Detroit Vegan Soul-West

565 Reviews

$$

-19614 Grand River Ave

Detroit, MI 48214

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac-n-cheese (SF)
Collard Greens (NF)
Hibiscus Punch

DVS Thanksgiving Meal Pre-Order (Pick Up November 23, 4:30pm-5:30pm ONLY)

DVS Thanksgiving 2022 Menu: Smothered Tempeh w/mushroom gravy and cranberry sauce, Smoked green beans, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Mac-n-Cheese, Dinner Roll, Peach Cobbler (each item packaged separately; NO SUBSTITUTIONS/NO EXCEPTIONS - Order deadline Nov 18

2 Serving - Thanksgiving Meal

$79.95

DVS Thanksgiving 2022 Menu (each item packaged separately): Smothered Tempeh w/mushroom gravy; Cornbread dressing w/cranberry sauce; Smoked green beans; Mashed Sweet Potatoes; Mac-n-Cheese; Dinner Roll; Peach Cobbler Order deadline Nov 17; Pick Up Nov 23 anytime between 4:30 pm-5:30 pm | NO SUBSTITUTIONS/NO EXCEPTIONS

4 Serving - Thanksgiving Meal

$159.95

DVS Thanksgiving 2022 Menu (each item packaged separately): Smothered Tempeh w/mushroom gravy; Cornbread dressing w/cranberry sauce; Smoked green beans; Mashed Sweet Potatoes; Mac-n-Cheese; Dinner Roll; Peach Cobbler Order deadline Nov 17; Pick Up Nov 23 anytime between 4:30 pm-5:30 pm | NO SUBSTITUTIONS/NO EXCEPTIONS

8-10 Serving Thanksgiving Meal

$329.95

DVS Thanksgiving 2022 Menu (each item packaged separately): Smothered Tempeh w/mushroom gravy; Cornbread dressing w/cranberry sauce; Smoked green beans; Mashed sweet potatoes; Mac-n-Cheese; Dinner Roll; Peach Cobbler Order deadline Nov 17; Pick Up Nov 23 anytime between 4:30 pm-5:30 pm | NO SUBSTITUTIONS/NO EXCEPTIONS

Soups & Salads

Mediterranean Kale Salad (GF, SF)

Mediterranean Kale Salad (GF, SF)

$12.99Out of stock

Organic kale with house-made sesame dressing, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, olives, and quinoa (GF, SF) — this salad is packed with protein!

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Organic romaine lettuce, capers, croutons, cashew parmesan with house-made creamy Caesar dressing

Tomato Basil Soup cup

$5.89

Sandwiches

DVS Burger (SF, NF) Sandwich only

$14.69Out of stock

All American hand made from scratch, grain based soy free veggie burger patty. Served w/lettuce, tomato, pickle ,red onion, mayo, ketchup and mustard on a toasted pretzel bun.

"Catfish" Tofu Sandwich (NF) (Sandwich only)

$14.69

Cornmeal battered fried tofu, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and tartar sauce on a toasted bun. (NF)

BBQ Tofu Sandwich (NF) - Sandwich only

$14.69

BBQ Tofu ribz topped with coleslaw ,pickle and onion on a toasted bun.

Coconut BLT Pita (NF) Sandwich only

$12.89

Smoked Coconut Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo in a whole grain pita.

Oyster Mushroom Po Boy (SF)

Oyster Mushroom Po Boy (SF)

$15.89

Southern fried oyster mushrooms on a toasted french roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle and house made buffalo aioli sauce.

Sides

Cornbread (1 pc)

$2.00
Mac-n-cheese (SF)

Mac-n-cheese (SF)

$7.99

Collard Greens (NF)

$5.89

Curried Potato Salad (NF, GF)

$5.99

Hoppin John (black eyed peas & rice topped w/ green onion)

$5.89

Spaghetti

$7.89Out of stock

Coleslaw

$5.89

Candied Sweet Potatoes

$5.89

BBQ tofu ribz

$7.89

Beverages

Hibiscus Punch

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Coffee & Tea

$2.49

Green Life Smoothie (spinach, pineapple, mango, strawberry, banana, dates, avocado, ginger, coconut water)

$7.89

Paradise Smoothie (mango, strawberry, pineapple, lemon juice)

$7.89

Acqua PannaTuscany water(16 oz.)

$2.99

Gold Peak Sweet Tea( 16oz.)

$2.99

Bundaberg Ginger Beer( 12.7oz.)

$2.99
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Enjoy 100% plant based soul food with welcoming, friendly service.

-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48214

Detroit Vegan Soul image
Detroit Vegan Soul image

