Vegan

Detroit Street Filling Station

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

300 Detroit Street

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Popular Items

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
PowerUp Bowl
Pad Thai

Y/N?

Yes utensils and napkins

Yes utensils and napkins

**YOU MUST SELECT THIS ITEM TO RECEIVE NAPKINS AND UTENSILS** If you do not select this item, we will not put napkins and to-go utensils in your bag. Saving the planet, one fork at a time.

No utensils or napkins

No utensils or napkins

**THIS IS OUR DEFAULT.** Make no selection and you will NOT receive napkins or utensils! Add this item to your cart and we will leave out the napkins and to-go utensils.

Just Napkins

Just Napkins

Merchandise

Gift Card

Gift Card

$20.00

Gift cards can be mailed or picked up in store. If you'd like it to be mailed, include in the "notes" section the recipient name and mailing address and, if desired, a handwritten message (100 character limit). Gift cards are only available for use at Detroit Street Filling Station. Need to check a gift card balance? Copy and paste this address into your browser: https://www.toasttab.com/detroit-street-filling-station/findcard

eGift Card

eGift Card

Copy and paste this address into your browser to purchase an eGift Card: https://www.toasttab.com/detroit-street-filling-station/giftcards *Only for use at Detroit Street Filling Station. Cannot be used at our sister location, The Lunch Room Bakery & Cafe

Detroit Street Hoodie

Detroit Street Hoodie

$30.00

Design dreamed up by Phillis Engelbert, executed by Alex Sousou, printed by Elmo. NOTE: They run a tad bit small.

Long Sleeve Detroit Street T-Shirt

Long Sleeve Detroit Street T-Shirt

$20.00

Unisex, 100% cotton, Gildan ringspun. Design dreamed up by Phillis Engelbert, executed by Alex Sousou, printed by Elmo.

Detroit Street T-Shirt

Detroit Street T-Shirt

$15.00

Unisex, 100% cotton, Gildan ringspun. Design dreamed up by Phillis Engelbert, executed by Alex Sousou, printed by Elmo.

Detroit Street Filling Station Baseball Cap

Detroit Street Filling Station Baseball Cap

$15.00

Unisex. 100% Cotton, black with white DSFS logo. Adjustable.

Soups, Salads & Appetizers

Cornbread with Maple Butter

Cornbread with Maple Butter

$4.00

Back by popular demand! Our classic cornbread from our classy bakery with a side of Michigan Maple infused "butter." Allergens: wheat, soy

Hearty Chili

Hearty Chili

$5.00

Made with sweet potatoes, black beans, kidney beans, tomatillo, butternut squash and delectable seasonings, served with tortilla chips. Chili is nut-free, soy-free, gluten-free.

Soup du Jour

Soup du Jour

$5.00

Dill Potato Chowder: Russet potatoes, onions, carrots, celery, garlic, diced dill pickles and vegetable stock created to make a creamy and delicious soup. Allergens: nuts (cashews), wheat

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Creamy, delicious dip; comes with tortilla chips. Served cold. Allergens: Nuts (cashew) in dip.

Yum Yum Tots

Yum Yum Tots

$6.00

Organic tater tots with yum yum sauce [nut free, contains gluten and soy]

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

$8.00

with ranch dressing. (Nut-free, contains soy, contains gluten). CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE

Chik'n Fried Tofu

Chik'n Fried Tofu

$8.00

Fried breaded tofu -- served with chipotle ranch and maple-mustard sauce on the side (nut free, contains gluten and soy). CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE. Half order=4 pieces; full order=8 pieces

Lumberjack Salad

Lumberjack Salad

$12.00

Baby greens, pickled carrot-radish, marinated baked tofu, scoop of guacamole, tomato, kalamata olive, cucumber, red bell pepper, red onion & walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette. Gluten free. Contains nuts and soy.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$11.00

Shredded cabbage, Cuban black beans, cumin-lime rice, corn, scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo and tortilla chips with a side of chipotle ranch. Gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free.

Taco 'Bout It Salad

Taco 'Bout It Salad

$12.00

Baby greens, cabbage, grilled tofu, seasoned corn tortilla crumbles, pico de gallo & scoop of guacamole with cashew nacho cheese & chipotle ranch dressing. Gluten-free. Contains nuts & soy. Can be made nut-free without cashew nacho cheese, can be made soy-free without tofu, dressing or tortilla chips.

Reuben Salad

Reuben Salad

$11.00

Grilled tempeh, The Brinery saurerkraut, grilled onions on baby greens with pickle, tomato, cucumber, cabbage, tortillas chips and Russian dressing on the side. Nut-free, GLUTEN FREE. Contains soy.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.00

Baby greens, red pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion & scoop of guacamole with balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Gluten-free, nut-free. Can be made soy-free. 2 oz portion

Buffalo Salad Bowl

Buffalo Salad Bowl

$11.00

Greens, cabbage, cucumber, tomato, onion, celery, Buffalo soy curls, side of ranch, pickles & tortilla chips. Contains soy. Gluten-free, nut-free.

Sandwiches

The Del Burger

The Del Burger

$13.00

Tempeh patty by The Brinery, marinated and beer-steamed, topped with grilled onion-mushroom-poblano-olive mixture, melted Violife cheddar, lettuce & tomato, with herb aioli on a housemade oat-wheat bun. Allergens: Contains wheat and soy. Gluten free requests will be made as a salad.

The Del Jr. Burger

The Del Jr. Burger

$11.00

The same as The Del burger, but without the grilled onion-mushroom-poblano-olive mixture.

Taco 'Bout It Wrap

Taco 'Bout It Wrap

$13.00

Greens, cabbage, grilled tofu, seasoned corn tortilla crumbles, pico de gallo, guacamole, cashew nacho cheese and southwest ranch on a whole wheat tortilla. Allergens: wheat, nuts, soy. Can be made nut-free without cashew nacho cheese, can be made soy-free as a salad without tofu, dressing, or tortilla chips. Can be made GF as a salad.

The World's Greatest Wrap

The World's Greatest Wrap

$13.00

Grilled tempeh by The Brinery, melted cheddar-style cheese, shredded cabbage, pickled carrot-radish, tomato, grilled red onion, guacamole & garlic mayo on a tortilla. Allergens: Nut free. Contains wheat and soy. (Tortilla has wheat and soy). Gluten free requests will be made as a salad.

Grilled Queso Burrito

Grilled Queso Burrito

$12.00

Cuban black beans & corn, brown rice, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, chipotle ranch, guacamole, baby greens & red bell pepper in a tortilla. Allergens: Contains wheat, soy, and nuts. (Tortilla has wheat and soy). Can be made nut-free. Gluten free requests will be made as a bowl.

Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo soy curls, baby greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, celery, cabbage & our homemade ranch dressing on a tortilla with a pickle and potato chips. Allergens: Nut free. Contains wheat and soy. (Tortilla has wheat and soy). Gluten free requests will be made as a salad.

Treetown Tempeh Reuben

Treetown Tempeh Reuben

$12.00

Marinated tempeh by The Brinery, caramelized onions and The Brinery sauerkraut on house-made rye bread with our special tangy dressing. Allergens: Nut free. Contains wheat and soy. Gluten free requests will be made as a salad.

TLT (Tempeh, Lettuce, Tomato) Sandwich

TLT (Tempeh, Lettuce, Tomato) Sandwich

$11.00

The Brinery tempeh (marinated and grilled), lettuce, tomato, and herbed mayo on our house-made rye bread. Allergens: Nut free. Contains wheat and soy. Gluten free requests will be made as a salad.

Banh Mi in Exile

Banh Mi in Exile

$12.00

Vietnamese sandwich with tofu, pickled carrot-radish, jalapeños & fresh cilantro with garlic mayo on housemade peasant bread. Allergens: Nut free. Contains wheat and soy. Garlic mayo contains gluten. Gluten free requests will be made as a salad with another dressing.

Raspberry Basil Grilled Cheese

Raspberry Basil Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Raspberry jam, cashew cream cheese, cheddar-style cheese, fresh basil and spinach. Soy free. Contains wheat and nuts. Can be made nut-free without the cashew cream cheese. Cannot be made gluten-free.

Entrees

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.00

Lightly fried brown basmati rice with carrots, yellow onions, corn, peas, scallions & sesame seeds, topped with your choice of marinated tofu or fried cauliflower tossed in General Tso's sauce. Tofu version is gluten free. Contains soy. Nut free.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.00

Our take on this classic dish: rice noodles stir-fried in a tamarind-soy sauce with sautéed red onion, red bell pepper & marinated tofu, topped with cabbage, cilantro, peanuts & lime. Gluten-free. Can be nut-free. Contains soy. CANNOT BE MADE SOY FREE

PowerUp Bowl

PowerUp Bowl

$13.00

Brown basmati rice, steamed kale, grilled red pepper & onion, marinated tofu, walnuts, scoop of guacamole & creamy maple-dijon drizzle. Gluten-free. Can be made nut-free, soy-free (no tofu). 2 oz portion

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$11.00

Cuban black beans & corn, brown basmati rice, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, chipotle ranch, scoop of guacamole, baby greens, red bell pepper & tortilla chips. Gluten-free, can be made soy-free. Can be made nut-free.

**PRE-ORDER** THANKSGIVING DINNER

**PRE-ORDER** THANKSGIVING DINNER

$35.00

CARRYOUT ONLY. COMES REFRIGERATED with re-heating instructions. Feeds one hungry person, probably with leftovers! Pick up Tuesday Nov 22nd or Weds Nov 23rd (select below). Menu: - Seitan roast slices (GF version: roasted acorn squash) - Wild rice stuffing - Arugula-almond-dried cranberries salad. - Pumpkin dinner roll & whipped herbed buttery spread (GF version: cornbread). - Mashed Yukon Gold/sweet potatoes - Rosemary mushroom gravy (GF version available) - Cranberry sauce - Mini pumpkin pie (GF alternative TBD).

Baked Goods

Oatmeal Dream Pie

Oatmeal Dream Pie

$4.00

Two of our Oatmeal cookies and our award winning filling, so many ways to eat! The ultimate oatmeal sandwich cookie. Allergens: wheat, coconut

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$4.50

Allergens: wheat, nuts, soy, coconut

Gluten Free Raspberry Pie Bar

Gluten Free Raspberry Pie Bar

$3.50

Our raspberry filling atop a gluten free crust and finished with a gluten free crumble.

Magic Bar

Magic Bar

$3.50Out of stock

A biscoff crust bar topped with coconut, pecans, chocolate chips, married together with sweetened condensed coconut milk. Allergens: Nuts, wheat, soy, coconut

Cornbread with Maple Butter

Cornbread with Maple Butter

$4.00

Back by popular demand! Our classic cornbread from our classy bakery with a side of Michigan Maple infused "butter." Allergens: wheat, soy

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$3.50

Rich chocolate with flaky top. Allergens: wheat, soy

GF Fudgy Cookie

GF Fudgy Cookie

$1.75

Rich chocolate cookie with chocolate chips. Gluten free! Allergen: soy

Ginger Molasses Cookie

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$1.75

Ginger infused chewy cookie topped with turbinado sugar Allergen: wheat

Monster Cookie

Monster Cookie

$1.75

Chocolate chip cookie with pretzels, peanuts, marshmallows and sea salt. Allergens: gluten, soy, peanuts & almond.

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.75

Cinnamon-y goodness Allergen: wheat

**PRE ORDER** THANKSGIVING PIES

**PRE ORDER** THANKSGIVING PIES

$22.00

Pickup at Detroit Street Filling Station Tues Nov 22nd or Weds Nov 23rd between noon and 7pm. **We are closed on Thanksgiving day.**

**PRE-ORDER** THANKSGIVING COOKIE BOXES

**PRE-ORDER** THANKSGIVING COOKIE BOXES

$18.00

Regular Box contains: 4 Ginger Molasses Cookies (wheat) • 4 Salty Chocolate Chip Cookies (wheat, soy) • 4 Gluten Free Fudgy Crinkle Cookies (soy) Gluten free box contains: 6 Gluten Free Fudgy Crinkle Cookies (soy) • 6 Gluten Free Raspberry Pie Bars

Add-ons

Extra Dressing and Sauces

Extra Dressing and Sauces

2 oz portion *As of 7/2* Yum Yum Sauce contains soy

Protein Sides

Protein Sides

$2.50

Select one of our proteins as a side.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Spring mix, red bell pepper, red onion, cucumber and tomato. Comes with balsamic vinaigrette on the side. PRE-MADE, INGREDIENTS CANNOT BE OMITTED OR SUBSTITUTED.

Beverages

**SPECIAL** Nutmeg Brown Sugar Bubble Tea

**SPECIAL** Nutmeg Brown Sugar Bubble Tea

$6.00

Classic brown sugar bubble tea, spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg.

**SPECIAL** Mocha Coffee

**SPECIAL** Mocha Coffee

$5.00

Mighty Good coffee with housemade mocha syrup and your choice of milk.

Lavender London Fog (Hot)

Lavender London Fog (Hot)

$4.50

Steeped earl grey and lavender tea mixed with oat milk and house-made lavender simple syrup. Served hot or over ice. CANNOT be made sugar free or less sweet.

Chai Bubble Tea

Chai Bubble Tea

$6.00

Smooth & creamy coconut milk sweetened with chai tea simple syrup, with a scoop of tapioca bubbles.

Mighty Good Hot Coffee

Mighty Good Hot Coffee

$3.00

Mighty Good Coffee's Cerrado Minas Gerais: Nutty, sweet and caramel Add your choice of plant-based milk or sweetener. Spiked coffee options available below.

Mighty Good Cold Brew

Mighty Good Cold Brew

$5.00

16 oz glass

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

*all teas are from Tea Haus except for Sweet & Spicy and Chamomile

Cultured Kombucha

Cultured Kombucha

$6.00

Kombucha brewed in Traverse City, MI made with all certified organic ingredients.

Boochy Mama's Kombucha

Boochy Mama's Kombucha

$6.00

Herbal kombucha made in Toledo, OH. Autumn Zen - Apple, Rosemary, Grapefruit Pomona Divine - Pear, damiana, rose Temple of Gold - Ginger, turmeric, echinacea, lemon verbena, black pepper Summer Serenade - Lavender lemonade

Horchata

Horchata

$6.00

Traditional Mexican drink made from rice milk, almonds, cinnamon, sugar and vanilla. 16 oz serving See "cocktails" section for spiked horchata. Allergen: nuts

Good Earth Iced Tea

Good Earth Iced Tea

$3.00

Good Earth's Sweet & Spicy Original blend made into an iced tea. Contains black tea, cinnamon, orange, lemongrass, peppermint, anise seed & ginger. Caffeinated with no sugar added (16 oz).

Fruit Sparkler Sodas

Fruit Sparkler Sodas

$4.00

Sparkling soda (non-alcoholic) made with house-made syrup

Detroit City Soda

Detroit City Soda

$3.00

Fountain drinks: Cola, lemon-lime, ginger ale, cream soda, lemonade.

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.00

6.8 oz bottle

Mocktails

**SPECIAL** Cherry Apple Sparkler

**SPECIAL** Cherry Apple Sparkler

$6.00

House-made apple cider syrup combined with grenadine, topped with soda water, and garnished with a maraschino cherry.

Cucumber Mojito (non-alcoholic)

Cucumber Mojito (non-alcoholic)

$6.00

House-made cucumber and mint simple syrups with lime juice and soda.

Mint Lemonade

Mint Lemonade

$6.00

House-made mint simple with lemon juice and soda

Paradise Sparkler

Paradise Sparkler

$6.00

House-made Paradise tea simple syrup (strawberry-apricot) with lemon juice and soda.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

House-made strawberry simple syrup, with lemon juice and soda.

Typhoon

Typhoon

$6.00

Passionfruit juice, orange juice, lime juice, simple syrup, cherry juice concentrate and soda water.

Cocktails

**SPECIAL** Falling Hard

**SPECIAL** Falling Hard

$9.00

Spiced rum, pomegranate juice, lime juice, and house made grenadine, served with crushed ice and an expressed orange swath. Welcome the season in style!

**SPECIAL** Mango Habanero Margarita

**SPECIAL** Mango Habanero Margarita

$9.00

House-infused habanero tequila mixed with mango puree and lime juice. Sweet with a spicy kick! NOTE: To-go margaritas CANNOT have salt/sugar rims.

Cucumber Mojito

Cucumber Mojito

$9.00

Light aged rum, house-made cucumber and mint simples, lime juice, and soda

Hard Seltzer

Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Your choice of house-made orange pomegranate, lemon, Paradise (apricot-strawberry), or blackberry basil simple mixed with vodka and soda.

Highball

Highball

$7.00

Vodka, gin, tequila, light or dark rum, or bourbon with your choice of mixer

Hurricane

Hurricane

$9.00

A New Orleans favorite! Passionfruit juice, dark rum, orange juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and cherry juice concentrate.

Lavender Lemon Drop

Lavender Lemon Drop

$9.00

Vodka, house-made lavender simple, and lemon juice

Spiked Mint Lemonade

Spiked Mint Lemonade

$9.00

Vodka, lemon juice, house-made mint simple, and soda

Spiked Horchata

Spiked Horchata

$9.00

Our house-made horchata (rice milk with almonds, cinnamon, sugar and vanilla) with dark rum and Amaretto.

The Devil's Marg

The Devil's Marg

$10.00

Habanero-infused Espolon reposado tequila, Triple Sec, agave, and lime juice.

Strawberry Margarita

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Espolón Tequila Reposado, triple sec, strawberry simple syrup, lime juice.

Beer & Wine

**NEW** Odd Brothers Craft Cider - Millions of Peaches 16oz

**NEW** Odd Brothers Craft Cider - Millions of Peaches 16oz

$8.00

Locally made craft cider produced in Homer, MI. Made with locally sourced apples, blended with peaches and a hint of black tea. Features local art on the can! How much more local can you get?

NON-ALCOHOLIC Run Wild IPA, 12 oz can

NON-ALCOHOLIC Run Wild IPA, 12 oz can

$4.00
Howlers & Growlers

Howlers & Growlers

$10.00

Growler = 64oz of beer with amber glassware (equivalent to 4 pints) Howler (Half-growler) = 32oz of beer with amber glassware (equivalent to 2 pints) Return the bottles to us for a refund: $3.50 howler/ $5.50 growler - Local's Light (Short's) - 5.2% ABV, Light American lager - 51k IPA (Blackrocks) - 7% ABV, Grapefruit, apricot, and hopp-y, pine-y notes - Oberon Ale (Bell's) - 5.8% ABV, Wheat Ale

Great Lakes Brewing Co. - Eliot Ness Amber Lager

Great Lakes Brewing Co. - Eliot Ness Amber Lager

$6.00

Amber lager with rich, fragrant malt flavors balanced by crisp noble hops. 6.1% ABV / 27 IBU

Odd Side - Citra Pale Ale

Odd Side - Citra Pale Ale

$6.00

Single hop pale ale brewed exclusively with Citra hops. The aroma is an intoxicating bouquet of grapefruit, tropical fruit, lemon, and pine. 5.75% ABV / 43 IBU

Brewery Vivant - Farm Hand

Brewery Vivant - Farm Hand

$6.00

French style Farmhouse Ale. Slight in body and mildly sweet with a bit of cloudiness from the simple un-malted grains. 5.5% ABV

Short's - Bellaire Brown

Short's - Bellaire Brown

$6.00

Flavorful American Brown Ale that derives sweet caramel and toasted qualities from four different kinds of malt and specialty grains. A local favorite! 7.0% ABV / 19 IBU

Short's - Soft Parade Fruit Ale, 12 oz can

Short's - Soft Parade Fruit Ale, 12 oz can

$6.00

Short's (Michigan) - Soft Parade, 7.5% ABV, Fruity lemonade shandy.

Starcut Ciders Pulsar

Starcut Ciders Pulsar

$6.00

Dry cider fermented with Michigan apples! This cider hits you with a tangy apple sweetness and tartness, ending with a crisp, clean, and dry finish. Gluten free 6.4% ABV

SolSummit - California Sauvignon Blanc (12oz can)

SolSummit - California Sauvignon Blanc (12oz can)

$10.00

Put away any pre-conceived notions of canned wine! This one is Certified Sustainable, made from grapes grown on a fourth generation vineyard in California. It has a juicy burst of grapefruit and lime intermingled with aromas of white peach and apricot. Finishes with a hint of honey and vanilla.

Blanc De Noir Tempranillo Bottle (white)

Blanc De Noir Tempranillo Bottle (white)

$20.00

Punctum Biodynamic Family Vineyards Vaiven Blanc De Noir Tempranillo (2018): 13.5% ABV Region: Castilla, Spain Grape: Tempranillo Notes: Crisp and dry. Fresh and floral aromas; pearly iridescence.

Cabernet Sauvignon glass (red)

Cabernet Sauvignon glass (red)

$9.00

Lone Birch: 2020 vintage Cabernet Sauvignon. 14.1% ABV. Region: Yakima Valley, WA Balanced and approachable wine with an abundance of dark and red fruit aromas. Cassis, Bing cherries, sweet plums, and hints of Beachwood are carried through the palate, evolving into more complex flavors of licorice, pomegranate, toffee, and smoked caramel. The wine exits with lush tannins, balanced acidity, and an impeccably smooth finish.

Cabernet Sauvignon bottle (red)

Cabernet Sauvignon bottle (red)

$22.00

Lone Birch: 2020 vintage Cabernet Sauvignon. 14.1% ABV. Region: Yakima Valley, WA Balanced and approachable wine with an abundance of dark and red fruit aromas. Cassis, Bing cherries, sweet plums, and hints of Beachwood are carried through the palate, evolving into more complex flavors of licorice, pomegranate, toffee, and smoked caramel. The wine exits with lush tannins, balanced acidity, and an impeccably smooth finish.

Pinot Noir bottle (red)

Pinot Noir bottle (red)

$22.00

The Pinot Project: 2019 vintage. 13.5% ABV. Region: California Dark cherry, blackberry, and cacao with a smooth, lingering finish. Medium-bodied with fine-grained tannins. Fruit forward, finishing dry with a kiss of oak.

Liquor

Whiskey, rye, bourbon shots

$6.00

Tequila shots

$6.00

Gin shots

$6.00

Vodka shots

$6.00

Rum shots

$6.00

Scotch shots

$7.00

Groceries

All Purpose Flour (5 lbs)

All Purpose Flour (5 lbs)

$4.00Out of stock
Almond Breeze Almond Milk

Almond Breeze Almond Milk

$6.50

64 fl oz

Black beans, dried (1 quart)

Black beans, dried (1 quart)

$3.00Out of stock
Black pepper (8 oz botte)

Black pepper (8 oz botte)

$3.00Out of stock
Brown basmati rice (1 quart)

Brown basmati rice (1 quart)

$3.00Out of stock
Butternut Squash

Butternut Squash

$2.00
Cashews, Raw (1 quart)

Cashews, Raw (1 quart)

$7.00Out of stock
Cheddar-style cheese, Violife (10 slices)

Cheddar-style cheese, Violife (10 slices)

$5.00Out of stock
Cholula (12oz)

Cholula (12oz)

$6.00
Detroit Street Spice Mix (8 oz bottle)

Detroit Street Spice Mix (8 oz bottle)

$5.50Out of stock
Dijon Mustard (8 oz)

Dijon Mustard (8 oz)

$2.00Out of stock
Dried Dill (8 oz bottle)

Dried Dill (8 oz bottle)

$7.00Out of stock
Dried Oregano (8 oz bottle)

Dried Oregano (8 oz bottle)

$6.00Out of stock
Smart Balance Buttery Spread (8 oz)

Smart Balance Buttery Spread (8 oz)

$2.50Out of stock

Ingredients: oil bend (palm, soybean, canola and olive oils), water, contains less than 2% of salt enzyme-modified soybean lecithin, natural & artificial flavor, potassium sorbate and calcium disodium EDTA (to preserve freshness), lactic acid, vitamin A palmitate, beta-carotene color

Granola, housemade (1 quart)

Granola, housemade (1 quart)

$8.00Out of stock

oats, slivered almonds, unsweetened flaked coconut, salt, cinnamon, turbinado sugar, canola oil, maple syrup

Green Bell Pepper

Green Bell Pepper

$1.00
Kalamata olives (8 oz)

Kalamata olives (8 oz)

$4.00Out of stock
Lime

Lime

$0.75
Nutritional yeast (1 quart)

Nutritional yeast (1 quart)

$14.00Out of stock
Oat Milk

Oat Milk

$5.00Out of stock

Califia Barista Blend, 32 fl oz.

Olive oil (16 oz)

Olive oil (16 oz)

$8.00Out of stock
Organic Ketchup

Organic Ketchup

$4.00Out of stock

24 oz bottle

Potato Chips, kettle-style (large bag)

Potato Chips, kettle-style (large bag)

$5.50Out of stock

Made in Traverse City, 16 oz bag

Provolone-style cheese, Violife (10 slices)

Provolone-style cheese, Violife (10 slices)

$4.00Out of stock
Raspberry Fruit Spread

Raspberry Fruit Spread

$5.00

D'Arbo, All Natural, 16 oz

Red Bell Pepper

Red Bell Pepper

$1.75
Red Onion

Red Onion

$1.00
Rice Dream, Original Enriched

Rice Dream, Original Enriched

$4.00

32 fl oz

Roma Tomato

Roma Tomato

$1.00
Sea Salt (8 oz bottle)

Sea Salt (8 oz bottle)

$2.00Out of stock
Seedless cucumber

Seedless cucumber

$1.50
Sesame oil (16 oz)

Sesame oil (16 oz)

$8.00Out of stock
Soy milk

Soy milk

$4.00

Pacific Foods Barista Series, 32 fl oz

Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$1.50
Taco Seasoning

Taco Seasoning

$5.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Sea salt, ground cumin, granulated garlic, chili powder. 8 oz by volume

Tamari (organic, GF soy sauce; 16 oz)

Tamari (organic, GF soy sauce; 16 oz)

$4.00Out of stock
Walnuts (1 quart)

Walnuts (1 quart)

$10.00Out of stock

Shelled; whole and pieces.

Yellow Onion

Yellow Onion

$1.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Vegan restaurant with full bar; indoor and outdoor seating. Serving lunch and dinner 7 days a week.

300 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

