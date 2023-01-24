Restaurant header imageView gallery

Detroit Wing Company - Washington

7845 26 Mile Rd

Washington, MI 48094

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

MEALS

Meals include your choice of Classic or Boneless Wings, Cornbread Bites, Fries, Coleslaw, and choice of Drink! Meals for 2 and 4 also include Mac+Cheese!
5 Piece Meal

5 Piece Meal

$13.99

Includes your choice of 5 Classic or Boneless Wings with 1 Chef Driven Sauce, 3 Cornbread Bites, Fries, Coleslaw, and choice of drink! Upgrade your Fries to Mac and Cheese for 99¢!

Meal for 2

Meal for 2

$33.99

Includes your choice of 12 Classic, Boneless or 50/50 mix wings with up to 2 Chef Driven Sauces, 6 Cornbread Bites, Small Fries, Small Mac + Cheese, 2 Sides of Coleslaw, and choice of 2 drinks!

Meal for 4

Meal for 4

$58.99

Includes your choice of 24 Classic, Boneless, or 50/50 mix wings with up to 4 Chef Driven Sauces, 12 Cornbread Bites, Large Fries, Large Mac N' Cheese, Large Coleslaw, and choice of a 2 Liter!

COMBOS

40 Yard Dash Box

40 Yard Dash Box

$75.99

40 wings (classics, boneless, or 50/50), 2 Sauces, and Extra Large Fries!

6 Piece Wing Combo

6 Piece Wing Combo

$10.99

6 Classic or Boneless wings with 1 Chef Driven Sauce and your choice of a side!

8 Piece Wing Combo

8 Piece Wing Combo

$12.99

8 Classic or Boneless wings with 1 Chef Driven Sauce and your choice of a side!

12 Piece Wing Combo

12 Piece Wing Combo

$17.99

12 Classic, Boneless, or 50/50 mix wings with up to 2 Chef Driven Sauces and your choice of a side!

3 Piece Tender Combo

3 Piece Tender Combo

$8.99

3 Chicken Tenders, Fries, and your choice of a Chef Driven Sauce!

3 Piece PreTendies Combo

3 Piece PreTendies Combo

$9.99

3 PreTendies, Fries, and your choice of a Chef Driven Sauce!

WINGS & TENDERS

6 Wings

6 Wings

$8.99

6 Classic or Boneless wings with 1 Chef Driven Sauce

8 Wings

8 Wings

$10.99

8 Classic or Boneless wings with 1 Chef Driven Sauce

12 Wings

12 Wings

$16.49

12 Classic, Boneless, or 50/50 mix wings with up to 2 Chef Driven Sauces

24 Wings

24 Wings

$32.49

24 Classic, Boneless, or 50/50 mix wings with up to 4 Chef Driven Sauces

48 Wings

48 Wings

$64.49

48 Classic, Boneless, or 50/50 mix wings with up to 4 Chef Driven Sauces

3pc Tenders

3pc Tenders

$5.99

3 Chicken Tenders and your choice of one chef driven sauce

6pc Tenders

6pc Tenders

$11.59

6 Chicken Tenders and your choice of two chef driven sauces

12pc Tenders

12pc Tenders

$22.99

12 Chicken Tenders and your choice of two chef driven sauces

3pc Pretendies

3pc Pretendies

$6.99Out of stock

3 Plant-based Tenders and your choice of one chef driven sauce

6pc Pretendies

6pc Pretendies

$13.98Out of stock

6 Plant based Tenders and your choice of two chef driven sauces

12pc Pretendies

12pc Pretendies

$27.96Out of stock

12 Plant based Tenders and your choice of two chef driven sauces

Signature items

Bang Bang Mac

Bang Bang Mac

Our cheesy spiral mac you love tossed in a firecracker cheese sauce, topped with panko and a sriracha drizzle to bring a little heat.

Alfredo Mac

Alfredo Mac

A spiral mac tossed with our take on a creamy garlic alfredo, topped with panko and a dash of parsley.

Chili Mac

Chili Mac

A classic comfort food - Chili Mac! Our signature Mac N’ Cheese topped with our hearty Dad’s Chili, panko, and cheddar cheese.

Chips N' Chili Queso

Chips N' Chili Queso

$7.99

A perfect game day side! Dip into our new signature Chili Queso dip with our freshly made tortilla chips - it’s a snack you’ll crave.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

House pulled chicken, baked in a mild buffalo cheese sauce. Served with homemade tortilla chips.

Dad's Chili

Dad's Chili

A delicious, classic, homemade chili. Dad's recipe of course!

DWC Fries

DWC Fries

French fries topped with cheddar cheese, your choice of wing sauce, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

DWC Poutine

DWC Poutine

French fries topped with rich, homemade beef gravy and fresh white cheddar cheese curds.

DWC Mac N Cheese

DWC Mac N Cheese

A baked, spiral noodle Mac N' Cheese tossed in a creamy, sharp and mild cheese sauce and topped with buttery panko.

Garlic Butter Chz Sticks (6)

Garlic Butter Chz Sticks (6)

$8.99

Cheese Sticks tossed in garlic butter and served with either Marinara or Ranch.

Sides

Small French Fries

Small French Fries

$3.99
Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$5.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

Creamy, homemade coleslaw!

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

Homemade dill potato salad!

Carrots and Celery

Carrots and Celery

$2.49
Cornbread Bites

Cornbread Bites

Butter Cheese Side

Butter Cheese Side

$0.99

Garlic butter and real parmesan cheese

Teriyaki Side

Teriyaki Side

$0.99

Sweet and salty Asian flavor with hints of ginger

Honey BBQ Side

Honey BBQ Side

$0.99

Sweet BBQ made with real honey

Lemon Pepper Side

Lemon Pepper Side

$0.99

A classic dry rub loaded with lemon and pepper flavors

Greek Side

Greek Side

$0.99

A dry rub that's full of Mediterranean flavors

Carolina Gold BBQ Side

Carolina Gold BBQ Side

$0.99

A sweet & tangy mustard based BBQ sauce

Garlic Parmesan Side

Garlic Parmesan Side

$0.99

A creamy sauce made with tons of fresh garlic and real Parmesan

Florida Citrus Barbecue Side

Florida Citrus Barbecue Side

$0.99

A sweet barbecue sauce with a fresh citrus tang from real oranges

Creole Parmesan Side

Creole Parmesan Side

$0.99

Traditional New Orleans remoulade tossed with real Parmesan & butter

Honey Chipotle Side

Honey Chipotle Side

$0.99

Sweet, honey based sauce with smokey chipotle pepper

Cajun Side

Cajun Side

$0.99

Midly spicy dry-rub with Louisiana flavor

Whiskey BBQ Side

Whiskey BBQ Side

$0.99

The spiciness of Rye Whiskey combined with traditional honey BBQ

Asian Orange Side

Asian Orange Side

$0.99

Think 'Orange Glazed Chicken' with a hint of Sriracha

Spicy Italian Side

Spicy Italian Side

$0.99

A dry rub loaded with Italian spices, cayenne pepper, and real parmesan cheese

Firecracker Side

Firecracker Side

$0.99

A uniquely sweet and spicy flavor! Made with garlic, brown sugar, and imported chili peppers.

Habanero Ranch Side

Habanero Ranch Side

$0.99

A dry rub loaded with ranch flavor and a habanero kick

Buffalo Side

Buffalo Side

$0.99

Our take on a classic Buffalo sauce

Sweet Heat Side

Sweet Heat Side

$0.99

Sweet and spicy with a nice kick

Hot Garlic Side

Hot Garlic Side

$0.99

Habanero and cayenne pepper hot sauce loaded with fresh garlic

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99
Cornbread Sugar Cookie

Cornbread Sugar Cookie

$3.99
Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie

Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie

$3.99
Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Cookie

Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Cookie

$3.99

Dips

Ranch

Ranch

$0.99
Bleu Cheese

Bleu Cheese

$0.99
Fry Sauce

Fry Sauce

$0.99
Ketchup

Ketchup

Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.29
Cherry Pepsi

Cherry Pepsi

$2.29
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.29
Pepsi Zero

Pepsi Zero

$2.29Out of stock
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.29
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.29
Gatorade Glacier Freeze

Gatorade Glacier Freeze

$2.29Out of stock
Aquafina

Aquafina

$1.79
Dole Strawberry Lemonade

Dole Strawberry Lemonade

$2.29
Rock n' Rye

Rock n' Rye

$2.29
Red Pop

Red Pop

$2.29
Orange

Orange

$2.29
Grape

Grape

$2.29
Vernors

Vernors

$2.29
Pepsi (2 Liter)

Pepsi (2 Liter)

$3.39
Diet Pepsi (2 Liter)

Diet Pepsi (2 Liter)

$3.39Out of stock
Mountain Dew (2 liter)

Mountain Dew (2 liter)

$3.39Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.

7845 26 Mile Rd, Washington, MI 48094

