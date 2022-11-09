Detroit Street Filling Station
No reviews yet
300 Detroit Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Order Again
Popular Items
Y/N?
Yes utensils and napkins
**YOU MUST SELECT THIS ITEM TO RECEIVE NAPKINS AND UTENSILS** If you do not select this item, we will not put napkins and to-go utensils in your bag. Saving the planet, one fork at a time.
No utensils or napkins
**THIS IS OUR DEFAULT.** Make no selection and you will NOT receive napkins or utensils! Add this item to your cart and we will leave out the napkins and to-go utensils.
Just Napkins
Merchandise
Gift Card
Gift cards can be mailed or picked up in store. If you'd like it to be mailed, include in the "notes" section the recipient name and mailing address and, if desired, a handwritten message (100 character limit). Gift cards are only available for use at Detroit Street Filling Station. Need to check a gift card balance? Copy and paste this address into your browser: https://www.toasttab.com/detroit-street-filling-station/findcard
eGift Card
Copy and paste this address into your browser to purchase an eGift Card: https://www.toasttab.com/detroit-street-filling-station/giftcards *Only for use at Detroit Street Filling Station. Cannot be used at our sister location, The Lunch Room Bakery & Cafe
Detroit Street Hoodie
Design dreamed up by Phillis Engelbert, executed by Alex Sousou, printed by Elmo. NOTE: They run a tad bit small.
Long Sleeve Detroit Street T-Shirt
Unisex, 100% cotton, Gildan ringspun. Design dreamed up by Phillis Engelbert, executed by Alex Sousou, printed by Elmo.
Detroit Street T-Shirt
Unisex, 100% cotton, Gildan ringspun. Design dreamed up by Phillis Engelbert, executed by Alex Sousou, printed by Elmo.
Detroit Street Filling Station Baseball Cap
Unisex. 100% Cotton, black with white DSFS logo. Adjustable.
Soups, Salads & Appetizers
Cornbread with Maple Butter
Back by popular demand! Our classic cornbread from our classy bakery with a side of Michigan Maple infused "butter." Allergens: wheat, soy
Hearty Chili
Made with sweet potatoes, black beans, kidney beans, tomatillo, butternut squash and delectable seasonings, served with tortilla chips. Chili is nut-free, soy-free, gluten-free.
Soup du Jour
Dill Potato Chowder: Russet potatoes, onions, carrots, celery, garlic, diced dill pickles and vegetable stock created to make a creamy and delicious soup. Allergens: nuts (cashews), wheat
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy, delicious dip; comes with tortilla chips. Served cold. Allergens: Nuts (cashew) in dip.
Yum Yum Tots
Organic tater tots with yum yum sauce [nut free, contains gluten and soy]
Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
with ranch dressing. (Nut-free, contains soy, contains gluten). CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
Chik'n Fried Tofu
Fried breaded tofu -- served with chipotle ranch and maple-mustard sauce on the side (nut free, contains gluten and soy). CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE. Half order=4 pieces; full order=8 pieces
Lumberjack Salad
Baby greens, pickled carrot-radish, marinated baked tofu, scoop of guacamole, tomato, kalamata olive, cucumber, red bell pepper, red onion & walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette. Gluten free. Contains nuts and soy.
Southwest Salad
Shredded cabbage, Cuban black beans, cumin-lime rice, corn, scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo and tortilla chips with a side of chipotle ranch. Gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free.
Taco 'Bout It Salad
Baby greens, cabbage, grilled tofu, seasoned corn tortilla crumbles, pico de gallo & scoop of guacamole with cashew nacho cheese & chipotle ranch dressing. Gluten-free. Contains nuts & soy. Can be made nut-free without cashew nacho cheese, can be made soy-free without tofu, dressing or tortilla chips.
Reuben Salad
Grilled tempeh, The Brinery saurerkraut, grilled onions on baby greens with pickle, tomato, cucumber, cabbage, tortillas chips and Russian dressing on the side. Nut-free, GLUTEN FREE. Contains soy.
Garden Salad
Baby greens, red pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion & scoop of guacamole with balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Gluten-free, nut-free. Can be made soy-free. 2 oz portion
Buffalo Salad Bowl
Greens, cabbage, cucumber, tomato, onion, celery, Buffalo soy curls, side of ranch, pickles & tortilla chips. Contains soy. Gluten-free, nut-free.
Sandwiches
The Del Burger
Tempeh patty by The Brinery, marinated and beer-steamed, topped with grilled onion-mushroom-poblano-olive mixture, melted Violife cheddar, lettuce & tomato, with herb aioli on a housemade oat-wheat bun. Allergens: Contains wheat and soy. Gluten free requests will be made as a salad.
The Del Jr. Burger
The same as The Del burger, but without the grilled onion-mushroom-poblano-olive mixture.
Taco 'Bout It Wrap
Greens, cabbage, grilled tofu, seasoned corn tortilla crumbles, pico de gallo, guacamole, cashew nacho cheese and southwest ranch on a whole wheat tortilla. Allergens: wheat, nuts, soy. Can be made nut-free without cashew nacho cheese, can be made soy-free as a salad without tofu, dressing, or tortilla chips. Can be made GF as a salad.
The World's Greatest Wrap
Grilled tempeh by The Brinery, melted cheddar-style cheese, shredded cabbage, pickled carrot-radish, tomato, grilled red onion, guacamole & garlic mayo on a tortilla. Allergens: Nut free. Contains wheat and soy. (Tortilla has wheat and soy). Gluten free requests will be made as a salad.
Grilled Queso Burrito
Cuban black beans & corn, brown rice, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, chipotle ranch, guacamole, baby greens & red bell pepper in a tortilla. Allergens: Contains wheat, soy, and nuts. (Tortilla has wheat and soy). Can be made nut-free. Gluten free requests will be made as a bowl.
Buffalo Wrap
Buffalo soy curls, baby greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, celery, cabbage & our homemade ranch dressing on a tortilla with a pickle and potato chips. Allergens: Nut free. Contains wheat and soy. (Tortilla has wheat and soy). Gluten free requests will be made as a salad.
Treetown Tempeh Reuben
Marinated tempeh by The Brinery, caramelized onions and The Brinery sauerkraut on house-made rye bread with our special tangy dressing. Allergens: Nut free. Contains wheat and soy. Gluten free requests will be made as a salad.
TLT (Tempeh, Lettuce, Tomato) Sandwich
The Brinery tempeh (marinated and grilled), lettuce, tomato, and herbed mayo on our house-made rye bread. Allergens: Nut free. Contains wheat and soy. Gluten free requests will be made as a salad.
Banh Mi in Exile
Vietnamese sandwich with tofu, pickled carrot-radish, jalapeños & fresh cilantro with garlic mayo on housemade peasant bread. Allergens: Nut free. Contains wheat and soy. Garlic mayo contains gluten. Gluten free requests will be made as a salad with another dressing.
Raspberry Basil Grilled Cheese
Raspberry jam, cashew cream cheese, cheddar-style cheese, fresh basil and spinach. Soy free. Contains wheat and nuts. Can be made nut-free without the cashew cream cheese. Cannot be made gluten-free.
Entrees
Fried Rice
Lightly fried brown basmati rice with carrots, yellow onions, corn, peas, scallions & sesame seeds, topped with your choice of marinated tofu or fried cauliflower tossed in General Tso's sauce. Tofu version is gluten free. Contains soy. Nut free.
Pad Thai
Our take on this classic dish: rice noodles stir-fried in a tamarind-soy sauce with sautéed red onion, red bell pepper & marinated tofu, topped with cabbage, cilantro, peanuts & lime. Gluten-free. Can be nut-free. Contains soy. CANNOT BE MADE SOY FREE
PowerUp Bowl
Brown basmati rice, steamed kale, grilled red pepper & onion, marinated tofu, walnuts, scoop of guacamole & creamy maple-dijon drizzle. Gluten-free. Can be made nut-free, soy-free (no tofu). 2 oz portion
Burrito Bowl
Cuban black beans & corn, brown basmati rice, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, chipotle ranch, scoop of guacamole, baby greens, red bell pepper & tortilla chips. Gluten-free, can be made soy-free. Can be made nut-free.
**PRE-ORDER** THANKSGIVING DINNER
CARRYOUT ONLY. COMES REFRIGERATED with re-heating instructions. Feeds one hungry person, probably with leftovers! Pick up Tuesday Nov 22nd or Weds Nov 23rd (select below). Menu: - Seitan roast slices (GF version: roasted acorn squash) - Wild rice stuffing - Arugula-almond-dried cranberries salad. - Pumpkin dinner roll & whipped herbed buttery spread (GF version: cornbread). - Mashed Yukon Gold/sweet potatoes - Rosemary mushroom gravy (GF version available) - Cranberry sauce - Mini pumpkin pie (GF alternative TBD).
Baked Goods
Oatmeal Dream Pie
Two of our Oatmeal cookies and our award winning filling, so many ways to eat! The ultimate oatmeal sandwich cookie. Allergens: wheat, coconut
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Allergens: wheat, nuts, soy, coconut
Gluten Free Raspberry Pie Bar
Our raspberry filling atop a gluten free crust and finished with a gluten free crumble.
Magic Bar
A biscoff crust bar topped with coconut, pecans, chocolate chips, married together with sweetened condensed coconut milk. Allergens: Nuts, wheat, soy, coconut
Fudge Brownie
Rich chocolate with flaky top. Allergens: wheat, soy
GF Fudgy Cookie
Rich chocolate cookie with chocolate chips. Gluten free! Allergen: soy
Ginger Molasses Cookie
Ginger infused chewy cookie topped with turbinado sugar Allergen: wheat
Monster Cookie
Chocolate chip cookie with pretzels, peanuts, marshmallows and sea salt. Allergens: gluten, soy, peanuts & almond.
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Cinnamon-y goodness Allergen: wheat
**PRE ORDER** THANKSGIVING PIES
Pickup at Detroit Street Filling Station Tues Nov 22nd or Weds Nov 23rd between noon and 7pm. **We are closed on Thanksgiving day.**
**PRE-ORDER** THANKSGIVING COOKIE BOXES
Regular Box contains: 4 Ginger Molasses Cookies (wheat) • 4 Salty Chocolate Chip Cookies (wheat, soy) • 4 Gluten Free Fudgy Crinkle Cookies (soy) Gluten free box contains: 6 Gluten Free Fudgy Crinkle Cookies (soy) • 6 Gluten Free Raspberry Pie Bars
Add-ons
Extra Dressing and Sauces
2 oz portion *As of 7/2* Yum Yum Sauce contains soy
Protein Sides
Select one of our proteins as a side.
Side Salad
Spring mix, red bell pepper, red onion, cucumber and tomato. Comes with balsamic vinaigrette on the side. PRE-MADE, INGREDIENTS CANNOT BE OMITTED OR SUBSTITUTED.
Beverages
**SPECIAL** Nutmeg Brown Sugar Bubble Tea
Classic brown sugar bubble tea, spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg.
**SPECIAL** Mocha Coffee
Mighty Good coffee with housemade mocha syrup and your choice of milk.
Lavender London Fog (Hot)
Steeped earl grey and lavender tea mixed with oat milk and house-made lavender simple syrup. Served hot or over ice. CANNOT be made sugar free or less sweet.
Chai Bubble Tea
Smooth & creamy coconut milk sweetened with chai tea simple syrup, with a scoop of tapioca bubbles.
Mighty Good Hot Coffee
Mighty Good Coffee's Cerrado Minas Gerais: Nutty, sweet and caramel Add your choice of plant-based milk or sweetener. Spiked coffee options available below.
Mighty Good Cold Brew
16 oz glass
Hot Tea
*all teas are from Tea Haus except for Sweet & Spicy and Chamomile
Cultured Kombucha
Kombucha brewed in Traverse City, MI made with all certified organic ingredients.
Boochy Mama's Kombucha
Herbal kombucha made in Toledo, OH. Autumn Zen - Apple, Rosemary, Grapefruit Pomona Divine - Pear, damiana, rose Temple of Gold - Ginger, turmeric, echinacea, lemon verbena, black pepper Summer Serenade - Lavender lemonade
Horchata
Traditional Mexican drink made from rice milk, almonds, cinnamon, sugar and vanilla. 16 oz serving See "cocktails" section for spiked horchata. Allergen: nuts
Good Earth Iced Tea
Good Earth's Sweet & Spicy Original blend made into an iced tea. Contains black tea, cinnamon, orange, lemongrass, peppermint, anise seed & ginger. Caffeinated with no sugar added (16 oz).
Fruit Sparkler Sodas
Sparkling soda (non-alcoholic) made with house-made syrup
Detroit City Soda
Fountain drinks: Cola, lemon-lime, ginger ale, cream soda, lemonade.
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
6.8 oz bottle
Mocktails
**SPECIAL** Cherry Apple Sparkler
House-made apple cider syrup combined with grenadine, topped with soda water, and garnished with a maraschino cherry.
Cucumber Mojito (non-alcoholic)
House-made cucumber and mint simple syrups with lime juice and soda.
Mint Lemonade
House-made mint simple with lemon juice and soda
Paradise Sparkler
House-made Paradise tea simple syrup (strawberry-apricot) with lemon juice and soda.
Strawberry Lemonade
House-made strawberry simple syrup, with lemon juice and soda.
Typhoon
Passionfruit juice, orange juice, lime juice, simple syrup, cherry juice concentrate and soda water.
Cocktails
**SPECIAL** Falling Hard
Spiced rum, pomegranate juice, lime juice, and house made grenadine, served with crushed ice and an expressed orange swath. Welcome the season in style!
**SPECIAL** Mango Habanero Margarita
House-infused habanero tequila mixed with mango puree and lime juice. Sweet with a spicy kick! NOTE: To-go margaritas CANNOT have salt/sugar rims.
Cucumber Mojito
Light aged rum, house-made cucumber and mint simples, lime juice, and soda
Hard Seltzer
Your choice of house-made orange pomegranate, lemon, Paradise (apricot-strawberry), or blackberry basil simple mixed with vodka and soda.
Highball
Vodka, gin, tequila, light or dark rum, or bourbon with your choice of mixer
Hurricane
A New Orleans favorite! Passionfruit juice, dark rum, orange juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and cherry juice concentrate.
Lavender Lemon Drop
Vodka, house-made lavender simple, and lemon juice
Spiked Mint Lemonade
Vodka, lemon juice, house-made mint simple, and soda
Spiked Horchata
Our house-made horchata (rice milk with almonds, cinnamon, sugar and vanilla) with dark rum and Amaretto.
The Devil's Marg
Habanero-infused Espolon reposado tequila, Triple Sec, agave, and lime juice.
Strawberry Margarita
Espolón Tequila Reposado, triple sec, strawberry simple syrup, lime juice.
Beer & Wine
**NEW** Odd Brothers Craft Cider - Millions of Peaches 16oz
Locally made craft cider produced in Homer, MI. Made with locally sourced apples, blended with peaches and a hint of black tea. Features local art on the can! How much more local can you get?
NON-ALCOHOLIC Run Wild IPA, 12 oz can
Howlers & Growlers
Growler = 64oz of beer with amber glassware (equivalent to 4 pints) Howler (Half-growler) = 32oz of beer with amber glassware (equivalent to 2 pints) Return the bottles to us for a refund: $3.50 howler/ $5.50 growler - Local's Light (Short's) - 5.2% ABV, Light American lager - 51k IPA (Blackrocks) - 7% ABV, Grapefruit, apricot, and hopp-y, pine-y notes - Oberon Ale (Bell's) - 5.8% ABV, Wheat Ale
Great Lakes Brewing Co. - Eliot Ness Amber Lager
Amber lager with rich, fragrant malt flavors balanced by crisp noble hops. 6.1% ABV / 27 IBU
Odd Side - Citra Pale Ale
Single hop pale ale brewed exclusively with Citra hops. The aroma is an intoxicating bouquet of grapefruit, tropical fruit, lemon, and pine. 5.75% ABV / 43 IBU
Brewery Vivant - Farm Hand
French style Farmhouse Ale. Slight in body and mildly sweet with a bit of cloudiness from the simple un-malted grains. 5.5% ABV
Short's - Bellaire Brown
Flavorful American Brown Ale that derives sweet caramel and toasted qualities from four different kinds of malt and specialty grains. A local favorite! 7.0% ABV / 19 IBU
Short's - Soft Parade Fruit Ale, 12 oz can
Short's (Michigan) - Soft Parade, 7.5% ABV, Fruity lemonade shandy.
Starcut Ciders Pulsar
Dry cider fermented with Michigan apples! This cider hits you with a tangy apple sweetness and tartness, ending with a crisp, clean, and dry finish. Gluten free 6.4% ABV
SolSummit - California Sauvignon Blanc (12oz can)
Put away any pre-conceived notions of canned wine! This one is Certified Sustainable, made from grapes grown on a fourth generation vineyard in California. It has a juicy burst of grapefruit and lime intermingled with aromas of white peach and apricot. Finishes with a hint of honey and vanilla.
Blanc De Noir Tempranillo Bottle (white)
Punctum Biodynamic Family Vineyards Vaiven Blanc De Noir Tempranillo (2018): 13.5% ABV Region: Castilla, Spain Grape: Tempranillo Notes: Crisp and dry. Fresh and floral aromas; pearly iridescence.
Cabernet Sauvignon glass (red)
Lone Birch: 2020 vintage Cabernet Sauvignon. 14.1% ABV. Region: Yakima Valley, WA Balanced and approachable wine with an abundance of dark and red fruit aromas. Cassis, Bing cherries, sweet plums, and hints of Beachwood are carried through the palate, evolving into more complex flavors of licorice, pomegranate, toffee, and smoked caramel. The wine exits with lush tannins, balanced acidity, and an impeccably smooth finish.
Cabernet Sauvignon bottle (red)
Lone Birch: 2020 vintage Cabernet Sauvignon. 14.1% ABV. Region: Yakima Valley, WA Balanced and approachable wine with an abundance of dark and red fruit aromas. Cassis, Bing cherries, sweet plums, and hints of Beachwood are carried through the palate, evolving into more complex flavors of licorice, pomegranate, toffee, and smoked caramel. The wine exits with lush tannins, balanced acidity, and an impeccably smooth finish.
Pinot Noir bottle (red)
The Pinot Project: 2019 vintage. 13.5% ABV. Region: California Dark cherry, blackberry, and cacao with a smooth, lingering finish. Medium-bodied with fine-grained tannins. Fruit forward, finishing dry with a kiss of oak.
Liquor
Groceries
All Purpose Flour (5 lbs)
Almond Breeze Almond Milk
64 fl oz
Black beans, dried (1 quart)
Black pepper (8 oz botte)
Brown basmati rice (1 quart)
Butternut Squash
Cashews, Raw (1 quart)
Cheddar-style cheese, Violife (10 slices)
Cholula (12oz)
Detroit Street Spice Mix (8 oz bottle)
Dijon Mustard (8 oz)
Dried Dill (8 oz bottle)
Dried Oregano (8 oz bottle)
Smart Balance Buttery Spread (8 oz)
Ingredients: oil bend (palm, soybean, canola and olive oils), water, contains less than 2% of salt enzyme-modified soybean lecithin, natural & artificial flavor, potassium sorbate and calcium disodium EDTA (to preserve freshness), lactic acid, vitamin A palmitate, beta-carotene color
Granola, housemade (1 quart)
oats, slivered almonds, unsweetened flaked coconut, salt, cinnamon, turbinado sugar, canola oil, maple syrup
Green Bell Pepper
Kalamata olives (8 oz)
Lime
Nutritional yeast (1 quart)
Oat Milk
Califia Barista Blend, 32 fl oz.
Olive oil (16 oz)
Organic Ketchup
24 oz bottle
Potato Chips, kettle-style (large bag)
Made in Traverse City, 16 oz bag
Provolone-style cheese, Violife (10 slices)
Raspberry Fruit Spread
D'Arbo, All Natural, 16 oz
Red Bell Pepper
Red Onion
Rice Dream, Original Enriched
32 fl oz
Roma Tomato
Sea Salt (8 oz bottle)
Seedless cucumber
Sesame oil (16 oz)
Soy milk
Pacific Foods Barista Series, 32 fl oz
Sweet Potato
Taco Seasoning
Ingredients: Sea salt, ground cumin, granulated garlic, chili powder. 8 oz by volume
Tamari (organic, GF soy sauce; 16 oz)
Walnuts (1 quart)
Shelled; whole and pieces.
Yellow Onion
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Vegan restaurant with full bar; indoor and outdoor seating. Serving lunch and dinner 7 days a week.
300 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104