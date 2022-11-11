Restaurant header imageView gallery

Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores

review star

No reviews yet

25801 E Jefferson Ave

Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Detroit's Finest Chicken Sandwich
Coney Island
Chicken Lemon Rice

Breakfast Classics

Big Breakfast Special

$12.99

2 Eggs and Hash & toast

$8.99

2 Eggs Any Style & toast

$7.99

2 Eggs, Hash and Meat & toast

$11.99

2 Eggs and Meat & toast

$10.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.99+

Corned Beef Hash

$12.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Country Biscuit Bowl

$14.99

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Steak and Eggs

$17.99Out of stock

Gyro Burrito

$12.99

Breakfast Signatures

Carnitas Enchilada

$14.99

Berry 'Licious Pound Cake French Toast

$14.99

The Finest Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

Greektown Skillet

$14.99

Breakfast Street Tacos

$14.99

Bonfire Waffle

$14.99

Crab Cake Benedict

$16.99

Cannoli Pancakes

$14.99

Chicken & Waffles

$16.99

Country Style Chicken & Waffles

$16.99

Country Fried Steak & Waffles

$16.99

Breakfast Sides

Side Ham

$5.99

Side Bacon

$5.99

Side Sausage Links

$5.99

Side turkey-sausage

$6.99

Side sausage-patty

$6.99

Side Toast

$3.50

Side Cinnamon Raisin Toast

$4.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$5.99

Side Hash Browns

$5.99

Side Skillet Potatoes

$7.99

Southwest Skillet Potatoes

$9.99

Side tater tots

$7.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$9.99

Oatmeal

$4.99

Side fruit Cup

$4.99

Omelettes

Substitute mini Pancakes for hash-browns and toast. + Egg white omelettes available, add 1.99

Cheese Omelette

$8.99+

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.99+

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$10.99+

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$10.99+

Turkey & spinach Omelette

$13.99+

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$19.99+

Farmers Omelette

$11.99+

Mushroom & Swiss Omelette

$11.99+

Broccoli & Cheese Omelette

$10.99+

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$11.99+

The Greek Omelette

$12.99+

Western Omelette

$11.99+

Detroit Finest Omelette

$13.99+

Wigley's Corned Beef Omelette

$12.99+

Mexican Town Omelette

$11.99+

Chorizo Omelette

$14.99+

Southern Omelette

$12.99+

Veggie Omelette

$11.99+

Grilled Chicken & Spin Omelette

$13.99+

The Big Omelette

$16.99+

Scrambles

Detroit's Finest Scramble

$14.99

Midtown Scramble

$14.99

Greektown Scramble

$14.99

Smoked Salmon Scramble

$21.99

Carnitas Scramble

$16.99

Henry Ford Scramble

$15.99

Corktown Scramble

$14.99

Chorizo

$16.99

Skillets

Grand Circus

$14.99

Campus Martius

$14.99

Broadway

$14.99

The Ren-Cen

$14.99

Vernor Street

$15.99

Motor City Skillet

$16.99

Ranchero

$16.99

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Candied Pecan Waffle

$10.99

Bananas Foster

$12.99

Sundae Morning Waffle

$12.99

French Toast

French Toast

$7.99+

Cinnamon Raisin

$8.99+

Stuffed French Toast

$12.99

Cinnamon Raisin Stuffed French Toast

$12.99

Crunchy Stuffed French Toast

$12.99

Bananas Foster FrenchToast

$12.99

Cookies & Cream French Toast

$12.99

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99+

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.99+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.99+

Candied Pecan Pancakes

$9.99+

Cinna-Bun Cakes

$9.99+

Boston Creme

$10.99+

Cookies and Creme Pancakes

$9.99+

Bananas Foster Pancakes

$10.99+

Sandwiches, Pitas and Wraps

Detroit's Finest Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Three Little Pigs

$14.99

The Finest Club

$14.99

BLT & A

$11.99

Twisted Chicken

$13.99

Philly Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.99

Corned Beef and Swiss

$13.99

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Crispy Cod

$12.99

Chicken Asiago

$13.99

Chicken Italiano

$13.99

Sante Fe Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Spicy Street Tacos

$13.99

Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Detroit Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Gyro or Chicen gyro

$14.99

Detroit Delight

$13.99

Smokey BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.99

Shrimo Tacos

$15.99

Chicken Marciano

$14.99

Chicken Fajita

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Detroit's Finest Coney Classics

Coney Island

$4.69

Coney Special

$5.99

Loose Burger

$4.69

Coney Taco

$6.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Chili Fries

$6.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Chili Sidewinders

$9.99

Chili Cheese Sidewinders

$10.99

Appetizers

Saganaki

$10.99

Cheese Sticks 6 pc.

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Bavarian Pretzel Bites

$11.99

Buffalo Sauce & Bleu-cheese sweet potato puffs

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Motown Sidewinders

$11.99

Cauliflower Bites

$10.99

Boneless Wings 15 pc.

$11.99

Sidewinder Rancheros

$11.99

Detroit Sampler

$23.99

Crispy Shrimp

$16.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.99

Reg Caesar Salad

$8.99

Lg Caesar Salad

$10.99

Reg Salmon Salad

$17.99

Lg Salmon Salad

$18.99

Reg Greek Salad

$9.99

Lg Greek Salad

$10.99

Reg Detroits's Finest

$13.99

Lg Detroit's Finest Salad

$14.99

Reg Chef Salad

$13.99

Lg Chef Salad

$14.99

Reg Crispy Chicken Delight Salad

$13.99

Lg Crispy Chicken Delight Salad

$14.99

Reg Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.99

Lg Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.99

Reg Strawberry Walnut Salad

$10.99

Lg Strawberry Walnut Salad

$11.99

Reg Traverse City Salad

$9.99

Lg Traverse City Salad

$11.99

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$4.99+

Chicken Lemon Rice

$4.99+

Soup Du Jour

$4.99+

Bean Chili

$5.99+

Coney Style Chili

$5.99+

Burgers

DF's Angus Burger

$12.99

Double Trouble

$15.99

Patty Melt

$13.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Flaming OPA Burger

$16.99

The Hangover

$14.99

Southwest

$14.99

Rowdy Reuben

$15.99

Rodeo Burger

$15.99

Hog Wild

$16.99

Pizza Burger

$14.99

DF Signature Burger

$14.99

Sides

French Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Coleslaw

$3.60

Cottage Cheese

$3.60

Veggies

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.99

Rice Pilaf

$4.99

N/A Beverages

Soft Drinks

Juice

Hot Drinks

Entrees and Pasta

12 OZ NY Strip

$22.99Out of stock

14OZ Rib Eye

$31.99

North Atlantic Salmon

$23.99

Fish Chips

$12.99+

Lake Perch

$22.99

St Louis Ribs

$21.99+

Short Ribs

$26.99

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Baked Pasta

$14.99

Shrimp Pasta

$17.99

DF's Signature Pasta

$19.99

Fajitas

Stir Fry

$12.99

Bourbon Sriracha Chicken

$16.99

Knife & Fork Pot Roast Sandwich

$15.99

Lemon Chicken Pasta

$17.99

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Chrispy Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

Breakfast Specials online

Big Breakfast special

$11.99

2 Eggs Any Style Special

$6.99

2 Eggs, Hash and Meat Special

$10.99

French Toast Special

$10.99

Pancakes

$10.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25801 E Jefferson Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081

Directions

Gallery
Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores image
Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores image
Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pat O'Brien's - 10 Mile Rd
orange star4.1 • 485
22385 E 10 Mile Rd St. Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
El Charro - St Clair Shores
orange star3.9 • 218
24401 Harper Ave St Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Villanova Pizzera
orange starNo Reviews
24317 Jefferson Avenue St. Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Dragon's Landing - Saint Clair Shores
orange starNo Reviews
24409 Jefferson Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Travis Coffee Shop
orange starNo Reviews
23500 Greater Mack Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Vasi's Cafe and Bake Shop
orange starNo Reviews
23000 Harper Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Clair Shores

Modern Cone - 28616 Harper Ave
orange star4.7 • 546
28616 Harper Ave St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Pat O'Brien's - 10 Mile Rd
orange star4.1 • 485
22385 E 10 Mile Rd St. Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Corner Kitchen - St. Clair Shores, MI
orange star4.6 • 191
22428 Greater Mack Ave St Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Clair Shores
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Harper Woods
review star
No reviews yet
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston