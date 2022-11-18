Pizza
American
Decent Pizza Co @ Ivywild
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Detroit-style deep dish has landed in Colorado Springs! This better than good pizza follows the traditions set in Detroit in the 1940’s baked in forged-steel pans originally borrowed from local automotive plants. These mighty rectangular pizzas produce a crispy crust with crunchy cheesy corners made with traditional brick cheese.
Location
1604 S Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant