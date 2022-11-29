Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Detroit Vesey's

review star

No reviews yet

2028 East 7th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90021

Popular Items

breakfast burrito
Veggie Burrito
Banana Pancakes

Pastries

Vegan Matcha Donut

Vegan Matcha Donut

$3.50
Vanilla Bean Donut

Vanilla Bean Donut

$3.50
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Citrus Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Breakfast

Fruit Yogurt Parfait

Fruit Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

seasonal fruit, bruleed honey, house made granola, yogurt

Banana Pancakes

Banana Pancakes

$15.50

3 banana oat bran pancakes topped with cardamom toasted almonds & maple syrup

Egg In A Hole

Egg In A Hole

$13.00

2 eggs over easy in 2 toasted slices of sourdough

Scramble

Scramble

$15.00

2 eggs scrambled with seasonal veggies

Biscuits And Sausage Gravy

Biscuits And Sausage Gravy

$15.00

sausage gravy & 2 eggs (scrambled or fried) on top of house made biscuits

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

2 fried eggs, sausage patty, tomato confit, mayo, mustard seed, cheddar cheese

breakfast burrito

breakfast burrito

$13.00

flour tortilla, 2 eggs, sausage,cheddar cheese, potato, and tomatillo salsa

vegan breakfast burrito

vegan breakfast burrito

$13.00Out of stock

flour tortilla, vegan mushroom chorizo, chipotle cashew cheese, potato, tomatillo salsa

Veggie Burrito

$13.00

flour tortilla, 2 eggs, tomato, spinach ,cheddar cheese, potato, and tomatillo salsa

Thai Tea French Toast

$16.00Out of stock

Classic pink and white Circus Animal Cookies on french toast with whipped cream

Entree

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$16.00

1/4 lb seasoned beef patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, cheddar cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried chicken thigh, coleslaw, mayo, Hawaiian roll

Pork Belly Taco with Sweet Potato Hibiscus hash

Pork Belly Taco with Sweet Potato Hibiscus hash

$15.00Out of stock

2 slow roasted pork belly tacos topped with sweet potato hibiscus slaw, cilantro and salsa

Mini Meatloaf

Mini Meatloaf

$16.00Out of stock

beef meatloaf with pan bbq sauce & roasted seasonal veggies

Salads

Miso Salmon Salad with Carrot Ginger Dressing

Miso Salmon Salad with Carrot Ginger Dressing

$17.00

miso glazed salmon served over baby kale, spiced pickled cucumbers, beet pickled egg, spiced pepitas and a carrot ginger dressing

Habanero Peach Chicken Salad

Habanero Peach Chicken Salad

$17.00Out of stock

lime marinated chicken thigh, wild arugula, cotija cheese, and habanero peach salsa

sharable

poutine

poutine

$14.00

French fries, veggie gravy, and cheese curds

Honey Habanero Chicken Strips

$9.00Out of stock

honey habanero chicken strips served with pickled carrots and house made ranch

Sides

Sausage

Sausage

$5.00
Thick Bacon

Thick Bacon

$6.00

2 Eggs

$5.00

fried or scramble

Fries

Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

toast

$3.00

biscuit

$6.00

1/2 Avocado

$3.00

House made sauces

ranch

$0.50

habanero hawt sauce

$0.50

tomatillo salsa

$0.50

ketchup

$0.50

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.25+

Traditional Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$3.75+

Coffee

$3.00+Out of stock

cold brew

$3.75+

Pirates chai

$5.25+

Bhakti chai

$5.25+

Hot Tea

$3.00

bottles

POP

POP

$3.25

water

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kamboocha

$6.25

Big Red Juice

$7.00

Thirst Quench Juice

$7.00Out of stock

Pressed Sweet Greens Juice

$7.00Out of stock

Maderine Orange Juice

$8.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00Out of stock

smoothies

$9.00Out of stock

spinach, coconut milk, seasonal fruit, banana, chia seeds

Lm

$6.50Out of stock

Ww

$6.50Out of stock

Blue

$6.50Out of stock

Vm

$6.50Out of stock

desserts

ice cream

$9.00Out of stock
affogato

affogato

$11.00Out of stock

faygo float

$8.00Out of stock

Donation

Haribo

$2.50

Sour Patch

$1.00

Coffee Chocoalte

$2.00

The Heavy Pedal Kit

jersey

jersey

$95.00

The Heavy Pedal Attack Jersey with Detroit Vesey's Branding. All clothing sales are final.

bib

bib

$105.00

The Heavy Pedal Attack Bibs all clothing sales are final

cap

cap

$20.00Out of stock

cycling cap

Road Runner Hip Bag

$60.00

Road Runner Utiliy Bag

$35.00

Bike Equipment

Front and back lights

$40.00Out of stock

back light

$25.00

Gloves

$35.00+

water bottle

$13.00+

co2 pump

$30.00

hand pump

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

A cycling cafe in Los Angeles serving elevated and fresh spins on diner classics. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Directions

