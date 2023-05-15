Detroit Fish House
51195 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Ultimate Seafood Tower
Two Maine Lobster tails, 1/2 lb King Crab, 1/2 lb. Snow Crab, 8 oz. garlic herb white wine Mussels, Dozen Fresh Oysters, 6 Shrimp Cocktail and all the sauces on the side
*Poke Rice Bowl
Lump Crabmeat, ahi tuna, coconut jasmin rice, sweet mango chili sauce, avocado, siracha aioli, tortilla chips
1/2 Dozen Fresh Oysters
Cocktail & Mignonette sauces served on the side
Dozen Fresh Oysters
Cocktail & Mignonette Sauces on the side
Baked Brie
Red pepper jam, sweetie drops, pine nuts, red pepper rolls
Calamari
Flash-fried, artichokes, kalamata olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini aioli
Colossal Shrimp Cocktail
Five beautiful U-10 shrimp poached in court bouillon.
Combination Appetizer Platter
Whitefish pate, fried smelt, crab cakes, seafood beignets, oysters rockefeller
Crab Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with warm pita points.
Fried Lake Erie Smelt
House tarter sauce on the side
Jamaican Jerk Fish Bites
Jerk seasoning, pineapple chili sauce
Margarita Flatbread
Basil, tomatoes, pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese
Maryland Crab Cakes
Classic New England style topped with rouille sauce.
Mussels P.E.I. (Baby Bear)
Garlic herb white wine casino butter, baguette
Oysters Rockefeller
Three oysters rockefeller
Seafood Beignets
Fresh Maine lobster and seafood, in a hush puppy ball, fried, served with a pesto aioli
*Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna
Seared in sesame seeds, rare, seaweed salad, japanese soy, wasabi, pickled ginger
Smoked Whitefish Pate
Pickled red onions, sweetie drops, crackers
Southwest Eggrolls
House-made with chicken, black bean, corn, piquillo sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with warm pita points
Tenderloin Tips
Tenderloin of beef tips, medium-medium rare, zip sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, baguette
(3)Extra Crackers
3 Crackers
(1)Extra Pita Points
12 Dinner Rolls
(2)Red Pepper Rolls
(2 Rolls)
Tortilla Chips
Bowl of house-made tortilla chips
Soups
Lobster Bisque
Creme fresh, butter-poached lobster
Sub Bisque/No Slaw
Creme fresh, butter-poached lobster
Boston Clam Chowder
Fresh clams, potatoes, bacon
Sub Chowder/No Slaw
Fresh clams, potatoes, bacon
Soup du Jour Cup
Chef's Daily choice
Soup du Jour Bowl
Chef's Daily choice
Sub Bowl. Not Cup
Chef's Daily choice
Salads
Detroit Fish House Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, red onions, candied walnuts, goat cheese, lemon poppy seed dressing
Side Detroit Fish House Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, red onions, candied walnuts, goat cheese, lemon poppy seed dressing
Sub Detroit Fish House / No Slaw
Mixed greens, strawberries, red onions, candied walnuts, goat cheese, lemon poppy seed dressing
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, fresh white anchovies, parmesan, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing
Side Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, white anchovies, parmesan, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing
Sub Caesar /No Slaw
Romaine, white anchovies, parmesan, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing
Spinach Salad
Spinach, hard egg, bacon, red onion, bleu cheese, house-made croutons, raspberry vinaigrette
Side Spinach Salad
Spinach, hard egg, bacon, red onion, bleu cheese, house-made croutons, raspberry vinaigrette
Sub Spinach Salad/No Slaw
Spinach, hard egg, bacon, red onion, bleu cheese, house-made croutons, raspberry vinaigrette
Chopped Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce chopped, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, red onion, roma tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing
Side Chopped Wedge Salad
Iceberg, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, red onion, roma tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing
Sub Chopped Wedge/No Slaw
Iceberg, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, red onion, roma tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, house-made croutons, choice of dressing
Sub Garden/ No slaw
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, house-made croutons, choice of dressing
Side Garden Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, house-made croutons, choice of dressing
Cheryl’s Slaw GF
Mayonaise based with a bit of a zing
Cheryl's Slaw +BC
Add Blue Cheese
Chefs Creations
*Ahi Tuna
Seared in sesame seeds rare, stir fry vegetables, coconut jasmin rice, wasabi, japanese soy, pickled ginger
Alaskan King Crab Legs
served with rice pilaf, haricot vert
Asian Glazed Shrimp
Stir fry vegetables, coconut jasmine rice, sweet chili sauce
Chilean Sea Bass
Pistachio encrusted, snap peas, basmati rice, pineapple chili sauce, basil aioli
Crab Stuffed Shrimp Dinner
Lump crab meat, rice pilaf, beurre blanc, haricot vert
Fish N’ Chips
Hand-cut atlantic cod, fried golden, house-seasoned fries
Georges Bank Scallops
Butternut squash risotto, sautéed spinach
Maine Lobster Tail
Served with rice pilaf, haricot vert and drawn butter
Mama Bear Steamer Bowl
Alaskan King Crab, Mussels, Shrimp, potatoes, corn, haricot vert
Maryland Style Crab Cakes
Classic New England style topped with rouille sauce, rice pilaf, haricot vert
Night Special
Call and ask what tonight's special is. 586.739.5400
Night Special 2
Call for tonight's Special 586.739.5400
Night Special 3
Call for Tonight's Special 586.739.5400
Papa Bear's Steamer Bowl
Maine Lobster Tail, Alaskan King Crab, Mussels, Shrimp, potatoes, corn, haricot vert
Paul's Swordfish N'Awlns
Lightly cajun grilled, cajun cream sauce with shrimp, basmati rice and southern greens
Salmon Rockefeller
Spinach, bacon, pernod, gruyere, glaçage, rice pilaf, haricot vert
Scottish Salmon
Ginger glaze, grilled asparagus, coconut jasmine rice, mango chili sauce
Shrimp Platter
Your choice of one sautéed, cajun, blackened or fried accompanied with house-seasoned fries.
Shrimp Trio-Wednesday Only
Shrimp Scampi, Crab Stuffed Shrimp & Fried Shrimp
South African Lobster Tail
Served with rice pilaf, haricot vert and drawn butter
Sp Lobster Tail Dinner- Thursday
Maine Lobster Tail, rice pilaf, haricot vert
Stroganoff-Monday Only
Taco Special-Tuesday Only
Call for Tuesday's Special Taco
Twin Maine Lobster Tails
Served with rice pilaf, haricot vert and drawn butter
Twin South African Tails
Served with rice pilaf, haricot vert and drawn butter
Specialty Dinner
Tequila Tasting
Pasta & Chicken
Chicken Alfredo
Mushrooms, green onions, cheese tortellini, creamy alfredo sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster stuffed Raviolis, primavera vegetables, lobster palomino sauce
Seafood Provençale
Shrimp, bay scallops, mussels, garden vegetables, linguini
Shrimp Pesto
Fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach fettuccini, garlic pesto sauce
Truffle Lobster Macaroni N’ Cheese
House made fontina cheese sauce, truffle shavings, cavatappi pasta, panko
Roasted Airline Chicken
Artichokes, kalamata olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, rice pilaf
Fresh Fish
Steaks & Ribs
Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Slab
House smoked, roasted fingerlings, southern greens, corn bread
Baby Back Ribs Full Slab
House smoked, roasted fingerlings, southern greens, corn bread
Filet Mignon 6 oz
Steaks are set atop demi-glace, fingerling potatoes, haricot vert
Filet Mignon 8 oz
Steaks are set atop demi-glace, fingerling potatoes, haricot vert
New York Steak 14 oz
Steaks are set atop demi-glace, fingerling potatoes, haricot vert
20 oz. Bone-In Ribeye Steak
Steaks are set atop demi-glace, fingerling potatoes, haricot vert
Sides/Add-on's/Ala Carte
Add 1/2 LB King Crab
1/2 LB King Crab, drawn butter on the side
Add 1/2 LB Snow Crab
Add Blackened Salmon
Add Georges Bank Scallop
Add Grilled Salmon
Add Maine Tail
Add Rock Tail
Add Maryland Style Crab Cake
Add Shrimp
Five
Add South African Tail
The tail is ala cart
Add Stuffed Shrimp
Two
Bernaise
Chicken Cajun
Chicken Grilled
Crab Bernaise
N'Awlins
Side Asparagus
Side Basmati Rice
Side Butternut Squash Risoto
Side Coconut Rice
Side Creamed Spinach
Side Fingerling
Side Fries Seasoned
Side Haricot Vert (French Green Beans)
Side Lobster Macaroni N’ Cheese
Side Macaroni N’ Cheese
Side Rice Pilaf
Side Sautéed Spinach
Side Southern Greens
Side Steamed Spinach
Side Vegetable du Jour
Side Waffle Fries
Side Yukon Mashed
Available after 4pm
Side Zip Sauce
Bar Menu
Wine
BT Cab Oberon
BT Cab Josh
BT Red Prisoner
BT Cab Caymus
BT Cab Decoy
BT Red Brickmason
BT DFH Merlot
DFH Cab
Corkage Fee
BT PN Boen
BT Cab Darioush
BT PN Sea Sun
BT Cab Bonanza
BT Cab Robert Hall
BT Cab Stags Leap
BT Red Schooner
BT PN JVinyard
BT Cab 1924
BT Mer High Heaven
BT Cab Fisher Coach
BT Cab Line 39
BT Pessismist
BT Red Silk N Spice
BT Sweet Red
BT PN Diora
BT Cab Robert Hall
Legende, Pauillac
BT Mer Emmolo
Punch w Alcohol
Punch No Alcohol
BT Rose Jean Luc
BT Moscato Castello
BT Moscato Mia
BT Champ Louis Roe
BT Veuve
BT Ries KJ
BT Ries Schloss
BT Gris St Michele
BT Grigio Ca Bolani
BT Grigio Maso
BT Grigio Pasqua
BT DFH Grigio
BT DFH Chard
BT Chard Bravium
BT Chard Ferrari
BT Chard Cutrer
BT SB Haymaker
BT Chard Kenwood
BT SB Mason
BT SB Nicot
BT SB Stoneleigh
BT Chenin Blanc
Corkage Fee
NA Beverages
Aquapana
Pellegrino
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Tonic
Soda
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Fruit Tea
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Espresso
Cappuccino
DBL Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Xtra Kid Milk
Mock-Blackberry Paloma
Mock-Mai Tai
Mock-Orange Mule
Mock-Str Cuc Mojito
SF Red Bull
Red Bull
Virgin B Mary
Virgin Pina Colada
1/2 Bottled Off Wines
Dessert Menu
Dessert Choices
Carrot Cake
Cheesecake of the Week
Call to find out this weeks special cheesecake 586.739.5400
Cheesecake Plain
Chocolate Cake
Crème Brule
Ice Cream
Keylime Pie
Sorbet
Tulip
Ala Mode
Mozart Parfit
Whole Chocolate Cake 6"
Whole Key Lime
Whole Cheesecake
Whole Carrot Cake 9"
Cookie Dessert
Mother's Day
Food
Filet N Lobster
Sherry Chicken
Wellington
Danish & Breads
Pretzel Bites
Quiche
Parfait
Avacado Toast
Monte Cristo
Crab Benny
Srambled Egg Platter
Chick N Waffle
Rst Tenderloin
Omelet
Side Scr Eggs
Toast
Side Redskins
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
1 Bisc N Gravy
KID Scram Eggs
KID Bisq N Gravy
KID Chx Waffle
KID PARFAIT
KID CHX STRIP
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm