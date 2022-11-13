Detroit Wing Company - Brighton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.
Location
8593 W Grand River Avenue, Brighton, MI 48116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care - Picasso @ BCSC Cafe
No Reviews
7500 Challis Road Brighton, MI 48116
View restaurant
Captain's ön Main - 423 West Main Street
No Reviews
423 West Main Street Brighton, MI 48116
View restaurant
More near Brighton