered pickles, deep fried and seasoned to perfection

DDCSlaw

$2.39

Sweet Dawg

$3.85
Deep Fried Cookie Dough

Deep Fried Cookie Dough

$3.85

Our chocolate chip cookies dough, hand-battered, deep fried, and topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and powder sugar

Beverages

Coke

$1.89

Diet Coke

$1.89

Sprite

$1.89

Faygo Cream Soda

$1.99

Faygo Grape

$1.99

Faygo Orange

$1.99

Faygo Red Pop

$1.99

Faygo Rock & Rye

$1.99

Faygo Root Beer

$1.99

Water

$1.49

Fountain Drink 20 oz.

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Outrageously delicious handcrafted food. Order now!

Website

Location

200 West 5th Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Directions

Gallery
The Detroit Dog Co image
The Detroit Dog Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
22871 Woodward Ave Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek
orange star4.8 • 3,202
708 West Big Beaver Road Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Leo's Coney Island - Sterling Heights - - STERLING HEIGHTS
orange starNo Reviews
33577 Van Dyke Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View restaurantnext
Nara Hibachi & Sushi Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
5656 W. Maple West Bloomfield, MI 48322
View restaurantnext
PAO
orange starNo Reviews
114 W. Adams Detroit, MI 48223
View restaurantnext
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - DEARBORN - - DEARBORN
orange starNo Reviews
5575 Greenfield Road Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Royal Oak

Condado Tacos - Royal Oak
orange star4.6 • 16,170
310 S Main St Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse - Royal Oak
orange star4.7 • 10,800
1824 W 14 Mile Rd Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurantnext
National Coney Island - Royal Oak
orange star4.5 • 9,006
1812 North Main Street Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Royal Oak
orange star4.5 • 7,531
32218 Woodward Avenue Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Royal Oak
orange star4.6 • 3,301
711 S Main St Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
Tania's Pizza
orange star4.8 • 937
3204 Crooks Rd Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Royal Oak
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Southfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston