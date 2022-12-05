Detroit Wing Company - Ann Arbor (Washtenaw Ave)
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.
Location
3365 Washtenaw Ave, Suite E, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
