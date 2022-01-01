Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza
Salad

Detzi's Tavern

951 Reviews

$$

570 N Lehigh Ave

Wind Gap, PA 18091

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

12 Boneless

$10.00

12 Wings

$12.00

4oz Blue Cheese

$1.00

6 Boneless

$5.00

6 Wings

$6.00

Basket BFF

$8.00

Basket Fries

$8.00

Beer Fries

$4.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Clams

$7.50

Corn Nuggets

$5.50

French Fries

$4.00

Mozz Caprese

$11.00

Mozz Stix

$5.50

Nacho Chix Steak

$16.00

Nacho Taco

$16.00

Nachos

$12.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pickled Egg

$0.60

Pierogies

$4.50

Pretzel & Cheese

$10.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$4.50

Nacho Cheese Only

$10.00

Burgers

1/4 Burger

$7.00

Bistro Burger

$13.00

Blk Bean Burger

$11.00

Cali CB

$10.00

Cali Hamburger

$9.50

CheeseBurger-Plain

$10.00

Chipotle Burger

$14.00

Hamburger

$9.50

Trattoria Burger

$13.00

test burger button do not use :)

Desserts

CHOC LOVIN

$6.95

LIMONCELLO

$5.95

CARROT CAKE

$5.95

CHEESECAKE

$4.95

P.BUTTER PIE

$5.95

Kids Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid Cheesesteak

$8.00

Kid Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.00

Kid Chicken Finger

$8.00

Kid Grill Cheese

$8.00

Kid Hamburger

$8.00

Kid Hot Dog

$8.00

Kid Pizza

$8.00

Kid Spagetti

$8.00

Kid Steak Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Shrimp

$8.00

Pizza

Pizza

$10.00

Buffallo Chicken Pie

$16.00

German Pie

$16.00

White Pie

$14.00

Mini Pie

$7.00

Stromboli

$14.00

Sandwiches

Blockbuster

$10.00

BLT

$8.50

Calf Club Wrap

$11.00

Chix Csr Wrap

$10.00

Chix Parm Sandwich

$11.00

Chix Sandwich

$9.50

Fish Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Grilled Ham&Chs

$7.50

Ham Club

$11.00

Ham Sandwich

$7.50

Hot Dog

$3.00

Hot Ham & Cheese

$7.50

ITL Pork

$11.00

Meatball Mozzerella

$11.00

Meatball Sand

$10.00

Mona Lisa

$13.00

Pesto Italiano

$11.00

Pork Roll

$7.00

Rst Beef Club

$11.00

Rst Beef Sandwich

$9.00

Sauasge & Peppers

$12.00

Southwest Wrap

$11.00

Tuna Club

$11.00

Tuna Sandwich

$8.00

Turkey Club

$11.00

Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

1/2 Turkey

$7.50

1/2 Tuna

$7.50

1/2 Ham

$7.50

1/2 Rst Beef

$7.50

1/2 Chix Salad

$7.50

Sides

Meatball

$3.00

QT Slaw

$5.99

Side Applesauce

$1.00

Side Broc

$1.95

Side Cole Slaw

$1.95

Side Mash

$1.95

Side Toasted Ciabatta

$2.00

Side Tuna

$3.99

Side Of GreenBeans

$1.50

Side Of Mac Salad

$3.00

Plain Chix Brst. Ciabatta On Side

$9.00

Soup/Salad

Bowl of Soup

$4.50

Bowl Premium

$6.50

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Cup Of Prem

$5.50

Cup of Soup

$3.50

French Onion

$7.50

Garden Salad

$9.00

QT Prem Soup

$14.00

QT Soup

$8.00

Small Ceasar

$5.00

Small Tossed

$5.00

Tuna Plate

$9.00

Special

Special Burger

$11.00

Special Pizza

$14.00

Tuna Noodle

$10.00

Shripm Cocktail

$8.95

Chix Pot Pie

$13.00

Flatbread

$12.00

Chix Salad Sand

$9.00

Lasagna

$14.00

Steaks & Chicken

Steak Sandwich

$11.00

Steak Hoagie

$12.00

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$13.00

Buffalo Steak

$12.00

Buffalo Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chicken Steak

$11.00

Chicken Stk Hoagie

$12.00

Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

Chicken Cheese Stk Hoagie

$13.00

Chicken Stk Buffalo

$12.00

Chicken Cheese Buffalo

$13.00

Tender Bistro

$17.00

Tender Sand Plain

$12.00

Tavern Favorites

Buddy Special Large

$12.00

Buddy Special Small

$9.00

Chicken Parm Dinner

$17.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Hot Rst Beef

$15.00

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Spagetti & Meatballs

$14.00

Xtra $ Sides

Avacado

$1.50

Bacon

$3.00

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Banana Peppers

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Beets

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Cali Set Up

$1.00

Carrots

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Cheese Slice

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.25

Crumbled Blue Cheese

$0.75

Dressing/Salad

$0.50

Fresh Mozzarella

$1.00

Fried Mushroom

$0.25

Fried Onion

$0.25

Fried Pepper

$0.25

Garlic Mayo

$0.25

Gravy 4oz

$1.00

Guacamole

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.25

Lettuce

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Olive Black

$0.25

Olive Green

$0.25

Ranch

$0.50

Raw Onion

$0.25

Roasted Red Pepper

$0.95

Salsa

$0.50

Sauce

Sour Cream

$0.75

Tartar

$0.25

Tomato

$0.25

Wing Sauce

$0.50

Monday Food Specials

Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.95

Meatloaf Platter

$12.00

Retail

Beef Jerky

$1.75

Beef Sticks

$0.75

Hershey Bar

$1.00

Hot Bologna

$1.75

Potato Chips

$0.50

Reese PB

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Detzi's Tavern was established in 1960 by Leroy "Reno" Detzi and Mary Detzi. What began as a small taproom where locals met to hang out and have one of Mary's trademark cheesesteaks, has evolved into the business it is today, owned by Reno and Mary's identical triplet sons John, Joe and Jeff. While they gained local notoriety, the boys were accomplished athletes at Pius X high School and at East Stroudsburg University where they continued their football careers. The sports themed decor of the restaurant is a reflection of their life-iong love of sports. The Menu is a good variety from appetizers, sandwiches, dinner features, and theme nights such as Meatloaf Monday, Pasta Tuesday, Wing Night Wednesday, Mexican Thursday. Every Friday and Saturday Chef Ken Bozzi and his personal touch of amazing Dinner Features.

Website

Location

570 N Lehigh Ave, Wind Gap, PA 18091

Directions

Gallery
Detzi's Tavern image
Detzi's Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

The GOAT Pub & Pie - 700 Main St
orange star4.8 • 156
700 Main St stockertown, PA 18083
View restaurantnext
Birthright Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 361
57 South Main St. Nazareth, PA 18064
View restaurantnext
Tatamy Takeout
orange starNo Reviews
70 S. 8th St. Tatamy, PA 18085
View restaurantnext
Bath Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
204 W Main St Bath, PA 18014
View restaurantnext
Daily Grind - Bath PA
orange star4.9 • 216
116 E Main St Bath, PA 18014
View restaurantnext
The Charcuterie
orange star4.6 • 295
548 Main Street Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Wind Gap
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Stroudsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Tannersville
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston