Detroit Wing Company - Warren (Mound Rd.)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.
Location
28805 Mound, Warren, MI 48092
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sushi Coup - 29141 Dequindre Road
No Reviews
29141 Dequindre Road Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurant