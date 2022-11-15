Detroit Vegan Soul-West
565 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Enjoy 100% plant based soul food with welcoming, friendly service.
-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48214
