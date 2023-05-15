Restaurant header imageView gallery

Detroit Fish House

review star

No reviews yet

51195 Schoenherr Road

Shelby Township, MI 48315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Ultimate Seafood Tower

Ultimate Seafood Tower

$118.00

Two Maine Lobster tails, 1/2 lb King Crab, 1/2 lb. Snow Crab, 8 oz. garlic herb white wine Mussels, Dozen Fresh Oysters, 6 Shrimp Cocktail and all the sauces on the side

*Poke Rice Bowl

*Poke Rice Bowl

$19.00

Lump Crabmeat, ahi tuna, coconut jasmin rice, sweet mango chili sauce, avocado, siracha aioli, tortilla chips

1/2 Dozen Fresh Oysters

1/2 Dozen Fresh Oysters

$15.00

Cocktail & Mignonette sauces served on the side

Dozen Fresh Oysters

Dozen Fresh Oysters

$30.00

Cocktail & Mignonette Sauces on the side

Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$16.00

Red pepper jam, sweetie drops, pine nuts, red pepper rolls

Calamari

Calamari

$18.00

Flash-fried, artichokes, kalamata olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini aioli

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Five beautiful U-10 shrimp poached in court bouillon.

Combination Appetizer Platter

Combination Appetizer Platter

$39.00

Whitefish pate, fried smelt, crab cakes, seafood beignets, oysters rockefeller

Crab Spinach Artichoke Dip

Crab Spinach Artichoke Dip

$22.00

Served with warm pita points.

Fried Lake Erie Smelt

Fried Lake Erie Smelt

$14.00

House tarter sauce on the side

Jamaican Jerk Fish Bites

Jamaican Jerk Fish Bites

$16.00

Jerk seasoning, pineapple chili sauce

Margarita Flatbread

$15.00

Basil, tomatoes, pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese

Maryland Crab Cakes

Maryland Crab Cakes

$18.00

Classic New England style topped with rouille sauce.

Mussels P.E.I. (Baby Bear)

Mussels P.E.I. (Baby Bear)

$16.00

Garlic herb white wine casino butter, baguette

Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters Rockefeller

$16.00

Three oysters rockefeller

Seafood Beignets

Seafood Beignets

$15.00

Fresh Maine lobster and seafood, in a hush puppy ball, fried, served with a pesto aioli

*Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

*Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$19.00

Seared in sesame seeds, rare, seaweed salad, japanese soy, wasabi, pickled ginger

Smoked Whitefish Pate

Smoked Whitefish Pate

$16.00

Pickled red onions, sweetie drops, crackers

Southwest Eggrolls

Southwest Eggrolls

$15.00

House-made with chicken, black bean, corn, piquillo sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Served with warm pita points

Tenderloin Tips

Tenderloin Tips

$16.00

Tenderloin of beef tips, medium-medium rare, zip sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, baguette

(3)Extra Crackers

$1.00

3 Crackers

(1)Extra Pita Points

$1.00

12 Dinner Rolls

$12.00

(2)Red Pepper Rolls

$4.00

(2 Rolls)

Tortilla Chips

$6.00

Bowl of house-made tortilla chips

Soups

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Creme fresh, butter-poached lobster

Sub Bisque/No Slaw

Sub Bisque/No Slaw

$5.00

Creme fresh, butter-poached lobster

Boston Clam Chowder

Boston Clam Chowder

$8.00

Fresh clams, potatoes, bacon

Sub Chowder/No Slaw

Sub Chowder/No Slaw

$4.00

Fresh clams, potatoes, bacon

Soup du Jour Cup

$5.00

Chef's Daily choice

Soup du Jour Bowl

$6.00

Chef's Daily choice

Sub Bowl. Not Cup

$2.00

Chef's Daily choice

Salads

Detroit Fish House Salad

Detroit Fish House Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, red onions, candied walnuts, goat cheese, lemon poppy seed dressing

Side Detroit Fish House Salad

Side Detroit Fish House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, red onions, candied walnuts, goat cheese, lemon poppy seed dressing

Sub Detroit Fish House / No Slaw

Sub Detroit Fish House / No Slaw

$5.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, red onions, candied walnuts, goat cheese, lemon poppy seed dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine, fresh white anchovies, parmesan, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing

Side Classic Caesar Salad

Side Classic Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, white anchovies, parmesan, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing

Sub Caesar /No Slaw

Sub Caesar /No Slaw

$5.00

Romaine, white anchovies, parmesan, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Spinach, hard egg, bacon, red onion, bleu cheese, house-made croutons, raspberry vinaigrette

Side Spinach Salad

Side Spinach Salad

$7.00

Spinach, hard egg, bacon, red onion, bleu cheese, house-made croutons, raspberry vinaigrette

Sub Spinach Salad/No Slaw

Sub Spinach Salad/No Slaw

$5.00

Spinach, hard egg, bacon, red onion, bleu cheese, house-made croutons, raspberry vinaigrette

Chopped Wedge Salad

Chopped Wedge Salad

$16.00

Iceberg lettuce chopped, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, red onion, roma tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing

Side Chopped Wedge Salad

Side Chopped Wedge Salad

$7.00

Iceberg, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, red onion, roma tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing

Sub Chopped Wedge/No Slaw

Sub Chopped Wedge/No Slaw

$5.00

Iceberg, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, red onion, roma tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, house-made croutons, choice of dressing

Sub Garden/ No slaw

Sub Garden/ No slaw

$4.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, house-made croutons, choice of dressing

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, house-made croutons, choice of dressing

Cheryl’s Slaw GF

Cheryl’s Slaw GF

$6.00

Mayonaise based with a bit of a zing

Cheryl's Slaw +BC

$9.00

Add Blue Cheese

$3.00

Chefs Creations

Daily Chef Special
*Ahi Tuna

*Ahi Tuna

$35.00

Seared in sesame seeds rare, stir fry vegetables, coconut jasmin rice, wasabi, japanese soy, pickled ginger

Alaskan King Crab Legs

Alaskan King Crab Legs

$68.00

served with rice pilaf, haricot vert

Asian Glazed Shrimp

$28.00

Stir fry vegetables, coconut jasmine rice, sweet chili sauce

Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$40.00

Pistachio encrusted, snap peas, basmati rice, pineapple chili sauce, basil aioli

Crab Stuffed Shrimp Dinner

Crab Stuffed Shrimp Dinner

$31.00

Lump crab meat, rice pilaf, beurre blanc, haricot vert

Fish N’ Chips

Fish N’ Chips

$20.00

Hand-cut atlantic cod, fried golden, house-seasoned fries

Georges Bank Scallops

Georges Bank Scallops

$41.00

Butternut squash risotto, sautéed spinach

Maine Lobster Tail

Maine Lobster Tail

$32.00

Served with rice pilaf, haricot vert and drawn butter

Mama Bear Steamer Bowl

Mama Bear Steamer Bowl

$33.00

Alaskan King Crab, Mussels, Shrimp, potatoes, corn, haricot vert

Maryland Style Crab Cakes

Maryland Style Crab Cakes

$31.00

Classic New England style topped with rouille sauce, rice pilaf, haricot vert

Night Special

Night Special

$30.00

Call and ask what tonight's special is. 586.739.5400

Night Special 2

Night Special 2

$28.00Out of stock

Call for tonight's Special 586.739.5400

Night Special 3

$28.00Out of stock

Call for Tonight's Special 586.739.5400

Papa Bear's Steamer Bowl

Papa Bear's Steamer Bowl

$49.00

Maine Lobster Tail, Alaskan King Crab, Mussels, Shrimp, potatoes, corn, haricot vert

Paul's Swordfish N'Awlns

Paul's Swordfish N'Awlns

$45.00

Lightly cajun grilled, cajun cream sauce with shrimp, basmati rice and southern greens

Salmon Rockefeller

Salmon Rockefeller

$35.00

Spinach, bacon, pernod, gruyere, glaçage, rice pilaf, haricot vert

Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$30.00

Ginger glaze, grilled asparagus, coconut jasmine rice, mango chili sauce

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$26.00

Your choice of one sautéed, cajun, blackened or fried accompanied with house-seasoned fries.

Shrimp Trio-Wednesday Only

Shrimp Trio-Wednesday Only

$22.00

Shrimp Scampi, Crab Stuffed Shrimp & Fried Shrimp

South African Lobster Tail

South African Lobster Tail

$47.00

Served with rice pilaf, haricot vert and drawn butter

Sp Lobster Tail Dinner- Thursday

$27.00

Maine Lobster Tail, rice pilaf, haricot vert

Stroganoff-Monday Only

Stroganoff-Monday Only

$24.00
Taco Special-Tuesday Only

Taco Special-Tuesday Only

$22.00

Call for Tuesday's Special Taco

Twin Maine Lobster Tails

Twin Maine Lobster Tails

$47.00

Served with rice pilaf, haricot vert and drawn butter

Twin South African Tails

$73.00

Served with rice pilaf, haricot vert and drawn butter

Specialty Dinner

$125.00

Tequila Tasting

$85.00

Pasta & Chicken

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$28.00

Mushrooms, green onions, cheese tortellini, creamy alfredo sauce

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$36.00

Lobster stuffed Raviolis, primavera vegetables, lobster palomino sauce

Seafood Provençale

Seafood Provençale

$31.00

Shrimp, bay scallops, mussels, garden vegetables, linguini

Shrimp Pesto

Shrimp Pesto

$29.00

Fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach fettuccini, garlic pesto sauce

Truffle Lobster Macaroni N’ Cheese

Truffle Lobster Macaroni N’ Cheese

$34.00

House made fontina cheese sauce, truffle shavings, cavatappi pasta, panko

Roasted Airline Chicken

$28.00Out of stock

Artichokes, kalamata olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, rice pilaf

Fresh Fish

Cobia

$30.00

Perch

$29.00

Steaks & Ribs

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Slab

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Slab

$29.00

House smoked, roasted fingerlings, southern greens, corn bread

Baby Back Ribs Full Slab

Baby Back Ribs Full Slab

$36.00

House smoked, roasted fingerlings, southern greens, corn bread

Filet Mignon 6 oz

$36.00

Steaks are set atop demi-glace, fingerling potatoes, haricot vert

Filet Mignon 8 oz

$46.00

Steaks are set atop demi-glace, fingerling potatoes, haricot vert

New York Steak 14 oz

New York Steak 14 oz

$47.00

Steaks are set atop demi-glace, fingerling potatoes, haricot vert

20 oz. Bone-In Ribeye Steak

20 oz. Bone-In Ribeye Steak

$52.00

Steaks are set atop demi-glace, fingerling potatoes, haricot vert

Sides/Add-on's/Ala Carte

Add 1/2 LB King Crab

Add 1/2 LB King Crab

$34.00

1/2 LB King Crab, drawn butter on the side

Add 1/2 LB Snow Crab

$25.00

Add Blackened Salmon

$10.00

Add Georges Bank Scallop

$9.00

Add Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Add Maine Tail

$17.00

Add Rock Tail

$23.00
Add Maryland Style Crab Cake

Add Maryland Style Crab Cake

$15.00

Add Shrimp

$14.00

Five

Add South African Tail

$38.00

The tail is ala cart

Add Stuffed Shrimp

Add Stuffed Shrimp

$15.00

Two

Bernaise

$6.00

Chicken Cajun

$7.00

Chicken Grilled

$7.00

Crab Bernaise

$12.00

N'Awlins

$12.00

Side Asparagus

$9.00

Side Basmati Rice

$7.00
Side Butternut Squash Risoto

Side Butternut Squash Risoto

$9.00

Side Coconut Rice

$7.00

Side Creamed Spinach

$10.00

Side Fingerling

$7.00

Side Fries Seasoned

$7.00

Side Haricot Vert (French Green Beans)

$7.00

Side Lobster Macaroni N’ Cheese

$24.00

Side Macaroni N’ Cheese

$12.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$7.00

Side Sautéed Spinach

$9.00

Side Southern Greens

$9.00

Side Steamed Spinach

$9.00

Side Vegetable du Jour

$7.00

Side Waffle Fries

$8.00

Side Yukon Mashed

$7.00

Available after 4pm

Side Zip Sauce

$1.50

Bar Menu

Wine

BT Cab Oberon

$60.00

BT Cab Josh

$50.00

BT Red Prisoner

$84.00

BT Cab Caymus

$130.00

BT Cab Decoy

$66.00

BT Red Brickmason

$38.00

BT DFH Merlot

$30.00

DFH Cab

$30.00

Corkage Fee

$30.00

BT PN Boen

$58.00

BT Cab Darioush

$195.00

BT PN Sea Sun

$50.00

BT Cab Bonanza

$54.00

BT Cab Robert Hall

$42.00

BT Cab Stags Leap

$120.00

BT Red Schooner

$78.00

BT PN JVinyard

$19.00

BT Cab 1924

$42.00

BT Mer High Heaven

$42.00

BT Cab Fisher Coach

$220.00

BT Cab Line 39

$46.00

BT Pessismist

$50.00

BT Red Silk N Spice

$46.00

BT Sweet Red

$38.00

BT PN Diora

$54.00

BT Cab Robert Hall

$42.00

Legende, Pauillac

$115.00

BT Mer Emmolo

$62.00

Punch w Alcohol

$75.00

Punch No Alcohol

$60.00

BT Rose Jean Luc

$46.00

BT Moscato Castello

$12.00

BT Moscato Mia

$10.00

BT Champ Louis Roe

$85.00

BT Veuve

$115.00

BT Ries KJ

$38.00

BT Ries Schloss

$58.00

BT Gris St Michele

$46.00

BT Grigio Ca Bolani

$42.00

BT Grigio Maso

$50.00

BT Grigio Pasqua

$46.00

BT DFH Grigio

$30.00

BT DFH Chard

$30.00

BT Chard Bravium

$54.00

BT Chard Ferrari

$50.00

BT Chard Cutrer

$62.00

BT SB Haymaker

$38.00

BT Chard Kenwood

$38.00

BT SB Mason

$50.00

BT SB Nicot

$50.00

BT SB Stoneleigh

$46.00

BT Chenin Blanc

$38.00

Corkage Fee

$30.00

NA Beverages

Aquapana

$3.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Fruit Tea

$4.25

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

DBL Espresso

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Milk

$3.50

Xtra Kid Milk

$2.00

Mock-Blackberry Paloma

$8.00

Mock-Mai Tai

$8.00

Mock-Orange Mule

$8.00

Mock-Str Cuc Mojito

$8.00

SF Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Virgin B Mary

$10.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

1/2 Bottled Off Wines

Emmolo, Sparkling Wine

$38.00

Kylie, Prosecco

$35.00

Jansz, Sparkling

$30.00

Korde, Pinea, Rose

$30.00

Sauternes, Split

$15.00

MerSolieil Reserve, Chardonnay

$25.00

MerSolieil Silver, Chardonnay

$22.00

Sisters, Chardonnay

$22.00

Saracina, Chardonnay

$25.00

Catena, White Clay

$22.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Chicken Tenders with fries

Kids Fish N Chips

$9.00

Hand cut cod deep fried, French fries, house tarter sauce

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.00

Two Cheeseburger sliders with fries.

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$9.00

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$9.00

Dessert Menu

Dessert Choices

Carrot Cake

$12.00
Cheesecake of the Week

Cheesecake of the Week

$9.00

Call to find out this weeks special cheesecake 586.739.5400

Cheesecake Plain

$8.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$12.00
Crème Brule

Crème Brule

$11.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$3.00

Keylime Pie

$9.00

Sorbet

$8.00
Tulip

Tulip

$13.00

Ala Mode

$2.00

Mozart Parfit

$13.00Out of stock

Whole Chocolate Cake 6"

$44.00

Whole Key Lime

$48.00

Whole Cheesecake

$75.00

Whole Carrot Cake 9"

$61.00

Cookie Dessert

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Tulip

$13.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Daily Cheesecake

$9.00

Plain Cheesecake

$8.00

Crème Brule

$11.00

Sorbet

$8.00

Special Dessert

Ice Cream

$7.00

Mother's Day

Food

Filet N Lobster

$53.00

Sherry Chicken

$30.00

Wellington

$28.00

Danish & Breads

$9.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Quiche

$14.00

Parfait

$8.00

Avacado Toast

$14.00

Monte Cristo

$16.00

Crab Benny

$20.00

Srambled Egg Platter

$16.00

Chick N Waffle

$18.00

Rst Tenderloin

$32.00

Omelet

$18.00

Side Scr Eggs

$6.00

Toast

$2.00

Side Redskins

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

1 Bisc N Gravy

$10.00

KID Scram Eggs

$9.00

KID Bisq N Gravy

$9.00

KID Chx Waffle

$9.00

KID PARFAIT

$9.00

KID CHX STRIP

$9.00

Beverages

Mimosa

$10.00

DFH Bloody Mary

$15.00

Bellini

$12.00

Str Peach Sangria

$11.00
All hours
<
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm