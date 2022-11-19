Detroit Vegan Soul - Catering
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Detroit Vegan Soul, you can enjoy your favorite comfort foods with confidence that the ingredients are fresh, mostly organic, and completely plant-based. This is our catering menu. If you are looking for our regular restaurant menu, please visit DetroitVeganSoul.com and click Order Online.
Location
19614 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI 48223
