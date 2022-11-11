Detroit Wing Company - Waterford
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.
Location
5385 Highland Road, Waterford Township, MI 48327
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs - Lucky Duck Waterford
4.6 • 2,586
5127 Highland Rd Waterford, MI 48327
View restaurant
Mochi Sushi - 7538 Highland Road
No Reviews
7538 Highland Road Waterford Township, MI 48327
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Waterford Township
Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs - Lucky Duck Waterford
4.6 • 2,586
5127 Highland Rd Waterford, MI 48327
View restaurant
More near Waterford Township