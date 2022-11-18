Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American

Decent Pizza Co @ Ivywild

No reviews yet

1604 S Cascade Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Bruschetta Pizza

Starters

Bread Sticks

$6.95

herbed garlic oil, grated Pecorino Romano

Cheese Sticks

$8.95

brick cheese, herbed garlic oil, Pecorino Romano

Spinach Artichoke

$9.95

hot spinach and artichoke dip, with roasted garlic sticks

Bruschetta Sticks

$9.95

fresh tomato and basil, herbed garlic oil, Pecorino Romano, balsamic reduction

Half Pizza

Half Red Top

$7.95

brick cheese, house red sauce, sourdough crust

Half Plant

$9.45

brick cheese, olives, mushrooms, roasted red pepper, spinach, house red sauce, sourdough crust

Half Bruschetta

$8.95

brick cheese, fresh tomato & basil, Pecorino Romano, balsamic reduction

Half Hawaiian BBQ

$8.95

brick cheese, smoked ham, pineapple, red onion, house BBQ sauce, sourdough crust

Half Double Roni

$8.95

Half Little Piggies

$9.45

Half Cadillac

$9.95

brick cheese, salami, banana pepper, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, house red sauce, sourdough crust

Half Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.45

brick cheese, chicken breast, bacon, red onion, jalapeño, ranch, sourdough crust

Half Animal Lovers (Vegan)

$9.95

Half BYO

$7.95

Start with the Red Top and build your own by choosing from the toppings below.

Half Plant Lovers (Vegan)

Regular Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.95

brick cheese, chicken breast, bacon, red onion, jalapeño, ranch, sourdough crust

The Plant

The Plant

$16.95

brick cheese, olives, mushrooms, roasted red pepper, spinach, house red sauce, sourdough crust

Double Roni

$16.95
Little Piggies

Little Piggies

$16.95

brick cheese, pepperoni cups, Italian sausage, bacon, house red sauce, sourdough crust

Red Top

Red Top

$13.95

brick cheese, house red sauce, sourdough crust

The Cadillac

The Cadillac

$17.95

brick cheese, salami, banana pepper, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, house red sauce, sourdough crust

Build Your Own

$12.95

Start with the Red Top and build your own by choosing your toppings.

Bruschetta Pizza

Bruschetta Pizza

$15.95

brick cheese, fresh tomato & basil, herbed garlic oil, Pecorino Romano, balsamic reduction, sourdough crust

Hawaiian BBQ

Hawaiian BBQ

$17.95

brick cheese, smoked ham, pineapple, house red sauce, sourdough crust

Animal Lovers (Vegan)

$18.95

Daiya, mozzarella, Bee-hive pepperoni, Bee-hive Italian sausage, house red sauce, sourdough crust

Plant Lovers (Vegan)

$18.95

Daiya Mozzarella, olives, mushrooms, roasted red pepper, spinach, house red sauce, sourdough crust

Sauces

Red Sauce

$0.50+

Ranch

$0.50+

Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.00

unsweetened

Pomegranate Green Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50Out of stock

Faygo

$3.50
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Detroit-style deep dish has landed in Colorado Springs! This better than good pizza follows the traditions set in Detroit in the 1940’s baked in forged-steel pans originally borrowed from local automotive plants. These mighty rectangular pizzas produce a crispy crust with crunchy cheesy corners made with traditional brick cheese.

1604 S Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Directions

