Barbeque

Detroit Wing Company - Detroit (Mack Ave)

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

18743 Mack Ave.

Detroit, MI 48236

Popular Items

Large French Fries
Boneless 8 piece
Classic 12 Piece

Meals

40 Yard Dash Box

40 Yard Dash Box

$75.99

40 wings (classics, boneless, or 50/50), 2 Sauces, and Extra Large Fries!

5 Wing Meal

5 Wing Meal

Feeds 1 person. Includes 1 flavor choice and 1 small fry. Add a drink!

10 Wing Meal

10 Wing Meal

Feeds 1-2 people. Includes up to 2 flavor choices and 1 small fry. Add a couple drinks!

18 Wing Meal

18 Wing Meal

Feeds 2-3 people. Includes up to 2 flavor choices, 2 small fries, and 1 large side. Add a couple drinks!

32 Wing Meal

32 Wing Meal

Feeds 3-5 people. Includes up to 2 flavor choices, 3 small fries, and 2 large sides. Add a few drinks!

48 Wing Meal

48 Wing Meal

Feeds 5-7 people. Includes up to 4 flavor choices, 2 large fries, 1 large Mac n Cheese, and 2 large sides. Add a few drinks!

80 Wing Meal

80 Wing Meal

Feeds 8-12 people. Includes up to 4 flavor choices, 4 large fries, 2 large Mac n Cheese, and 4 large sides. Add a few drinks!

Classic Wings

Classic 6 Piece

Classic 6 Piece

$9.74

6 Classic (Bone-In) wings with 1 flavor.

Classic 8 Piece

Classic 8 Piece

$12.39

8 Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 2 flavors.

Classic 12 Piece

Classic 12 Piece

$18.49

12 Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 2 flavors.

Classic 24 Piece

Classic 24 Piece

$34.59

24 Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 4 flavors.

Classic 48 Piece

Classic 48 Piece

$65.79

48 Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 4 flavors.

Classic 100 Piece

Classic 100 Piece

$135.00

100 Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 4 flavors.

Boneless

Note: Currently Boneless Happy Hour pricing is NOT AVAILABLE ONLINE.
Boneless 6 piece

Boneless 6 piece

$8.97

6 Boneless wings with 1 flavor.

Boneless 8 piece

Boneless 8 piece

$11.93

8 Boneless wings with up to 2 flavors.

Boneless 12 piece

Boneless 12 piece

$17.49

12 Boneless wings with up to 2 flavors.

Boneless 24 piece

Boneless 24 piece

$31.09

24 Boneless wings with up to 4 flavors.

Boneless 48 piece

Boneless 48 piece

$59.89

48 Boneless wings with up to 4 flavors.

Boneless 100 piece

Boneless 100 piece

$119.89

100 Boneless wings with up to 4 flavors.

Chicken Tenders

Tender 3 piece

Tender 3 piece

$6.99

3 Crispy tenders with 1 flavor option.

Tender 6 piece

Tender 6 piece

$13.99

6 Crispy tenders with 1 flavor option.

Tender 8 piece

Tender 8 piece

$18.49

8 Crispy tenders with up to 2 flavor options.

Tender 12 piece

Tender 12 piece

$27.79

12 Crispy tenders with up to 2 flavor options.

Tender 24 piece

Tender 24 piece

$53.99

24 Crispy tenders with up to 4 flavor options.

Tender 48 piece

Tender 48 piece

$104.99

48 Crispy tenders with up to 4 flavor options.

Plant Based PreTendies

Plant-based 'chicken' tenders!
PreTendies 6 piece

PreTendies 6 piece

$14.99

6 hot, crispy, plant-based tenders served with 1 flavor option.

PreTendies 8 piece

PreTendies 8 piece

$19.49

8 hot, crispy, plant-based tenders served with up to 2 flavor options.

PreTendies 12 piece

PreTendies 12 piece

$28.79

12 hot, crispy, plant-based tenders served with up to 2 flavor options.

Signature items

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

House pulled chicken, baked in a mild buffalo cheese sauce. Served with homemade tortilla chips.

Dad's Chili

Dad's Chili

A delicious, classic, homemade chili. Dad's recipe of course!

DWC Fries

DWC Fries

French fries topped with cheddar cheese, your choice of wing sauce, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

DWC Poutine

DWC Poutine

French fries topped with rich, homemade beef gravy and fresh white cheddar cheese curds.

DWC Mac N Cheese

DWC Mac N Cheese

A baked, spiral noodle Mac N' Cheese tossed in a creamy, sharp and mild cheese sauce and topped with buttery panko.

Garlic Butter Chz Sticks (6)

Garlic Butter Chz Sticks (6)

$8.99

Cheese Sticks tossed in garlic butter and served with either Marinara or Ranch.

Sides

Small French Fries
$3.49

Small French Fries

$3.49
Large French Fries
$5.19

Large French Fries

$5.19
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

Creamy, homemade coleslaw!

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

Homemade dill potato salad!

Carrots and Celery
$2.99

Carrots and Celery

$2.99
Cornbread Bites

Cornbread Bites

Butter Cheese Side

Butter Cheese Side

$0.99

Garlic butter and real parmesan cheese

Teriyaki Side

Teriyaki Side

$0.99

Sweet and salty Asian flavor with hints of ginger

Honey BBQ Side

Honey BBQ Side

$0.99

Sweet BBQ made with real honey

Lemon Pepper Side

Lemon Pepper Side

$0.99

A classic dry rub loaded with lemon and pepper flavors

Greek Side

Greek Side

$0.99

A dry rub that's full of Mediterranean flavors

Carolina Gold BBQ Side

Carolina Gold BBQ Side

$0.99

A sweet & tangy mustard based BBQ sauce

Garlic Parmesan Side

Garlic Parmesan Side

$0.99

A creamy sauce made with tons of fresh garlic and real Parmesan

Florida Citrus Barbecue Side

Florida Citrus Barbecue Side

$0.99

A sweet barbecue sauce with a fresh citrus tang from real oranges

Creole Parmesan Side

Creole Parmesan Side

$0.99

Traditional New Orleans remoulade tossed with real Parmesan & butter

Honey Chipotle Side

Honey Chipotle Side

$0.99

Sweet, honey based sauce with smokey chipotle pepper

Cajun Side

Cajun Side

$0.99

Midly spicy dry-rub with Louisiana flavor

Whiskey BBQ Side

Whiskey BBQ Side

$0.99

The spiciness of Rye Whiskey combined with traditional honey BBQ

Asian Orange Side

Asian Orange Side

$0.99

Think 'Orange Glazed Chicken' with a hint of Sriracha

Spicy Italian Side

Spicy Italian Side

$0.99

A dry rub loaded with Italian spices, cayenne pepper, and real parmesan cheese

Firecracker Side

Firecracker Side

$0.99

A uniquely sweet and spicy flavor! Made with garlic, brown sugar, and imported chili peppers.

Habanero Ranch Side

Habanero Ranch Side

$0.99

A dry rub loaded with ranch flavor and a habanero kick

Buffalo Side

Buffalo Side

$0.99

Our take on a classic Buffalo sauce

Sweet Heat Side

Sweet Heat Side

$0.99

Sweet and spicy with a nice kick

Hot Garlic Side

Hot Garlic Side

$0.99

Habanero and cayenne pepper hot sauce loaded with fresh garlic

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.99

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99
Cornbread Sugar Cookie
$3.99

Cornbread Sugar Cookie

$3.99
Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie
$3.99

Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie

$3.99
Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Cookie
$3.99

Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Cookie

$3.99

Dips

Ranch

Ranch

$0.99
Bleu Cheese

Bleu Cheese

$0.99
Honey Mustard
$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99
Fry Sauce

Fry Sauce

$0.99
Ketchup

Ketchup

Frank's Packet

Out of stock

Drinks

60/40

$1.49

Black Cherry

$1.49Out of stock

Bottled Water
$1.49

$1.49

Cherry Cola

$1.49
Cola

Cola

$1.49

Cream Soda

$1.49

Diet Cola

$1.49

Diet Vernors

$1.49Out of stock

Dr. Faygo

$1.49
Grape

Grape

$1.49

Iced Tea

$1.49Out of stock

Moon Mist

$1.49

Ohana Lemonade
$1.49

$1.49
Ohana Punch

Ohana Punch

$1.49
Orange

Orange

$1.49

Peach

$1.49
Red Pop

Red Pop

$1.49
Rock n' Rye

Rock n' Rye

$1.49

Root Beer

$1.49
Twist

Twist

$1.49

Vernors

$1.49

Vernors, Black Cherry

$1.49Out of stock
Hours
Sunday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.

Location

18743 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI 48236

Directions

Gallery
Detroit Wing Company image
Banner pic
Detroit Wing Company image
Detroit Wing Company image

